Spider-Man: Miles Morales Battles Carnage in New Marvel Preview

Miles Morales has to defend New York City against an out-of-control Carnage in the latest preview for Carnage Reigns. The crossover event pits the young Spider-Man against Carnage's former host, Cletus Kasady, whose soul now inhabits the Extrembiote armor from King in Black. After building his power across the Carnage ongoing series, Kasady is now moving on to the next phase in his grand scheme of terror. Miles Morales has stepped up to meet the challenge, and has even managed to wound Kasady in the process. However, after getting yet another upgrade, Kasady how now spread himself across the internet and infected the citizens of New York City.

Marvel released a preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #7 by Cody Ziglar, Federico Vicentini, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Cory Petit. It picks up with some Cletus Kasady worshippers in Jamaica, Queens finding Iron Man-symbiote suits resting in their backyard. The trio is then taken over by the suits of symbiote armor and blasts off to Manhattan, where Kasady is fighting Miles Morales and the Cape Killers – Taskmaster, Scorpion, Electro, and Hightail.

Miles has formed an uneasy alliance with Agent Gao and her Cape Killers, specifically Scorpion, who he fought when Miles Morales: Spider-Man relaunched under Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini. Taskmaster and Electro attempt to deliver some blows to Kasady in his massive Extrembiote armor but otherwise come out on the losing end. After learning that Miles also has electric powers, Electro and Spider-Man team up to try one massive electric blast at Kasady. They think they've won, but the preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #7 ends with Kasady wanting a closer look at Electro.

What Is Carnage Reigns About?

"Carnage Reigns is an old-fashioned David and Goliath story pitting a greener Spider-Man against the most sadistic monster in the Marvel Universe—Cletus Kasady!" writer Alex Paknadel explained when Carnage Reigns was announced. "Miles has only been this out of his depth on a handful of occasions, which is a gift from a storytelling perspective. I've really enjoyed crafting this tale with Cody Ziglar, and we've developed a really fun, really productive working shorthand and that fun is present on the page! We know this story will satisfy fans of both characters in their FIRST-EVER CROSSOVER!"

The preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #7 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, June 21st.