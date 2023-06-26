Marvel Just Gave Miles Morales His Own Iron Spider Armor

Miles Morales is fighting for his life against Cletus Kasady's Carnage, and the web-slinger got a handy upgrade that should help him take down the villain once and for all. In the latest issue of Miles Morales: Spider-Man—this run's #7, to be exact—Miles finds himself temporarily aligning with a villainous cabal in an attempt to take down a powerful Symbiote/Iron Man hybrid. As Stark Tech has found itself in a prominent position during this run from Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini, it only makes sense Miles gets his hands on some nanotech for himself.

That's exactly what happens in the closing moments of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #7 when a seemingly mortally wounded Miles gets covered with nanotech, only to get instantly healed. After a page turn, a splash reveals Miles is now donning his own Iron Spider suit, paying homage to one of Peter Parker's most iconic suits worn. While Parker's version was scarlet and gold, Miles keeps the obsidian shades of his primary costume. The costume's spider insignia is turned into gold as its eyes while its "legs" and accents are red.

Okay, Miles’ Iron Spider suit actually looks cool in Federico’s style pic.twitter.com/c8mqbJimON — 𝗝𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗲 👓 (@DukeOfGotham) June 21, 2023

"It's fantastic to work on this new character," Vicentini previously told ComicBook.com regarding his work on this series. "I was given total freedom of creation. Based on Cody's description and on his notes, I had a clear idea of how I wanted to portray the armor; it had to be something rough, but resistant and ingenious at the same time. And thanks also to the drones, Rabble's gonna rock! Brace yourself, Miles!"

Will Miles Morales ever get a live-action Marvel film?

While Morales has found himself as the star of a wildly successful animated franchise from Sony Pictures Animation, the character has yet to make his live-action debut. That said, longtime Spidey producer Amy Pascal has said a live-action film is happening. Furthermore, Tom Holland himself said he'd love for his Peter Parker pass the baton to Miles at some point in the near future.

"Maybe it is time for me to move on," Holland said in a 2021 interview. "Maybe what's best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life...[but] If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong."

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.