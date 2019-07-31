Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/31/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Powers of X #1, Justice League Dark Annual #1, Manor Black #1, and Ice Cream Man #13.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

AMERICAN CARNAGE #9

American Carnage comes to a very violent and disappointing end. Over the last several months, Bryan Hill and Leandro Fernandez have painted a compelling story about an ex-FBI agent’s attempt to infiltrate a white supremacist organization as it attempts to “go mainstream.” His flimsy cover compromised and backed into a corner, Richard turns to a last resort—literal American carnage. The ending felt very hopeless, which I suppose is deliberate. After all, America has spent hundreds of years building up and never overcoming racism, so maybe American Carnage represents a sad truth about our society. American Carnage was a fantastic and poignant read, even if the ending will leave readers feeling down. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH #2

Batman: Last Knight on Earth represents some of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s finest superhero work to date. While the comic leans heavily on Snyder’s past work—everything from Swamp Thing to Justice League gets a nod this issue—the comic has a unique tone. In my opinion, Snyder always works best when he’s allowed to get a little twisted and draws from his horror roots. And while Last Knight on Earth isn’t a horror series per se, there’s just enough strange terror that it brings out the best in both Snyder and Capullo. There’s an energy to Last Knight that you don’t see very much in superhero comics today. It’s as if the comic has captured some of the weird energy of a Mad Max movie, showing a ruined future that’s awful and terrifying, and also a little metal and rad. Last Knight, in it’s own twisted way, is a really fun read and it’s great to see Snyder and Capullo with the shackles off and weaving a strange new tale in the DC Universe. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN SECRET FILES #2

Pitched as a “City of Bane” tie-in, this new collection of short Batman-focused stories doesn’t make itself essential to that outside story or deliver on its independent merits. While there’s a polish to all four installments, there’s not a single short that brings something much greater than competence to the table. The first few stories center around a single, simple idea suited to the format. While they read well enough, they ultimately read as trite concepts that have been rewarmed far too many times Batman lore. The fourth, “Doctor of Psychiatric Medicine,” is a nasty piece of work featuring the best possible artist for its gruesome idea, Eduardo Risso. This is the stand-out story, if only because it possesses any teeth. Unfortunately, the final tale, “Alethephobia,” is a resounding reminder of the average mediocrity on display putting forward a clumsy demonization of Bane as a child that fails to deliver any material of interest. While this might be worth picking up to peruse for Risso’s pages, the collection rates a big “keep it.” — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS #7

Beautifully illustrated and well-structured, with parallel stories that mirror each other in key moments and provide insight into almost every major character in the tale, The Batman Who Laughs #7 only suffers from how completely it is focused on setting up the next big story with the title character, which takes the wind out of your sails as a reader when the big “ending” is no end at all. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE GREEN LANTERN #1

With each issue of The Green Lantern so far generally functioning as standalone tales, this Annual plays out like a new issue of the core series with an extended page count. That space is used to provide some decompression to the typically dense sci-fi fare featured in Morrison’s scripts. The sci-fi elements deal with radiowaves and a new, quite creative, branch of alien life and the Corp. However, it’s the issues structure as a sitcom, playing out the troubles of the Jordan family in a neatly structured incident, that draws the most attention. There are elements of generational conflict and unexpected cultural shifts, but these sometimes perplexing moments are primarily presented as an exaggeration of the TV family. The final few pages don’t offer much clarification, but deliver an excellent laugh out loud moment provoked by its audacity alone. If nothing else, the satirical sense of humor alone is worth the price of admission, however these moments play into the expanding new Green Lantern series. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #1

Despite having a few villains throughout, Alec ends up being his own biggest villain when all is said and done. Quite frankly, we hardly didn’t even need the group of baddies they plugged in here. While there will certainly be books on the shelf less desirable than Justice League Dark #1 this week, there will also be plenty of books that may end up as better reads. It misses a few too many marks to be the great oversized issue is was hyped up to be. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

RED HOOD: OUTLAW ANNUAL #3

At long last, all is finally revealed when it comes to the mysterious disappearance of Artemis and Bizarro. Coincidentally enough, the best Red Hood comic of the past few months has little to no Red Hood in it. Though a bit extended at 40 pages, this annual blows right by at an adrenaline-pumping pace. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AVENGERS #22

Why isn’t Jason Aaron allowed to dive into the weird, outlandish, and devilish parts of the Marvel universe at all times? This issue is solely focused on the curse of the Ghost Rider and Robbie’s struggles with the mantle, and it’s a ton of fun from start to finish. Between Blade, Ghost Rider, and Daimon Hellstorm there is so much witty dialogue and wild ideas to be found throughout these pages that’s almost impossible to be board. Nothing ever dives too deep below the surface, but it’s a wonderful ride nonetheless. Can we get this version of the Avengers all the time? — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #14

Events continue quickly spiraling out of control, even as T’Challa finally makes contact with Earth. Black Panther #14 does an incredible job of building momentum around each new twist, only providing enough space on the page to make sense of what is occurring before moving on to the next turn. It’s some of Coates’ best scripting in comics so far and the foundation of an importantly exciting escalation after so many issues of worldbuilding. The most significant characters all face conflicts that clarify who they are, although some of this robust cast is left in the shadows of the busy issue. For those who have been with Black Panther since Coates first arrived, this is likely one of the series most rewarding issues and one that promises even more with its next installment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #12

If Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier were a comic series, it’d be Coates’ latest run with the character. A political thriller from cover to cover, this tension in this month’s issue is palpable. Steve Rogers works best when it’s he against at the world and in the case of this current story, that’s more evident than ever. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #8

Jason Aaron is joined by artist Gerardo Zaffino for Conan the Barbarian #8, an issue that sends Conan back to his village in Cimmeria. He receives a less than warm welcome as the entire population has been possessed by one of Conan’s old foes. There are some vague themes here about whether you can go home again nd what you might bring with you, and those themes are realized in a couple of tender moments, but otherwise, there’s not much here beside dimly-lit fight scene between Conan and what are basically zombies. It’s not bad, but it’s not the most memorable Conan comic book either. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEATH’S HEAD #1

Death’s Head is a character that wants you to be in on the joke, placing him in the same pantheon as Ambush Bug and Deadpool. This first issue does its best to introduce new readers to its exceedingly strange leading man while telling a new story, but it makes for an awkward balance at times. There are mentions of the many versions, realities, and stories wrapped up in this one name, but only in a fashion that distracts from the fifty-fifty narrative mix of revenge and stranger-in-a-strange-land arcs. Both of those concepts hold lots of potential, with the former recasting Yondu in the mold of his movie counterpart and the latter providing Teddy and Billy (a.k.a. Hulkling and Wiccan) as guides to Earth. There are enough solid images and jokes to carry this issue through its introduction, but it never quite manages to cohere. Death’s Head is a series with all the right pieces (characters, talented creators, ideas) and it will improve if it can find a clear direction following this messy (re)introduction. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #12

Dan Slott has done a great job in bringing the characters of Fantastic Four to life over the last 11 issues, but none more so than Ben Grimm. This take on The Thing is accurate to the character’s history, beautifully innocent, and oh so emotionally powerful. Giving him the spotlight (trying to protect his wife and giving her the honeymoon he feels she deserves) is such a grade-A choice and this issue lives up to the idea. Ben Grimm is his most Ben Grimm here, and we are all better for it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #9

Spider-Man’s mysterious superhero neighbor finally gets a backstory in this issue of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. This issue delves heavily into the Rumor’s past, tying her to both Captain America and Japanese internment camps. While not exactly original (she’s the product of a superhuman arms race and teamed up with Cap during WWII), she’s still a compelling character. To be honest, I’m not really enjoying this arc—I feel it’s trying a bit too hard—but the comic still “feels” like a classic Spider-Man series and offers an alternative to those not enjoying the flagship Amazing Spider-Man series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS #7

“The Vigil, Part 7”

As you can tell from the last issue, big things are happening for Logan and this issue deals with the immediate fallout from learning he apparently had a daughter. An international espionage thriller of sorts, this short story sets up a massive arc for next month. Rating: 3 out of 5

“Market Correction”

Following in the vein of the bonkers Deadpool story last month, this issue tries way too hard, ending up falling flat on its face. A bizarre combination of forced humor and what I assume is supposed to be serious tones about the mid-2000s housing crisis results in a mishmash of a jumbled story. Rating: 2 out of 5

“Sine Eo Alia Essent Visibilia Omnia”

This quick read is a surprisingly touching tale featuring the Winter Soldier. Often times it’s easy to forget that inside the pedal-to-the-metal killing machine is a human and this DC Pierson-penned story exploits that to the fullest. Rating: 4 out of 5

— Adam Barnhardt

Overall Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

MARVEL TEAM-UP #4

While every comic is likely someone’s first, the second arc of Marvel Team-Up puts far too much effort into holding its readers hand, enough that the story is left slow and almost charmless. The old teen superhero trope of making excuses for parents is drawn out in unbearable fashion (and reminds readers of the unfortunate reversal at the end of Magnificent Ms. Marvel #5). When the story finally arrives at its plot, the quest narrative reads as perfunctory and the action primarily serves to highlight an unfortunate new costume in staid panels. Marvel Team-Up #4 is a better example of how to discourage new readers (of all ages) rather than invite them in. It could sorely use some of the confidence and charm on display earlier this month in Journey Into Mystery. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

POWERS OF X #1

Powers of X #1 does something seemingly impossible in reaching the very high bar established by fans’ reaction to House of X #1 last week. It provides a new series of layers to an already ambitious narrative with an exceptional degree of confidence. The very structure of this half of the overall story deserves its own recognition, too. This is not a haphazard delivery of flashbacks and flashforwards, it is a careful use of time and comics in order to examine the nature of change. Powers of X deftly expands upon the mutant mythos and addresses the nature of humanity’s greatest challenges, providing a new legend and new meaning for the X-Men. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #23

This issue covers quite a lot of ground for the Runaways’ current predicament, in a way that feels small-scale and intimate but also incredibly dynamic and consequential. The character work that Rowell has done on this series really shines in this issue and allows for some long-awaited moments of exposition and emotional depth. Genolet and Henrichon pull double-duty on the art as well and create two visual landscapes that gel together well enough while also being distinct. While this issue lags sporadically, it’s still an interesting read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SECRET WARPS: IRON HAMMER ANNUAL #1

The final edition of the five interconnected Secret Warps annuals arrives this week with Iron Hammer, revealing how a shattered Soul Stone has caused a universe divided into four, combining four heroes and villains together to create brand new characters. From the get-go this whole series has been wonderfully silly yet self-aware, as the characters spend more time trying to figure out how their histories can possibly exist (and what their names are even supposed to be) rather than fighting. Don’t bother thinking too hard about the logic behind it, as the real fun is trying o figure out what four characters make each hero/villain in each panel. It’s a goofy read that probably didn’t need to have continuity of four previous issues, but can still be fun and has some wild character designs. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: AGE OF RESISTANCE SPECIAL #1

The Star Wars: Age of Resistance Special offers fans stories focusing on supporting characters who are compelling, yet never get to take center stage. The first story features Maz Kanata teaming up with Han and Chewie to collect a bounty, the second story sees Amilyn Holdo demonstrating her unconventional and improvised leadership tactics, and the third story depicts BB-8’s sense of heroism and conflicting priorities. The story focusing on Maz is the strongest, as we learn not only more about her but also get to enjoy Han and Chewie’s antics. Holdo’s story helps shed more light into one of the more divisive moments in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, helping justify the maneuver, but in a way that feels like the story only exists to justify the controversial moment. BB-8’s story, meanwhile, is lighthearted and entertaining, but feels like repetitive of a key sequence in Solo: A Star Wars Story, even if it is still compelling. The book, as a whole, is still a fun read for fans of the Resistance era of characters, even if the book’s potential feels somewhat squandered. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE #4

With this issue focusing on Doctor Aphra’s adventures, readers are given a highly entertaining story full of her signature humor and treasure-hunting antics as she explores a Sith Temple in hopes of recovering a legendary sword. The present-day story focusing on a heist to rob Dok-Ondar still leaves much to be desired, as we continue to fail at connecting with any of the main characters, yet Aphra’s inclusion makes this a great introduction to Star Wars fans who might not be reading her book, even if her exploits do little to improve this Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge title. Easily the strongest book in the series to this point, but that isn’t saying much. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

THANOS #4

As far as penultimate issues come, this book has it all. Tini Howard and company raise the stakes to the point everything’s forced to boil over and it does so in the best of ways. To date, this title hasn’t been the most consistent in both pacing and story but luckily, it hits when it needs to hit and in Thanos #4, it hits hard. I think we can all agree the Mad Titan is one of the most complex villains in the entire Marvel catalog and this mini-series does nothing but furthers the development of the tremendously large character. Though I wasn’t quite sure what to think after last month’s issue, this book reeled me back in entirely. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

VENOM ANNUAL #1

Disclaimer: This Venom Annual has nothing to do with the current run of the comic and seems to be a completely standalone, unrelated story. With “Absolute Carnage,” the biggest Venom crossover title in years, launching in just a week, it seems like there couldn’t be a worse time for a lackluster and woefully dull standalone story. The majority of the main story in this annual is focused on a space queen hitting on Eddie Brock because he’s strong-willed. That’s not a stretch and I don’t really think you need to know anything else about this issue to pass on it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ANGEL #3

Angel hit it out of the park with its first two issues, and #3 keeps that momentum by bringing in a beloved fan favorite. That would be Winifred Burkle, more commonly known as Fred in the show, and her introduction adds yet another compelling layer to Angel‘s broadening world. To that end the book also teases some intriguing developments that will have longtime fans on the edge of their seats, but it’s not all just fan service. The dynamic between Angel and Lilith remains one of the books strongest elements, and writer Bryan Edward Hill manages to balance out the darkness of this world with precision strikes of wit and humor that help to break up all the doom and gloom. Artist Gleb Melnikov and colorist Roman Titov turn in another stellar performance as well, and often its the quieter and more subtle moments that impress the most. Angel has found its rhythm, and things are only going to get better from here. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE BEAUTY #28

This self-contained issue serves as a reminder of the potent premise that has led to a 30-issue run for The Beauty. The familiar story of a young person trying to make it in Hollywood plays out in a typical fashion, relying heavily on readers knowing how these things go in order to focus more attention on a few key moments—efficiently exposing characters and relationships. This all leads to a moment that feels shocking in spite of its being the only possible conclusion in retrospect. It’s a short story that captures the best of The Beauty and recalls a lot of energy to the core concept before the final couple of issues are released. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FIGHT CLUB 3 #7

A lot happened in this month’s issue of Fight Club 3, but somehow it felt slow the whole time. The art, and particuarly some of the creative things they did, from the newspaper column on the first page to the now-expected calendar pages, elevated the material, but it still reads a bit like a slog. The good news? Fight Club 2, which reads incredibly well in collected edition, also read a little slow in the single issues around this point in its story, so in all likelihood if you enjoyed those comics, you’ll enjoy this one. As with every issue of Fight Club comics, though, there are a few moments where clarity is sacrificed on the altar of a payoff or surprise to be redeemed later. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

GEARS OF WAR POP #1

Leave it to Funko and IDW to make a Boomer adorable. That’s exactly what the duo have done with Gears of War Pop #1, a one-shot special that is purely just for fun but succeeds in that goal. Georgia Ball, Mark Roberts, and Thomas Deep put your favorite characters from the franchise in smile-worthy situations and coupled with Nico Pena and Valentina Pinto’s fabulous art makes it all feel unquestionably Funko Pop. There are several stories included in the one-shot, and while some are better than others, there’s not really a dud in the bunch, and you’ll find yourself laughing and smiling quite a bit by issue’s end. If you’re looking for some serious story substance this is not your jam of course, but if you’re up to having some fun in the Gears universe, you’ve come to the right place. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #265

After nearly two months worth of issues building it up, Alpha Prime 001 turns out to be… not all that much of a threat. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #265 sees the mechanical hive mind fail to take out just two soldiers while getting shot up in a fire fight, and the added twist of having Destro and Baroness in its ranks has amounted to nothing (and seems to be at an end). Like usual, the story seems more concerned about building up the next arc while leaving the current one by the wayside. It’s all very monotonous. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

GLOW #4

With Season 3 of GLOW set to drop on Netflix on August 9th, the GLOW IDW miniseries came to a close this week, finally showing off the battle between GLOW and the Star Primas. It’s a sweet final chapter with a lot of the goofiness that has made the show’s wrestling sequences so entertaining an endearing while tie a bow on the smaller character arcs with for Jenny, Ruth, Carmen and Anasthesia. Overall this series has been a blast and is a definite recommendation for fans of the show. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE GOON #5

There’s something delightfully familiar about The Goon #5 (the fourth installment of this new volume due to a printing error on #4). While it doesn’t experiment with media and form as much as other recent issues, the fundamentals of this series are all present and it’s a comic book with very strong fundamentals. The plot delivers a zombie-type story predicated on demonically infused, extra addictive booze. It results in plenty of slapstick action and is never so horrifying as to disrupt the lewd and lascivious humor on display. Longtime readers might not be able to discern this story as being much different from the earliest standalone Goon adventures, but those old issues have aged incredibly well. The Goon #5 delivers exactly the forms of fun that first made the concept a hit, and are still plenty rewarding. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

ICE CREAM MAN #13

The big idea is one worthy of meditation and, more importantly, its depiction does not outstay its well or lost its novelty. Ice Cream Man #13 is ultimately as much about how it tells its message as the message itself. It remains a delight, one that tells each new twist in a delightful new fashion that is almost as interesting upon a necessary revisitation. Reading the same comic essentially twice, and then again as you try it from start-to-finish or finish-to-start remains engaging. Given the length of this particular issue that seem almost impossible, and so Ice Cream Man #13 does the impossible in walking up to the very edge of its own formalist limitations without going over. For that alone it should be commended. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

KILLERS #1

Valiant’s latest miniseries in the world of the Nina Programme, Killers, sees two retired agents from two different eras thrown together what’s bound to be an incredibly dangerous mission. There’s plenty of fun to be had with a pair of British ninja secret agents taking down waves of hired waves, though this first issue seems set on catching people up on the Ninja Programme in case they weren’t reading Christos Gage’s Ninja-K series. It shows promise but hopefully the story picks up the pace going forward. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

KNIGHTS TEMPORAL #1

Knights Temporal is an intriguing mystery series that blends fantasy and time travel. The series opens with a medieval knight entering a haunted forest in search of a necromancer but quickly bounces into the present day, with the same knight still hunting the same necromancer. This doesn’t seem to be the typical immortal knight story, though—the knight is seemingly unaware of his own past and his mysterious companion Jane seems keen on keeping it that way. Fran Galan’s artwork gives the series a surreal feel, although it can be a bit cluttered in spots. This is a strong opening issue, and should hook readers in for at least a few more issues. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

MANOR BLACK #1

Manor Black boasts an eerie setting and an equally unsettling story shrouded in mystery, but whether it can maintain that air of intrigue or not is unknown. The first issue starts off quickly with supernatural elements already at play as we get to meet the Black family and other characters. Questions abound in Manor Black #1, but one can’t help but think some story elements may have been shown a bit prematurely. Some things are better left to the imagination or left as teasers to go along with the big reveals, a balance which future issues of Manor Black will hopefully succeed in reaching. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION: SPIDER-MAN #6

Marvel Action: Spider-Man #6 is an easy romp through an average fight for Queen’s friendly neighborhood hero. When Kraven the Hunter makes his awaited appearance before Peter, readers get a good look into how Spider-Man shakes down his opponents before webbing them away for good. The issue doesn’t reinvent the wheel with Peter, but it is a simple read that shows off Spider-Man’s best angles. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

MONSTRESS #24

While Monstress is a dense, detailed, long-unfolding story, Monstress #24 finally sends the saga of Mariko Halfwolf into the story its been teasing for a long time: a full war story. Liu’s skill with storytelling has never been so clear and so sharp here as she pulls together the threads and bits and hints of things that have created the series until now and put them all on an explosive collision course. Questions are answered, conspiracies are revealed, and all of it is given stunning and breathtaking seriousness with Takeda’s always outstanding art. Of specific interest, both visually and story-wise, is Master Ren’s reunion with Kippa and Mariko. While you don’t need to read every issue of Monstress before this one to get it, if you’ve been keeping up it’s a stellar issue. And if this is your first time, you’ll find yourself craving more. It’s neer been more clear that Monstress may be a comic book, but it’s also an epic story, done as deftly and masterfully as any of the great fantasy classics. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

PAPER GIRLS #30

Paper Girls has officially reached its end, and this final chapter is surprising and emotional in a whole lot of ways. The issue injects just enough of the wide-ranging, sci-fi lore that this series has accumulated, while also keeping the story an intimate farewell to the four main characters. Vaughan, Chiang, and company have crafted a bizarre and beautiful sci-fi story over these past thirty issues, and this ending will hopefully resonate with fans. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RAT QUEENS #17

After going dark with their first issue, the new Rat Queens creative team lightens things up a bit in their second outing. The Queens go searching for their lost heart only to find a definitive sign that things are never going to be the same again. It’s a fitting theme for the first storyline after a creative handoff, and it works. It’s apparent that Ryan Ferrier and Priscilla Petraites love these Queens as much as anyone, but they’re setting the heroes in a new journey. The path might be rocky, but the direction is exciting. A solid issue all around. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

REALM #14

Part fantasy, part horror, Realm #14 takes a lot of pages to say little. Nothing in this issue sets it apart from the rest of the stuff hitting shelves this week, but it isn’t inherently a bad issue. Maybe you like the exposition and the crawling pace but it’s just not my cup of tea. All that said, the look and feel of this title continues to be as original as it comes and Jeremy Haun’s artwork is sublime as always. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

RED SONJA: LORD OF FOOLS #1

Fans hoping to learn more about Red Sonja might be disappointed by Red Sonja: Lord of Fools as it only features brief appearances from the warriors, yet those who enjoy a sword and sandals tale of mythology and legends will surely appreciate this one-shot. The first story focuses on forbidden love and an emperor’s quest for global domination, while the second story explores the seeming virtue of speech, only to realize the consequences of knowledge. both stories feature a strong blend of humor and lore, thanks to writer Mark Russell, with art from Bob Q and Katie O’Meara honors both contemporary and traditional styles. The book delivers tonally what Red Sonja fans like to see in their comics, yet her ancillary involvement makes it feel as though her name was merely slapped on there to appeal more to fans of the book than if it were a standalone issue. Sword and sandals fans will want to add this book to their pile, but those hoping for more Red Sonja action can sit this one out. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY #52

Rick and Morty #52 tests whether an issue can stand on its own with Rick absent from Morty’s side for most of the story while also having minimal dialogue for a Rick and Morty story. Those two factors go hand in hand since much of the series’ strength relies on the back-and-forth quips between the two, though perhaps separating the duo isn’t the best idea when Morty has to make do on his own. The best parts of “The Mortian,” the first story in the issue, come from the times Rick and Morty are together while the second story called “Introducing: Glootie” is the stronger of the two despite being shorter. Like we’ve seen with other issues that focus on side characters like Jerry, Rick and Morty is at its best when the two share the spotlight. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #5

As we get closer to the debut of Riverdale‘s season 4 debut on The CW, the Riverdale Season 3 comic is wrapping up its run with two final stories this week and while the issue gives fans one last, close-up look at some of the more subtle details and subplots of the season, it also suffers from an uneven execution. There are two stories in the issue, but the issue does a bit of a disservice to readers in how they are ordered. The first, a short piece focusing on Archie’s relationship with Josie is equal parts enjoyable and enlightening. There’s heart to it and it sheds new light on how things worked out within the confines of the television show. The second is a little moment involving the River Vixens and, ultimately, power plays for Riverdale itself. It’s arguably the weaker of the two stories, but it also makes for a low note to end the series on. It doesn’t do much to offer insight or illumination. It’s just there. If the order of the tales had been flipped, it would have left the series on a much more even and enjoyable note, especially as we head for ths show’s return this fall. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #4

Sabrina simultaneously juggles her sort-of love triangle with the supernatural events happening in Greendale, in an issue that is jam-packed full of fantastic moments. The plot crescendoes in a way that perfectly suits Sabrina’s character, and builds to what should be a genuinely exciting final chapter. Kelly Thompson is better than ever with this issue, and Veronica and Andy Fish’s visuals achieve a whole new level of stunning. Seriously, you need to read this comic. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAMURAI JACK: LOST WORLDS #3

Samurai Jack #4 is yet another impressive addition in the IDW run that’s quickly living up to the franchise’s name. What first seems like the setup for yet fun chase sequence (this time with bears as hunters, which the book regrettably does not have enough fun with) slowly turns into a lighthearted tale with a pinch of horror thrown in. Adam Bryce Thomas’ art is also a standout this issue, using shades, shadows and put black colouring to give the forest scenery and a few of the characters a shroud of mystery. My only complaint was that I wish it was longer. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

SHE SAID DESTROY #3

She Said Destroy #3 features the cues of a climax; a deadly new villain is introduced, people are maimed and killed, and there’s even a big twist on the final page. There’s nothing about this issue that feels climactic, however. Characters are roughly sketched with barely present personalities delivering exposition, and they appear in a manner fitting that same description too. Settings fare no better as skyscrapers, forests, and alleyways are all indiscernible from one another. This makes action sequences listless and often confusing. No matter how much talk there is of gods and great magic, it cannot be filled with import in this broadly written and drawn outline of one of those stories that sounded like a good at the time. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: TANGLE AND WHISPER #1

Opposites collide in Sonic: Tangle & Whisper, a spin-off series that features the talkative Tangle and soft-spoken Whisper as two unlikely partners. The two have worked together before and must now do so once again in their own mission that’ll judge if their relationship is enough to carry a whole miniseries. From the looks of Sonic: Tangle & Whisper #1, it can and will. The two have a charming back-and-forth with most of the dialogue instigated by Tangle while Whisper looks to be the one that’ll be keeping the pair on track. If either of these two characters have ever been one of your favorites from the Sonic universe, chances are you’ll have a second favorite by the time this series is done. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPAWN #299

Building to the enormous 300th anniversary issue, Spawn #299 finally recaptures some of the series’ core charms in an action-packed issue. Ironically, that requires Spawn and various chains of consequences to emerge into the light. A battle with angels is some of Jason Shawn Alexander’s best work on the series to date, offering highly-rendered designs that provide the perfect amount of “over the top.” Considering how much staging has gone into a much larger battle for the next issue, it assures readers that great things likely lie ahead. However, the back half of Spawn #299 is still hounded by the same problems that have made the series a dirge for the past year. Talking heads and conspiracy-oriented maneuverings are depicted without the necessary sense of significance or momentum, merely spelling out a plot that never quite feels as important as the flashiest pages of any given issue. In any case, Spawn #299 does offer some course correction as it focuses more on visceral thrills than plot or character. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #30

Yet another message worth taking home is explored in Steven Universe #30 as Pearl—true to her character—overworks herself to the point of an intervention being necessary. It adopts a show, don’t tell attitude by presenting readers with the aftermath of a battle instead of the meat of it and doesn’t dote on points of lesser importance even if they were pivotal in setting up the current story. The dialogue between Steven and Pearl isn’t as strong as the conversations we’ve seen him have with other characters like Amethyst in the series, but it’s hard to find anything actually wrong with this story. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS: SIX #3

Six continues to push her skills to their limits, only to realize the lengths that Dr. Brenner will go in order to “improve” her abilities. This also means witnessing the abuse he will subject her fellow inmates to, forcing her to take matters into her own hands. With much of the exposition covered in the first two issues, this book finally feels like the Stranger Things series, depicting a group of kids banding together in the face of forces both mundane and otherworldly. Fans of the TV series still might not connect with the character in this book as strongly as the show, but the dynamic of the main characters is competently explored, making for a solid compendium to viewers who want to continue to explore the mythology of the series. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #96

The big reveal at the end of last month’s Teenage Mutant NInja Turtles has brought some new attention to this series and the follow-up issue doesn’t squander it, focusing in on the characters and their relationships to make the twist matter. The war between Splinter and Karai is escalating fast. The Mutanimals and Null are on a collision course. The Turtles and their friends are caught in the middle. Michael Dialynas does stellar work and Tom Waltz is poised to end his 100-issue run on a high note. If Jennika’s transformation turned you into a new reader, welcome to one of the best under-the-radar comics being published. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEST #2

Test is performing a stunt similar to that of the infamous Wile E. Coyote running over a cliff. These pages are filled with so much enthusiasm and drive that they cannot stop being turned whether or not there’s any reasoning beneath them. This is to say that the reading experience often leaves you as disoriented as Aleph Null, the protagonist, but there are so many ideas presented in a fine enough fashion that their coherence will be a question saved for further down the line. For now it’s a potent stew of moody future technology in the vein of Black Mirror and spiraling commentary on nationwide advertising, community disintegration, and a variety of similarly potent topics. It results in a packed page which is well serviced by Jen Hickman’s crisp linework; it makes this bizarre world perfectly palatable by serving it up with ample detail and clarity. Wherever Test may be heading, this is one series where many readers will want to buy the ticket, take the ride. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5