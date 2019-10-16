Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/16/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes X-Men #1, Superman Smashes the Klan #1, and The Mask: I Pledge Allegiance to the Mask #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

AQUAMAN #53

One of the hallmarks of writer Kelly Sue DeConnick’s run on Aquaman has been the stellar world-building she’s brought to the franchise, and that continues to be the case in Aquaman #53. Tristram Maurer’s story holds numerous surprises, and he ruffles the feathers of Amnesty Bay’s current resident’s delightful fashion. His story and presence provides contrast for Arthur, Jackson, and the old gods living on the island, and now that you’ve thrown Mera and Black Manta into the mix things should only get better from here. The art team of Robson Rocha, Eduardo Pansica, Daniel Henriques, Julio Ferreira, and Sunny Gho, turn in another strong performance as well, especially in the smaller more intimate conversation between the cast. Aquaman continues to surprise us with new additions that expand the character in new ways, and we can’t get enough of it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #81

We’re getting ever closer to the end of King’s run on Batman but that also means we’re getting closer to the finale of “City of Bane” and in Batman #81, King reveals that Batman’s had a plan for dealing with things all along. To be fair, the reveal sort of takes some of the emotional punch out of earlier issues of the run with a somewhat difficult to believe explanation that Batman willingly went through the torment he experienced as part of a grand plan. That is a major weakness in the issue but there’s a twist near the end of the issue that strikes at the heart of things—one that reveals that even for all his planning Batman isn’t always right. Ultimately what works here most comes in the last few pages, when you realize Batman’s plan isn’t going to plan. It makes up for the somewhat disappointing undoing of most of the series’ drama and the fact that we still haven’t gotten to Bane. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

FLASH FORWARD #2

Wally West battles some marvelous and very familiar looking heroes who first appeared in the pages of The Multiversity. Unfortunately, this duplicative gimmick is treated as sufficient reason for an extended battle between heroes before the inevitable meeting of minds. With character designs that read as rote and excessive dialogue dripping off each panel, the climax of this issue is a slog to read. What surrounds that battle isn’t much better. Characters continually state exactly how they are feeling and why it’s important. Cosmic inquiries on Wally’s mission read like fan postings worried about a favorite character. Every character beat and change in plotting reads like the simplest version of a superhero paint-by-numbers assembly. Flash Forward is shoddily assembled, but it’s greater sin is being dull. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

INFERIOR FIVE #2

I know that as critics go, I’m probably in the minority on this title, but Inferior Five #2 is just as weird as its debut issue and while there is a bit more to this one in terms of story, it’s starting to seem less like a slow burn. The book suffers from the same issues the debut did, particularly the over stylized art. We get a little more expression from some characters this time, which is nice, but the overall issue looks and feels weirdly mess—and not in terms of story. The only real bright spot is we get a bit of a reveal of what the Dominators are up to, but without a real emotional reason to connect to the story’s main characters even that feels a little flat. The Peacemaker secondary comic at the end, though? That’s a pretty solid read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #34

Justice League #34 could be a pretty powerful statement of what’s coming next for the DC Universe, as the past and future converge in an attempt to stop Luthor and his Legion of Doom from tipping the cosmic balance towards Doom. There are a lot of epic moments in this issue (perhaps too many to really be appreciated) but I did enjoy that everything seemingly fell apart because one Justice League member gave up hope at precisely the wrong time. While the trope felt a little tired (elaborate superhero plan gets blown by a single hero succumbing to their emotions), I am curious to see how the rest of this storyline plays out. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

LUCIFER #13

The story that’s been building for the majority of this run has wraps here and there’s no doubt about it—it sticks the landing hard. The tale Watters unfolds here is nothing short of beautiful—an incredibly dark and distorted yet hopeful fantasy. I never thought I’d shed tears for the Devil or his kin yet here I am, choking back emotions rare found after reading a comic. This issue has it all—a father’s love no matter what, upsetting expectations others have of you, and moving on when the world tells you not to. Sure, you might be lost if you jump into the title now and if you’ve been tagging along for the past year, Lucifer #13 pays off in the most perfect of ways. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

METAL MEN #1

The Metal Men are back, in a story that feels just on the cusp of something dynamic and interesting. There are narrative elements teased in this issue that have some really interesting potential, but they’re quickly swept aside for the next new thing. Overall, the start to this maxi-series is just good, but probably will not wow readers right out of the gate. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

NIGHTWING #65

Dan Jurgens and Ronan Cliquet deliver another chapter of standard superhero fare with protagonist “Ric Grayson”. In some comics, there are times where a writer feels terrified to let events speak for themselves, instead shoving in unnecessary dialogue to walk readers through whatever is going on. Jurgens’ story of Grayson fighting against his great grandfather/Court of Owls member is rife with this problem. The story attempts to give us a better understanding of Blüdhaven at the same time, but fails with an event that makes its citizens look completely ridiculous. “Ric” is an experiment that just didn’t work and hopefully the title can turn things around. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2

SUPERMAN SMASHES THE KLAN #1

Superman Smashes the Klan #1 rises to the great challenge of all ages comics as it provides a story that is genuinely engaging for all ages. Even as it makes difficult subject matter approachable for younger readers, it presents those ideas with a level of maturity that encourages adults to grapple with subtle commentary, as well. It is a story tied to the past, but very much about the presented — updated to focus on divisions in communities and the perpetuation of hateful ideologies that resonate between 1946 and 2019. These challenges are harrowing, but Gurihiru’s presentation allows the story to remain an adventure albeit a serious one. Whether readers are discovering Superman for the first time or steeped in the character’s history already, Superman Smashes the Klan #1 presents a thrilling update on a classic adventure, one that seems bound to be read for years to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN: YEAR ONE #3

Superman: Year One #3 delivers a seemingly unending series of origin clichés. First encounters with Lois Lane and a slew of other characters resemble decades of what has come before. Even Clark Kent’s premiere in Metropolis is marked by a child running into traffic, a conflict that read as trite in the 1970s. What’s worse is that all of this incident is disconnected both within this single issue and from the stories that preceded. Both smalltown Kansas and undersea kingdoms are almost entirely forgotten in order to quickly move through every other moment a Superman fan might consider important. This lack of momentum guarantees that Frank Miller’s excessive narration transforms this issue into a dirge-like reading experience. Panels are slathered with captions that state the obvious with an ample sprinkling of dull metaphors, while characters speak in something parodying Miller’s stylistic tics from the 90s. Superman: Year One #3 reads like a checklist and never offers the slightest bit of stylistic flair or originality to justify this exercise in the repetition of superhero tropes. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

SUPERMAN’S PAL JIMMY OLSEN #4

Jimmy Olsen has become unhinged (even more so than usual) and it’s one of the funniest events to read in comics this year. Time in Gotham City has driven this ward of Superman’s outside of his comfort zone. Darkness has driven him towards increasingly cruel pranks that drive up ratings and deliver some excellent satire on the evolution of online media. It’s Logan Paul pastiche, mocking the pivot to video, and a whole lot more wrapped in a series of gags that are never heavy handed. In addition to some excellent comedy, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen continues to deliver some of the most invigorating layouts in comics, including multiple panels that utilize a sociograph to great effect. Whether you’re looking for smart or entertaining superhero comics, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen is the best place to start, as it never falters on either account. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

TALES OF THE DARK MULTIVERSE: BATMAN KNIGHTFALL #1

Batman Knightfall presents a world in which Batman was beaten by Azrael and forced to watch as his successor corrupted Gotham City for 30 years. It’s certainly a dark take on a familiar Batman story, but it also brings nothing new to capture the reader’s interest. Every character and moment is reassembled from familiar bits of Batman lore with the sort of twist ending that was run into the ground in various Metal spinoffs. What’s more is that the heart of this story centers on no greater concept or ethos than the importance of Batman. Much of the issue is dedicated to long verbal exchanges, even in the midst of climatic battle, about who and what Batman should be. This leaves the comic so separated from any real concerns that even the most stalwart fans might struggle to care about a story centered on the shadow of a shadow of an icon. With presentation that can best be described as competent, the only thing to discuss about this issue is why it exists in the first place. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #35

The dysfunctional family vibe has been taken to new levels in Teen Titans #35, as writer Adam Glass reveals what happened to turn one of their own against them. It’s nothing you haven’t seen before, though it’s delivered well, and Glass is able to display the raw emotional wounds needed to make it all work, especially anytime Crush or Roundhouse are talking. Artist Bernard Chang and colorist Marcelo Maiolo help those moments have even greater impact thanks to the stellar expression work, particularly on Roundhouse, and they also created one heck of a last page to hook you for next issue. Teen Titans continues to be one of the darker books in DC’s lineup, but it’s using that darker subject matter in some interesting ways, and that’s why it should end up on your pull-list. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

TITANS: BURNING RAGE #3

Titans: Burning Rage #3 is, like the previous two issues, one of the most fun comics you can get this week. A continuation of the team’s efforts against HIVE, the whole issue is just one fun classic Teen Titans romp. This issue gives Beast Boy the narrative responsibilities and it’s a real delight. The art is spot on, the story is great, and while there’s a bit of a question as to exactly how the team comes to ally with who they do in order to save the world, the whole thing is just pure, clean, comics fun. It’s an outstanding book. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN: COME BACK TO ME #4

Wonder Woman: Come Back To Me trudges forward with a new issue this week. Heavy from the overly complicated reveals of its last issue, the comic gets even more cumbersome with its new release. A slew of hodgepodge conflicts will leave fans reeling, and the unusually stale dialogue starts sounding monotonous halfway in. While the issue’s surprising team-up is fun to watch, Wonder Woman: Come Back To Me feels off-course in this issue and will have readers wishing for something more substantial. — Megan Peters

Rating: 1 out of 5

Marvel #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE #4

Absolute Carnage continues to be a rowdy, twisted event that leaves you craving more after each and every page. Stegman’s artwork is the perfect tone, conveying both sheer horror and rip-roaring action simultaneously. The story here does drag just a little bit compared to its predecessors, but the final 10 pages or so are as good as the book has ever been, setting up a monstrous finale in #5. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: AVENGERS #1

Writing a side story to a full blown Marvel crossover can be tough. You have to manage filling in information that would have otherwise been unseen, while attempting to offer some new character beats in the process. Unfortunately, Absolute Carnage: Avengers #1 does neither. There’s simply no reason for this comic to exist, offering no new information for readers that wasn’t already gleamed in the main story arc and providing clunky, stilted dialogue in the process. On top of this, the artwork simply isn’t up to par, not just with the main arc, but with most Marvel titles in general. There are numerous glaring artistic mistakes here, with a large number of flaws coming from the colors not matching up with characters that are being displayed. Avoid this one. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 1 out of 5

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: SCREAM #3

I really hope Scream finds a way to tie-in to the central storyline of the “Absolute Carnage” event. The characters here are seriously intriguing, but it all just feels incredibly empty after what was a solid start. It’s almost as if this exists outside of the continuity of the main book, which gets more tedious than exciting the longer it goes on. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE VS DEADPOOL #3

Well, it finally happened. Deadpool became too Deadpool in this book. This iteration of the character is still fun and enjoyable, but the smart writing of the first couple of issues has morphed a bit into that stereotypical Deadpool style, inserting a random joke in just about every line in order to reiterate that, yes, this is Wade Wilson. His relationship with Spider-Man is still worth checking out, and it ends on a pretty solid note. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

AERO #4

The character of Aero excels when she has someone to play off of, and thankfully in the second half of Aero #4 Wave fills that role perfectly. That’s part of why the second story shines, though the other is writer Greg Pak and Alyssa Wong’s addition of delightful new characters and surroundings that give each one an opportunity to show their best and at times worst traits. Artist Pop Mhan and colorist Federico Blee are able to bring the new castmates to life, and while the art isn’t as striking as Keng’s from the first story, there’s much more substance here. Writer Zhou Liefen’s first story is gorgeous to look at but just doesn’t have the depth or moment to moment action of previous issues, and especially when compared to the second half of the book. If you’re looking for substance, the second story has it in spades, but if you’re looking for style, then the first story is your jam. Hopefully, both can truly get in sync down the line. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA #2

Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda #2 teaches its readers two things: 1) Fat Cobra is awesome, and 2) This team-up book is a ton of fun. The story opens up with both Okoye and The Wasp trying to fight off some fairly depressing illusions before an all-bout battle with a delusional Sentry kicks off. Jim Zub’s writing continues to shine here, as his witty comedic writing helps this book stand out from the countless other team books we’ve seen over the years. The only questionable aspect is that the titular character doesn’t get to do much. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #15

Captain America #15 slows this run to a crawl and yet, it manages to be captivating. Ta-Nehisi Coates doesn’t need to write a page-bursting blockbuster, that much is evident with this run. Sometimes less is more and Coates knows that very well with his ability to craft a tip-top spy thriller, something on full display here. There are a few moments in this issue where the page turns were jarring—especially with the group’s return to the Daughters of Liberty hideout—but at the very least, it helped the plot push forward despite a dull pace. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #11

Carol’s world has been turned upside down by Star, and now the thrilling conclusion to their battle is finally here, and it more than delivers. Writer Kelly Thompson spotlights the heroic qualities that make Captain Marvel such a fan favorite while also addressing past baggage, perfectly illustrated when Carol talks about the theme of others trying to take her power. It’s not just the nods to history though but mores the self-awareness, like when Carol addressees the fickleness of opinions even in a rather optimistic ending. Artist Carmen Carnero and colorist Tamra Bonvillain continue to churn out some amazing visuals for this series, delivering in moments of pure action and moments of heart equally. Again, we can’t let a review go by without mentioning the supporting cast, which has been so important to this series, and if you’re a fan of Hazmat you’re going to be delighted. This is the hero fans first fell in love with, and it’s great to see her shine. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

CONTAGION #3

Not to put too fine a point on things, but Contagion is a great series and if you aren’t reading it you should be. Contagion #3 is just one example of this and probably one of the most engaging and harrowing yet. A cross between a superhero comic and a horror comic, Contagion has been incorporating heroes from every corner of the Marvel Universe and this issue is no exception. It’s those seemingly random incorporation of characters that really makes the comic soar, especially when it becomes clear very quickly that more heroes may not mean a better and faster victory. That might honestly be the best part of Contagion: there are no easy solutions. The heroes are truly out of their depth, a situation that’s a bit unusual for heroes generally which makes it an engaging, fascinating read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

CRAZY #1

Crazy was a humor magazine published by Marvel in the 1970s and 1980s in the same vein as Mad and Cracked. As Mad met its untimely demise earlier this year, Marvel decided that it was a good idea to bring back their defunct magazine for a single one-shot appearance. Unfortunately, Crazy is mostly devoid of laughs, with gags focused mostly on deep Marvel in-jokes or a reliance on “Why I oughta”-style mannerism and the occasional fart or vomit joke. Humor is hard to do, and it’s a shame that Marvel didn’t reach out to some of the recently laid off Mad writers to get some folks with more experience for this (thankfully) one-off experiment. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10

Finally, things start materializing in this issue, even though it might be in the most predictable of ways. In the little we’ve seen of him, the new Drax the Destroyer isn’t anything to write home about, which might be the most disappointing part of the issue. There’s a certain quality to Kid Magus to puts off vibes of Poltergeist or The Exorcist, adding a delightfully spooky undertone to the primary story. This issue is the one that sets up a monstrous finale or at least, I sure hope it does. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #4

The fourth installment of this miniseries opens with Franklin Richards encouraging Galactus to cease his narration in order to conserve strength. In this fashion Franklin may be acting as a reader surrogate requesting that the endless listing of events and characters end. Ranging between the events of “The Dark Phoenix Saga” through “Onslaught,” #4 covers a lot of ground in an even more fractured fashion than prior issues. Only a handful of pages are given any sort of cohesive sense with Secret Wars and The Infinity Gauntlet demanding more than a single panel. Beyond these rare exceptions, Javier Rodriguez deploys some exceedingly clever compositions to provide a sense of meaning. However, lists of character origins and other memorable events quickly reveal a lack of connection to one another or anything that comes before or after. It is an ornate collection of events that crumbles into tedium upon examination. If Franklin is already politely asking for this to end, he may be begging by #6. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – ALLEGIANCE #2

In hopes of acquiring resources from Mon Cala, Leia, Rey, and Rose appeal to its leaders, though their visit isn’t universally regarded as a friendly one. Meanwhile, Poe and Finn’s mission isn’t going on without any wrinkles, as a group of bounty hunters make it clear that they will accomplish their mission at all costs. While the last issue felt refreshing, merely because we got to experience any content about our heroes since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, there isn’t much narrative momentum in this installment, feeling more like issue 1.5 instead of issue 2. Despite only earning a bare minimum of plot points, we do get more hints of Rey’s brash and impatient nature, which could be leading towards a reveal that she isn’t the hopeful Jedi that we had assumed she was and could potentially be swayed towards a darker path. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #10

Being Conan means that, moments after besting a rival in hand-to-hand combat, accepting a gig leading a woman into the mountains in search of treasure. Also being Conan means things aren’t always as they seem, with the Barbarian revealing his real motivations for accepting the gig, which is only the beginning of his troubles. Coming off of the previous arc of the book, which was overly convoluted, this new chapter in the Barbarian’s story delivers battles, double-crosses, and fantastical dialogue, which is just about everything you want from such a book. Additionally, the narrative sets itself up to actually sustain our interest in the coming chapters, finding the right blend between action and narrative momentum. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN #2

The second issue of the Abrams’ Spider-Man isn’t offensively bad in the way the first issue was, but it feels like a pale imitation of other, better stories. Ben Parker, at the behest of his manic pixie dreamgirl, puts on his father’s ill-fitting Spider-Man costume, assuming the mantle Peter left behind. This draws out Cadaverous, still on the hunt for his key. The issue plays out like a mix of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Life Story with a hint of the cultural commentary of Harley Quinn: Broken Glass, except without any of the depth or style that made those stories sing. Two series in and this series has yet to justify its own existence. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

X-MEN #1

X-Men #1 feels like Jonathan Hickman getting comfortable in the new house he’s built. The pace is pulled back a good deal from what Hickman established with House of X and Powers of X, but his take on these characters and their society remains fresh, exciting, and timely. As long as Marvel keeps teaming Hickman with talented artists like Yu, X-Men seems primed to be one of the most exciting and talked about superhero stories published today. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

AMERICAN GODS: MOMENT OF THE STORM #6

American Gods: The Moment of the Storm #6 continues the build towards the climactic showdown of Neil Gaiman’s modern classic novel. Shadow is down from the tree, Laura gets the stick away from Mr. Town and comes face-to-face with Mr. World and the battle between the Old and New Gods rages on in the background. As always, Scott Hampton’s art is at its best when he’s depicting the more surreal scenes of the story, but after six issues (even longer if you’ve been with it from the start of the Dark Horse adaptation), his art even compliments the quieter moments. And, as should be expected, Gaiman’s writing is unparalleled. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

ANALOG #9

The penultimate issue of Analog is delivered in a rush. There’s little time left to resolve loose ends and provide a satisfying conclusion, so the action and plot twists come much more quickly than in prior issues. There’s still plenty of banter in these pages, but it’s tossed about while bullets are flying and dozens of bikers are dying. The scale of action is larger than what has come before, but is well-presented on the page even if it feels too big to fit within the series as a whole. Much of the A-plot is entertaining, but other events occurring on the margins and setting up the final issue are delivered like sticky notes, reminding readers where everything is heading. Analog #9 may be an uneven outing, but the rush towards the finish line prevents it from ever being boring and that makes for an overall improvement in a series that never found its footing. –– Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ARCHIE #708

The “Archie & Sabrina” arc jumps forward in a significant way in this issue, and the end result is both jarring and pretty entertaining. The pair’s blossoming romance—as well as the plotlines of some of the other teenagers in Riverdale—come into focus, and set things forward in a significant new direction. Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki continue to craft a narrative that’s a delight to read, and Sandy Jarrell’s art picks up where Jenn St-Onge’s did fairly well. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

CULT CLASSICS CREATURE FEATURE #1

While it’s clear that Cult Classics Creature Feature is riffing on the barely produced horror films that grew cult followings on late night television, that doesn’t justify the jumble of ideas delivered in its first issue. A variety of plot threads—including ancient alien interactions, multiple groups of teens, and an aging horror movie host—are all presented, but never cohere into a clear narrative or present a single strand worth paying attention to. Amidst the confusion of plotting, all of the characters speak in a similar cadence of exhaustion or uninflected vulgarity. There are no people present, which requires the spectacle to capture any interest. That, too, falls flat with only a handful of images worth examining. Many of the concepts are bland, including the largest monster to appear, and one particularly gruesome, skeletal sequence at the end brings too little too late. It’s clear that this comic is a love letter to genre, but its own rambling nature prevents it from evoking any strong reactions. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

EXCELLENCE #6

Excellence is already one of the best comics of 2019, but somehow writer Brandon Thomas and artist Khary Randolph raised the bar once more. Excellence #6 is loaded with big revelations for both the story and its cast, reframing what you’ve previously read in a substantial way. Randolph and colorist Emilio Lopez shine once again with visuals that leap off the page, both in moments of action and moments of pain, reflection, and anger. Every feeling is presented in a visceral way, allowing the reader to truly feel the pain and disgust Spencer has for his father as well as the compassion and new understanding he has for Aaron. Thomas has created a cast of complex characters that you find yourself rooting for because of their quirks and flaws, not despite them, and we somehow we’re only six issues in. To say we recommend Excellence is an understatement, and if you give it a chance we promise you won’t be disappointed. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

FIREFLY #10

It’s becoming increasingly hard to believes that this story is still going and has escalated as far as he has. It feels a bit like Greg Pak is playing a game of “yes, and” with himself that has gotten out of hand, as each new issue of Firefly adds more chaotic elements to the mix. The reveal at the end of this issue may be the most surprising yet. Dan McDaid is inked by Vincesco Federici here, which gives the art a thinner, less pulpy style and the characters a less cartoonish, more on-model look. That drains a little bit of the visual flavor, but it’s still a fun ride for Firefly fans. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #17

There’s a lot going on in Gideon Falls. While this issue launches an all-new arc, it’s about par for the course with everything we’ve seen thus far. The deeper we go, the more convoluted Danny/Norton and Father Wilfred’s arcs going without any real resolution. This title is a master class in creating tremendous tension but at what point does will that tension lose its impact? Its strong hold is starting to wane, that’s for sure. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

H.G. WELLS’ THE ISLAND OF DR. MOREAU #2

H.G. Wells’ dated approach to plotting, in addition to the translation of prose to comics, causes problems in the second half of this adaptation. Rather than reading like coherent narrative, the issue becomes a fractured assembly of key moments. It seems no sooner than the society of the island has been explained that everything falls apart in such quick fashion that no single moment possesses an ounce of impact. It’s an issue with pacing in which there is never a chance to consider the meaning of any event, and so characters briefly narrate the significance in dialogue. Individual pages remain treasures to be savored for fans of the original novel and Rodriguez’s artwork. The final page, in particular, stands out as a bold choice and beautiful composition. However, the overall effort delivers a reading guide that is best used in accompaniment of the original text, not in place of it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARKED #1

What do you get when you cross Harry Potter with the X-Men? Well, you get Marked, which is a premise that we’ve seen more times than we can count at this point. Marked shows some promise here, but the first issue needed to take more time to breath, instead opting to rip through exposition at a breakneck pace. We hardly get the opportunity to learn much about our protagonist, Saskia, to say nothing of the over dozen other characters living at the “Arts School”. The first issue acts as a serviceable entry point into this new world of the “Inked” but it stumbles in offering anything new and noteworthy to bring readers back to the fold for the next chapter. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION: BLACK PANTHER #4

Marvel Action: Black Panther #4 continues the book’s vibe of a Saturday morning cartoon episode. T’Challa works in disguise at a Vibranium refinery for a day, discovers there’s corruption with one of the overseers, there’s a fight and some lessons are learned. It’s a fun little read for kids, but not much else. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE MASK: I PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO THE MASK #1

Despite its twisted sense of humor, not even a chuckle was to be found in this first issue. That’s expected to some degree when it seems to be going for more of a “well ain’t that the truth?” reaction with its critiques of politics and darker inhibitions, but the gruff nature of the characters and the consistently dark colors and depictions of the world can be a bit tasking without the comic relief of the mask itself. The characters are captivating in a bleak, haunting fashion, and this version of the mask hinges on the uncanny more than expected, so it’s easy to get behind those components. I Pledge Allegiance to the Mask seems like it has something to say and show that’s worth reading, and hopefully it remains captivating enough to deliver on its promises. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

ONCE & FUTURE #3

Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora swung big with Once & Future, and they absolutely hit out of the park. Once & Future #3 brings on a new companion in Rose who only heightens the already delightful dynamic between Duncan and Gran, but she also gives Gran someone she can trade analysis with who’s on a semi level playing field. We say semi because, well, no one is quite like Gran. The tendrils of this prophecy and King Arthur’s part in it continue to grow and spread ever furhter, and each time it grows so does the intrigue. Mora and colorist Tamra Bonvillain create absolutely stunning locales that give this adventure a style that adds to its cinematic feel, adding yet one more reason why this series should be on your pull list week in and week out. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE ORVILLE #4

The Orville closes out its first comic book run with an issue that asks some hard questions about what to do when religious freedom runs up against the security and well-being of others. It has that blend of humor and thoughtfulness that fans of The Orville love and they were probably expected no less from David A. Goodman. The series’ art remains unremarkable, but it shouldn’t be a barrier to entry for anyone looking for an offseason Orville fix. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RUMBLE #17

Harren and MacLean are two of modern comics’ best, and it’s an absolute joy to observe their work set side-by-side in a two-part tale featuring some of their most recognizable creations. Rathraq and Norgal make for an indomitable duo, and an amusing one when Agatha’s twisted humor is added to their austere exteriors. Each half of the story provides ample opportunities for the artists involved to show off their unique skill sets. MacLean wonderfully constructs a complex setting and provides an immense sense of scale; Harren delivers unrestrained humor and violence along with one of the best splashes of 2019. A much smaller final tale from artist Gonzalo Ruggieri delivers a moody reflection that clarifies how flexible Rumble can be. The diverse array of artistic talent, mythologies, and storytelling on display in the anthology issues of Rumble is only rivaled by the work Mignola and his collaborators working on Hellboy properties today. Rumble isn’t a rising star, it’s already one of the best collections of talent and new ideas in comics today. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #2

Something is Killing the Children #2 doesn’t waste any time in raising the considerable tension already present from #1, but just like before it’s small but important conversations between people in the town that really invest you in the horrors that stalk them. In fact, most of the issue is made up of conversations, but writer James Tynion IV reveals quite a bit about Erica and her mission through that dialogue, and delivers one hell of a last page hook that brings up more captivating questions. Artist Werther Dell’Edera and colorist Miquel Muerto capture the somber and disturbing tone perfectly, and deliver a shock to the system any time one of their horrid creations shows up. Something is Killing the Children fills you with a sense of dread even in the most mundane situations, creating a mystery that you won’t forget anytime soon. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES: RETURN TO VADER’S CASTLE #3

After a number of mysterious disappearances, assassin Asajj Ventress is tapped to investigate and bring the guilty to justice, no matter who, or what, the perpetrator might be. Her investigation leads her to discover that one of the most famous Star Wars monsters is responsible for the deaths, putting all of her skills to the test to complete her mission. With the title of this issue being a play on Little Shop of Horrors, this issue leans more into the horror-comedy realm than a traditional tale of terror, which mirrors the tone of the traditional Star Wars Adventures series and falls out of line with the more horrifying nature of Return to Vader’s Castle. The story is entertaining and the artwork is compelling, but there’s little about this book that makes it feel like it fits the theme of the concept, while also failing to be an homage to Little Shop of Horrors, which could have earned it some bonus points from genre fans. An entertaining read, sure, but far from the creepy narratives we’ve come to expect from the series. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STEEPLE #2

While John Allison’s Steeple #2 doesn’t bring as much shock as the debut issue, it does show that there are quite a few layers to this five-issue miniseries. While trying to convince a few local teenagers to join the church, Billie comes to find out that the centuries-old battle between the local priests and the supposed sons of the Devil might not be as cut-and-dry as originally believed. Once again Allison’s cartoonish art style helps keep his bizarre tale on the lighthearted side, and it still managed to bring out a few good laughs. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

STRAYED #3

Strayed has explored the galaxy through one cat directed by two opposing forces. On one side is humanity, pushing further into space to satisfy a need for energy sources. On the other is the mysterious “flower-maker,” a benevolent being that has left breadcrumbs for Lou the cat to follow across the galaxy. In this issue, we see both sides’ true ambitions and goals, and learn how each side seems to be manipulating the poor cat. I’m glad that the issue is showing the bigger picture after two issues focused mainly on exploration and a desire to protect Lou from the strain of astral travel, but this comic seems to just be missing a little something to really make this series special instead of good. Things don’t get easier by the end of the issue, and readers should be prepared for tragedy before reading this book. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE TRANSFORMERS #13

There’s a lot of potential behind the idea of laying the groundwork for the War on Cybertron, but the execution doesn’t feel like it’s reaching its full potential. There are sequences where Brian Ruckley really understands what makes the Transformers worth following, but they largely get swallowed up in dialogue filled with buzzwords. The art has some interesting moments from Angel Hernandez and Alex Milne, but at times it’s difficult to tell exactly what you’re looking at. The second half of the issue picks things up a bit, but overall this installment really just rises to an okay level. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

TREES: THREE FATES #2

The second issue of Three Fates continues to weave the mundane and the sublime together in the furthest regions of rural Russia. Discussions of time, responsibility, and personhood provide a potent framework to grapple with the strangeness presented by the alien Trees. A murder mystery keeps the focus on a smalltown and its idiosyncratic politics, and that mystery expands in a steadfast fashion here. It balances well with the evolving oddities of this sci-fi conceit, allowing both to be engaging without relying on twists or forced action sequences. Trees: Three Fates invites contemplation, but doesn’t ignore demands for entertainment. It’s the sort of series that reads like it could deliver satisfying issues every month for years, but will simply have to be appreciated for the few issues there are. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

VAMPIRELLA #4

There’s a noticeable influence from superhero comics in Vampirella #4, and it serves the story well. Priest has developed this new volume as a morality play, one that is functioning on many distinct levels often on the same page. In the most steadily composed installment to date, Vampirella is confronted with personal contradictions and much larger dilemmas. Each of these conflicts clarifies who this version of Vampirella is and offers surprisingly relatable hooks to invest in her story. None of the series’ charm is lost in this more direct mode of storytelling either, with plenty of one-liners offered by an increasingly droll cast of supporting characters. Vampirella might have begun on uneven ground, but now the many ideas of this relaunch are beginning to cohere and present a new take on an old character that’s worth a monthly investment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5