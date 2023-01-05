Miles Morales Is on the Verge of Losing His Superhero Girlfriend (Exclusive)

Having girl problems is bad enough when you're a teenager, but it can be downright impossible when you're also leading a double life as Spider-Man. This is the dilemma Miles Morales is struggling with in the relaunch of his new series. Miles Morales: Spider-Man kicked off a new volume at the end of 2022, and Miles is having a tough go of it. He's been suspended from school, lost a fight to an upgraded Scorpion, and a new threat is lurking in the shadows that knows his secret identity. If that wasn't enough to worry about, Miles' superhero girlfriend Starling is threatening to end things if he doesn't get his life in order.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 by Cody Ziglar, Federico Vicentini, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Cory Petit. It finds Miles on punishment in his parents' Brooklyn apartment doing the family's laundry. This is in response to Miles being suspended from school for talking back to his teacher. Starling/Tiana Toomes, the granddaughter of the Spider-Man villain Vulture, swings by to pay Miles a visit since he's stopped returning texts and phone calls.

Starling doesn't cut Miles any slack for his lack of communication, laying into him for also flaking out on his best friend Ganke. He admits the double-life of being Miles Morales and Spider-Man is finally getting to him, but says he's working on it. Tiana agrees to give Miles the space he needs to work through his problems, but adds that she isn't the type of girl to just around and wait.

Miles Morales' New Villain is a Tech Genius

A new villain is rising to terrorize Miles Morales in the latest volume of his relaunched Spider-Man series. Miles Morales: Spider-Man relaunched with a new #1 in December from writer Cody Ziglar and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Federico Vicentini. While the series features Miles Morales returning to his classic Spider-Man costume, a new villain named Rabble also appears to put the hero through the wringer. Rabble is a tech genius who hides her identity behind a helmet, but she appears to have a personal vendetta against Miles that places his closest friends and family in harm's way.

Rabble will use an army of drones and deadly never-before-seen gadgetry to upgrade Miles' rogues gallery. The first hints at Rabble's master plan popping up in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1, but she starts to make her impact in January's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2. The main cover of February's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3 features Rabble in a brutal takedown of Miles, and variant covers by Jonboy Meyers and Federico Vicentini for the second issue offer an even better look at the new villain.

"It's fantastic to work on this new character," Vicentini said. "I was given total freedom of creation. Based on Cody's description and on his notes, I had a clear idea of how I wanted to portray the armor; it had to be something rough, but resistant and ingenious at the same time. And thanks also to the drones, Rabble's gonna rock! Brace yourself, Miles!"

The exclusive preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 11th.