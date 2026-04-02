10 Best Superhero Comeback Comics

Marvel Comics and DC Comics are the two biggest purveyors of superhero stories, and have set all of the tropes for their universes. One of the most important of these tropes is the “death of…” story. Deaths in superhero comics can lead to a lot of things, but one of the best is the comeback. Comebacks are for more than dead characters, obviously. They’re also for characters who have not been around for a while. Comebacks can go a lot of ways; for the major characters, we always know that they’re coming back, so we expect big, awesome stories. For minor characters who have died or faded away, they’re all about showing readers why they should pay attention. Both types can lead to disaster, but when they work well, they sing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Comeback stories are big events nowadays. It’s gotten to the point where they’ve become rather cliche, but there are some out there that will knock your socks off even years after they came out. These are the ten best superhero comeback comics, bringing back numerous amazing characters.

10) The Immortal Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Immortal Hulk is the greatest Hulk story ever, 50 issues of perfection from writer Al Ewing, regular artist Joe Bennett, and various fill-in artists. It was so great that when Bennett snuck anti-Semitic imagery into the comic, Marvel let him stay on as artist until it ended (this is one hundred perfect true, by the way). The Hulk had died in Civil War II. His body was used as a weapon in “Avengers: No Surrender” and Secret Empire, and The Immortal Hulk would see him come back and learn the truth about his origin, sending him down paths he’s never been before and giving readers an amazing superhero horror comic. It’s a landmark Marvel series, and remains one of the finest comebacks ever.

9) Infinite Crisis

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Infinite Crisis is a slice of ’00s DC perfection. The sequel to Crisis on Infinite Earths, by Geoff Johns, Phil Jimenez, George Perez, Ivan Reis, and Jerry Ordway, brought back four of the greatest heroes in DC history, the people who defeated the Anti-Monitor. Earth-Two Superman and Lois Lane, Alexander Luthor of Earth-Three, and Superboy-Prime came back to fix the universe, leading to the discovery of one of the biggest schemes ever. Only Lois and Superman stayed on the side of angels, and before the end, they would both die trying to stop Luthor and Prime. It’s one of the best event comics ever, and the perfect way to bring back some of comics’ greatest heroes.

8) Infinity Gauntlet

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Infinity Gauntlet is Marvel’s most famous event, thanks to the role it played in the MCU (and a few MCU fans probably even read it!). Jim Starlin, George Perez, and Ron Lim gave readers big-time Marvel madness in the best way, and the book brought back three linchpins of ’70s cosmic Marvel: Adam Warlock, Gamora, and Pip the Troll. This comic is electric, and it showed off why Adam, Gamora, and Pip were such great characters. What makes it work so well as a comeback comic is the way it sells just how important and awesome these characters are, preparing at least two of them for future stardom (sorry, Pip, but I still love you!).

7) “Reign of the Supermen”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

“The Death of Superman” is an integral part of DC history. It was one of the most important, bestselling stories of the ’90s, and would lead into “Reign of the Supermen”. This story introduced four new Supermen — Cyborg Superman, Superboy, Steel, and the Eradicator — and led to the return of the Man of Steel when Cyborg Superman was revealed to be his old enemy Hank Henshaw, who had allied with Mongul. When the dust settled, Coast City was gone but Superman was back. This story ran through Action Comics, Adventures of Superman, Superman: Man of Steel, and Superman, and is peak Triangle Era awesomeness.

6) Infamous Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doctor Doom is considered by many to be Marvel’s greatest villain. Fans love him because he’s such a complex character, and that was on display in Secret Wars. That story saw him save the multiverse as God Emperor Doom and ended with his power taken by Reed Richards in order to reconstruct the multiverse the way it should be. He left his old enemy with a parting gift, fixing his face, and that led to Infamous Iron Man, from Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev. This 12-issue series saw him pay homage to the fallen Tony Stark by becoming Iron Man, trying to be a hero and getting pulled into an old conflict. This is an amazing snapshot of Doom after godhood changed him, an amazing reintroduction to Marvel’s most beloved villain, except this time as a hero.

5) Thanos Quest

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Thanos is another fan-favorite Marvel villain, coming to prominence in the ’70s. He’d end up dying in the early ’80s after getting his hands on the Cosmic Cube, but would return in the fantastic Thanos Quest, by creator Jim Starlin and Ron Lim. This story saw the Mad Titan leave Death’s Realm to find the Infinity Gems so that he could kill half the universe for Mistress Death, hunting the superlatively powerful Elders of the Universe. This two-issue story shows off why Thanos is such an amazing character, introducing him to a whole new generation of readers and leading to Infinity Gauntlet.

4) Green Lantern: Rebirth

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Green Lantern: Rebirth is an amazing reboot, bringing back the classic Green Lantern mythos. This story by Geoff Johns and Ethan Van Sciver brought Hal Jordan back to prominence after his years as Parallax and the Spectre, as well as bringing the Green Lantern Corps and sowing the seeds for several brilliant DC events. This amazing story told the truth of the events of “Emerald Twilight”, and brought back characters like Guy Gardner, Kilowog, Ganthet, and Sinestro. It played a massive role in DC’s mid ’00s success, and remains one of the finest stories in the publisher’s illustrious history.

3) Captain America: Reborn

Image COurtesy of Marvel Comics

Civil War changed the tenor of the Marvel Universe for years, but one of its immediate effects was the death of Steve Rogers. This came in Captain America (Vol. 5) #25, during the fantastic Ed Brubaker run. We got several years of Bucky as Captain America, but with Steve about to make his big screen first appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger, it was time for him to come back. Captain America: Reborn, by Brubaker, Bryan Hitch, and Butch Guice, revealed exactly what happened the day that Steve was shot, as Red Skull prepares his final plan to take over the world. This is prime Cap awesomeness overshadowed by the endless march of superhero comics, but it deserves its flowers.

2) Animal Man (Vol. 1) #1-26

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Animal Man (Vol. 1) is one of the greatest series’ ever. The hero was one of many Silver Age DC characters that never really went anywhere, but he’d get chance to shine when writer Grant Morrison was brought over in DC’s British Invasion. Animal Man (Vol. 1) was supposed to be a four-issue miniseries that modernized the character, but Morrison’s series was so amazing that it was made into an ongoing. Over 26 issues, Morrison redefined the character, telling a deeply meta story about the way humans interact with fiction. It’s a masterpiece, with one of the best final issues of any run in superhero comics.

1) Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Grant Morrison took over writing Batman in 2006, and would end the first act of their run on the character with his death in Final Crisis. Dick Grayson took over as Batman, protecting Gotham with Robin Damian Wayne, and eventually we got Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne, by Morrison, Chris Sprouse, Frazer Irving, Yanick Paquette, Georges Jeanty, Ryan Sook, and Lee Garbett. This six-issue series ran from the beginning of humanity to the end of time, as Bruce Wayne tries to figure out why he was being pushed forward through time. This story is everything you could want from Morrison Batman, taking the character through the history of Gotham City as he tries to save the universe one more time.

What’s your favorite superhero comeback comic? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!