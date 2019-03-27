Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/27/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Detective Comics #1000, Marvel Rising #1, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1009

Brian Michael Bendis is building a pretty fun globetrotting spy story that brings in just about every spy group in the DC Universe and finds a natural way of connecting things back to Superman. Although Superman isn’t seen as a Batman type who has his own networks of contacts, this issue reveals that he does have certain contingencies in place to keep tabs on various corners of the DC Universe. The last page reveal is fantastic, and serves as a reminder that Lois Lane is just as smart as her father, the head of ARGUS. I’m strangely excited by this comic, although there remains a lot of questions about this particular mystery. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATGIRL #33

This issue weaves together Barbara’s latest developments in her work and her life before largely abandoning the former midway through for the latter. Nevertheless, this is still a really interesting issue, one that continues the whole James Jr. storyline in a way that feels earned and genuinely surprising. Both Scott’s narrative and the visuals from Casagrande and Godlewski really successfully convey the nuanced emotion that this brings out in Barbara, something that could be really interesting, if it carries through future issues. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #30

The Joker is officially dead, but Dan Jurgens doesn’t seem interested in slowing down Batman Beyond‘s momentum. The latest issue sees the fallout from “The Final Joke,” showing Terrry debate with Matt over his role as the new Robin while also looking to wipe out the final remnants of the Jokerz gang. The action is solid, Doc Shaner’s arrival as the book’s new artist is a welcome change and the teased return of another classic villain in the final panels hints at some interesting future events. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

BOOKS OF MAGIC #6

Books of Magic resolves a few things quickly as it sets up its next arc. Tim finally gets some direction as he and his mentor Rose begin their search for Ellie, and we also learn about who Tim’s murderous old teacher was associated with. A lot of the first arc felt like a lot of worldbuilding, meant to establish Tim as his own character and establish his somewhat vague magical powers and the forces working against him. By giving Tim a quest, even one as cliched as finding his lost love interest, it at least gives the book a bit more of a purpose. This isn’t the best book, but it’s slowly getting better. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1000

Detective Comics #1000 celebrates everything we love about Batman with mostly fresh and rewarding twists. Some of the stories don’t land as well as others, but there’s really not a bad one in the bunch. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just getting to know the character, Detective Comics #1000 will not leave you disappointed. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

DIAL H FOR HERO #1

The latest edition in the Brian Michael Bendis’ Wonder Comics imprint for DC sees yet another relaunch of the Silver Age classic Dial H for Hero. The first issue of the six-part miniseries sees writer Sam Humphries introduce a new H Dial wielder in the daredevil teenager Miguel and a new sarcastic tone that ramps up the laughs once the phone is used for the first time. Artist Joe Quinones does an incredible job jumping from one art style to another midway through the book, and the hysterical Rob Liefeld parody that follows Miguel’s first transformation shows the the creative team has some fun ideas in store for the miniseries. This could be a fun one to follow. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

FLASH #67

Joshua Williamson has put together a genuinely intriguing mystery with a creepy premise that is sold perfectly by the art of Scott Kolins and colorist Luis Guerrero. Guerrero in particular gets to tweak the typical palette of the book just a tiny bit and we end up with an issue that looks just like it feels — a little too good to be true. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

FREEDOM FIGHTERS #4

Four issues and a third of the way into its run, Freedom Fighters by Robert Venditti and Eddy Barrows is the best comic that DC is publishing, and arguably the best Big Two book on the stands. The art is gorgeous, with a strong sense of storytelling and great emotional breadth to Barrows’ range. The story is powerful, and in this issue, we get a sense for Uncle Sam himself that evokes some of the best elements of the Alex Ross/Steve Darnall U.S. miniseries/graphic novel. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

GODDESS MODE #4

Goddess Mode #4 packs a powerful punch with each page. As fans learn more about Azoth and the world of technological magic, the series’ heroines are forced to face their own real-world demons. A major revelation threatens to upend everything they know about their daemon gigs, and fans are eager to see what’s next for the renegade girl gang. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

HEROES IN CRISIS #7

It feels like Heroes in Crisis is starting to get to the heart of its story and moving the overall narrative forward in equal measure, though we aren’t at the payoff just yet. Instead of a series of other heroes and villains, Wally West is center stage, whose process of grief feels palpable and real. Meanwhile the other side of this journey starts to coalesce as well, going from two trains running in the same direction to one train moving towards a common goal. The mystery surrounding Wally is still slightly confusing, and one big reveal towards the end doesn’t really make it any clearer. Visually the book isn’t as strong as it could be. It’s hard to go from Clay Mann’s stunning artwork to Jorge Fornes’ completely different style and then to Travis Moore’s style, which is somewhere in between. One consistent visual style would be preferred, but we understand why that can’t be done at times. Heroes in Crisis is slowly moving towards the finish line, but with only two issues left, there’s a lot riding on how the big can stick the landing. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HEX WIVES #6

Hex Wives may be the best damn comic currently out there, period. Issue six sees the witches finally take back their power. Packed with serious messages of empowerment as well as a scathing indictment of the patriarchal power structures that work to systemically hold women and minorities down, the coven coming into their own is fire — and literally so in the pages of the book. But it’s not just all about power, finding your voice, and vengeance. There’s a humanity to the women rising up. The way they lean on one another is a truly inspiring representation of how female friendships truly are, and the surprise ally of one of the architects adds just a little bit more depth and interest to a story that is is already complex and brilliant. Full stop, this issue is full of butt-kicking girl power in a way that is fresh, intense, and worth rooting for. The cover art’s homage to Bewitched is just the icing on the cake. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #7

The “odyssey” part of Justice League Odyssey continues this week, but while the issues brings us to the edge of Darkseid’s big reveal, make no mistake, this issue isn’t just exposition and filler. A tense battle on Tamaran reveals just how much Starfire has been changed by this journey as well as takes the heroes to Darkseid who, yes, survived the cliffhanger last issue. But as it turns out, there’s still more to unfold and Darkseid just might be shaping up to be something other than the villain we usually know him to be. The pacing of the issue, the way the Darkseid bits unfold, and even the heart and humanity of Starfire’s pain in this issue are perfectly done. The book’s a visual treat as well making it a stand out in an already excellent series. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

LOONEY TUNES #248

The latest issue of DC’s Looney Tunes is headlined by Bugs Bunny in a “Jack and the Beanstalk” parody. And if that sounds familiar, it’s because the show did it too with “Beanstalk Bunny” way back in the day. Unfortunately, this version doesn’t feature Daffy Duck or Elmer Fudd as The Giant, and it’s drained of most of its comedic timing as a result. The other two stories, a “Three Little Pigs” parody with Porky and a Daffy/Wile E. Coyote skit, pick up the pace a bit, but the laughs were very few and far between. It also doesn’t help that the Dave Alvarez’s art for two of the three stories jumps from basic to mediocre at random intervals. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #4

Martian Manhunter’s story nears its halfway point in a way that’s bizarre and deeply engrossing. The issue spends equal time in J’onn’s history on Mars and in his present-day problems on Earth, only for both to come crashing into each other. If you’ve been a fan of where Orlando and Rossmo have been taking this story, you’ll most likely love this issue. If you haven’t gotten into the story yet, this issue is a sign that you should be reading this series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #3

SCOOBY DOO TEAM UP #47

Scooby-Doo Team-Up #47 is a strange issue even by the standards of Scooby-Doo. The gang teams up with Magilla Gorilla to stop a mad scientist and make a few eye roll-inducing jokes along the way, but most of the humor hits well throughout. What will stick with readers, though, is the sight of Scooby-Doo and Shaggy swapping heads. All the animals that get swapped in the issue look odd, but seeing Shaggy’s head supported by his lanky neck where Scooby-Doo’s should’ve been is an image not easily forgotten. The Mystery Gang can clearly team up with anyone given how many crossovers they’ve had, but they pair up especially well with Magilla Gorilla’s humor. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHAZAM #4

Whereas Shazam #3 felt a bit like it was treading water and leaning hard on the reliably excellent art, #4 is a big step up all around. The art by Dale Eaglesham and Marco Santucci is inspired, incorporating hundreds of characters and dozens of creative designs while the writing from Geoff Johns expands and enriches the mythology of the Shazam family and the Rock of Eternity, giving the characters the kind of shot in the arm he provided to the likes of Hawkman and Booster Gold during his runs on those titles. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SILENCER #15

This book reeks of nostalgia with it trying its damnedest to be the best ’90s comics it can be. Silencer’s character design is peak ’90s, and the title has the over-the-top action seen at the height of that era of comics. There’s a lot of “shoot ’em ups” going on, and little else, so take that as you will. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

TERRIFICS #14

This issue of the Terrifics feels like it could have been the finale of the book. The team’s cast almost doubles in size and the lingering issues surrounding the team’s interpersonal issues have finally concluded. Mr. Terrific also gets a pretty stunning bit of development, something that most writers have avoided since he was first elevated during the Geoff Johns’ JSA series years ago. I’m glad that Terrifics is continuing, and I’m interested to see how its new dynamic plays out. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #67

Wonder Woman and Giganta continue to hunt for the elusive Titans in a story that has some genuinely good moments, but still lags a tiny bit. The art, in particular, doesn’t help the issue’s small pacing problems, as the way certain characters are drawn can go from breathtaking to laughable in the span of a few panels. There’s still a lot that’s unanswered at the end of this issue, but the journey to get there seems to be fun enough to keep following. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN X-TREMISTS #2

The second issue in the Age of X-Man: X-Tremists miniseries dives headfirst into examining the lives of those who enforce a utopian (or dystopian, as the book quickly shows) society. Writer Leah Williams continues to excel at the group dynamics between the five main characters, particularly with Blob as the father figure, Psylocke as the leader, and Moneta as the hot-headed rookie and the entire book is complemented by Georges Jeanty’s artwork. This issue shows the building blocks for a compelling side story, and it’s worth checking out to see what they do with three more issues. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18

With the exception of the last few pages, it’s hard to distinguish this issue apart from the one that came before it. #18 offers little in terms of plot development and the whole book feels all too similar to what we’ve seen before. Certainly a disappointing outing in an otherwise promising event. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

AVENGERS NO ROAD HOME #7

There are really fun and exciting moments in No Road Home. They’re littered throughout this book. Seeing Conan mix it up with some of the more magical heroes in Marvel lore is awesome. But a lot of these moments get lost in the jumbling of storylines that takes place here. A blandly nefarious villain is on a Thanos-like quest to gain power from enchanted jewels and somehow the heroes continue getting in her way, though how they do it isn’t always explained as thoughtfully as it should be. There’s good stuff happening in No Road Home, but its hidden beneath several layers of meh. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #10

The “Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda” storyline that’s been running through Black Panther for almost a year slows down a bit here where it feels like it should be speeding up. There’s a significant battle in this issue, but Ta-Nehisi Coates and Kev Walker don’t sell the urgency of it. Still, the issue does reveal a significant twist in the direction of the story that does a great job of setting up the next act. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK WIDOW #3

Black Widow is making progress with its Madripoor espionage, but Black Widow’s mission just went south in a big way. The heroine is as sly as ever, but her mission for revenge hit a snag when Natasha’s desire to bring down a torture ring puts her in the hot seat. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #3

Daredevil is in decline. Not the series; the Zdarsky/Checchetto run remains fantastic in its third issue, but the hero himself is in decline as he tries to escape from a NYPD manhunt while wounded. In this issue, we get a really fascinating look at Daredevil’s complicated relationship with law enforcement — while he works outside of the law, he’s still seen as an ally by many of New York’s finest. That’s what makes the manhunt for Daredevil so interesting to watch unfold, as the police force is almost unwilling to do its job… which almost gives Daredevil an escape route from the overzealous outsider trying to bring him in. This is another fun issue that explores a side of Daredevil that we don’t often see, and the series is quickly becoming one of Marvel’s finest books. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #12

There’s a point early on in this issue where Doctor Strange admits that his fight against magic feels old and bland because he rotates through the same scenarios and adversaries repeatedly. This is as true of the character as it is of the comic, as Strange only has a few key villains to rotate through, and things always seem to end in a similar fashion. Waid and his creative team are attempting to flip that notion on its head, and the first issue is quite promising. We’ll see where it goes from here, but I’m genuinely intrigued. Job well done. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #8

Doom is an absolutely devastating force in this issue, which makes it an absolute delightful read from start to finish. You hate the guy with each passing frame, but his impossible charm finally returns and he quickly becomes the captivating force we’ve always loved reading. Combine Doom with the unconventional storytelling taking things back and forth in time to preserve the surprise, and you’ve got another hit on your hands. I’m ready for more of this. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

HULKVERINES #2

The good thing is that Hulkverines knows exactly what type of book it needs to be — and it executes that pretty well. This book isn’t going to be groundbreaking in the world of literature by any means, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a fun read. It’s exactly what one expects by combining the Hulk and Wolverine with a Hulk/Wolverine hybrid, and at the very least, it can be quite entertaining at times. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

INVADERS #3

Captain America hopes to find a way to confront Namor without having to engage in an all-out war, seeking clues about Namor’s amnesiac years that could reveal the underwater ruler’s intentions. Meanwhile, Bucky takes a more covert approach aboard a submarine to ensure the military doesn’t strike against Namor, though he could potentially uncover the military has a good reason to. After the first two issues of the series being strong, the story seems to have slightly stagnated, as we don’t have much more information now than we had earlier. The ride was surely entertaining, especially for Cap and Bucky fans, but we’re still left wondering with similar teases we got with the first two issues about what Namor is up to. An entertaining issue, yes, but we’re still left wondering how this series could change the status quo for the Invaders. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

IRONHEART #4

Ironheart #4 has some beautiful scenes and helps round out the characters as more tangible people, but it doesn’t always do so in the most digestible way. When something’s happening between characters, it’s a pleasure to learn more about Riri Williams and her relationships, but when Midnight’s Fire launches into a multi-page, uninterrupted monologue midway through the issue, it totally brings things to a halt. It seemed like a necessary story to tell, but as Riri says when it’s done, “This is a lot,” especially when you read that immediately after seeing the short and sweet flashback to Riri’s stepdad. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2 out of 5

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS #3

“Wolverine: The Vigil Part 3”

Logan out of his element is certainly a welcome sight, yet this story continues to slog, seemingly carrying no weight as it progresses forward. It has yet to find a rhythm or decide what it wants to be.

Rating: 2 out of 5

“Home of the Brave”

Captain America finds himself in the middle of the Deep South during the height of the Civil Rights Movement for a touching and poignant tale. Daniel Acuna’s artwork on this short story is absolutely stunning and makes it that much better.

Rating: 4 out of 5

“Heart of a Spider”

As the story’s name suggests, this deals head-on with Peter Parker dealing with someone twice his size and never giving up despite his disadvantages. With a cameo appearance by Jericho Drumm, this story is a testament to keeping your head down and powering forward even when the odds are bleak.

Rating: 3 out of 5

— Adam Barnhardt

Overall Rating: 3 out of 5

MARVEL RISING #1

Marvel Rising, Marvel’s brand of content targeted at younger fans, came to comics last year with a series of one-shots, but these individually titled issues proved difficult for readers to follow. Marvel looks to rectify things this week with the release of Marvel Rising #1, the first issue of a new five-issue miniseries. Nilah Magruder writes, with art from Roberto Di Salvo, and colors by Rachelle Rosenberg. No more scouring solicitations for whatever the next Marvel Rising release may be; it’s all here. Unfortunately, the simplified release program may be the most memorable thing about Marvel Rising #1 as the content of the issue uses an odd setup to present some of Marvel’s most exciting new heroes at their most generic. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #41

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur ends its latest arc with a warm-hearted moral and fantastical fight. With Nightmare wanting to take over the Waking World, Luna must finish her mission to bring a lost boy home from a long-suffering nightmare, and the issue ends on a quiet note which ties the dreamy arc all together. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

MR AND MRS X #9

This may be the weakest issue of Mr. and Mrs. X so far. That’s not to say it’s a bad issue. The series has been good enough on the whole that even its weakest issue is still not bad. But Oscar Bazaldua stumbles over some basic storytelling — there’s one instance where a baby seems to materialize out of thin air in Gambit’s hands — while Kelly Thompson goes too dense with Rogue’s interior dialogue (no, not interior monologue). Thompson’s love for Rogue is all over the page, but it almost gets in the way this time as she reaches deep into X-Men continuity to explain certain inconsistencies with Rogue. She emerges with a kind of grand unified theory of Rogue that marks solid growth for the character, but getting to that point takes time. This issue feels a bit like doing the hard work necessary to set up the good times to come. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #48

Spider-Man and Deadpool are trapped in a crossover event, and it seems the only way out is to get really, really meta. A running theme of Spider-Man/Deadpool has been Deadpool’s use of meta-commentary and humor, often to Spider-Man’s dismay. For most of the series, this was just a fun little Deadpool quirk, a reminder that the hero knows he’s in a comic, but this issue actually uses the meta-commentary to advance the plot. It’s not done particularly well, but I do appreciate that it brings to full circle an aspect of Spider-Man/Deadpool that’s arguably been one of its most defining parts. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN FAR FROM HOME PRELUDE #1

If you’re looking for any sort of insight into the plot of Spider-Man: Far From Home, don’t bother here. The first issue of the two-part prelude is a beat-for-beat retelling of the first half Spider-Man: Homecoming, ending right before the rescue sequence at the Washington Monument. Most of the lines are lifted directly from the film, but writer Will Corona Pilgrim chose to cut a few memorable scenes out while shifting others to different locations. That combined with lackluster art from Luca Maresca makes this feel skippable, even for die-hard MCU fans. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #30

A chance encounter with the propaganda arm of the Empire leads to surprising revelations about both Aphra and Triple-Zero, possibly giving them more in common than they ever realized. Despite this new knowledge, it doesn’t change the fact that they still have bombs in their heads, leaving readers to wonders if this new knowledge they both possess will lead to safety or sacrifice. Fans of Triple-Zero will get both the droid at its most unhinged while also learning more about its backstory, demonstrating all-new elements of the character we never thought we’d get to see. The emotional journey between these two characters in this arc might pay off after all, as the focus of this installment was much more about the relationship, resulting in a much more efficient and fulfilling narrative than previous issues in the arc. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS VADER DARK VISIONS #2

After being alerted that Lord Vader was expected to board a Star Destroyer to meet a captured Rebel Sky, an Imperial commander goes to great lengths to capture said spy, knowing full well the wrath the Vader could rain down upon him. From asteroid fields to space slugs, the Imperial stops at nothing to accomplish his task, all while the shadow of Vader looms over him and inspires him to make major risks in his pursuit. Vader is certainly a presence in this issue, though he occupies only a handful of panels. Instead, readers are given an exciting display of what the fear of the Sith Lord could cause an Imperial to do, ultimately delivering an action-packed story. The unconventional panel structure often felt like stained glass depictions of biblical scenes, adding a mythological feel to the stories of what Vader’s influence could drive his subordinates to do, no matter what their personal cost. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #4

Superior Spider-Man is definitely improving upon itself, and the growth is most clearly evident when looking at the titular character himself. As Otto comes to terms with the fact that he’s an awful person, and slowly but surely makes some subtle changes to himself, the book gets becomes much more enjoyable. It’s still got a little way to go, and the art could use something to set itself apart from every other book on the shelves, but this issue isn’t all that bad. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-FORCE #5

It’s definitely the Cable show in this week’s issue of X-Force, though that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The issue is missing the charm and banter of the current X-Force squad for most of the issue, so that’s definitely a negative. However, it uses the rest of the issue to thoroughly explore why Young Nathan Summers took out his older version, and you’ll come away with a much better understanding of his anger towards his older self. It also explains Stryfe’s sudden return, and with the foundation now nicely laid it should be full speed ahead going forward. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME SEASON 11 #6

This installment follows Finn on his sort of existential crisis as he tries to figure out where exactly he wants to put down roots now. What happens from there is admittedly a little predictable — in part because readers probably already guessed the “twist” last issue — but there’s still a heartwarming message of home and family that makes the issue worth reading. Fans of the series will surely love this issue, and the little ways that it honors the show’s canon that came before it. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

ALIEN 3 #5

After multiple issues of cat-and-mouse games, our heroes finally get the opportunity to confront the beast that has been stalking them, potentially offering salvation or eradication. The conclusion of this series confirms for Alien fans that maybe it was best that William Gibson’s version of this story should never have been made in the first place. With Ripley defining herself as one of the most beloved heroes in all of science fiction, this story’s shift towards Bishop and Hicks feels like a massive misstep for the franchise, and, even if you didn’t love the theatrically released Alien 3, at least it furthered Ripley’s journey. This final installment in the series at least offered readers more gruesome sci-fi horror, but it still feels like a big disappointment for those who were excited to see a new interpretation of the franchise, only to be given something quite generic. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVANT-GUARDS #3

Avant-Guards slows down in its third issue, but readers will take pleasure in enjoying this release’s softer moments. Despite this issue hitting a high point as the Avant-Guards undergo their first game, the comic breathes with gentle characterization. Plus, there’s never anything wrong with a comic paying a bit of attention to some truly good Best Boys, and its dogs are downright adorable. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

BAD LUCK CHUCK #1

Bad Luck Chuck #1 is a strong introduction to a character that I can’t wait to learn more about. While the lack of background on Chuck, the bad luck-inducing protagonist, was frustrating at first, the character’s air of mystery and stoic personality hooks you on Chuck’s story. There were a few moments though — mostly exclamations or expressions like characters saying “grr” or “eep” that felt out of place, though they were few and far between. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER AGE OF DOOM #9

Once you think you have it all figured out, Lemire and company pull a twist and keep you stumbling as you seek to regain your footing. That’s essentially by the experience of all things Black Hammer and Age of Doom #9 is par for the course on that front. When you think it’s going left, they go right and keep you guessing, something that leaves you begging for the next issue in line. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK SCIENCE #39

Black Science offers up a touching reunion at the end of all things. For the series’ entire run, Grant McKay has been trying to reunite his family after accidentally getting them trapped within a dangerous and deadly multiverse. Now, Grant and his ex-wife have finally reunited with his children, and even get a measure of cosmic retribution against their longtime rival/nemesis Kadir. It’s a touching issue, a calm before the storm of what’s sure to be a hectic and deadly final arc. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BONE PARISH #8

This installment jumps around to the ever-expanding plotlines that have made their way into Bone Parish thus far, something that has both a disorienting and intriguing effect. Even as the narrative gets played around with quite a bit, there is some time for some good character moments. While the issue slightly loses the absolutely bonkers momentum that has carried it through the past few installments, it still proves to be an important issue for the series as a whole. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

CODA #10

Broken and hopeless, Hum remains relatable as ever despite being in a tale full of fairies, mermaids, goblins, and trolls. Si Spurrier continues to craft an interesting tale with the down-on-his-luck bard that should be tired by now but yet, it remains intriguing and fresh. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

CRIMSON LOTUS #5

An explosive finale, Crimson Lotus #5 has all the makings of a classic horror thriller. From fiery creatures to demonic children, this issue keeps engrossed throughout. While it does feel a bit incomplete, at least it ends in a way that will likely have you wanting more. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

FIGHT CLUB 3 #3

Cameron Stewart’s striking and emotive art takes fans through a winding road of bizarre and cryptic storytelling vignettes and clues to a bigger mystery from writer Chuck Palahniuk. As Fight Club 3 kicks into high gear, we learn some important things this issue — even if the audience is not fully sure what to make of them. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

GI JOE SIERRA MUERTE #2

As the pieces begin to fall into place for the Joes, having captured key Cobra figures, it would seem as though victory was at hand. Unfortunately, Cobra Commander has plenty of tricks up his sleeves that might not only win this battle, but win the war in perpetuity, thanks to an ambitious scientific experiment. Writer/artist Fiffe continues to deliver an experience that all G.I. Joe fans would love, featuring all the exciting action and one-liners delivered by your favorite characters. The events of this issue are more streamlined than in the debut issue, yet the pacing of the narrative is somewhat stilted, with the story itself lacking cohesion. From one page to the next, the reader has a hard time grasping where in time and space those panels are taking place, in addition to not knowing how they relate to the story at hand. With one issue left, we look forward to seeing how Fiffe makes good on his conclusion. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

GLOW #1

Based on the Netflix series, IDW’s first issue of GLOW does a surprisingly good job of adapting the raunchy humour that made the show popular while still managing to move the story along at a good place. Instead of rehashing the plot of the show, the first issue is set roughly towards the end of Season Two and sees the Sam, Ruth and the rest of the girls travel to a wrestling convention to perform alongside other local promotions, all while teasing a potential feud with another all-women’s promotion. Tini Howard does a great job capturing the personality each actor brought to their specific character, while Hannah Templer keeps the artwork simplistic while filling the backgrounds with some funny gags. Fans of the show should give this a read. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

HELLBOY AND BPRD 1956 #5

A fitting end to BPRD ’56, this issue — believe it or not — manages to take Hellboy to places he’s never been before. The first issue of this miniseries to focus largely on Big Red is both humorous and poignant, giving fans a much-needed resolution to Hellboy’s fabled Drunken Weekend in Mexico. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

INVADER ZIM #41

Invader Zim #41 starts out with what could’ve been an interesting story where Dib’s skeleton is removed and able to walk on its own. There’s no payoff to this setup though — not in the middle of the story nor at the end where you’d expect any kind satisfying resolution. The jokes and interactions between don’t even elicit a smile which leaves out a huge part of the Invader Zim formula that relies on that humor to balance out its darker, stranger moments. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 1 out of 5

ISOLA #7

This issue mostly focuses on opening up the larger world of Isola, and it succeeds in some emotional and unexpected ways. As always, Rook and Olwyn’s dynamic continues to develop in this installment, but their relationship to the people and world around them is tested. With the visuals and use of sound continuing to be top-notch, this issue ends up being a stunning — albeit slightly imperfect — chapter in the story. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #13

Seeing no other way of convincing Jughead to join the pack, Bingo goes after Jellybean, who reveals surprising information that neither Jughead nor Bingo were anticipating. As the werewolf pack grows, Riverdale’s resident werewolf hunters have plans of their own, which could see the pack put down for good. Werewolf fights and quirky banter, what’s not to like? This issue is heavy on the action and offers just enough teases of what the narrative has in store for readers, setting the stage for a massive showdown with Vampironica. Serving both as an effective conclusion to a narrative and teasing what’s in store for the darker corners of Riverdale, this issue will fulfill your hunger. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

MAN-EATERS #7

There’s no comic quite as surreal, feminist, and engrossing on shelves right now as Man-Eaters. This issue largely serves as a bridge between the last issue’s events and a pretty major new twist, but it doesn’t lose its style or sense of self in the process. Come for the out-of-the-box interludes and plot twists, stay for the interesting character moments and Wynonna Earp Easter eggs. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #37

“Beyond the Grid” continues to forge a path unlike any other Power Rangers story, though whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing will depend on how you feel about certain characters. First off let’s get this out of the way. This book is simply stunning. Simone Di Meo and Walter Baiamonte outdid themselves here, with breathtaking pastel landscapes and bold and colorful characters populating every page. The Praetor’s threat to the Rangers mission also gains steam, but if you happen to be a Magna Defender fan, you might have an issue with some of his choices. The compulsion towards those choices is understandable to a point, but it probably could’ve used a bit more development to truly make it feel unforced. That said, I’m all in on this storyline, even with those choices, and Marguerite Bennett continues to create a one of a kind Power Rangers experience. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

OUTCAST #40

While Kyle Barnes’ group of Outcasts grow more comfortable with the upcoming and inevitable confrontation, other Outcasts are mysteriously being drawn to a nursing home in a small town. These wandering Outcasts don’t quite find what they’re looking for, and instead stumble into a plan that could be Kyle’s ultimate undoing. The weight of the book’s climax is felt in each panel, as the conclusion of the series just over the horizon lends an urgency to each panel. This issue might not have been jam-packed with action, but it was evident that the pieces are being moved into place for the book’s finale, making fans eager to devour each issue in hopes of understanding what it all means. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

PETER CANNON THUNDERBOLT #3

The third issue of Peter Cannon, Thunderbolt intensifies the metatextual to a weapons-grade level. Literally. There’s an instance where a storytelling style is weaponized in this comic book. Kieron Gillen and Casper Wyngarde are taking this story to unexpected places, with the “definitely didn’t see that coming” ending of the issue as the prime example. This series is operating on such a high level, taking on ideas like how a fictional universe exerts itself over the characters that crossover into it, that’s it’s hard to guess where it’s headed next, and that is absolutely thrilling for the reader because it has already been an incredible ride. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

RICK & MORTY #48

Rick & Morty #48 is a return to form for the series following the last issue that faltered with a focus on Jerry. The Rick and Morty universe has a knack for making readers and viewers feel uncomfortable without being too off-putting, and #48 channels that effect well through plastered smiles and talks of Morty’s love life. “Teenage Wasteland,” the second story in the issue, sees the return of Summer’s post-apocalyptic boyfriend, Hemorrhage, a welcome appearance for a character who deserved the extra spotlight he got in this use. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1

Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1 succeeds on essentially every level, crafting a modern solo debut that simultaneously honors the iterations before it, while also feeling completely original and fresh. Everything from Kelly Thompson’s earnest narrative to the poppy visuals from Veronica and Andy Fish clearly has a lot of detail behind it, while also coming across as almost effortless. If you’re a fan of any era of Sabrina Spellman, or you just want to read a comic that’s genuinely fun, this is definitely one you should be picking up. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #19

A malfunctioning battle droid ends up helping Obi-Wan score a key victory against the Separatists, reminding readers that not all book should be judged by their covers. The entertaining story will surely inspire younger readers that they don’t have to follow through on what they feel is their “destiny” and can fight for what’s right, even in the face of peer pressure. The second story in this month’s issue depicted the, for lack of a better term, “wacky” adventures of another battle droid as it became stranded on a planet and had to fend for itself. This narrative didn’t serve as an allegory so much as an opportunity to depict a battle droid outside of its elements, yet ultimately felt like filler. Had the second story been as effective as the first, it could have been a rock solid issue, but the backup adventure offered audiences little excitement. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

SHARKEY BOUNTY HUNTER #2

Sharkey the Bounty Hunter‘s charm and heart almost sneaks up on you by issue’s end, and while it’s a bit overly aggressive on the gas pedal, it’s managed to get its hooks in far more than I expected. That all comes down again to the growing friendship between Sharkey and Extra-Billy. Starkey is far from an ideal parent or mentor, but his acknowledgment and self awareness of that fact helps this take on the angle stand apart from others like it. There’s several sweet moments between the two, despite the fact that you want to punch Sharkey in the mouth at times, and if that can continue to grow and stay fresh this book will have reached its potential. The visuals are a bit too muddled at times, but do have moments of brilliance. The same can be said for the humor, but overall the issue hits more than it misses, and we’re excited to see what comes next. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

SKYWARD #11

Skyward #11 proves Image’s hit series can surprise fans under the toughest of circumstances. With a war on the horizon, Skyward follows Willa as she tries to bring gravity back to the world, but the issue’s climatic encounter ends with a total twist revelation. The game has been changed for a world plagued by G-Day, and this new phase of Skyward has got reader begging for more. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

SNOTGIRL #13

The twisting story of Lottie Person continues to unfold in Snotgirl #13, but the issue lacks the punch previous issues has had. The story of the issues centers around Lottie’s pop-up shop/meet and greet while also giving us a bit of insight into Detective Cho as well as a few glimpses at Cool Girl, but none of it really seems to fall into place. At this point in the story, it’s already well-established how shallow Lottie is and how Cool Girl is up to something probably sinister. It might be nice to actually get to some of that part of the plot, but yet again we’re dragged along. The art in this issue is also a bit lackluster, with some parts genuinely hard to look at. Overall, while it’s always good to check in with Lottie and her shallow, image-obsessed ways, the issue lacks depth, making it more a miss than a hit. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPAWN #295

This issue of Spawn consists of two things: graphic torture and walls of text. If you like both of those things, this is the book for you. Otherwise, it may be a challenge to get through. Todd McFarlane is setting the stage for whatever the big Spawn #300 story is going to be, but this issue feels like its stretched thin. And yet, despite being light on story progress, still feels a slog to get through. Jason Shawn Alexander is still a stellar fit for the series, but here’s hoping he gets something more interesting to draw than mangled fingers in the near future. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS #2

This second issue largely keeps the momentum of its predecessor, even though it occasionally runs out of steam. A few passages and sequences might be just a bit too wordy and exposition-heavy, but the narrative as a whole makes you feel like there’s a good reason for all of that. The visual world of Cybertron is further built upon in some satisfying ways as well. Overall, this is an issue that should mostly please Transformers fans, albeit maybe not as much as the debut. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

UMBRELLA ACADEMY HOTEL OBLIVION #6

Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion has rocketed forward with its latest issues, and this new release proves the comic’s comeback was well-worth the wait. The Academy has found itself faced with a threat — or threats — like none other. With dozens of high profile villains gunning to take the gang out, the team is back on the battlefield, but there are a few loose threads ready to surprise fans along the way. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out to 5

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 2019 SPECIAL #1

When it comes to WrestleMania, you either go big or go home, and luckily BOOM! Studios chose the former. The 2019 WrestleMania special features a perfect mix of icons past and present, kicking off with a stellar tale of Charlotte vs Asuka. The Destruction Brothers story is entertaining, but the duo has been covered in previous stories (including a full graphic novel dedicated to their origin) so this might feel a bit too familiar. While Shinsuke and AJ have also been covered, the “King Without a Crown” story takes a slightly different angle, and Asuka’s involvement also adds enough of a twist to keep things fresh. The best story is saved for last though, as “I’m Sorry, I Love You” presents the final match between Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels in a genuinely heartfelt way that will only add to your appreciation of that classic showdown. If you’re going to ring in WrestleMania, you can’t do much better than this. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5