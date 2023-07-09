Marvel Preview Teases Miles Morales Battling a Classic Spider-Man Villain

Miles Morales may have his own version of the Iron Spider costume to help stop criminals around the city, but that might not be enough for his next biggest threat. In this week's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8, the web-slinger is set to take on one of the most fearsome Spidey villains of them all: the Hobgoblin.

In a preview for the upcoming issue, Miles can be seen hanging out at a carnival with some friends before the proverbial crud hits the fans. Some low-level criminals appear to have gotten their hands on Hobgoblin's legendary glider, and the villain doesn't take kindly to others using his tech. The preview ends with the hands of the villain reaching into the panel and—well, uh—"stopping" the criminals from using his glider.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8

"MILES BATTLES THE HOBGOBLIN! SPIDER-MAN, A.K.A. MILES MORALES, has a target on his spider-symbol'd back. The most dangerous super-villains in NYC keep coming at him—hard. First RABBLE, then CLETUS KASADY and now…THE HOBGOBLIN is back and more dangerous than ever, and he's got his glider aimed squarely at Miles! How could this get any worse for Spidey? Well…Hobgoblin might not be the ONLY thing Miles needs to worry about…"

Written by: Cody Ziglar

Art by: Federico Vicentini, Bryan Valenza

Cover by: Dike Ruan, Alejandro Sánchez

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: July 12, 2023

