New Power Rangers Release Just Delivered The Most Powerful White Ranger Ever

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers delivered one of its best surprises when it revealed that Tommy Oliver was the mysterious new White Ranger, and he would go on to be the main leader of the team in future seasons and in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Movie. Over the years, we’ve seen several iterations and spins on the White Ranger, but the franchise just delivered the most powerful White Ranger ever, and we can’t wait to see more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest take on the White Ranger comes from BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4, and like the original, the identity of the Ranger is also a welcome surprise. During the issue, a new White Ranger shows up to help Leonardo and Tommy (as the Green Ranger), and they make incredibly quick work of a morphed Bebop and Rocksteady. They then reveal themselves to be none other than Splinter, who is not only the new White Ranger but also somehow back from the dead.

Splinter Might Be Power Rangers’ Most Powerful White Ranger Ever (And Here’s Why)

When Splinter first gets to the scene, he delivers big strikes, kicks, and throws in a blur of speed, making quick work of an entire group of Putties. The enhanced speed and power are obviously a nice upgrade for Splinter, but where the longtime mentor really comes into his own is the mix of martial arts experience, tactical knowledge, and willingness to wait for the perfect moment to strike.

Bebop and Rocksteady had already proven to be major threats with their upgraded powers, but Splinter wastes no time in breaking them down with ease. As he points out during the fight, they have raw power, but don’t understand how to use it, and he takes out Bebop with one strike. Rocksteady moves in, but Splinter evades with ease and then brings Saba in for a huge strike that sends Rocksteady right into a rock face first.

Splinter even delivers a taunt at the same time, telling Rocksteady, “If your master truly valued you, he would have taught you control.” There’s also the tether to the Morphin Grid, as when explaining how he’s back from the dead, Splinter says, “I cannot explain how, only that when I required it, the power did protect me, and now I have returned to protect you.” The Grid protected Splinter of its own volition, and now he has become the new White Ranger.

With the patience, precision, experience, and extensive martial arts training that Splinter already possesses, gaining this major power upgrade easily makes him one of the most powerful White Rangers in the franchise’s history, and hopefully, there’s even more great spotlight moments to come for the new White Ranger as the series heads to its big finale.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4 is in comic stores now.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!