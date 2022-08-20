NBA Star Rudy Gobert Teams With Titan Comics for BASH! Graphic Novel

Rudy Gobert is a three-time NBA All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year, and next year he's setting out for another accolade with the release of a standalone graphic novel. BASH! is a young-adult graphic novel Gobert is releasing through Titan Comics, and it's an anime-influenced basketball adventure that also launches Titan's new young adult imprint, Titan Nova. Rudy Gobert is a member of the French National Team and the Minnesota Timberwolves. He joined the Wolves after being traded by the team that originally drafted him into the NBA nine years ago, the Utah Jazz.

Artist Vince Serrano (Adidas, Sacramento Kings, Young Nudy) provides anime-inspired art for BASH!, which tells the story of young Rudy, a poor kid from planet Nelilia, who dreams of being a star player of BASH – a brutal, high-octane, intergalactic version of basketball, whose players are rockstars, legends, and gods.

"This was surely a crazy feat when we started it," said Rudy Gobert. "I wanted to tell a story that bolsters dedication and courage, which were so essential to my own personal journey. I hope that it will encourage readers to overcome their challenges and pursue their dreams."

"We were so impressed by Rudy and Vince's infectious passion for the comics medium," said Titan Comics co-publishers Vivian Cheung and Nick Landau. "With BASH!, readers of all-ages can expect a powerfully told story with incredible artwork that draws on a wide breadth of influence from across mediums."

BASH! kicks off Titan Nova, a new imprint from Titan Comics, which looks to cater to middle grade and young adult readers aged 8-16 and curious minds of all ages.

"This is an exciting evolution for Titan!" said Titan Comics Acquisitions Editor Duncan Baizley, "It was always an ambition to create something that spoke to an increasingly sophisticated and engaged YA audience, so Titan Nova is the destination I dreamed of when I was that age! We've got some amazing books for launch and Rudy Gobert's BASH! is the perfect title to lead the way. And we've many, many more to come that I'm sure will become future classics for this generation of readers."

BASH! is set to arrive in bookshops, comic shops, and on digital platforms on February 14, 2023. You can pre-order now from Amazon (US), Barnes & Noble, and Forbidden Planet (UK/Europe). The Titan Nova logo and BASH! cover and preview art can be found below.