Marvel Gives MODOK a Major Cosmic Upgrade

M.O.D.O.K. shows off his new cosmic form in a preview of Thor Annual #1. The Marvel villain was the titular star of his own Hulu series and one of the villains in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but has lately been tormenting Captain America and the X-Men as a member of Orchis. It appears M.O.D.O.K. has now set his sights on the God of Thunder, and gains an unbelievable upgrade in the process. For he is no longer known as M.O.D.O.K – the Mechanized Organism Designed Only For Killing – but as the cosmically-omnipotent M.Y.T.H.O.S.

Marvel released a preview of Thor Annual #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Ibraim Roberson, Dan Brown, and VC's Joe Sabino. The one-shot finds the major of the Ten Realms controlled by M.Y.T.H.O.S. except for Asgard. Thus, Asgard's All-Father Thor flies into battle with his reforged Mjolnir. His first stop is Midgard, aka Earth, and as he listens for the sounds of his Avengers teammates, he's only greeted with silence.

In the heart of what I'm assuming is New York City is a giant multi-colored diamond mound being protected by hovering sentinel-like beings. This mound actually looks a lot like the colorful Bifrost that Thor would use to travel between the Ten Realms. Thor flies into the dome and is greeted by the transformed M.O.D.O.K. in his new transformed M.Y.T.H.O.S. body, who is a massive giant that sits on a throne.

Marvel Announces Immortal Thor Series

After concluding his Eisner Award-nominated series The Immortal Hulk, writer Al Ewing went on to a few other titles at Marvel Comics. Ewing pens the likes of Venom, X-Men: Red, and others, but the door has opened again and he's returning with another wild take on a classic Marvel character. Speaking with Polygon in a new interview, Ewing confirmed that this August will see Marvel Comics publish Immortal Thor, a new series that will immediately pique curiosity from comic readers the world over. Ewing described the new series in biblical terms when comparing it to the previous fan-favorite, calling Immortal Hulk the "Old Testament" and Immortal Thor the "New Testament."

"Putting [Immortal] on a book I'm writing is a promise to the reader, and to myself," Ewing told the outlet. "I was the one who pitched the title – not editorial, not anyone else – and it was basically a self-challenge. Can I do a book like that again? Can I do my end of it better this time? I have to try, because the alternative is just lie down and let the grass grow where I fell...I want to take another swing at that ball, and this time, I don't just want to knock it into the outfield, I want to hit it right out of the park and stroll calmly around the bases. I want to write something that goes as far and as hard and as powerful as the other book did, to give a similar experience to the people who supported that book and supported me through it and took something deep out of it, but with the benefit of experience."

The preview of Thor Annual #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wedneday, July 5th.