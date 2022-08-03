NBA 2K23 Reveals New Gameplay Details Ahead of Release

NBA 2K23 developer Visual Concepts has revealed a vast number of new gameplay changes that will be appearing in this year's edition of the annualized basketball series. At this point in time, we still haven't seen much of NBA 2K23 in action, which has led to fans wondering what will actually be new in this year's title. Luckily, Visual Concepts has now broken down in great depth what it hopes to accomplish in the upcoming release.

In short, Visual Concepts is looking to tweak every major gameplay mechanic in NBA 2K23 to some degree. This time around, the studio behind the game says it places a larger emphasis on offensive play. This includes new upgrades shooting, changes to how the "Pro Stick" functions, and even new skills that will let you alter your dunks. It was also explained that a vast number of upgrades are being made to dribbling to more accurately reflect what players are able to do in real life.

"We value community feedback when deciding how to bring each version of NBA 2K to life, and this year's gameplay enhancements reflect many of the changes our community was calling for the most," explained NBA 2K23 gameplay director Mike Wang in a new statement. "From focusing on how players can attack the basket, to more realistic on-ball defense and a new tiered badge system, all the features we've brought to life in the game this year will create a more authentic gameplay experience that is enjoyable for everyone."

It remains to be seen how fans will actually react to these changes in NBA 2K23. Given Visual Concepts' history with the franchise, though, the gameplay has never been much of a complaint with the NBA 2K series. As such, it seems likely that all of these upgrades will be for the better rather than for the worse.

NBA 2K23 is set to release in a little over a month on September 9th and will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

If you'd like to read more about these changes to the gameplay in NBA 2K23 in great detail, you can check out the new blog on the game's website right here.