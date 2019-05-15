Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/15/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes American Carnage #7, Daredevil #5, and Last Stop on the Red Line #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

AMERICAN CARNAGE #7

There’s no easy answers in American Carnage, and that’s part of the book’s appeal. It’s a book that takes the latest form of racism in America and uses it as a frame to examine human nature and our own actions. What makes a person good or evil? Is it their upbringing? Their actions? The thoughts in their heads? It often uncomfortably reminds us that the monsters in society are people too, they have friends and children and loyalties, all of whom they can lead down a darker path in a moment’s notice. This is a fantastic and nuanced series, one that combines gritty criminal drama with a hard look at the worst parts of society. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

AQUAMAN #48

“Drowned Earth” broke Aquaman down, while “Unspoken Water” set the stage for rebirth, and now “Mother Shark” looks to explore the hero at the center of it all. Kelly Sue DeConnick continues her deep dive into the essential elements of Arthur Curry, making it clear that he is whole as an individual and more than lives up this hero mantle. It also makes a significant revelation that frames this story in a whole new light and continues to build out the mythology of Aquaman’s world. We also cannot say enough about the stunning visuals from Viktor Bogdanovic, Jonathan Glapion, Daniel Henriques, and Sunny Gho, who seriously deliver some out-of-this-world art that impresses at every turn. This team is working wonders on Aquaman, and you do not want to miss out. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #71

Switching storylines, inconsistent continuity, and a disconcerting sense of not ever really be certain what parts of the story are “real” and what parts are hallucination has become almost a default for Tom King’s Batman run, and that holds true for Batman #71. Unfortunately, that also means that Batman #71 is a bit of a mess to read. The issue starts with Batman in his cave being notified of an intruder then we move to a flashback of a confrontation between Batman and Commissioner Gordon on the roof, Batman using the Bat Signal with a red light — a sort of all-hands-on-deck call. From there it’s a back and forth where yet again Batman is portrayed as having been driven mad with a combination of Bane’s machinations and his own grief over the end of his relationship with Selina. He even goes so far as to hit someone he really shouldn’t. The end result is an overly complicated and utterly frustrating story. 21 issues past the wedding that wasn’t, we get it already: Batman is messed up. It’s a story that’s worn out by now, and add onto that the book’s lack of keeping up with its own continuity — Gordon destroyed the Bat Signal in #60 — and you’ve got an issue only slightly better than the dismal “Knightmares” arc and that’s not saying much. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

HIGH LEVEL #4

The pacing in this issue of High Level is a bit off. We start with what was last issue’s final page reveal, Thirteen being taken in by a tribe of swamp people. It turns out they’re also a tribe of NPC quest-givers, who point Thirteen in the direction and send her on her way without much else to do. Once Thirteen gets to her destination, things get more interesting. The depiction of Pleasure Island as a place where freedom at times is paid for by the suffering of the underprivileged is clever and interesting even if some of Thirteen’s lines while railing against it are a bit on the nose. The search for Minnow resolves quicker than expected, but succeeds at building the bond between her and Thirteen. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #24

Justice League #24 pushes both Batman and the Justice League in interesting directions. Trapped in the Sixth Dimension by the World Forger, who wishes to replace the Multiverse with a new version to prevent the rising of Perpetua, the Justice League discover their only allies are the Legion of Doom, who helps break them out of captivity. Meanwhile, Batman is tempted by the World Forger’s offer of a better world and is shown a powerful weapon that could help or destroy the Justice League. This arc has shades of “The Tower of Babel”, in which Batman inadvertently betrays the Justice League. Both arcs feature an outside force using Batman’s insecurities to fracture the Justice League, although this one temptation rather than subterfuge. It’ll be interesting to see if Batman’s actions are all a feint, or if he’s truly turned on the League. I think this arc will be remembered mostly for its ending, which leads into the Year of the Villain and even more ambitious Justice League arcs. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

LUCIFER #8

The one thing about this book is that the second you think you have it figured out, it goes off on a tangent you never saw coming. This issue, in particular, is especially twisty including a heel turn that would make WWE’s most villainous jealous. Though horror through and through, there’s lighter tones sprinkled throughout so that this book isn’t entirely all doom and gloom. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

NAOMI #5

Naomi’s origin is finally revealed, and it’s an interesting one with unclear implications on the greater DC Universe. After teasing connections to Rann, Thanagar, and even Gemworld, it turns out that Naomi is from none of those places, but comes from somewhere new and different instead. I’m confident that Naomi will somehow tie into Bendis’ greater plans for the DC Universe, but I was mostly left confused instead of excited by the reveal, wondering if I missed something important about the protagonist’s “secret origin.” Don’t get me wrong, this is still a wonderful comic, but I think the creative team will need to put a little extra work in to explain why Naomi’s origins are important, and I think readers might be starting to run out of patience. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

NIGHTWING #60

There’s a scene here between Ric and his new lover that might be one of the best bits he’s been in over the last dozen or so issues. With the Nightwings arc continuing to move full steam ahead, issues seem to be hit or miss, and this one is unique in the sense that it’s not boring nor does it stand out. An interesting premise to help cement a new arc is certainly promising for the future; you’ve just got to hope it ends up delivering. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

PEARL #9

Michael Gaydos comfortably jumps between modes of storytelling, reminding readers he is a master visual multilinguist. Spreads capture the feel of a long night in Tokyo while consistent framing and iconography deliver a vlog (comfortably capturing Bendis’ extended dialogue). Emergent tension in a new romance stands out just as much as the most tense Yakuza showdown in the series so far as every moment is given ample room to breathe. The result isn’t an issue that rushes you through its pages, but one that encourages you to savor each moment. Wherever the series goes from this turning point, it is absolutely confident in how it can balance and present so many different modes of a surprisingly fun crime story. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN #11

There’s a two-page spread in Superman #11 which shows one of the coolest Superman scenes I’ve seen in years. Superman and his son are caught up in a massive intergalactic battle, the origins of which are tied to Jonathan’s sudden aging and Rogol Zaar’s attacks on the House of El. While I won’t spoil the two-page spread, it’s nice to see Superman show off a bit to impress his son, and it makes for a really great moment that showcases everything Bendis “gets” about Superman. What’s frustrating is that this series continues to unnecessarily draw out answers to conflicts and questions, seemingly pushing explanations out to the next chapter just because. Bendis doesn’t need to decompress his storyline here, and it’s frustrating to see him fall back into a bad habit in what’s otherwise been a great storyline. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #30

The Terminus Agenda has split this team in half, and while that’s bad for them, it’s great for us. Writer Adam Glass has used these battle lines to lift some characters to new heights (Kid Flash, Djinn, Roundhouse) and simply bring out the best in others (Red Arrow, Robin, and Crush), and it’s making for some compelling drama. Artist Bernard Chang, Marcelo Maiolo, and HI-FI deliver a fantastic issue as well, and while the group’s frustrations aren’t good for team morale, they do make for some stylish and kinetic fights. That’s not even taking into account the final page, a confrontation fans have wanted for a while. Teen Titans is one of the most entertaining team books around, and we just can’t get enough of them. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN MARVELOUS X-MEN #4

At this point, Age of X-Man: Marvelous X-Men feels like a concept in search of a story. This issue meanders, lightly hinting at beats without striking any of them firmly. Apocalypse appearing in a crowd to shout vague eroticisms is almost unintentionally funny. At some point, “Age of X-Man” seems like the kind of high-concept, slow-burn story that may benefit from revisiting in Marvel’s “Complete Epic” format collections, but as serialized it is feeling more and more like a shiftless drag. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

AGE OF X-MAN NEXTGEN #4

NextGen continues to be the highlight of the “Age of X-Man” line by concerning itself less with the high concept itself and more with how the characters in this world manage to live in it. Brisson gives lesser known characters like Armor, Rockslide, and Glob real life and chemistry, and Marcus To delivers some solid artwork. This issue touches on the radicalization of youth, a difficult discussion. A lot hinges on how the next issue handles the event that ends this one. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21

The penultimate issue of “Hunted” is the arc’s best book yet, setting up an explosive finale. There’s something to be said in the age-old adage of not judging a book by its cover, and that fits into this book perfectly. Spidey, The Lizard, and Kraven the Hunter each take a surprising turn this week that provides plenty of entertainment. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK WIDOW #5

Black Widow #5 ends its harrowing tale with a satisfying catch for Natasha and fans. With Tech Ed cornered, the story comes to an end as the Black Widow remembers the difference between need and want. While busy, it juggles each loose plot tie easily and answers questions fans didn’t even know they had. So, if you’re looking to dive into an ease Black Widow web, this run is the one for you. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #5

Daredevil #5 is the rare mainstream superhero comic that forces itself outside of mainstream conversation. It refuses to play by the rules of the game, removing the gloves and pretense of boxing in order to confront the real costs of violence. The result is not pleasant, but it demands readers’ attention and engagement. Zdarsky and Checchetto are grappling one of the essential tenets of the superhero genre, that might makes right, and their first bout is a significant reckoning. Where Daredevil goes now might be unclear, but it will undoubtedly be towards a story and ideas deserving of serious consideration. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

GIANT MAN #1

Giant Man has some really good qualities, most of which center around the characters that make up this team. Scott Lang and his companions each provide interesting insight to their adventure, and they make it worth the read. The story itself, not so much. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #5

As far as wide-reaching cosmic epics go, this issue has it all. Reversing a major plot device from last month, the title moves full steam ahead — and then some — as the carrier of Thanos’ spirit is finally revealed. It’s an absolute cluster yet Cates writes it clean and delightful, resulting in another comic that’s hard to put down. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

IMMORTAL HULK #17

Few comics capture a twist as perfectly as Immortal Hulk. Looking back it seems apparent where this story was going, but that’s because the groundwork is so carefully constructed in both individual characters and superhero history. Immortal Hulk #17 delivers several of these twists, building up future threats and revealing more about the madness-inducing inner workings of Bruce Banner. It creates a series of escalating action that is nail-biting, even with the big green guy locked away. Even as it prepares to set up much bigger conflicts, both internal and external, Immortal Hulk never provides more than a moment to gasp while reading; confirming its status as Marvel’s pre-eminent horror comic. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

IRONHEART #6

Ironheart delves into the idea of time loops in #6, a fitting puzzle for the talented hero and her web-slinging fan Miles Morales to solve. The story is paced so well that it’ll feel shorter than it is, and it’s bolstered even more by the appearance of Morales’ Spider-Man. Whatever differences their characters may have, the writers have nailed the dialogue between the heroes, and any issue that features the two again should be an easy win. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLD MAN QUILL #5

Old Man Quill is the definition of an average comic, from start to finish. There is nothing interesting or particularly engaging about this book, but it’s also not bad either. Everything from the art to the dialogue is perfectly fine, which worked a lot better in decades past. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN LIFE STORY #3

Life Story does not suffer from a lack of ambition, but it does struggle to channel its massive scope and history at the midway point. The narrative picks up three highlights from Marvel of the 1980s: Secret Wars, “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” and the introduction of Venom. Each of those elements individually filled large collections, but here they are combined with childbirth, a midlife crisis, senility, and the Cold War turning hot. That last point alone demands far more attention than it receives and ultimately reads like an interesting idea someone forgot to either cut or flesh out. There’s simply too much happening on these pages, leaving plenty to discuss, but not nearly as much to enjoy. It’s a blessing that Mark Bagley is around to make it all digestible. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS AOR LANDO CALRISSIAN #1

When audiences first met Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, we only saw a glimpse of his leadership capabilities before we saw him sell out our heroes to the Empire. Star Wars: Age of Rebellion – Lando Calrissian offers us a glimpse into his actual leadership skills as he finds himself low on funds to pay his workers, resorting to gambling and scheming to fill his bank account. Until, of course, the narrative presents him with the decision between looking out for himself or the good of a larger group of people, potentially forcing him to make a major sacrifice. Whether Lando was brought to life on screen by Billy Dee Williams or Donald Glover, live-action depictions of the character have leaned into his charm and resourcefulness to take less than legal methods to pull off a job. The joy of this book is we get to see an all-new side of the character, all while retaining that charm. Additionally, the book never sacrifices his roguish behavior to bore us with inane bureaucracy jargon, making a worthy exploration into the compelling character that both feels true to his core values while also expanding his backstory. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS TIE FIGHTER #2

After our protagonists are ambushed by a seemingly Rebel faction, they discover that things aren’t exactly as black and white as they seem. Somewhere in the grey area exists groups of people who serve their own best interests above either faction, offering them a chance to leave the Galactic Empire behind and putting their allegiances to the test. On the one hand, it’s refreshing to be given another story about characters who exist in the grey area of the Galactic Civil War, given how many times we’ve seen clashes between traditional heroes and villains. On the other hand, for a book about a squadron of TIE fighter pilots, the book no longer has to attempt to find ways to make the reader sympathize with potentially nefarious characters, potentially positioning itself to abandon its concept at the halfway point. After two issues, the book feels as though it’s still setting the audience up for excitement more than giving us something to be excited by, which could build towards a rewarding payoff, but results in a disappointing experience thus far. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #18

Something is definitely afoot on the fringes of Uncanny X-Men, but this issue doesn’t tackle it directly. We see the X-Men fight the Marauders and Mister Sinister, but no one really seems sure why anything is happening. It all seems tied to how Emma Frost has mysteriously disappeared from the X-Men’s minds, but the mystery isn’t giving readers much to latch onto. It’s fine, but a little too illusory for its own good. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WAR OF REALMS #4

Leading up to this event, Marvel marketed this title until it was blue in the face. And yet, despite the constant hype, it has yet to come in below expectations. In fact, this title grows more and more with each passing issue and the second one thinks it can’t get any bigger, Aaron and Dauterman team up to blow you away with a gorgeous two-page spread or a splash page. This story is far from over and yet, it’s already sequential storytelling at its best. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

WAR OF REALMS SPIDER-MAN & LEAGUE OF REALMS #1

Spider-Man & The League of Realms is yet another “War of the Realms” tie-in that, while enjoyable enough, doesn’t add much to the ongoing story arc. If nothing else Sean Ryan still has a good voice for Spidey, and watching him bounce off of lesser-known fantasy characters is entertaining. If you’re trying to absorb every piece of media out of this event this won’t let you down, but there’s no need to grab for it otherwise. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

WAR OF REALMS STRIKEFORCE WAR AVENGERS #1

I’m truly shocked by how fun this book is. The mix of characters is absolutely perfect, and the overall tale is worth reading. The biggest surprise of all? Deadpool is actually wonderful in War Avengers. Normally he’s an annoyance, because no one knows exactly how to write him, and he was only included to sell comics and make the crude jokes that the author couldn’t give to anyone else. But Hopeless knows maybe better than anyone how to make Deadpool a truly great asset to a series, and it makes all the difference. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME MARCY & SIMON #5

This issue plays out, weirdly enough, like Adventure Time‘s answer to Avengers: Endgame. It sees the team navigating all corners of time and space in a search of their goal, which makes them cross paths with allies and adversaries old and new. With things moving at a relatively brisk, but still nuanced, pace, everyone gets their time to shine without putting the brakes on the story. When you factor in the bizarre but fun visuals from Slimm Fabert, this issue succeeds in quite a lot of ways. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

AMERICAN GODS MOMENT OF STORM #2

The final third of the American Gods adaptation continues to trudge along with #2, showing Shadow agree to hang from the World Tree following Wednesday’s awkward vigil. If you’re a fan of the book, this visual adaptation might somehow be fulfilling. But if this is your first exposure to the series, you’ll likely find it incredibly dry and plodding. Scott Hampton’s minimalistic art adds to that feeling of boredom, making you want to force yourself through this gloomy adaptation as quickly as possible. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

BLACK BADGE #10

Following a series of very high-profile twists, Black Badge remains a series that cannot quite find the spark of life. Everything about this issue is incredibly competent, specifically a sequence of deadly, classic traps depicted from a series of interesting perspectives. There’s never a lack of clarity or complexity, yet there’s never much compulsion to keep reading between the pages. Characters stand as cardboard standees, lacking the depth required to make a death hurt or past revelations stun. Instead, they move steadily forward as if on a track (albeit one clocked in darkness) leading to the next plot point and then the next. It is a well-told bit of comics, but one that does not offer many reasons to pick up Black Badge #11. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

CALAMITY KATE #3

Calamity Kate outdoes itself in this issue as readers tune into Kate’s personal struggles. Conflicted doesn’t even begin to describe the strong-willed heroine as she heads back to New York to face her biggest foe of all: her past. With literal demons on her trail, Calamity Kate #3 is solemn in its reverie and packs promise of a truly badass conclusion in its future. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

FAIRLADY #2

After a strong debut issue, Fairlady continues to be an excellent book. This issue, Jenner takes on the case of trying to find a man the authorities claim is dead but whose wife isn’t so sure and while that story itself is interesting, the way the issue uses the story to unfold more of the Fairlady world that is particularly well done. With each case Jenner takes on, we find out more about what she’s been through making the book a particularly engaging read. The art is incredible in the issue as well and overall there is only one thing the issue fails at. That, unfortunately, is how the case at hand is resolved. Things take a sharp, sudden turn towards the resolution in a way that feels a little too convenient and easy, but other than that, Fairlady #2 is an absolute delight. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

FARMHAND #8

It’s a very difficult feat to clarify the complex and conflicting natures of familial relationships. Decades of resentment combined with a strong protective instinct can make actions feel hypocritical, but Rob Guillory makes it feel completely natural. The characters of Farmhand are fully conceived and deeply human, something that is even more impressive when set side-by-side with Guillory’s absurdist humor and intense depictions of body horror. Farmhand #8 is a bridging piece that hinges on a single encounter, but it’s another testament to how well conceived every element of the series is and why it stands out as a must-read in a very crowded field of new creator-owned series. It assures us that there will never be a lesser issue of Farmhand. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FIREFLY #6

This issue of Firefly opens with a bar fight that doesn’t quite land its punches as well as it should. Zoe kicks ass, but it’s hard to follow and lacks some visual impact. The rest of the issue is pretty classic Firefly, as Jayne’s stubbornness leads ot some questionable decisions about whom to trust among the crew. Mal’s relationship with Boss Moon takes a turn and it’ll be interesting to see where they land relative to each other by the time this story wraps up. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GIDEON FALLS #13

When this title hits, it hits hard. What started out as a thriller is now straight-up horror with a sprinkle of this peculiar mix of supernatural and science fiction, resulting in a genre-bending tale that’s absolutely incredible to take in. Beyond its unsettling tone on the surface, the deeper you get, the more a fever dream it all turns into. At the root of it all, the classic — almost cliche — battle of good versus evil manages to come across as fresh as ever. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #20

Go Go Power Rangers is much more than just a dive into good vs evil, and as we continue to learn every month, is just as much a story about love and sacrifice. Writer Ryan Parrott explores a unique sort of love in Rita Repulsa and at the same time explains one of the most present questions in the show, that being why you keep henchman that never seem to get the job done around. Similarly Parrott explores Zordon’s altruistic ideals and motives through a set of eyes that understands the consequences that comes with those ideals perhaps better than Zordon, with the Rangers stuck right in the middle. Artists Eleonora Carlini, Simona Di Gianfelice, and Raul Angulo are solid throughout as well, though truly hit their stride in the final few pages. Go Go Power Rangers continues to be the standard for Ranger comics, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

JOE GOLEM OCCULT DETECTIVE CONJURORS #1

A new Joe Golem miniseries lays out a strong foundation, addressing the concept of monstrosity that has fascinated both this story and almost all of Mignola’s career. Three old men stand tall here, each shown to be monstrous in a unique fashion, both through their narrative and depictions. This issue never opts for the obvious either, making the absence of a ghost the most haunting element in a reintroduction that lingers. Every starting point frames a wide array of possibilities to come, but none are more interesting than how Joe interacts with young innocents in both the past and present. There are all the makings for the best Joe Golem story thus far here. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

KICK-ASS #14

In the most recent episode of Barry. a plotline turns on how Hollywood treats “feminine strength” as a trait in which male writers make women more violent while disregarding their humanity. It’s possible to believe that they were discussing an issue of Kick-Ass. There are barely sketches of characters within these pages, merely avatars that inflict maximum bloodshed and ignoring the consequences of their actions. There are lots of women in this comic book, but they are primarily an excuse for “empowering” action, including a new villain who is barely distinguishable from every antagonist that preceded her. That same action is functionally dull, doing little to impress. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

LAST STOP ON RED LINE #1

Featuring beautiful art and colors by Sam Lotfi and John Rauch, Last Stop on the Red Line #1 is a creepy and intriguing beginning in spite of some wonky pacing and unclear moment-to-moment storytelling. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA #3

This issue of The Life and Death of Toyo Harada lives up to its name as Harada is put to the ultimate test. His better angles show through here as he tries to subtly free those who have served him well — or so it seems, at least for now — but he can’t escape betrayal from within and refuses to sacrifice others to do so. It’s a tragic, operatic end for this complex character… but the story isn’t over yet. Joshua Dysart has kept things compelling through the series so far, and we expect nothing left from the final act. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

LITTLE BIRD #3

The more you see of Little Bird‘s bleak world and its gruesome inhabitants, the harder it is to not become engrossed in the series. Chapter Three is the best example of that so far by ushering in and out new characters and stories through its pages that are filled with some of the most grueling conflicts we’ve seen in the run to date. At its end, the final page of Chapter Three depicts a remarkable scene that feels like a culmination of everything that’s come before it. It’s going to be tough to top Chapter Three, but Little Bird hasn’t disappointed yet. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

LOW #22

Low has been and remains a beautiful book to read. The premise of the story is old, but the way Remender tells it is brand new, breathing new life into the sci-fi/fantasy genres. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

LUMBERJANES #62

Lumberjanes falls into its latest adventure complete with mysterious portals, landline telephones, and a mysterious shadow monster this week. With the Roanokes ready to save Mal from a surely-dinosaur ridden world, the girls are surprised when a winter tundra awaits them. Their reunion with Mal is cut short when a massive bird attacks, leaving fans wishing this issue substituted in more action than one-line exposition. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #4

This issue is full of some genuine surprises, expanding the weird little world of this series in fun and exciting ways. While the issue primarily puts a focus on Peter, as his attempt at stopping a supervillain goes viral for the wrong reasons, what happens next will surely have an impact on Miles and Gwen as well. With largely consistent art and snappy dialogue, this issue will hopefully make fans of all ages happy. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

OBLIVION SONG #15

The newest issue of Oblivion Song functions as an extended call to action, moving a handful of characters into place for yet-to-be revealed twists and turns. It’s a bit thin and whatever small beats are scattered among the moving pieces don’t really work. A moment in which Nathan is left to grapple with his grief and guilt is suddenly replaced with workplace joviality with no transition; inner demons only arise when drama is demanded. De Felici’s art overpowers some of these shortcomings. The “Faceless Men” still make for a haunting spectacle, although the more they appear the more normalized they become. An increasingly soft and blended color palette suits Oblivion well, and ensures that this alien world remains a key attraction to a series that is feeling increasingly familiar. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #2

This miniseries picks up right where the debut issue left off, with a narrative that never loses its upbeat, but incredibly nuanced fun. Thompson crafts a narrative that feels like a perfect summer read, with a shocking amount of character-driven twists and turns packed in. The issue’s art is particularly gorgeous, with Veronica and Andy Fish drawing and coloring candy-coated pages that feel tailor-made for Tumblr in the best way. Overall, this issue is a hit and a signifier that Sabrina couldn’t be in better hands. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SKYWARD #13

Skyward #13 brings the series’ final beats closer to their edge, and this latest issue is full of healing. With two worlds split apart, Willa learns more about the mother she always wanted to know, but the dangers on the surface world are mounting. The story’s balanced take on both settings makes for an easy read, and fans will end their read ready to face Skyward’s impending climax. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

TANGLED THE SERIES HAIR & NOW #2

Tangled: Hair and Now‘s second issue is as delightful as the first, delivering a lighthearted adventure with heart and charm. The group’s banter never feels forced or like it’s trying too hard, and the art team’s visuals are a perfect fit for these characters and this cartoonish world. Rapunzel’s compassion is infectious, and you immediately understand why the others would pretty much do anything for her, though as she shows in spades, she can handle things just fine on her own. Disney fans of all ages will find something to love about Tangled, making it a win across the board. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

TMNT SHREDDER IN HELL #3

“Your soul is but one still. However, the echoes of the flesh it abided in are unsynchronized. Vibrating in opposition to one another and perpetuating dissonance between the echoes of your unique self” is a line that appears in a single word balloon on the first page of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder in Hell #3, which is to say that dialogue is not the book’s strong point. On the other hand, the story set in hell allows Mateus Santolouco to go absolutely wild with his artwork and character designs, and that — plus the development of Shredder’s character in an exciting direction — makes it all worthwhile. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS #5

Transformers continues to strike an interesting dichotomy of serious and upbeat in this issue, and it mostly succeeds in its efforts. This particular story feels a bit more heavy-handed than usual, but that is predominantly outweighed by some of the issue’s positive qualities. The plot doesn’t advance forward as much as it could, but we get some interesting moments that expand on Cybertron as an overall world, as well as a look at how complicated situations in it can get. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

XENA WARRIOR PRINCESS #2

The new Xena series captures a real sense of economy, packing in small character arcs and complete adventures into a standard-sized American comic book. That alone is a rarity today, but it doesn’t make up for the failures in a very condensed bit of storytelling. Dialogue is primarily functional with no space for subtext in pages with just enough word balloons to not feel crowded. A central action sequence fails to ever deliver an establishing shot or offer sufficient perspective to key turns. The result is a very confusing series of pages that have to be explained in the midst of an ongoing battle. While the concept is clear and offers plenty of potential, the execution of this issue fails to deliver. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5