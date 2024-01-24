Terror of the Sith! 25 years after Star Wars unleashed Darth Maul in 1999's The Phantom Menace, Marvel Comics will reveal the Sith Lord's most violent exploits in Darth Maul – Black, White & Red. Following last year's T-rated anthology Darth Vader – Black, White & Red, the new four-issue limited series will feature four standalone blockbusters from different creative teams. Issue #1, on stands in April, reunites Darth Vader – Black, White & Red writer Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, Ghost Rider) and artist Stefano Raffaele (Hawkeye, Miguel O'Hara – Spider-Man: 2099) for an untold story pitting Darth Sidious' Sith apprentice against the mysterious Final Occultation.

Marvel's Black, White & Red format presents comics entirely in black and white with colorful splashes of red. The adult-oriented series has spotlighted some of Marvel's more violent characters, including Wolverine, Elektra, Moon Knight, and Marvel Zombies.

Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red will "offer sagas set throughout the character's mysterious history, diving into his never-before-seen missions and further exploring his twisted bond with his dark master, Palpatine," per Marvel's synopsis. "The series' first story will see Maul initiate a one-man war against a newly discovered adversary for the Sith. A prison ship – transporting a mysterious group known as the Final Occultation – goes offline, and Darth Maul is sent by Palpatine to investigate. What he finds on board is the stuff of nightmares! Now, it's up to him to stop this profoundly dark and unstable threat that wishes to bring chaos to the galaxy."

Percy, who is currently co-writing the "most violent Wolverine story ever told" in the pages of Marvel's Wolverine, described the horror-tinged Darth Maul comic as a "chiller and thriller" that will explore the years before The Phantom Menace and Maul's return in the animated Clone Wars.

"I've been a lifelong, obsessive fan of the Star Wars galaxy — it's such a foundational part of my imagination — and it's a thrill to be able to contribute to it now. My mind is busy with nightmares, so it's especially a treat to step into the mind of Darth Maul, one of the great villains of this galaxy far, far away," Percy told StarWars.com. "The silent assassin has a busy inner world. He is loyal to Palpatine, but that does not make him a puppet or a tool. He is willing to make his own decisions — ones that could shake the very fabric of the galaxy — as is the case in this chiller and thriller of a story, 'The Final Occultation.'"

Percy added: "Palpatine believes in order, control — whereas the Final Occultation believes in chaos. They both channel the dark side, but with different intents. When you meet this cult, you'll know that most could not withstand their violence and dark intents...but Maul might have a chance."

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 (OF 4)

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Stefano Raffaele

Cover by Alex Maleev

On Sale 4/25