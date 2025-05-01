MAX Just Added Michael B. Jordan’s First Great Movie

There are few stars in Hollywood shining as brightly as Michael B. Jordan at the moment. After dazzling turns in movies like Creed, Black Panther, and Just Mercy, Jordan has delivered the performances of a lifetime with his portrayal of the Smokestack Twins in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. The biggest movie in the world right now, Sinners has Jordan firmly in the conversation as one of the best actors currently working, which makes it a great time to revisit the film that helped send him into stardom in the first place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a stroke of perfect timing, Jordan’s big film break has just hit Max’s streaming lineup, right as Sinners wraps up its second record-breaking week at the box office. The movie we’re talking about here is Chronicle, the 2012 sci-fi indie from director Josh Trank (who went on to cast Jordan in his 2015 Fantastic Four reboot).

Jordan kicked off his career with roles on TV, earning rave reviews for his work on the first season of The Wire (also streaming on Max), as well as performance on Friday Night Lights. Chronicle, however, sent Jordan to the big screen, where he was immediately seen as one of the next potential stars of the industry.

Play video

Chronicle is a found footage movie about three best friends who gain otherworldly powers, and it has been a favorite amongst fans since its debut. The film was just added to Max’s lineup on Thursday morning and, ironically enough, it was joined by another one of Jordan’s very first film roles.

Red Tails, a historical action drama about the Tuskegee pilots in World War II, was also just added to Max. Like Chronicle, Red Tails hit theaters back in 2012, but Jordan’s role in this film wasn’t a starring turn.

What’s New on MAX?

In addition to Chronicle and Red Tails, dozens of movies were added to Max’s lineup to kick off the month of May. You can check out the full list of the streamer’s May 1st additions below.

100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Private War

Badman’s Country

Barricade

Broadway Melody of 1940

Carson City

Chronicle

Chronicle: Director’s Cut

Dallas

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1B (Max Original)

Enter The Dragon

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fort Dobbs

Fort Worth

Funny People

Hannibal

In the Fade

Inception

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Lone Star

Lost River

Madagascar

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Megan Leavey

Notting Hill

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Rachel and the Stranger

Rancho Notorious

Red Tails

Ride, Vaquero!

Riding Shotgun

Rocky Mountain

Royal Wedding

San Antonio

Santa Fe Trail

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend

Son of Belle Starr

Son of the Mask

Springfield Rifle

Stars in My Crown

Tall in the Saddle

Tall Man Riding

The Band Wagon

The Bounty Hunter

The First Texan

The Goonies

The Kissing Bandit

The Left-Handed Gun

The Man Behind the Gun

The Mortal Storm

The Naked Spur

The Oklahoma Kid

The Oklahoman

The Painted Hills

The Princess Bride

The Shining

The Silence of the Lambs

The Young Guns

They Died with Their Boots On

This Means War

This Means War: Extended Edition

Thunder Over the Plains

Trail Street

Vengeance Valley

Vivacious Lady

We Bought a Zoo

Westbound

Westward the Women

Wichita

Ziegfeld Girl

Which of Michael B. Jordan’s movies is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!