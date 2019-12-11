Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/11/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child #1, Annihilation – Scourge: Beta Ray Bill #1, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #100.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #8

Batman and The Outsiders #8 is flat-out one of the best issues of the series thus far. While much of the series thus far has been some what in pieces, story-wise this week readers finally get a broader view of the various efforts that Ra’s al Ghul has been making to go after Batman and his allies. To do this, the issue employes a well-balanced mix of beautifully drawn sequences that reflect some surprising action as well as the emotional nuance and weight of the words on the page. Everyone is being harmed and everyone is being hurt in various ways in this book and now it is all out and alive on the page. The story also ties in nicely with some elements of Tom King’s Batman run. The overall effect is a well-crafted catch up issue that is a treat to read. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN: CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT #5

Sean Murphy and Matt Hollingsworth are once again on their A-game with Batman: Curse of the White Knight #5 and the series continues to reveal intriguing new layers of the Wayne legacy and Batman’s relationship with Gotham. Curse of the White Knight is without a doubt one of the most stunning books on the market, and deserves cool points for Batman’s Bat-Cycle alone, but it’s also one of the more interesting Batman character stories in recent years, showing a humbled Dark Knight whose loss and ego have caused him to reevaluate the hero he turned into. Pair that with a slow-burning but effective mystery surrounding the Wayne Legacy and you’ve got yourself one hell of a Batman book, and we’re pretty much hooked. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5

THE BATMAN’S GRAVE #3

Warren Ellis GETS Batman. With The Batman’s Grave he also gets to explore the many facets of his character, using the fantastic artwork to its full effect with partner Bryan Hitch. While the layout to this issue may seem a tad formulaic, it does give both creators a chance to stretch their legs and create a solid Batman story that has nearly everything a Bat Fan could ask for. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 4 out of 5

DARK KNIGHT RETURNS: THE GOLDEN CHILD #1

This is the reason to read Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child, as a simple story stylishly told. None of the angry politics that infused its originator are present and all the use it has for an even angrier present is to borrow its aesthetic. That unwillingness to engage can be frustrating at a few points, but generally assists in keeping Miller’s script out of the way of the absurd action it calls for on the page. This is The Dark Knight Returns updated for a new generation by conversion to a rollercoaster ride. It may not have much to say, but Grampá’s approach ought to have you more concerned with who’s getting punched and how hard. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1017

Detective Comics #1017 is a great one-shot that addresses one of the general complaints about Batman and his wealth. While Bruce Wayne has long been a philanthropist in the comics, some point out that using his wealth to be Batman takes away from his charitable pursuits that have more longterm benefits. In this issue, we see Batman and Robin search for a missing boy that ran away from a Wayne-financed orphanage. Not only does this provide some much needed positive characterization for Damian Wayne, we also see some contrast between how Wayne uses his Batman persona and resources to solve problems that he might not otherwise be able to solve as a billionaire. It’s not a perfect issue—the ending wraps up a bit too quickly—but I really love stories that examine Batman’s relationship to both Gotham City and his own Bruce Wayne persona. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE DOLLHOUSE FAMILY #2

Alive and her mother must pay for the murder of her father, leaving her in an orphanage and her mom in jail, only for the both of them to suffer at the hands of tormentors. In the past, Kent returns from his cave exploration and, while he appears normal on the surface, it’s quite clear that he’s brought something sinister back with him. The narrative manages to succeed at not only further expanding on the compelling lore to drive the story forward by making exciting reveals, but also at withholding key pieces of information and allowing the reader to fill in the gaps on their own. This sophomore chapter keeps the audience both emotionally engaged and mildly terrified at the secrets we will likely unearth as the series continue, confirming that the strength of the debut issue was far more than a fluke. –– Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5

DOOM PATROL: WEIGHT OF THE WORLDS #6

Weight of the Worlds divides its attention between Cliff’s story and the rest of the team’s adventures this week. The former plays like a highlight reel, building towards a big change with a series of well-selected moments that provide a blend of action and escalation with each new segment. What really makes the issue work comes in the latter focus, as the Doom Patrol riffs on ReBoot (in style and story) and introduces the DC Comics character find of the year: Wild Ass. The initial reveal of Wild Ass is a joke so good that it overcomes any artistic deficiencies in this programming-based storyline, and it’s a joke that continues to pay off throughout the issue. This is also a character and story best entered knowing as little as possible, because the surprise contains much of this comics’ joy. It’s evidence of how one very amusing idea can carry an entire issue when well executed, providing some of the most enjoyable panels in all of comics this week. This is simply one Wild Ass comic. –– Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

FAR SECTOR #2

If this week in comics has a theme it’s gorgeous visuals, and Far Sector can definitely be included in that elite group. Artist Jamal Campbell and letterer Jamal Campbell create such a vivid and striking world in Far Sector, while writer N.K. Jemisin a wonderfully charismatic and layered lead that makes it all work in Jo. One of the book’s biggest strengths is how it leans into the procedural and investigation elements of the Green Lantern Corps, a side we don’t often get to see and a choice that also allows the supporting cast to get their moments to shine in a more organic way. While Jo is the driving force of the series, her exchanges with characters like Syzn, Averrup, and Marth all bring new sides of her character into the light, making one of the best new additions to the Green Lantern Corps even better in the process. If you’ve been looking for a fresh take on the Green Lantern Corps, stop looking, because you’ve just found it. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5

THE FLASH #84

As Barry Allen and his speedster sidekicks attempt to battle against a “Lex Luthor” powered Captain Cold, ruling Central City with an icy fist, we get an interesting story that dives head first into the usual superhero fare. While the Speed Force is effectively changed for the time being, seeing the speedsters attempt to reform their connection is easily the most interesting part of the issue. It’s a solid issue if hamstrung a little due to its crossover tie-in. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5

GOTHAM CITY MONSTERS #4

Gotham City Monsters keeps finding ways to throw readers off with a twist in the story, but there are moments of predictability that don’t seem to be changing quickly enough to inspire hope in the monsters’ missions. Melmoth’s prestigious level of villainy of course means that he won’t be easy to defeat, but Gotham City Monsters‘ main cat-and-mouse story is settling into a trend of rinse-and-repeat failures met with some interesting setbacks. The big fights and wide depictions of the monsters coming together and Melmoth’s Mandrills taking action still hold strong as they have since the beginning though, and combined with the hope of more decisive moments, they carry Gotham City Monsters forward. –Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 3 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN AND POISON IVY #4

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy continue their pit stop with a trip to Dinosaur World, an amusement park turned headquarters for a would-be supervillain. This issue mostly spins in its wheels, continuing Harley and Ivy’s slow move towards heroism while continuing Floronic Man pursuit of Ivy. This is probably the most “fun” episode of the series yet, although it still remains a bit tedious and probably not what most Quinn and Ivy fans want. All in all, it’s a perfectly fine issue but doesn’t really innovate or explore the characters in any sort of interesting way. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 3 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN: VILLAIN OF THE YEAR #1

This oddball take on the “Year of the Villain” one-shots produce the most enjoyable installment so far. The core premise of Lex Luthor offering villains a gift remains, but in this case it’s essentially a gag offered to Harley for defending a much greater gag: an annual award show for villains. The show itself was based around a reader poll and, while all the jokes don’t land, there are so many visual and dialogue-based larks on each page that anyone invested in current DC Comics is bound to find some laughs. It’s the deep cuts that really land, including a reference to one of Batman’s most obscure villains and a callback to All-Star Superman at the end. Like all of the other “Year of the Villain” installments, this feels entirely unnecessary, but it is a whole lot of fun. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

HAWKMAN #19

“I wasn’t expecting Hawkman to wind up with the best heel turn as part of the ongoing Infected event, but here we are. Issue #19 sees the Hawk couple in a drag-out fight, all while the “real” Hawkman is forced to watch from the sidelines and helpless call out for Shayera to understand what’s happening. And then we get the reveal—the current Hawkman isn’t simply a corrupted version of himself, but rather one of his past existences resurrected to try and prevent his eventual final life. It’s a brilliant twist on Hawkman’s reincarnation gimmick, and leaves the reader legitimately curious about where he goes from here.” — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #16

House of Whispers has steadily improved over the course of its 16 issues. The addition of Dan Watters as co-writing has helped the series find its focus. This isn’t the most exciting issue of the series, but it does a serviceable job of pushing the story along. As has been the case in previous issues, it feels like two stories being told at once, which results in neither feels like they get all of the attention they deserve and somehow seeing gods go through divorce mediation isn’t as entertaining as it should be. Not a standout issue, but not one that will turn longtime readers off either. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #3

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #16

Justice League Odyssey is still establishing its new status quo, tying it to recent event series and current event series while trying to keep its own story moving forward. In this issue, Dan Abnett introduces a new legacy hero while also trying to give Cruz’s misfit team a main mission and explaining Orion’s motives. While it’s not as fun as past issues, the Darkstar/Dex-Starr pairing remains a source of amusement, and the team runs into several big threats by the end of the issue. This series really is the spiritual successor to Abnett’s work on Guardians of the Galaxy, and I hope that people give this new misfit team a shot. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 4 out of 5

OCEAN MASTER: YEAR OF THE VILLAIN #1

The “Year of the Villain” fully comes for Ocean Master in this one-shot, and the end result is interesting. The issue is packed with some genuine surprises, both with how it handles Orm’s complicated backstory and with the conflict at hand, both of which make his inevitable encounter with Lex Luthor all the more entertaining. The art from Miguel Mendonca is gorgeous and timeless, tying everything together in a thoroughly entertaining way. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #37

Supergirl #37 marks a new creative team on the series and they enter at an interesting point. The issue picks up after Supergirl was infected by one of the Batman Who Laughs’ dark Batarangs and uses its pages to explore the idea of who this darker, twisted version of Kara actually is. It’s something that no doubt helps writer Jody Houser establish her take and voice on the title—and it’s certainly one that has promise—but the problem with the issue and with most of the issues of Supergirl in recent memory is that everyone is questioning Kara’s identity and there’s not real progress made. As that is what the bulk of this story is—albeit one complicated by the infection — the end result is somewhat lackluster with a deep sense of “more of the same”. It just sort of falls flat. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERMAN #18

Superman #18 is the culmination of Brian Bendis’s Superman work to date. As spoiled by DC’s PR, Superman reveals that he’s actually Clark Kent to the public. The actual “reveal” is predicated by a great discussion with Adam Strange that also serves to explain Superman’s recent change of heart. He also has an emotional reveal to Perry White, and an encounter with Jimmy Olsen. Honestly, I loved this issue—it lays out the reasoning for this massive status quo change while also not being too dramatic or over the top, which honestly is just the way that such a reveal should go for Superman. As evidenced by the last two pages, there will be some big ramifications for Superman moving forward, but I think Bendis and Ivan Reis did a fantastic job bringing this milestone to life. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 5 out of 5

TALES OF THE DARK MULTIVERSE: THE JUDAS CONTRACT #1

“The Judas Contract” stands out as a highlight from Wolfman and Perez’s New Teen Titans for many of the same reasons that “The Dark Phoenix Saga” is a highlight from Claremont’s X-Men; both stories are based on complex relationships, long-developed characters, and a potent brew of sub-plots. This issue of Tales of the Dark Multiverse loses all of that, by nature of being a one-shot, and opts instead to provide an extended bloodbath of gory, but uninspired, deaths for beloved characters based on a “twist” that never feels significant. It’s another mediocre installment in a series that’s happy to pull from the Geoff Johns catalog of making superheroes suffer horribly without anything else of substance to invest readers around that gratuitous suffering. Stringing together cliches with blood and guts is one way to make a superhero, but it’s not going to be one that many, if any, people enjoy. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 1 out of 5

TITANS: BURNING RAGE #5

The Titans just can’t catch a break in Titans: Burning Rage #5 and while that might not be much fun for the heroes, it’s a blast for readers. The issue very much feels like a classic comics action romp as the Titans fight their friends under Mento’s sway and a huge part of what makes that work and work so well is the fantastic art work from Scot Eaton (pencils) Wayne Faucher (inks) and Hi-Fi (colors). Yes, Dan Jurgens’ story is great but the art and colors just pop right up off the page and runs wild. Of particular standout are Beast Boy’s epic shapeshifting. That character in particular brings such an energy to the issue that even when the story slows down a bit towards the end, it still crackles with life. This issue is easily one of the most fun to date. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER TWINS #10

Wonder Twins does something simple, but it does that thing very well. Resolving one plot with a big climactic moment before revealing the next threat, one foreshadowed across the issue, is a plot superhero readers will read hundreds of times. However, this standard plot is well dressed in strokes of originality, humor, and an irresistible sense of charm embedded in its artwork. The oft mocked powerset of Zan and Jayna are again deployed in a creative fashion, helping these C-listers rise above their status and making it easy to root for them. The subplot that arranges the finale for this series is similarly clever with an antagonist that’s fun to dislike. This is the teen superhero adventure done well and showing that this sort of story still possesses some legs. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AERO #6

Aero‘s main story is a relaxing one in the sixth issue even if it doesn’t move things along very much. It focuses more on Lei Ling’s relationships both with her superhero persona and with those she interacts with on a day-to-day basis while chauffeuring those moments along in its sleek, expressive style. The second story featuring Wave and Aero is all action compared to the first, but the shift in narrative and the pace is a bit more jarring this time considering how easy-going the main story was. It feels as though the second story would’ve done better if an entire issue were dedicated to it. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 3 out of 5

AGE OF CONAN: VALERIA #5

We finally get to the bottom of the story between Valeria, Antonius, and Cassian in #5, but was the payoff worth it? If you’ve been invested in Valeria’s story more than simply viewing this as another Conan tale, you’ll probably think so. If you’ve been in it for just another blood-filled clash in the Conan universe, you’ll get that to some degree, but not as much as you would elsewhere. Antonius’ story could’ve benefitted from a more decisive end given his importance, but Valeria’s chapter is still a strong one in the Conan collection. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE AMAZING MARY JANE #3

The Amazing Mary Jane regularly tests the boundaries of suspending disbelief, even within a superhero comic. Last issue’s cliffhanger provides some much-needed spectacle, albeit spectacle that devolves to an action as simple as entering a vehicle on one page, but it’s resolved with a cloud of green smoke and a twist that holds no connection to a character’s known abilities. What’s even more difficult to comprehend is why the protagonists of this comic are so invested. A new character is introduced seemingly only to say that the movie being made matters while the production itself looks like a generic blockbuster with a ramshackle schedule and script. The series can only tell readers that this matters, but has no conception of how to show them why that is. Even an issue that is less dull than prior installments is so poorly assembled that it’s impossible to ever accept the story it presents or be entertained by various elements of artifice that desperately seek to be entertaining. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 1 out of 5

ANNIHILATION – SCOURGE: BETA RAY BILL #1

For whatever reason, this book has a different tone than the others in the series. While the others, for the most part, are pretty doom and gloom, Annihilation – Scourge: Beta Ray Bill #1 has a lighthearted tone throughout that’s jarring and out of place. That said, the humor isn’t all too bad, though it does feel forced at times. Out of the four one-shots they’ve done, this one might be the most inconsequential as it feels largely standalone with little connective tissue to the rest. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 3 out of 5

ANNIHILATION – SCOURGE: SILVER SURFER #1

Left picking up the pieces after Silver Surfer: Black, the wielder of the Power Cosmic has his first major standalone story since and right away, it delivers. Abnett’s incredibly strong narrative powers this epic Silver Surfer story through the cosmos, making it a fitting follow-up to the mini-series we all just read. The writer is able to instill a sense of hopelessness and fear into one of Marvel’s more powerful characters, something that turns into passion and hope before long, just as one would expect from the Surfer. On top of that all, Davidson and Milla combine for some incredible Silver Surfer artwork, both on the Surfer himself and the Negative Zone environments. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA #4

John Jameson aka Man-Wolf gets the spotlight in the latest edition of Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda. After being a bit player for the first few issues, we get to take a trip back to see Jameson in his days fighting as Stargod in Other-Realm, all while the rest of the team deals with what’s happening on the moon. The reveal of what the mystery alien creature from last issue is turns out to be pretty interesting on paper, but very little is done with the idea before “she” is moved off the board. A fun little issue, but doesn’t really have time for the witty comedy the last issue issues brought. — Connor Casey



Rating: 3 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #17

In part 5 of “The Legend of Steve,” we further explore just how deep the Watchdogs truly run in New York City, as Cap and Misty also attempt to struggle with a brand new Scourge following Wilson Fisk’s “death.” The story itself is a solid one, blending together intrigue and paranoia in some interesting ways. The artwork simply isn’t there to match with the writing, as several character moments and establishing backgrounds suffer for it. Coates is putting together a worthwhile arc here, it just needs a bit more of a shot in the arm. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

CAPTAIN MARVEL #13

“The Last Avenger” got off to a powerful start, and while this issue slows the pace down just a bit, we do get some welcome answers to the central mystery. That’s not to say there’s no action here, as there is plenty to start off the issue, and it should be said that artist Lee Garbett is doing some fantastic work here. The Cap and Iron Man fight is delightful, and honestly, it’s a great day anytime Garbett gets the chance to draw Thor. Cap looks pretty stellar as well, but the biggest boon of the issue is Kelly Thompson’s sense of humor, which is thankfully more prevalent in this issue than in the previous one. Humor is central to what makes Carol work so well, and the book is always better when that’s in the mix a bit. It’s honestly a bit surprising that we learn so many answers before this issue wraps, but that last page definitely opens up a few interesting doors, and hopefully, that means we’ll get that perfect balance of action, tension, and humor throughout the rest of this action-packed arc. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

DOOM 2099 #1

The idea of putting current characters in a future dystopia is a gag that’s getting a little old for Marvel. We’ve seen this stories before. Zdarsky still manages to break the mold just a bit here and provide and interesting twist to a couple of iconic characters that really makes you think about what drives them to greatness. It can be dull from time to time but the payoff is pretty satisfying. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 3 out of 5

FALLEN ANGELS #3

Fallen Angels has easily been one of the most intriguing X-Books in the “Dawn of X” era thus far, but unfortunately, #3 really drops the ball. The issues start early, as the visuals seem rushed and lack the detail that’s been present in earlier issues. The style might not be for everyone, but it was certainly striking, though here much of that detail is absent, and the characters’ bodies and faces look incredibly awkward throughout the issue, especially in the action scenes. There are a few interesting moments between X-23 and Psylocke, but much of the issue feels like it’s trying so hard to be complex that it ends up being rather incomprehensible, including one way too long passage of text smack in the middle of the book. Hopefully, the next issue can regain some fitting, because this just felt like we took a step backward. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 2 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #17

Having the Thing lead a charge of monsters fighting against social injustice is just about the most perfect way to do Fantastic Four. These characters are more themselves on this foreign planet than they’ve been on earth in some time. It’s incredibly gratifying to see them get back to the basics of what made them such beloved heroes in the first place. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 4 out of 5

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #14

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #14 is a great one-shot that focuses on Peter Parker’s relationship with his friends, families, and even total strangers. Not only does it demonstrate that Parker’s friends understand his habit of putting his work as a superhero before his personal life, it also shows how respected Spider-Man truly is among the common New Yorker. While not a groundbreaking issue by any stretch, this is still a solid issue for any Spider-Man fan. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 4 out of 5

GHOST RIDER #3

After the events of Ghost Rider #2, I’m pleased to see a Spirit of Vengeance-less Danny Ketch is still a worthwhile character that provides an interesting arc for the larger story. Brisson and Frigeri are really able to capture this certain sense of hopelessness from Ketch that makes the dread and tension palpable in every panel the character is in. Things are pushing forward full steam ahead and before too long, there’s bound to be an epic showdown—we’ve just got to wait. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE IMMORTAL HULK #28

Tom Reilly and Matias Bargara provide a one-two punch between alternative stories and styles that infuse The Immortal Hulk with new perspectives and life all over again. While the introduction of an “ok boomer” generational conflict ties the series’ ongoing themes closely to our own world, it also reads like an introduction lacking much specificity to make the characters themselves matter. However, their depictions make the sense of fear, for both teens and their elders, palpable. A more detailed, visceral rendition of the monsters rising up to push back against the Hulk (and keep Earth on its current, self-destructive course) reads as the more complete half of the issue. It is ominous and darkly funny. With guest artists like these two, The Immortal Hulk remains one of the most satisfying monthly reads imaginable, taking even disruptions in schedule and transforming them into (generally) well-realized opportunities. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

MARVEL’S AVENGERS: IRON MAN #1

Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man ties into Marvel’s upcoming Avengers game by showing us a preview into the part of the Avengers that’s already been teased for the game: A rift in the superteam where their teamwork isn’t always what it should be. The Avengers story channels the character’s personalities well with an extra focus placed on Iron Man’s cocky, egotistical habits while paving the way for more conflicts both inside and outside of the Avengers’ dynamic. The Avengers feel fresh, modern, and vibrant in the way that they’re depicted here, though we’ll hopefully see more personal moments with each member of the team even if the series focuses on Iron Man over others. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #13

Saladin Ahmed maintains a clear understanding of what makes for fun Spider-Man stories, specifically Miles stories, crafting a narrative here that is a fun version of The Warriors with the webhead. Some awkward art hinders the issue overall though with three different pencilers (Javier Garron, Kevin Libranda. Alitha E. Martinex) contributing to the overall issue, but colorists David Curiel and Protobunker are able tp maintain as well a visual consistency throughout that keeps the story mostly grounded. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 3 out of 5

MORBIUS #2

There’s no shortage of action and blood in Morbius #2, exactly what the doctor ordered when it comes to the Living Vampire. That strong narrative I wanted more of last month is in place throughout this issue, allowing Michael Morbius that dark, brooding feeling that adds the necessary depth to the character. His transformation through these two issues hasn’t only put him through intense physical pain, but also an incredible amount of psychological hurt—something Vita Ayala writes throughout the pages beautifully. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

NEW MUTANTS #3

New Mutants #3 is the first issue of the series without Jonathan Hickman as a cowriter. It’s also the first issue to shift focus away from the original New Mutants. The results are a bit clumsy. Armor and Glob Herman are interesting characters worthy of the spotlight, and their mission is an interesting one. The way in which their first outing resolves, and the disruption that follows, are both awkward. The resolution of what holds Beak and Angel back from Krakoa seems too easy, in a way that undercuts some of the tension of the “Dawn of X” era. The arrival of new antagonists in the issue’s final few pages shifts the tone of the book in a jarring way. Having these random villains throw out power dampening technology after last week’s X-Men #3, where unrelated villains did something similar, feels like it may be the beginning of a pattern of lazy writing. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 2 out of 5

PUNISHER: SOVIET #2

There’s nobody who writes war comics like Garth Ennis, and that’s exactly what Punisher: Soviet has become. Following the debut’s familiar plot and twist ending, this issue establishes strong connections to both of its protagonists military careers and paints an ugly picture of the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. What’s most impressive is how it centers the humanity of two men destroyed by careers of violence, then juxtaposes that to decision makers whose hands remain seemingly clean. Panels featuring a monologue are every bit as gripping as those which depict the spoken violence, a testament to both Jacen Burrows’ character work and how well-defined this dialogue is. If the remained of Soviet builds on this foundation, then readers can expect some of the best Punisher and war comics in years from this already very compelling miniseries. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #12

After a chance encounter with a street urchin, Conan feels sympathy for the girl and offers to help her find vengeance against those who had wronged her. As is Conan’s luck, things aren’t entirely as they seem, with the Barbarian’s brash decisions getting him into more trouble than he had anticipated. This installment in the series delivers fans of the character most of what you come to the comic for in the first place, from the brawling to the sorcery to the humor, making for a perfectly entertaining piece of Conan lore. If you’re not a devout fan of the character, however, you’ll be left with a mostly forgettable tale that seems to merely check the boxes of the requirements of the character while not offering anything new or unexpected. While it might be a strong Conan book, it’s not an entirely fulfilling experience for all readers. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1

The first wave of the new line of 2099 books nears its end with the first issue Nik Spencer’s Spider-Man 2099. At first glance a lot of the pieces from Miguel O’Hara’s 1992 introduction are still there—evil tyrannical corporations, highly-addictive drugs, a painfully-obvious evil boss and a put-upon protagonist caught up in the middle of it all. But there are some interesting tweaks thrown in to keep things interesting, particularly the unexpected addition of body horror. If you’re a fan of the OG 2099 universe, this is worth a look. — Connor Casey



Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-VERSE #3

Peni Parker and SP//dr were some of the most interesting characters to emerge from the first Spider-Verse event series, and each of their one-shot installments have developed one of the most idiosyncratic and compelling little corners of Marvel Comics’ multiverse. This issue fails to acknowledge or build upon any of that. It relies on familiar tricks of introducing slightly different variations of familiar characters in a battle that serves as delivers the only compelling element in this issue, albeit beneath a slog of exposition that serves no purpose but to explain the plot. This corner of the Spider-verse seems a bit smaller now, especially without any fully-considered characters to make the action matter. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #4

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #40

In the final issue of the Doctor Aphra series, our “hero” deploys all of her skills to help unite those she loves and deter those who sought her destruction. Aphra is one of the most compelling new characters introduced into the Star Wars franchise since Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm, though her comic series wasn’t always as strong as the character herself. This last chapter in the book found a way to drop all of the complicated and unnecessary narrative details of the character to remind readers of her resourcefulness, charm, vulnerability, and sense of adventure in a way that feels organic to the character, while also finding ways to cement her importance in the overall franchise. After all the ups and downs of the title, the book sends Aphra out on her highest note, both satiating long-time fans and keeping us optimistic that she could drop into a new series at some point in the future and reconnect with an old friend. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: TARGET VADER #6

After the demise of nearly his entire crew, Valance turns his attentions towards the man who hired him to kill the unkillable Vader, resulting in a fateful conflict between opposing forces. The bounty hunter proves to be more than just physically deadly, but also a powerful schemer, potentially offering him a satisfying end to the conflict. The book concludes similarly to how it started, serving as little more than a tribute to a character who has long been devoid from the official Star Wars canon. We have seen him display his assassinating abilities and demonstrating his prowess in hand-to-hand combat, as this final issue lands with a relatively dull thud, as those who haven’t been given much to like about the character are left feeling nearly the same way. Devout fans of the character will likely enjoy this six-issue run, though it also confirms that maybe there was a good reason why Valance was largely forgotten for years. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 2 out of 5

STRIKEFORCE #4

One of the biggest compliments you can pay a cast is that they can literally do almost nothing and somehow be entertaining, and that’s the perfect way to describe Strikeforce #4. After all is said and done, we don’t really move the plot forward in any way, other than finding a house to crash in, but somehow that didn’t really bother me at all. That’s a compliment to writer Tini Howard and how she’s nailed the voice of every one of these characters. Seeing them tell stories around a fire and all the back and forth between them is delightful, even if it does feel like the book is not really moving forward. The art team of German Peralta, Max Fiumara, Marika Cresta, and Stacey Lee all do an admirable job of delivering a style that matches their character but also styles that feel like natural extensions to the present-day visuals, and that’s not an easy feat in the slightest. The biggest negative is that we don’t really go anywhere new here, but this team’s natural chemistry is enough to make up for that, at least for one issue. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: ALIEN REALITY #1

Oh man. Symbiote Spider-Man: Alien Reality #1 is absolutely one of the weirdest Spider-Man comics you could pick up, but it’s also awesome. To be fair, this is not a book for Spider-Man newbies. You’ll need some working understanding of the hero and his story to fully appreciate the madness of this book, but if you can deal with that this is a top notch issue. A black-suited (yay! Symbiote!) Peter Parker seems to have fallen into a strange new reality where nothing makes sense—Kraven the Hunter his best friend? Yep, it’s happening. And it’s done brilliantly. Peter David pens a tale that makes the reader feel as disoriented as Peter does and Greg Land’s art is absolutely fantastic. It’s a fun, weird, disorienting issue that also is just a delight to read, making it a real winner this week. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER #6

Superhero team-ups where a group of heroes get thrust together to work with one another can often be handled awkwardly, but Valkyrie: Jane Foster #6 manages to handle the scene perfectly without taking too long or padding it with excessive banter. The success of pulling that off correctly continues throughout the rest of the story where we see a new team of heroes exercise their chemistry. We’ve seen the high-end versions of the afterlife and space in between, and seeing the grim depictions of a much darker version of death looks to be a promising setting for however the heroes’ visits there last. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

X-FORCE #3

X-Force concludes its first set of interwoven plots by establishing its titular team, and that delay seems perfectly appropriate in retrospect. The ideologies, rationalizations, and occurrences that require a dystopian organization to coexist within the largely utopian society of Krakoa not only make sense, but contain nuance and disagreement within the characters assembled to carry out these dirty deeds. In addition to providing a thoughtful perspective on this regularly rehashed concept, the issue also delivers some top-notch action that doesn’t balk at the ugliness of violence. X-Force is thrilling, horrifying, and fascinating; one “Dawn of X” series that seems fully prepared to embrace the potential of this new era. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

YONDU #3

The plot of Yondu churns ever so slowly, with this issue focusing on a deep dive in the relationship between the two Yondus. There’s one scene involving the two scaling a mountain that’s particularly great, creating an interesting dynamic from one Yondu to another. The story is still a bit too slow for my tastes, but I’m totally loving the tone—almost Mandalorian in a sense, the cosmic Western arc provides for a worthy tale. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE 1955 #3

In reviewing this book in the past, I noted that the series had a real problem with justifying its existence and I stand by that critique. In a way, it almost doesn’t feel like Archie, but could simply be any character placed into the shoes of a young musician dreaming of hitting the big time and doing so. I keep hoping that this series will pick up steam but it simply hasn’t and with each passing issue, I fear it just won’t. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 2 out of 5

ALIENS VS PREDATOR: THICKER THAN BLOOD #1

For a licensed book based on two movies that weren’t very good, this book actually has a lot of promise. The action is well-paced, the characters aren’t too unbelievable, and there is a lot of intrigue set up by the premise. Taking things off world and into an enclosed space station helps really hammer home the Alien element. It’s actually a good bit of fun. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 3 out of 5

BATTLEPUG #4

Only Battlepug can combine homicidal ponies, epic fantasy, and bloody fight scenes with such stunning, hilarious ease. This continuation of the “War on Christmas” arc is a delight through and through, as the world of Battlepug gets even bigger and weirder than before. Mike Norton and company are genuinely knocking it out of the park. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 5 out of 5

B.B. FREE #2

b.b. free‘s post-apocalyptic narrative continues in this issue, and largely keeps up the momentum of the first installment. Gabby Rivera’s narrative is heartfelt and emotional, as the world of the series is gradually built out. Aesthetically, the art from Royal Dunlap is unlike anything else in comics right now, especially when paired with Kieran Quigley’s colors. It’s clear that b.b. free is bringing something wholly unique and endearing to Boom’s catalog, and here’s hoping that it finds its audience. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

CRIMINAL MACABRE: THE BIG BLEED OUT #1

This miniseries continues the fan-favorite adventures of Cal McDonald, a supernatural detective who finds himself outmatched by the world of monsters around him. This debut issue has a mix of a thoroughly-entertaining narrative and noir visuals, which craft a story that new and returning readers can both appreciate. Even if you haven’t made your way into the world of Criminal Macabre before, this seems to be a genuinely good place to start. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADLY CLASS #42

Marcus has become a tedious bore that more resembles an avatar than an actual character at this point, doling out “wisdom” that doesn’t resemble his age or circumstances in the least besides the whiny tone. Luckily, his monologue only drags across the first few pages of Deadly Class #42 before allowing a high school party at a winter cabin to present the much more interesting (and entertaining) cast that surrounds him. It’s here that Wes Craig presents both interpersonal drama and small moments of action in a great style, one that reminds readers why this series was so addictive at the start. When the entire school is on display and events tell the story, Deadly Class can still be an engaging affair. It’s just unfortunate that it has an albatross named Marcus hung about its neck. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

DRAGONFLY & DRAGONFLYMAN #2

In the last review, I noted that a big part of the appeal of this concept was the crossing over of these two worlds. While this story does attempt to show the absurd difference between the bright world of DragonflyMan and the gritty universe of Dragonfly, it does “lose” something in translation. Still, if you enjoyed The Wrong Earth and were looking for another way to revisit these characters, this is just that and worth your time. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: INFERNAL TIDES #1

Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides reunites the D&D powerhouse team of Jim Zub and Max Dunbar for a new Forgotten Realms adventure starring Minsc, Boo, and their companions. Infernal Tides follows some of the same story beats as :Descent Into Avernus,” the D&D adventure released earlier this year that both Zub and Dunbar worked on. While Zub and Dunbar are a fantastic pairing in any circumstance, Infernal Tides feels like their strongest work to date. Dunbar’s art is absolutely phenomenal and Zub integrates elements from “Descent Into Avernus” effortlessly without making it feel like a rehash of the adventure. This is the definitely the strongest D&D comic of the year. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 5 out of 5

DYING IS EASY #1

Master storyteller Joe Hill lays a unique groundwork here, setting the stage for his cop-turned-comedian story with a slew of off-putting jokes that frame his lead character in a proper fashion for this neo-noir. Though peppered with some actual humorous bits, moments intended to be revolting lean almost too far in that aesthetic to be overcome by issue’s end. Artist Martin Simmonds does a lot with what first amounts to almost sitcom like staging, soaking the world in style and neon to a degree that expounds on the narrative with subtlety. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 3 out of 5

ETHER: THE DISAPPEARANCE OF VIOLET BELL #4

Matt Kindt and David Rubin’s Ether: The Disappearance of Violet Bell #4 answered several pressing questions, and as always the duo delivered those answers in charming style, something that has become the series’ trademark over the years. Rubin is at the top of his game here, filling each page with bright and vivid colors and dynamic action sequences that always play out differently than you’re expecting, and Kindt’s cast of lovable characters fill each and every scene with personality and wit. Throw in one out of nowhere final page hook and you’ve got yourself an irresistible adventure. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #19

By now, it’s pretty safe to say Gideon Falls is a masterclass in horror storytelling. Despite an incredibly slow pace throughout the duration of the series, it continually keeps your attention as the tension spread thin enough you can cut it with a spoon. The story of the Black Barn is even more mysterious than it’s ever been and as this particular arc inches towards a close, it’s clear big things are in play. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #26

Go Go Power Rangers #26 takes a bit to really kick into gear, but once it does it never looks back. Writers Ryan Parrott and Sina Grace reveal plenty of backstory regarding Tommy’s hunt for the White Ranger powers, but it takes a while to really pick up. Part of that issue lies with how much of Tommy’s story we’ve seen up to this point, and while there are some solid moments, there isn’t exactly anything new or that instrumental here that we couldn’t have skipped. The same goes for Jason, Trini, and Zack’s storyline, which again has moments but feels decompressed just like Tommy’s story. Now, once the story delivers a twist it hits the ground running and never stops, and offers up in a few pages what the earlier pages attempted to do in twice the time. As for the visuals, they are solid throughout, but again, don’t really shine until a certain villain enters the scene. It really feels like a book of two halves, and if next issue can deliver more of what the second half did well, we’re in for a treat next issue. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5

HELLMOUTH #3

The miniseries bearing the event’s name continues to be the strongest title in BOOM! Studios’ Hellmouth crossover. Buffy and Angel remain trapped in the Hellmouth and struggle to survive while learning to trust each other. Then, when Buffy seems to learn how to make that leap, she’s given a reason to revert to her guarded ways. Jordie Bellaire and Jeremy Lambert provide strong dialogue. Eleonora Carlini gives everything a dynamic, somewhat exaggerated style. Cris Peter offers colors that a vibrant with a touch of otherworldliness. This issue teases out some of the themes of the story, the underlying animus hidden not far below the surface of Sunnydale’s idyllic, suburban façade. It could stand to be a bit more grounded — as it is it feels a bit too dreamlike for something that is not a dream—but it’s a solid next step on Buffy and Angel’s journey. –– Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

MAGICIANS #2

After what began as a simple demonstration of spells turns deadly, new and old students alike most form a pact to keep their secret tragedy to themselves or risk losing their magical powers entirely. Despite their best efforts, their secrets have a hard time staying hidden, posing an altogether new wrinkle in our Magicians’ plans. If you’ve ever imagined what I Know What You Did Last Summer would be like with a lot more magic, this book is setting itself out to be just that. The teens have the right amount of angst and charm, with the added bonus of magic making it feel like an entirely fresh story, even if we’ve seen it in various horror films over the years. Fans of the Magicians series will enjoy seeing their favorite characters in the compromised situation while others will appreciate a more adult exploration that feels like Murders in the Rue Morgue if it was set at Hogwart’s. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

MOONSHINE #14

Moonshine #14 elicits plenty of (illicit) style points, even if the story mostly meanders along. An opening sequence evokes the feeling of a demonic speakeasy hallucination and Risso delivers plenty of other earthly delights throughout the rest of the issue. The characters themselves continue to resemble stock figures in all but their presentation, though. Attachments to the past with all of the tragedy and vengeance they evoke don’t actually evoke much in the way of emotion or interest. They’re reasons to push the plot forward and dish out some clever word play, but at least they’re in service to a purpose and some sort of quality, even if it’s largely aesthetic in nature. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

PRETTY DEADLY: THE RAT #4

The feelings that surround death are complex and potentially all consuming. Pretty Deadly: The Rat #4 taps into those feelings, immersing readers in a journey that conveys an epic mindscape even in a moment that could be described as fleeting. Every page of the issue is stunning and the visual metaphors on display are potent. It’s a stirring tribute to the loss felt by Conjure Man and the universal need to make sense of death, even when it often lacks meaning. This descent into darkness renders the unimaginable as something mentionable, and offers a beautiful journey into darkness that is simultaneously unique to everyone who experiences it and universal. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

RAI #2

Fresh off their debut issue of this Terminator-inspired Lone Wolf and Cub story, Rai team Dan Abnett and Juan Jose Ryp are delivering a dark horse for best new series of 2019. Abnett is crafting the type of iconic comic book storytelling that is accessible and unique in each issue with Ryp’s attention to detail in pencils bringing a fresh style to what could have been a routine visual palette. Imagine a road trip where every stop is an episode of Black Mirror and you’ve got this new version of Rai, a new classic in the making. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 5 out of 5

RED MOTHER #1

Horror comics can be kind of a mixed bag. They either jump too quickly into a complex and twisted tale and, thus, don’t offer context or they don’t jump quickly enough and end up giving readers too much to work with but nowhere for it to go. Red Mother, however, manages to get the balance just right and sticks the landing with a creepy and intriguing first issue that sets up plenty of mystery—and it’s mystery that actuall feels worth exploring. On their way home from date night, something terrible befalls a young woman named Daisy. Her boyfriend, Luke, is lured by mysterious “mother” and Daisy wakes up missing an eye and suddenly seeing red—and death. It’s such an odd set up but it’s done with a slow burn. We don’t learn a lot in this first issue, but that’s part of what makes it great. There’s also a lovely clean, modern realism to the art that is a real treat as well, contrasting a light and bright world with whatever dark hell Daisy is falling into. It’s brilliant. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #4

The tension and mystery surrounding Archer’s Peak is starting to build to quite a crescendo, and #4 has the series hitting its stride at the right time. Writer James Tynion IV continues to move all the blocks into place, slowly revealing more of Erica Slaughter’s eccentricities and teasing the larger organization she works for while also exploring the pseudo-mentorship she finds herself in with James. Werther DellEdera’s art is such a wonderful fit for this book, showcasing this cast of oddball characters and delivering one hell of a final page hook. There is a distinct lack of action here, but it appears we’re getting that next issue, and hopefully we’ll get a few more answers to our bigger questions as well. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: TANGLE AND WHISPER #4

Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper had a few loose ends to wrap up even though it only had two main characters, but it did so in a neat and tidy way to conclude the series. The naturally quiet Whisper gets her moments of confidence and triumph, and the usually carefree Tangle shows she’s ready for the more serious adventures Sonic and friends might go on. The fight scenes are plentiful, though they’re drawn in such a way that it sometimes takes more than one read through to understand the actions all the characters are taking. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: VOYAGER – MIRRORS AND SMOKE #

Star Trek: Voyager makes its first journey into the Mirror universe in this Mirrors and Smoke one-shot. J.K. Woodward is the artist that defines the look of mirror universe stories for IDW’s Star Trek line, having drawn Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s mirror universe comics. Here he’s working with Paul Allor and together they do a stellar job of creating a clever and exciting Voyager mirror universe tale. Having Janeway embrace the Delta Quadrant is a smart inversion of Voyager’s original premise and fans should appreciate the way the issue integrates Seven of Nine, Kes, and Neelix into the story, especially the tease the issue ends with. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

STEEPLE #4

Even with the sudden arrival of a witches coven, Steeple continues to keep things upbeat and light-hearted with its latest issue. The (romantic?) relationship between Billie and Maggie gets another wrinkle and we see Penrose contemplate what his next step in life will be. All the while different witch characters pop in and out of the story and the situational humor that ensues is downright hilarious. — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #35

Steven Universe #35 is probably one of the better examples in the series of the dynamic between the Gems and the everyday people of Earth. While the allied Gems get along well with everyone else for the most part, there are still some examples of culture clash that crop up every now and then. This time, it’s Bismuth trying to turn a tater truck into a Tater Tank, and the result is an issue that’s also one of the funniest ones that you’ll find from Steven Universe‘s recent stories. Seeing Bismuth tear through vehicles with noble intentions and somewhat expected results is a treat, and the issue does an excellent job of wrapping up the story too neatly without spending too much time on one part or another. –Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 5 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #100

In 2011, IDW Publishing launched a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series unconnected to decades of existing TMNT comics. Eight years later, the series has reached its 100th issue and is the longest-running Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic ever. Writer Tom Waltz says goodbye to the series at this milestone, bringing the “City at War” story and his long run on the series to an end. With the help of co-plotters Kevin Eastman and Bobby Curnow, the strong artwork of Mike Dialynas and Dave Wachter, and colors by Ronda Pattison, the issue is a fitting conclusion to an inspired reimagining of a fan-favorite franchise. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

TREES: THREE FATES #4

The penultimate issue of Three Fates quickly pulls the mounting tension and various threads of the story together in one climactic moment. It reads quickly, but is executed with ample style and every twist of the metaphorical knife provides a visceral thrill. Even in the midst of so much action and so many unexpected turns (especially in such quick succession), this remains a love story and a reminder that every love story eventually becomes a ghost story. Even in the shadow of the gargantuan Tree, it’s a comic that is primarily invested in human beings and that makes the rapid delivery of moments of loss and moments of stress much more rewarding in these pages. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #2

The aesthetic and design of Undiscovered Country in presenting a nightmarish future America remains its key strength. It offers a world beyond belief, but one that has a note of truth to it, especially if readers pay any regular attention to the current presidential administration. The quest logic, refusal of the call, and slow presentation of context make the second issue drag at various points throughout the issue, though. While the world is immersive, it’s difficult to identify characters beyond a single trait (making the last page reveal land with a thud) and sometimes difficult to clearly grasp (or invest in) the stakes. As the first arc continues to present readers with an understanding of what is happening and why, all of this may improve, but it’s a significant hurdle for engaging with a narrative that still presents a plenty to fascinate us in the meanwhile. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5