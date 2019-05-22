Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/22/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Action Comics #1011, War of the Realms Strikeforce: The Land of Giants #1, and Clue: Candlestick #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1011

For the past several issues, Action Comics has been consumed with the lead up to “Event Leviathan”. That’s meant a lot of table setting with the world’s intelligence agencies and more being taken out or crippled to clear a path for Leviathan and the ultimate goal to take down Superman. That’s also meant some lackluster issues at best but in Action Comics #1011 everything seems to come back together again and finally, with morning poised to bring about whatever Leviathan’s plan is, the stakes feel real—even with the issue taking a somewhat nervous, unsettled tone to get there. However, for all of that, the issue suffers a bit from what much of the lead up to “Event Leviathan” has and that’s an overall feeling that the issue feels more like a Batman story with the brightness of a Superman one. For readers who have been keeping up with Bendis’ run on Action Comics, they’re probably used to that by now, but it can be a little jarring at times for those hopping in, curious as to what all this Leviathan business is about. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATGIRL #35

Without getting into spoilers, this issue cuts between two major conflicts in Barbara’s life in a fascinating way, that makes both feel much more gripping than they would be on their own. In the process, the issue has a lot to say about Barbara’s moral compass as a hero, something that Scott and company have certainly been dealing with for most of their run, but that they really use to their advantage here. While the visuals might not be 100% perfect anatomy-wise, the issue as a whole has a lot worth celebrating. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #32

Dan Jurgens finds himself spinning his wheels with Batman Beyond #32. After a promising first issue to the “Divide, Conquer and Kill” storyline, the issue finds itself repeating story beats with Terry once again trying (and failing) to take down The Splitt. And while the reveal of the imposter Bruce Wayne made for a fun last-second twist last time, it takes an embarrassingly long amount of time for Matthew and Melanie to figure out what’s going on with him. This story needs to start picking up the pace. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

BOOKS OF MAGIC #8

Books of Magic continues with the same features and flaws. Tom Fowler’s art is strong, expressive, and occasionally horrifying as is the case with the bleeding forest in this issue. The basic plot is interesting, but it lacks some depth. At this point, it feels like we should know our protagonist better than we do, which makes it hard to be invested in his choices, even one as significant as whether to remember his past misdeeds in order to help his friend to remain in a state of blissful ignorance forever. Books of Magic will grab a reader’s attention, but may not draw them all the way in. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1004

Detective‘s strongest asset so far has been the budding dynamic between Batman and Robin, but Medieval rolls the dice and changes things up here, and luckily it pays off big time. Fans finally learn the hidden history of Astrid Arkham, and while we’ve seen plenty of surprising villain histories before, there’s something truly different about Astrid. Major kudos to Peter J. Tomasi for finding a new way to build up a Batman villain, whose anger towards the bat feels completely warranted by issue’s end with just the right opening for redemption at some point in time. This origin surprised at several turns, including one of the most oddly heartwarming moments I’ve ever seen in a Batman comic. Brad Walker and Nathan Fairbairn deliver an at times heart wrenching issue but also hit lighthearted moments out of the park with precision. This has been a bit of a slow burn, but if this story can stick the landing we might have something special on our hands. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

DIAL H FOR HERO #3

Dial H for Hero continues to be a pleasant surprises for DC’s Wonder Comics line. Three issues in and writer Sam Humphries has mastered the balancing act of having heartfelt characters, comedic timing and fun takes on various superhero tropes. All the while the art style effortlessly changes from page to page, accentuating the shifts in tone throughout the story. The latest issue gives readers a deeper look into Summer’s backstory, while also providing a hysterical parody of classic psychedelic comics. And longtime Dial H fans better prepare themselves for what’s on the last page, because it’s a doozy. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE FLASH #71

Some of the best character work we have seen on the book so far, bolstered by the always-excellent art by Howard Porter. Without a ton of action in the issue, this is likely to be one of those stories that fans either love forever or forget about. I’m leaning toward loving it. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

FREEDOM FIGHTERS #6

There’s a lot of exposition in this one, and a lot of action. What remains is not a lot of room for forward movement, but there are plenty of revelations about the nature of the world in which this story takes place that will leave fans wondering what’s next. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #11

The second this book started to fall flat, it picks right back up with a massive twist. That said, this whole arc is beginning to run stale, with the same dangers arising each issue and with few resolutions coming to light. From what started as an amazingly horrific tale has morphed into a one-dimensional comic starting to blend in with the rest of them. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

LOONEY TUNES #249

Looney Tunes #249 is two-thirds of a great comic. The first story is a fun take on the usual Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner story, adding in Yosemite Sam and a funny gag involving a stoplight, followed up by a Dick Tracy parody featuring Daffy and Porky Pig. Unfortunately the final third, a Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd story inside a museum, can’t keep the momentum going as the jokes just aren’t that funny. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #5

Martian Manhunter keeps heading into a darker and weirder territory, but the series is all the better for it. This issue further develops both J’onn and Diane as characters, as they both deal with wildly different personal demons. Rossmo’s visuals continue to be as intricately-drawn and colorful as ever, which helps the series keep its psychedelic nature throughout every one of Orlando’s scene, whether they be mundane or heartbreaking. All in all, it becomes a trippy but impactful neo-noir, that could be building to a real knockout. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE SILENCER #17

Probably the briskest issue in the entire series so far, The Silencer #17 puts the pedal to the metal on the first page and never lets up throughout. With an absolutely stunning splash page to wrap up the book to boot, fans coming off the high of John Wick: Chapter 3 would absolutely love this month’s issue. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE TERRIFICS #16

This issue of The Terrifics is truly zany from start to finish in all of the best ways. No other series could combine such massive high-concept plots—a digital video game-style simulation and the 10 plagues of Egypt—with such a bizarre narrative ease, all while advancing each of the ensemble’s character arcs just far enough. The visuals carry through this sentiment in a pretty good way, with some Plastic Man transformations that you have to see to believe. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #71

Standing around talking about conflict doesn’t make for a terribly exciting superhero comic. The confrontation between Wonder Woman and Atlantiades boils down to an extended conversation about responsibility, the sort of one your parent might give you after a major snafu in college. It’s all very sensible advice, but it makes the characters resemble mouthpieces for a comfortable bit of advice. This makes the insertion of a new twist and antagonist read as being a perfunctory B-plot, promising more down the road. No matter how well depicted Diana and all of her divine colleagues might be drawn, this issue’s resolution is rote at best. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN: AMAZING NIGHTCRAWLER #4

Once you realize this book doesn’t exactly have much of a purpose, it’s really hard to get invested in anything going on. The characters grow on you slightly, but it’s still not exactly the prettiest thing to look at, and you can’t help but feel as though everything is perpetually spinning its wheels. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #9

The body count has already risen quite a bit in The War of the Realms, but it wasn’t until Asgardians of the Galaxy #9 that one of those deaths was given its proper due. Valkyrie fell to Malekith in the last issue of the main event, and while that was effective it didn’t exactly get much room to breathe. That is fixed here, and while this won’t be a must read for following along with the main story it is critical to feeling more emotionally tethered to Brunhilde’s passing. Not only that, but it proves that you can stick Skurge, Thunderstrike, and Throgg with just about any makeshift team and they will shine, and that’s not a sentence I thought I’d ever write in 2019. Not required reading, but if you’re looking for a proper hero’s sendoff and a reaffirming of this group’s most likable traits, you can’t do any better than this. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #19

One of the strengths of this series is its ability to give a voice to characters we aren’t use to hearing from. This issue centers around the inner monologue of Gorilla-Man, and he tells a heartbreaking tale of struggling to be who you want to be in a world that doesn’t allow it. An even more heartbreaking page awaits at the very end, making this a sad but beautiful affair. It loses itself a bit in the middle, but not enough to really hinder the story at play. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #14

Doctor Strange is always fun when he’s off in another realm and dealing with creatures that are beyond the comprehension of our space and time. That’s exactly what’s happening here and it works extremely well. Clea and Galactus add nice wrinkles to Strange’s journey, though there are more twists and turns accompanying a larger roster of villains that you may not expect. Some of these introductions could’ve been a little more thought out, but it’s no matter. By the time the book ends you’re still just as hooked as when it started. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS #5

“Wolverine: The Vigil Part 5”

This tale is “so Logan” it’s almost too on-the-nose. Beer and a wild goose chase plus a little bit of magic via the Sorcerer Supreme make for a surprisingly fun read.

Rating: 3 out of 5

“Demon’s Choice”

It’s great to see Chris Claremont back for this perfectly campy tale of the early 1980s. Though it’s somewhat hard to take Nightcrawler seriously throughout this short story, a few of the action pieces are splendid.

Rating: 3 out of 5

“Phenethylamine”

This short story is a perfect examination of the relationship between Eddie Brock and Venom. Largely contained within one apartment, Leah Williams’ story doesn’t need flashy action or larger-than-life set pieces to be downright delightful.

Rating: 5 out of 5

— Adam Barnhardt

Overall Rating: 4 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6

Much of this issue is populated with far too familiar superhero tropes, including heroes clashing over a misunderstanding, arguments about how to best battle crime, and high school principals that just don’t get it. There’s nothing in much of this issue that hasn’t been played out with dozens of other teen superheroes in a very familiar fashion for decades. It’s the last few pages that keep Miles Morales engaging. Starling is allowed to rise above being a clichè and long term threads are planted that provide opportunities to really investigate the issues of trust and family that make this series so appealing. It’s an excellent promise at the end of a lackluster issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #43

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur hits up fans with its 43rd issue but falls flat on the pacing. Lunella finds herself pitted against Loke, the God of Lies, in what should be an intriguing match. However, this story-starting arc gets clumsily bulldozed by Thor and company. By the issue’s end, fans are left fighting for Lunella to make a stand, and not even a Mjolnir-wielding Big Red can save it. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

MR. AND MRS. X #11

As Mr. and Mrs. X draws closer to its end, we get a fun, action-packed issue that begins by focusing on Gambit before putting the marriage between Remy and Rogue more in focus. Rogue makes the choice she never could before, to put her relationship with Gambit befor eher duties as an X-Man. Because of Kelly Thompson, the voices and dialogue are perfect, and Oscar Bazaldua does a stellar job with Gambit’s sneaking and the fight scenes. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

RUNAWAYS #21

There is no comic quite as earnest, surprising, and comforting as Runaways. This issue balances more domestic moments involving the group with some pretty major character beats, as Rowell continues to prove how strong of a grasp she has on these characters. When combined with consistently great art and character design, and a hearty helping of millennial anxieties, this issue is just the latest knockout for Runaways. –– Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHURI #8

The last two issues of Shuri were delightful, particularly #7, but Vita Ayala’s arc is over and Nnedi Okorafor is back on the title and, unfortunately, that means the story is back to being something of a meandering mess. Suddenly, Shuri has not only accepted her role as Black Panther, but she also a plan to stop the Space Lubber and it appears to be one she’s had for awhile. She also appears to know just when the creature will show up and the best place to defeat it while also suddenly realizing that it also consumed the “music” of some specific Wakandan ancestral memories. It’s a lot of information to have just now put together. Throw all that together with what apepars to be the sudden yet inevitable betrayal by her frient Muti and you’ve got an issue that essentially just succeeds on one front and that’s to remind readers that Shuri is really just a young person who thinks she’s ten feet tall and bulletproof and while she can definitely be bulletproof-ish when her powers are all working, she’s not immune to trusting the wrong people and attacking a situation without fully understanding the stakes. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: AGE OF REBELLION – JABBA THE HUTT #1

Jabba the Hutt is one of the most well-known and mysterious figures in science fiction, with this Age of Rebellion one shot failing to offer much insight into the character. Instead, the book explores the ways in which Jabba served as a master manipulator, playing multiple groups of scum and villainy against one another to get exactly what he wants. Were the book to have explored Jabba’s origins too deeply, he could have been robbed of the intrigue that makes him special. This book focused more on the ancillary groups of characters appealing to Jabba so, while it helped remind readers of the gangster’s day-to-day activities, we still only got a handful of panels featuring the ruler. The book was entertaining, yet those hoping to get an adventure totally focusing on the beloved character might feel disappointed. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE #2

Despite being named after the upcoming attractions at Disney resorts, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has yet to enlighten readers as to why the locale is so important. Instead, we’re given an entertaining tale about Greedo’s early days of bounty hunting and thieving, reminding audiences that, while he might have earned a name for himself before his fateful run-in with Han Solo, he was always a Rodian whose plans never fully came together. Reading more about Greedo’s fate makes for an entertaining adventure, despite not really offering much information about the Black Spire outpost, so while the book has a solid mix of action and humor, the concept of the series still feels squandered. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

TONY STARK: IRON MAN #11

The first multi-part story of Slott’s run took six issues to arrive at an ending that feels rushed and disconnected from each bit of a crowded epilogue. There are some consequences, but they are fed out piecemeal. Every step in the final battle against The Controller is overly convenient, with various players explaining how brilliantly they’ve solved each problem, regularly telling readers what is or will happen, rather than showing them. Even the scale of The Controller and Tony’s final armor feel small in the layouts provided. After the battle, Tony Stark pushes past the “death toll numbers” cause by his invention so a bunch of individuals can mourn the loss of this invention. It’s a truly strange approach and one that dehumanizes Stark and many of his colleagues in a story that is allegedly about humanizing those on the outskirts of society. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE UNSTOPPABLE WASP #8

Unstoppable Wasp is in a bit of a weird place, now knowing that it will end in just a few issues. This issue puts a few different storylines in motions, ranging from Mockingbird trying to infiltrate the Red Room, to quickly resolving the re-appearance of Nadia’s mother. It’s all balanced by Nadia trying to host a GIRL science conference, which mostly stays on track until the end of the issue. It’ll be interesting to see how this series wraps up, especially with so many unresolved plotlines out there. It feels like this book has so much story left to tell and I don’t know if it can balance showcasing its amazing characters and wrap up everything in a satisfying way. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM #14

I had a hard time with the transition in art when the War of the Realms tie-ins started, mainly because I think Stegman is such a perfect fit for the Venom character. But the more I read this arc, the more I can’t help but marvel at the work of Iban Coello and colorist Andres Mossa. The story is fun at times, but it’s the artistry of these two that keeps it engaging throughout. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

THE WAR OF THE REALMS: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #3

A lot of superhero writers try to stuff pop culture references into scripts for a quick laugh, but very few are effective in making those references; the McElroys provide a notable exception. Much of this issue is devoted to following pairs of this oddball team as they wander through a ghost town, kidding about classic Westerns and making puns. All of the jokes are used in the service of character though, allowing friendships and personalities to become fully formed outside of the hectic chase sequences that have filled this mini-series. The action at the end provides a nice change of pace, but the reason to keep reading is how well the B- and C-list members on this journey into mystery are elevated by dialogue and pacing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS #2

The New Agents of Atlas plays it safe with a standard “assemble the team” issue that collects some of Asia’s finest heroes in one place to plan an attack against Sindr, who has taken over the continent as part of the War of the Realms. The main problem with this issue is that there’s 10 heroes to juggle in this series, and only a few are established characters. The new characters don’t really get more than a moment or two to shine, so they all seem sadly generic outside of their character designs. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE WAR OF THE REALMS: PUNISHER #2

Even for a Punisher story this tie-in series feels overly familiar. The gratuitous violence is never surprising, just a series of repeated tropes without any form of visual invention working to improve them. Reminders of Frank’s family still being dead and criminals still not liking him make for the barest sketches of motivations. Replacing some antagonists with hellish-looking characters from Norse mythology doesn’t do much to improve a scenario that would have felt played out in the Baron era. Keep it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE WAR OF THE REALMS: UNCANNY X-MEN #2

Matthew Rosenberg is a natural when it comes to writing X-Men, and the dysfunctional but well meaning team soars in his hands. I laughed out loud several times throughout this issue, and thank the Lord for Jamie Madrox, as most of those moments had him to thank in some way. The camaraderie and banter between the group is spot-on, though things do get a big confusing if you’ve been reading the mainline Uncanny X-Men title, and there’s not really a note that tells you where this falls within that timeline. Despite that confusion, the issue is full of memorable moments, each one playing off of the unique makeup of this team in new an inventive ways, and Pere Perez and Rachelle Rosenberg make sure that the visuals hold up their end of the deal. Thankfully they do, and we can’t wait to see how this light show wraps things up next issue. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WAR OF THE REALMS STRIKEFORCE: THE LAND OF GIANTS #1

All in all, this tie-in is much better than an average event filler comic. While it doesn’t progress the storyline of War of the Realms, it certainly develops the characterization of a few characters—particularly Spider-Man—in this harrowing event of death, destruction, and the end of the world. Tom Taylor’s script on Spider-Man certainly makes me want to see what the writer could do with really developing that character and its subsequent corner of the Marvel comics mythos. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

WOLVERINE: INFINITY WATCH #4

This book is far greater than it really has any right to be. It’s still not the best thing on the shelf, but there’s fun to be had on just about every page. A new hero can play with time, Wolverine has hot claws, Loki is his Lokiest, and Bats the ghost dog plays a wonderful role. What’s not to enjoy about that? — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-FORCE #8

The best Cable stories are the ones that ground the more eccentric elements of time travel and prophecies with an emotional core. It took a minute to find in this arc but Ed Brisson maximizes that to the betterment of the overall story at play in X-Force #8. Brisson’s finally been able to make young Cable someone worthy of sympathy, giving you the impression that Cable will come out of this storyline a far different person than he went in. Dylan Burnett and Jesus Abureov’s insanely expressive art also shines here, whether it’s a moment of tension, one of regret, or one of action. X-Force has all the momentum, and here’s hoping it can keep it moving forward. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ASSASSIN NATION #3

I’ve loved a lot of comics in my life, but it’s hard to remember the last time I was truly captured by one—until now. That’s it; that’s the whole review. Go read Assassin Nation, because you owe it to yourself. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 5 out of 5

AVANT-GUARDS #5

Avant-Guards continues its winning streak with an issue that takes place off the court. The colorful series hones in on Jay as the quiet athlete begins preparing for an art gallery showing their works. When their partner Tyler comes into town, fans learn more about one of the team’s quietest members, but the character-driven story easily weaves in ties about Charlie and Liv’s not-quite-relationship. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

BONE PARISH #9

The rabbit hole of Bone Parish continues to wind even deeper and deeper, with fascinating results. This series balances being a dark family drama and a macabre supernatural fare with relative ease, even as the issue’s ensemble and worldbuilding continues to grow outward. When combined with some particularly-harrowing visuals in this issue, it continues to be a dark but intriguing hit. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

CLUE: CANDLESTICK #1

Clue: Candlestick #1 is, more than anything else, a testament to Dash Shaw’s ability to reinterpret and explore visual information to a wide audience. It is at once utterly accessible and dastardly complex. The surface-level narrative is constructed in such as fashion as to allow any fan of mysteries or board games to enjoy, while continually offering detours for those looking to be challenged. If the rest of Clue: Candlestick is as charming and challenging as its first issue, then it might be time to reassess the original game given the quality of adaptations it has continued to inspire. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

ELVIRA, MISTRESS OF THE DARK: SPRING SPECIAL #1

Fans of Elvira will have a lot to like in this one shot, as it offers plenty of sexual innuendos while also referencing all corners of the horror genre. The first story sees the Mistress of the Dark accepting a job with a horror director, only to uncover the secret to how his movie monsters look so realistic. The second story puts Elvira on a drag race from Hell, with her soul on the line. Both narratives feel derivative within the genre, but if you’re reading an Elvira book, you’re not expecting an unconventional or surprising narrative. From Night of the Living Dead to Friday the 13th to Halloween, the genre nods are copious, as well are the double entendres. The nature of the one shot allows the book to pack in as many jokes and Easter eggs as possible, as neither narrative would have sustained itself outside the book’s limited pages. The book leaves readers wanting more while also hitting the necessary beats that draw people towards the horror host. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

FAITHLESS #2

Hedonism is the play for this issue with lavish outfits and parties leading the hero of this tragedy into a life of temptation. That’s what makes the lack of visual temptation so disappointing. Despite pushing the exclusivity and luxury of the fashion on display, every character appears to be dressed in the roughest of initial ideas. Most of the setting and individuals in them appear flat on the page, never providing much of an invitation for readers to be tempted either. In the midst of all this, the dialogue is driven by some of Azzarello’s worst puns in a long career filled with them (some being quite excellent, even). It’s a drop in quality from an already lackluster premiere. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GHOST TREE #2

It is remarkable how well Simon Gane can move readers through a variety of tones without creating any sense of whiplash. This issue features subtle humor, strong familial bonds, and monstrous horror, often within a few page flips of one another. Gane never needs to oversell a design element. His beasts crackle with detail that creates its own tension from a distance. It’s the people of Ghost Tree that really make this story sparkle with life, though. Every delicate line of the mouth and eyes offers a subtle indicator of mood and personality, often changing in the slightest fashion between panels. Even as this ghost story grows bigger and more fantastic, the artwork infuses each moment with a remarkable sense of humanity. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #262

Small talk between various groups is the order of the day for G.I. Joe: Real American Hero #262, so don’t expect any action out of this one. At the very least we learn a bit more about Alpha 001 Prime and the dangerous ability it has that could cause a civil war inside of Cobra. Also this book does give us Cobra Commander in full gear playing golf with Dr. Mindbender, and that’s worth a laugh. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

INVISIBLE KINGDOM #3

Invisible Kingdom draws its two leads together and picks up a sense of urgency along the way. The threads that G. Willow Wilson has weaved around these characters begin to tighten and Christian Ward continues to supply the series with beautiful landscapes, starscapes, and character designs. It feels a bit like we’re getting to the final act of a pilot episode. Hopefully, that momentum continues as the series does. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MIDDLEWEST #7

Middlewest breaks into its seventh episode with a climactic battle that leaves Abel worse off than ever before. The gorgeous issue begins with a check in on Bobby who’s desperate to save his friend. When Abel is brought back to normal, the renegade teen leaves his troupe out of fear, and it doesn’t take long for fans to figure out why. His cursed mark seems to have grown after his latest rampage, leaving readers as scared of Abel as they are concerned. –Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

MONSTRESS #22

Monstress continues to be on a hot streak and while last issue flipped the story on its head by introducing Maika’s father into the mix, #22 continues to turn the story in new directions that appear to be on a rapidly converging path. This issue, we catch back up with Kippa and her predicament and while it’s not exactly the center of the issue, it is perhaps one of the most superb stories within the Monstress world that Marjorie Liu has done to date. A tale of the ancients and myth, told by one of the old and jaded creatures itself while being seen through Kippa’s innocent, gentle eyes is a thing of incredible beauty, especially as given life by Sana Takeda’s brilliant art. We’re only the second issue into this current story arc and already, Monstress is reaching new heights in storytelling—and with many of the players coming into proximity of one another again by issue’s end, you’ll be left wondering just how much higher this exquisite tale can fly. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

REDNECK #2

There are times when Redneck can feel as though it’s jumbled or the story is out of focus, with certain scenes appearing out of place or odd. But on the contrary, everything in this book has a specific purpose. You may not realize it in the moment, but it’s crafted in such a way that every single frame will come back around, at some point or another. Twenty issues in, Redneck remains a brilliantly executed and paced series that deserves much more attention than we’re giving it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #3

Riverdale‘s third season ended on The CW last week with a jaw-dropping finale, but if that wasn’t quite enough for you the comics have you covered. Riverdale Season 3 takes readers a bit deeper into the television drama’s season and this third issue is still firmly focused on the beginning of the season. Summer is over, but its ghosts remain in two tales with romance at their heart—keep in mind, though, this is Riverdale. The first story, “You’ve Got Mail” centers on the woes of Josie’s personal life as she focuses on her career. Since it’s already well-known that Josie departs the series to head to the upcoming Katy Keene, this secret admirer tale with a twist doesn’t really do much other than remind readers that Josie never really had a story of her own. The second story, “Funny Games”, however, offers an intriguing and fresh perspective on life in the prison Archie was sent to—and specifically Joaquin DeSantos’ time there. It’s a grim, sad little read, but expertly written by Michol Ostow and Joe Eisma’s art, coupled with Matt Herms’ colors have a suitably industrial feel. It’s Eisma’s art that may be the best part of the whole issue as his likenesses aren’t an exact match to the television show, which lends to the idea that behind behind bars is stripping this young men of who they are and all their hope. It’s a subtle, but strong, punch to the gut that absolutely stands on its own, no television show necessary. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

ROAD OF BONES #1

There’s very little to be found in this issue that isn’t already in the solicits. It might provide some more detail on the terrible conditions of labor camps in Stalin’s Russia and the series’ central trio, but all of these details are still in service of setting up a story that comes after Road of Bones #1. Instead of investing in these characters or their plight, the story relies on a supernatural twist in its final page. Even the depiction of the Kolyma falls flat with many sequences doused in darkness and characters often becoming indistinguishable from one another beneath their heavy coats and hoods. It’s a tough trek to get through, albeit not as tough as the one these prisoners are facing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

RUMBLE #12

The apocalyptic series of trials that has come upon the pages of Rumble is pushing artist David Rubín to new heights. It appears these beasts map roughly onto the infamous biblical quartet from Revelations, and each new figure brings its own distinctive appearance. Plague is far more terrifying than most of the brutes in this series. Its effects are rendered in excruciating details filled with sores, puss, and too many other nasty bits to count. Yet, like the real sources of plague, the actual monster is small, inhuman, and hideous. It makes for some truly potent layouts that make it difficult to avert your eyes, no matter how tempting the proposition. All of that is set in stark contrast to the simple adventure and setting where most of the cast spends their time this issue. If this is the bar for the current arc of Rumble, then future issues cannot come quickly enough. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAVAGE DRAGON #244

If you are a long-term fan, you’re likely already sold by the news that Powerhouse is back. If not, this is a solid (and easily accessible) issue, with some cool fight choreography and some great moment-to-moment storytelling enhanced by Larsen playing with the form a little. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #17

The “zombots” story continues in Sonic #17, and it’s as good, if not better, than ever. There’s a slight danger that the book is getting into territory where sequences begin to feel like more of the same, but what appears to be the first big casualty to the virus should hit particularly hard when the next issue releases—and it’s handled well here. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: THE Q CONFLICT #4

Star Trek: The Q Conflict breaks out of its formulaic confines in its fourth issue by introducing the Prophets of the Bajoran Wormhole as unexpected wild cards in Q’s game of gods. Now that game has gone completely off the rails. The Tiptons provide some of their best characterizations yet as they bring out some of each character’s history, and Silvia Califano proves more than up to the task of taking over for David Messina, offering crip artwork with stellar likenesses. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5