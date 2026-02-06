Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III Reveals Surprise Live-Action Character Is Joining The Battle (Exclusive)

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers have had their backs against the wall many times over the years, but even with the help of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, things are looking pretty dire in the pages of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #5. There is a silver lining of hope though, as the Rangers and the Turtles are about to receive some help from a truly unexpected ally from the Turtles’ past, and we’ve got an exclusive first look at their big return right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s always bad when two iconic villains manage to team up, but that’s especially true when they both receive major power upgrades thanks to their sudden command of the Morphin Grid. Lord Zedd and Shredder have never been more powerful, but as you can see in our preview, they’ve made a key mistake in their attempts to take out any potential allies that could help the Rangers or the Turtles, and that mistake has brought over TMNT: The Next Mutation’s Venus De Milo into our world.

Who Is Venus De Milo, and How Can She Help The Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

As you can see in the preview, Venus has no issues dispatching Zedd and Shredder’s army of goons that they have sent out across the multiverse, hoping to rid the Power Rangers and Turtles of any potential reinforcements. The thing is, the Turtles of this world don’t even know who Venus is, but they are about to, as she managed to knock her enemies through their own portal, ending up on our world.

This is a big deal because Venus De Milo was at one point in time the biggest new addition to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mythology. She made her debut in the 1997 live-action series TMNT: The Next Mutation, which was supposed to carry on the popularity of the franchise from the live-action movies. Unfortutnely that didn’t happen, and the show was cancelled, but Venus has made her return in IDW’s comic series, and now she is about to help the Power Rangers as well.

In the show, Venus was revealed to be one of the original Turtles that was covered in mutagen, with the show retconning the origin and revealing that there were five Turtles affected instead of 4. She was discovered by a shinobi master, and so she has immense training and has no problem holding her own in a battle.

It will be interesting to see her dynamic with the Turtles of our world, and if her origin story is the same as the show or has been tweaked. She’s also received a noticeable power upgrade and will prove invaluable in taking down a powered-up Zedd and Shredder combo that has managed to put the Turtles and the Rangers on their heels. With the addition of a White Ranger Splinter as well, this new dynamic duo could be the key to turning the tide against Zedd and Shredder’s armies. You can check out the official description below.

“Don’t miss the shell-shocking conclusion of the fan favorite crossover! After perilous battles, the Rangers and Turtles must put their differences behind them with help from an unexpected new Ranger. The Rangers and Turtles must now face off against Super Zedd and the evil mutant Rangers. Will our heroes find the courage within themselves to save the day against seemingly insurmountable odds?

New York Times–bestselling author Ryan Parrott, fan-favorite Italian comic book artist Vincenzo Federici, and Jodi Nishijima bring this celebrated, retro series to an epic end in this final, action-packed issue!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #5 releases in comic stores on March 18th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!