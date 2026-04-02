Miles Morales and Superman Team Up in Spider-Man/Superman Crossover First Look (Exclusive)

While comics fans may often choose sides when it comes to whether they’re a DC or Marvel fan, if there’s one thing that fans of both universes can agree on is that crossovers between the Big Two pretty much rule. There is just something special about seeing beloved characters from the two publishers come together and last year Deadpool and Batman coming together was a huge success. This spring, it’s Spider-Man and Superman’s turn and while DC’s one-shot, Superman/Spider-Man #1 is already here, Marvel’s turn arrives later this month — and we have an exclusive first look at one of the exciting stories starring the web-slinging wall-crawler and DC’s Man of Tomorrow.

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The upcoming Spider-Man/Superman #1 will feature stories from an impressive lineup of creators including Brad Beltzer, Pepe Larraz, Geoff Johns, Jason Aaron, Russell Dauterman, and more. Perhaps one of the most exciting creators with stories in the one-shot is Brian Michael Bendis, who recently made his return to Marvel and now, we have a look at his story with Sara Pichelli, “The One Thing…” You can check the page out for yourself below.

Miles Morales Spider-Man, Meet Superman

In “The One Thing…”, Spider-Man (Miles Morales) teams up with Superman and while we don’t know a lot of details about this exciting pairing, we’re already pretty hyped for it. Not only is it a Spider-Man/Superman team up, but the story comes from Miles Morales’ co-creators, Bendis and Pichelli. Not only will it be great to see Miles back in action with his co-creators at the helm, but just this first-look page from the story gives a sense of the dynamic between Miles’ Spider-Man and Superman and we’re eager to see how the two heroes play off of one another and what challenge they take on together.

The Miles/Superman team up is just one story — and one team up — we’re getting in Spider-Man/Superman #1. The issue is set to be packed with characters and familiar faces, including not only Spider-Man and Superman but foes like Lex Luthor, Norman Osborn, and Mysterio as well as other heroes, including Ghost-Spider, Supergirl, the Mighty Thor, Wonder Woman, and more. Here’s the official description of the issue, which is set to hit comic shops April 22nd.

“THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY! Fifty years ago, DC’s Man of Steel met Marvel’s friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, and the world of comics has never been the same! In celebration of that historic milestone, thrill to ALL-NEW tales of Spider-Man and Superman and their friends and foes!

Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against Lex Luthor and Norman Osborn as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!

In the shadow-laden 1930s, Spider-Man Noir encounters the original Golden Age Superman as told by Slott/Martin!

A crisis ensues as Johns/Frank bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of Mysterio… but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

Symbiote hordes invade Metropolis as a new War of the Realms ignites in Aaron/Dauterman’s epic.

Co-creator of Steel Louise Simonson hammers out the tale of John Henry Irons’ clash with the Hobgoblin, as drawn by Todd Nauck!

Kelly/Ramos take us on a campus crossover between Gwen Stacy and Lana Lang!

Miles Morales (Spider-Man) teams with Superman, as Bendis and Pichelli re-team!

All this, and more than a few super-surprises you’ll be talking about for the next fifty years!”

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