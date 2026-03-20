Mighty Morphin Power Rangers First Look Reveals Major New Details (And Teases Green Ranger)

Few shows feel like they define a decade like Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and that’s created a generation of fans in the process. Now the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are finally back in action, but this isn’t exactly the same team you remember. Now we have our best look yet at the new series, and one of several new details teases the whereabouts of the Green Ranger.

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A new preview from BOOM! Studios has revealed our first look at the older cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which includes the original five Rangers: Jason, Zack, Trini, Billy, and Kimberly. The 10-year time jump has found them in very different walks of life when they are ultimately brought back together to fight their new villain Rita Rabiosa (via EW). Not only do we get a first look at this new, powerful Rita, but we also learn that the Green Ranger was supposed to join the rest of the team when they returned, which means something (or someone) kept that from happening.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Have Very Much Grown Apart

One of the elements that is immediately clear is that after 10 years, the Rangers have very much lived their own lives and grown apart in a major way. This is a new continuity by the way, so there don’t seem to be any ties to the previous run and any of the events that happened throughout that story.

In this continuity, Jason went on to become a martial arts instructor and enjoys working with his kids, while Trini became a diplomat, and more details on Trini’s current job are expected in the first issue. Then there’s Zack, who is now a public defender who channels his heroism by fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves.

Then there’s Kimberly, who achieved major success as a world-renowned Gymnast, but her dream job is winding down as she’s just in her mid-20s. This puts her on a very different path from the others, who in their 20s are just starting to get their journeys underway. Last but not least is Billy, who has stayed the closest to their Ranger past by sticking around in Angel Grove to train the next generation’s Rangers.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Original Threat Returns In A New Way

After a threat that requires the original Rangers arises, Billy opens a portal and transports all of the original Rangers back to the Command Center, and that threat is Rita Rabiosa. It’s established that in this continuity, Rita Repulsa stayed true to what happened in Mystic Force and became the Mystic Mother, so this new Rita is not the same villain that the Rangers faced for so much of their early lives as heroes.

Rita Rabiosa is far more cruel and vindictive than Rita, which is saying something, given what Rita used to be capable of. Rabiosa needs something from the Rangers in order to complete a mysterious mission, and that will lead to some unpredictable confrontations with the Rangers. That’s especially true given that it’s been 10 years since the Rangers have even morphed or used their powers, so it’s going to be an uphill battle.

This is also where Tommy comes in. The first issue reveals that he was supposed to walk through the portal with the other Rangers, but it didn’t go as planned. What that means remains to be seen in the first issue, but at least we know that Tommy is around, and hopefully we’ll get more details on what he’s been up to soon.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1 is scheduled to hit comic stores on June 3rd, 2026.

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