Mickey Mouse Assembles the Avengers in Disney 100th Anniversary Variant Covers

Mickey Mouse is assembling the Avengers for Disney's 100th anniversary. 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, with a year-long celebration planned to commemorate the historic moment. Marvel Comics is also participating in the festivities with a special monthly Disney100 Variant Cover Program, featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more. Three new covers that fans will be able to purchase find Mickey Mouse and friends recreating iconic comic book covers, with the fan-favorite characters dressed as the Avengers and Pete donning the powerful Infinity Gauntlet.

The three new Disney100 variant covers celebrate Marvel's past, present, and future through the What If? theme, reimaging covers for the '90s event Infinity Gauntlet, 2000s New Avengers #1, and Invincible Iron Man. The Infinity Gauntlet variant cover asks, "What If... Mickey and Friends Had to Save the Universe?" New Avengers #1 asks, "What If... Mickey and Friends Became the Newest Avengers?" and we end with "What If... Mickey Was the Invincible Iron Man?"

There will be a total of 12 covers in the Disney100 variant program, and as an added bonus, will be available in black and white as well. Each month of 2023 will see a different variant cover released, and the variants will be found on upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man starting with Issue #17 on January 11th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23 DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER by LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO with Colors by CHIARA DI FRANCIA (ARANCIA STUDIO)

On Sale 4/5/23

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER by DONALD SOFFRITTI with Colors by CHIARA DI FRANCIA (ARANCIA STUDIO)

On Sale 5/3/23

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27 DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER by CLAUDIO SCIARRONE with Colors by ENRICO PENNAZZA (ARANCIA STUDIO)

On Sale 6/7/23

"The variant program in honor of Disney100 will celebrate Marvel's past, present, and future through the classic What If lens with a fantastic reimagining of Marvel's most classic comic book covers," Marvel Comics said in an October press release. "These first-of-its-kind art pieces will see Disney's iconic characters immersed in the magic of Marvel storytelling as they pay homage to legendary moments in the Marvel Comics mythos, including Captain America assembling Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers #4, as well as the groundbreaking debut issues of Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk."