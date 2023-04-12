Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/12/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Guardians of the Galaxy #1, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country – The Glass House #1, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Usagi Yojimbo: WhereWhen #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC) BATMAN INCORPORATED #7 With the growing pains of the first arc seemingly out of the way, Batman Incorporated is now able to come into its own as the weird extended family member of the Batman family. This issue turns the Professor Pyg storyline into not only an action-packed showcase for most of the core team, but a character-driven interlude for stories to come. Ed Brisson's script might be a little too straightforward at points, but this is still one of the stronger issues of the series thus far. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DANGER STREET #5 Even for a series that has already featured multiple child murders, Danger Street continues to find new depths to its darkness as entropy intrudes on many plot threads and parallels to modern American politics are evoked. The image of a man seeking to be a hero while toting a child's coffin over his shoulder is particularly striking in a splash that earns its space with abundant weight. Danger Street #5 is primarily focused on questioning the "knights" that populate its pages with many heroes having their actions and motivations alike called into question. This is crystallized in a conversation between Batman, DC Comics' most beloved modern superhero, and Creeper in which the latter, essentially functioning as a Tucker Carlson stand-in, makes some uncomfortably good points about the impotence of the people's self-appointed protectors. There are few obvious villains in the pages of Danger Street and those labeled as monsters remain so far removed from the action that their culpability is often secondary. In this fashion, the convoluted construction of a dozen different threads promises to craft a commentary on how individuals play into monstrously complex systems. The imagery and crushing encounters depicted in issue #5 make it clear that whatever the series' final destination may be, it's well considered and will offer plenty of action before arriving. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #3 The one thing that Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #3 does very well is that it pulls together the various story threads that have been going on prior to this and, as a result, puts all the players into position for the finale. But that, and maybe the revelation that Diana is an actual god now, is about it. It's not a bad issue; this advancement is a nice read and I particularly enjoyed watching the deities bicker—their characterization is just so good—not to mention that the art here is lovely. But this is just such an odd Amazon-centric event given the recent "Trial of the Amazons" (which missed its mark) and given how it doesn't really seem to fit with "Lazarus Planet" at all. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 MULTIVERSITY: HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #2 I love how weird Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #2 is for one very shallow reason: it has Starro. Starro is such an underrated and underutilized DC character and it's the perfect kind of crazy to throw up against Harley but what really makes this whole insane thing sing is that Starro offers the right level of stakes. This is a very, very weird story—and it admittedly did take me a couple of read throughs—but it's got nods to classic DC moments, genuine threats, and it's melodramatic in all the right ways. And the bright colors make things even more jarring. This issue is just so much fun. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY – THE GLASS HOUSE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Following a six-month hiatus, Nightmare Country returns with a new sub-title, The Glass House, and a new perspective as readers are introduced to Max, a San Francisco finance bro looking to climb the ladder toward ever more wealth. After the climactic events of Nightmare Country #5 featuring terrors from a variety of supernatural realms converging on Earth, it provides readers an opportunity to further explore this conspiracy-laden underworld in which America's ruling class collaborate with nightmares, devils, and worse. Max provides a useful point of view as he delves beyond the mundane atrocities of VC firms into something even worse, offering just enough sympathy for readers to worry about his well being as he seeks someone besides his therapist to speak with. The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country – The Glass House #1 provides a welcome return to all of the elements that made its predecessor a horror highlight in 2022 while promising even grander nightmares ahead. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN: LOST #2 The second installment of Superman: Lost establishes the story structure for the miniseries – beginning with a glimpse of the present day in which Clark is near comatose while Lois and Batman worry over him before flashing back to the start of his 20-year journey through space set to feature a wide array of aliens and cultures. The staging for his odyssey is reminiscent of Grendel: Devil's Odyssey, especially when one considers how the first planet on Superman's own odyssey delivers commentary on problems facing humanity on Earth today. Although there are a number of poignant lines delivered, there's too little space in Lost #2 to provide much definition to these early encounters. It's apparent that there are problems, but that stems primarily from Pagulyan's depictions of what appears to be a dystopian future on Earth, complete with decaying skyscrapers and gas-masked inhabitants. Without much definition the first step in Superman's journey reads like another launching pad. It's still intriguing and well drawn, but readers will likely find themselves underwhelmed with a journey that offers little insight to new elements while providing so many flashbacks to the events of Superman: Lost #1. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 WILDC.A.T.S #6 There is a lot going on in the latest issue of WildC.A.T.s with betrayals and reveals abound when it comes to how Grifter was able to come back from the dead and who is pulling the nefarious strings. While the characterization of our heroes remains on point, the issue tends to buckle under the sheer enormity of all the characters the story juggles. Between the many Wildstorm comics that make the jump to the DCU, we also follow along with DC characters that are attempting to figure out just what HALO is up to. There's one instance in the issue that perfectly sums up my feelings, wherein a character introduces more Wildstorm stalwarts and Fairchild simply hand waves them away. WildC.A.T.s almost requires the reader to have an in-depth knowledge of their previous universe to appreciate what is happening with the characters now, but the story still has some worthy nuggets making it worth checking out. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #3 This is the issue fans have been waiting for ever since Bloodline: Daughter of Blade was first revealed, and you won't be disappointed. Ever since fans were first introduced to Brielle, the daughter of Blade, the inevitable meeting between her and her father has been looming just over the horizon. Daughter of Blade #3 finally makes that moment into a reality, and writer Danny Lore knocks it out of the park, somehow making a family conversation about bloodlust and vampires endearingly relatable. The situation may be fantastical, but Lore creates an aura and vibe that any parent will likely recognize, especially parental dynamics with split parents. Saffron's dynamic with Blade is hilarious in that it sheds all the pretense and brooding aura he arms himself with and humanizes him, and while Brielle makes mistakes, she also makes compelling arguments that her parents recognize and listen to. Artist Karen S. Darboe, colorist Cris Peter, and letterer Joe Sabino continue to create a series that simply looks like nothing else in comics at the moment, and the aesthetic and stylized characters immediately immerse you into its dangerous supernatural world. Blade now being a more active participant in the series should only make it even better, and it appears the best is yet to come. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA #1 The new Captain Americas event kicks off with a rather abrupt betrayal and more Outer Circle shenanigans. I'm surprised that Marvel pulled the "Peggy Carter is a traitor" card so quickly, but I do like that it set up some interesting stakes and brought together the two Captain America comics together in a relatively organic way. The art by Carlos Magno is a little rough around the edges and seems rushed at times, and unfortunately it makes the event feel smaller than it should. The comic has interesting stakes but I think this opening chapter feels a bit too much like moving pieces into position for an event than actually telling a good story. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #48 Captain Marvel is heading towards its epic finale, and if issue #48 is any indication of what to expect, fans are in for something truly special. The fight with the Brood has become dire, and writer Kelly Thompson keeps the tension high from beginning to end. Then things take a turn that will knock some fans for a loop, but the moment that happens after is simply incredible, and offers a poignant and heartfelt conversation that embodies so much of what fans love about Carol and the ones who have become her family. It was like watching a Rocky movie at times, and the stellar artwork of artist Sergio Davila, colorist Cecil De La Cruz, inker Sean Parsons, and letterer Clayton Cowles underscore the weight and heartbreak of those moments beautifully. I'll be thinking of that sequence for a while, and frankly the same goes for this entire storyline. Only two more issues remain, but they are shaping up to be some of the best of the series. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 CARNAGE #12 Carnage #12 properly sets the stage for "Carnage Reigns," which is this summer's big crossover event centered around the symbiote. While much of this groundwork for Reigns has been laid over the course of this entire series, the latest issue begins folding in familiar Marvel characters who will have a much larger role to play moving forward. On its own, Carnage #12 doesn't do anything all that thrilling, but it's a great appetizer for what's to come. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #6 Fantastic Four #6 provides a conflict that is absolutely fascinating on paper with microbacteria from a mirror universe threatening to end all life on Earth in a scientifically possible, yet minute scenario. It's the sort of strange sci-fi scenario the team has excelled in presenting at their best and the concept here is very well considered, but Fantastic Four fails to present it with any sense of tension, drama, or excitement. The various explanations are sensible and the dynamics between various members of Marvel's first family feel familiar, yet that's primarily what is presented on the page: characters in dialogue. Susan Storm radically altering the environment of an entire region of the United States is hardly displayed on the page. Most of the issue consists of close up panels and mid-range compositions that barely feature any sense of setting. The conflict itself is played out primarily in effective descriptions of what cannot be seen – a tactic far better suited to prose. Combine that with a guest artist whose depiction of The Thing leaves much to be desired and this is an interesting Fantastic Four concept that falls flat on every page. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Guardians of the Galaxy #1 is a fascinating, frothy new chapter in the titular team's journey. With a clever, but never alienating, concept and execution, this debut issue immediately makes you want to catch up with what the past and future holds for Star-Lord, Gamora, Mantis, and more. This series is the kind of reinvention that proves that, no matter how famous the Guardians get, they still remain gleefully unpredictable. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE #1 I'm a sucker for a good anthology, and while Marvel's Voices can be hit or miss, Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse #1 is decidedly a hit. It can be easy to forget how richly and diversely populated the Spider-Verse is with not just some fantastic and fresh characters, but also how richly diverse the creative pool Marvel has as well. Each of the stories in this issue are very well written and while we do get plenty of well-known faces – Miles Morales is well represented here, there are plenty of less familiar faces to get to know here, too. All of the stories are solid and have solid art, but the POV approach to Cindy Moon in "An Unraveling Web" by Jeremy Holt (art by Eric Koda and colors by Erick Arciniega) is an absolute gem. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #5 So this is the big finale of the opening story arc that finds a new villain discovering Miles Morales' secret identity as Spider-Man. While their confrontation was definitely filled with intense drama, some of the art was hard to follow at certain points. I will add that the art is lovely and makes every action scene burst with energy, but deciphering exactly what's happening from panel to panel is a chore. Another unexpected bonus was seeing Miles display a new use of his powers, which I hope is followed up on in future issues. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT #22 Sometimes a comic doesn't truly come into its own until the final act, with a single major revelation re-contextualizing the pages that came before. Such is the case with Moon Knight #22, which makes a welcome spotlight shift towards Tigra while still having a profound effect on Marc Spector. It's continually impressive how much Marc has evolved under writer Jed MacKay's care, and while it's not immediately apparent until much later in the story, the same is true here. A vulnerable conversation between friends reshapes how you see the entire story, so while the reveal of the Midnight Man might not shock you, it's the conversation it necessitates that steals the show. The gorgeous work of artist Alessandro Cappuccio, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer Cory Petit is a major part of why as well, and while the team's Moon Knight is second to none, their work on Tigra is just as stunning. Tigra has done wonders for making Moon Knight feel human, and now it's her time to shine. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 PREDATOR #2 Ed Brisson's second volume of Predator continues to find new ways to innovate its plot while pulling from everything that came before it. He also is able to squeeze a couple of surprises into its narrative that frankly you couldn't predict for issue #2 of a new series. Artist Netho Diaz continues to do good work, in particular when given moments to work with just the visual storytelling and no dialogue to push the story along. Inker Belardino Brabo with Roberto Poggi and colorist Erick Arciniega manage to capture the mood at any given point as well, helping elevate the artwork to its highest place possible. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #3 Silver Surfer: Ghost Light #3 dives even deeper into its 1960s origins with a further explanation of who (and what) The Stranger is and what Al's connections to it are. It all feels like classic Marvel comics with simple action scenes (faceless AIM soldiers are the predominant bad guys of the issue) and The Stranger is little more than a man with a fancy spacesuit and distinct facial hair ranting and raving to himself. Even the artwork is giving off a more simplistic, retro feel. It does however feel like it's gotten away from what the first issue was promising and while Silver Surfer is consistently present he's little more than a background character. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #33 The narrative of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters has been the weak point of the series, because readers are more invested in the action between brutal figures more than nuance or complexity, with this debut issue in a new storyline bringing potential excitement to the series. The introduction of the fan-favorite Inferno Squad from Star Wars video games will appeal to those fans, while their introduction also allows for introductions of the recurring bounty hunters themselves, feeling almost like it could work as a complete reboot. The collision course that brings them together isn't entirely exceptional, but the dynamic of a group of Imperials tracking down a group of bounty hunters is more engaging than a bunch of criminals who are pit against one another, so despite not being entirely impressive, this issue marks an improvement from a majority of the overall series and could lead into some genuinely fulfilling reveals on the horizon. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #30 After a lengthy journey in which Aphra's body is being possessed by the Spark, all while Qi'ra has been pulling strings in the shadows to set up Lord Vader, the whole story comes to a chaotic conclusion. Aphra's involvement in the overall "Hidden Empire" event amounts to nothing more than a footnote, serving as a brief distraction for the Sith Lord, though the ultimately reveals of this final issue in the storyline could set the stage for a clean reset of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, one that was much needed. This isn't to say that this arc has been poor, more than there grew to be so many moving pieces, between characters and timelines, that its crescendo was growing too convoluted. We appreciate and admire the ambition to explore uncharted territory for the series, but we look more forward to the stripped down storyline we hope emerges in the upcoming arc. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – EWOKS #1 A completely wordless book, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks instead highlights the playful whimsy of the beloved creatures that likely won't win over their critics but will absolutely endear them to all other readers. From stories of families setting aside their differences to tangling with monsters to displaying ingenuity, witnessing three pleasant tales, all of which embrace compelling and different art styles, demonstrates how many unheard stories exist in all corners of the galaxy far, far away. Nothing about this book necessarily elucidates readers to the background on the Ewoks or any specific figure that might have been featured in the 1983 film, though something as simple as wordless adventures in compelling illustrations is sometimes all you need to highlight the variety of elements that have drawn people to this franchise for more than 40 years. Ewoks is playful, silly, heartwarming, and inspirational, all things which Star Wars often tries to achieve in all of its stories. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #8 There's a lot going on in this High Republic story, and it often gets too busy for its own good. When it allows itself to slow down, however, it's a very compelling character study. The small, intimate moments are where this series really shines. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #3 The final act of Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants provides a satisfying conclusion to the titular characters' collective arc through this sinister alternative timeline and sets the stage for the event's final showdown between Sinisters over the Moira clone. It is, again, an impressive balancing of two distinct callings that finds catharsis in a few final pages serving both masters. This issue provides a particularly gritty tone as the hellish last stand of Arrako is translated by a similarly dense and dark inking style. Even as characters are often cloaked in shadow or appear in haggard form, it feels appropriate given the harsh realities surrounding them. When the claustrophobic sequences of the early issue give way to a titanic clash in space, it makes the resulting effect all the more impressive. While the absence of X-Men Red has been noted, Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants has provided a satisfying spinoff and the best standalone miniseries in "Sins of Sinister." -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #2 This is a pretty paint-by-the-numbers offering that features a powerless X-23 against a possibly enhanced former MMA fighter. She really had no chance at victory, but the bigger story is her connection to the mysterious Haymaker. If you enjoy taking a look back at an untold tale in X-23's history then there should be something here to enjoy, but if not, don't worry about missing out. -- Tim Adams Rating: 2 out of 5 X-MEN #21 There's no shortage of drama in X-Men #21, and it's a shame the artwork can't quite channel it. Casseli's work isn't bad here—it rarely is—but there's a tightness to his work that works against the issue's sense of scale. Where the claustrophobic layouts and flat compositions may have benefitted a true brood story, it fails the terrible grandeur of a Jean Grey standing in judgment over a mischievous demon or the Synch letting merciful death take its course in the stars. The characterization of Cyclops here is upsettingly at odds with how he's been characterized even at the start of this series. Wasn't the entire point of him and Jean restarting the X-Men to give the universe mutant heroes again instead of mutant militants? It'd be one thing if his turn for the drastically violent had been seeded earlier, but instead, it seems to rely entirely on the current fate of his father, Corsair. Given all the tragedy and stress Scott Summers has faced in his life, I don't buy that this is where the X-Men's longtime leader and former Captain Commander of Krakoa's composure breaks. Conversely, it's interesting to Jean on the other side of this, if only because it's clear she's deflecting from her (or at least the Phoenix's) history with genocide. But ultimately there's too much going on here, not to mention everything alluded to happening over in Captain Marvel, to make this a smooth reading experience. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 007: FOR KING AND COUNTRY #1 Dynamite's latest volume of 007 continues its story and finds James Bond on the run with 003. There's mostly some setup here, explaining to readers how we got to this development in the story, how Myrmidon has grown on a global scale, and the two agents left who could possibly hope to stop the terrorist organization. It's been fun to see James Bond have to resort to seclusion, and not rely on his super spy network and fancy gadgets. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 ALL AGAINST ALL #5 The violence in All Against All #5 is painful to witness and that speaks to the power of this stunning sci-fi series questioning the nature of humanity and our relationship with the natural world. Artificial walls and constructs are torn down in a war that cannot be won revealing what matters most to the squid-like aliens tying themselves to familiar forms. As military leaders rampage and demand control through chaotic force, others reveal themselves by the relationships that define their being. Neither humanity nor intelligent aliens are given special consideration as wolves and apes, like so many other animals in All Against All, reveal themselves to contain similar depths of emotion, memory, and understanding. It makes the death of characters which never spoke horrific, especially as depicted in Caspar Wijngaard's stunning, fluid style. The motion in these panels drives readers ever further through the horrors and carves out space for small, loving moments to prevent the series from embracing a sense of nihilism. Instead, it challenges Hobbes' classic concept of government preventing a war of all against all by highlighting the natural bonds and responses that we so often celebrate in speech and which are derived from our natural selves, not government. And so All Against All, in spite of the terror and violence brilliantly depicted in its pages, suggests that we are never separated from the most noble elements of life. Brilliant. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 ASSASSIN'S APPRENTICE #5 So much of Assassin's Apprentice has been conveyed in narration and dialogue, and while narration still plays a part in issue #5, much of what Fitz is going through is presented through expressions, mannerisms, and one sided conversations, all brought to life by artist Ryan Kelly, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhau. Writers Robin Hobb and Jody Houser ensure that the narration that is present allows those turning point moments to hit with impact, so while Fitz doesn't say much, his journey of self discovery doesn't stop moving forward. In fact, this might be the most vulnerable we've ever seen him be, and his relationship with Chade continues to push him into thrilling and mysterious places. Assassin's Apprentice has become a series I look forward to each and every month, and the table is set for even bigger things in the future. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK CLOAK #4 Black Cloak #4 confirms the suspicion that this series may be better suited to reading in a collected format. After being frustrated with how past issues rely on an understanding of the world that the series hasn't awarded the reader, Black Cloak #4 makes it clear that more insight is forthcoming without offering much here. There is one standout panel in the issue of Essex and her lover sitting back to back on their bed, their wings the focus in the center. It speaks wordlessly to both their shared ancestries and how they differ. However, without proper context, the panel loses some of its power, relying on the abstract idea of prejudice when specifics are needed. The issue also directly takes on the notion of Black Cloak's roles as fantasy police more directly than in previous chapters, with Essex expressing broad disillusionment with how the powerful seem immune to the law. Pax is content with being in a position to help those in need and chooses to ignore the bigger picture. Again, without specific context, it's hard to know if Pax is being naive, with Essex humoring his ignorance, since we don't understand how the Black Cloaks beyond these two operate. The issue's ending promises answers, but the current lack of them remains a pain point distracting from the mystery at the series' heart. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BRIAR #4 Briar #4 is equal parts action-packed yet chaotic. This is the first installment in the series that has featured a ton of combat between characters, but the way that the art in this issue is laid out makes it difficult to take in these set pieces. Despite some odd paneling that makes Briar's latest chapter lack cohesion, the writing and character work continue to largely be the highlight. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2 out of 5 DARK RIDE #5 The second act of Dark Ride manages to continue the horrific ante of its initial issues, while near-effortlessly weaving in a new set of stakes. The park's decades-long history begins to be unveiled in some compelling ways, setting up major players and casting others in newer lights. I am impossibly intrigued by the work that Joshua Williamson, Andrei Bressan, and company are crafting here – a blend of enthralling and unsettling that I'm definitely glad to see back in my pull list. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 EIGHT BILLION GENIES #8 Though this series was inconsistent throughout its run, Soule and Browned pulled out all the stops exactly when they needed to. With the primary plot shuttered between the past two issues, Eight Billion Genies #8 takes readers on an adventure of self-exploration. It comes dangerously close to throwing its readers smack dab into an existential crisis but still, the message remains the same. Enjoy what you have, want less, and love more. It's a message many need to read in this day in age, and it just so happens to come in the form of a pretty stellar comic book. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 THE GIANT KOKJÜ #1 The Giant Kokjü begins with a kaiju defecating on an entire city block before literally fornicating with a building. It's a painfully unfunny twist on the "giant monster = climate change" subgenre with a grating narration that envelops the book in a smarmy layer of post-ironic self-righteousness. Don't bother. -- Connor Casey Rating: 1 out of 5 THE GIMMICK #2 After a rough start in its debut issue, The Gimmick is finding ways to improve, little by little. The dialogue still isn't there yet, but this second chapter of the story introduces some very compelling dynamics between characters that offer more of a hook than the concept itself. It's got a ways to go, but I really appreciate the growth between issues. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF #1 There are perhaps no more charming duos creating comics today than writer John Allison and artist Max Sarin, best known for the nigh-perfect Giant Days. They return to examining (and poking plenty of fun at) British culture in The Great British Bump Off, a murder mystery set amongst the contestants in a barely-veiled parody of The Great British Baking Show. Although the premise may not have the legs of other Allison-Sarin collaborations, this mini wastes no time in diving into a cast featuring more than a dozen suspects, including quirky contestants and exceedingly odd judges. Watchers of its reality TV inspiration will appreciate a number of inside jokes, but the comedic mystery works well on its own. Sarin's designs instantly define each each character and their expressions never leave the power dynamics or potential suspicions at play hidden. This introduction to the mystery is an absolute delight and the set up of solving the murder(s?) in a single episode ensures the series won't out stay its welcome. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 HEXWARE #5 Hexware #5 explores two worlds this week as our heroes find themselves split over their futures. While the youngest prays for a miraculous return, Hexware's heroine finds herself engaged in a bloody battle with AI influence. And in the end, this new issue promises more battles lie ahead for our outgunned leads. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 KNOW YOUR STATION #5 In the final issue of Know Your Station, writer Sarah Gailey not only manages to make the big reveal of its mystery impactful but walks such a fine tight-rope act in the explanation by making sure it doesn't feel cheap or derivative. Due to the nature of this reveal, which I'll do my best not to spoil here, artist Liana Kangas and colorist Rebecca Nalty get the opportunity to really go wild with their layouts and images. Given the larger conversation around (redacted spoiler) in online communities, Know Your Station might be the most prescient piece of political commentary in comics for the year. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KROMA #4 The moment that Kroma #4 got me was when Kroma, turning to another character in-panel but nearly looking at the reader, says gently through tears, "What did you expect?" She says this while talking to the survivors of a disaster she instigated. They question the righteousness of her actions, pointing to all the people hurt, to all the property destroyed. "What did you expect?" she screams, as in, "What did you expect to happen when the people who have suffered their entire lives to prop up the lies of a civilization were given an opportunity make a change?" "What did you expect to happen when your society's sin-eater finally had the chance choose the menu?" "What did you expect to happen when the truth was too big to ignore?" Color has been Kroma's central motif, and that continues here, Kroma reckoning with the red that threatens to color everything she sees. But that red, that underlying rage, eventually blossoms, and color comes to the pale city. It's perfectly climactic and moving and only slightly lessened by a slightly melodramatic reveal toward the end that's more distraction than revelation. Kroma stuck the landing as a moving, evergreen fable. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 LITTLE MONSTERS #12 Little Monsters #12 stands out as a rare sort of issue that makes you immediately look up the release date for the next chapter in the series. While most issues before it have been slow build-ups of tension and emotion, Little Monsters #12 sees all of that violently combust. It features what's hands down the best use of a foreshadowing flashback that we've seen throughout all of Little Monsters, and after spending so much time with these vampire kids, the issue's most impactful moments are hard to look away from. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: MASTERVERSE #3

This continued anthology series from writer Tim Seeley lives and dies by the artwork from each new story that it tells. The first, with art by Claudia Balboni and colors by Rico Renzi, sadly feels stilted and lacks any kind of uniqueness to make it really feel like an elseworlds Masters of the Universe tale. The second, "Twilight of Eternia," is drawn, colored, and lettered by David Rubin, and proves to be such a singular take on the larger He-Man mythology that it makes you wish there could be an entire series conceived in Rubin's art style. As always, it's a coinflip, but at least one of the stories is a must-read. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 MONARCH #3 After an exposition-heavy second issue, Monarch #3 returns to its emotional core by having Travon grapple with his mission that has effectively doomed humanity and the relationship he built up with his foster sister during his time on Earth. It still feels like the story won't kick into high gear until Travon is reunited with his classmates, but the book does a good job of explaining why the rest of Travon's kind suddenly want him dead. There's also a much darker twist hinted at near the end of the book regarding post-traumatic insanity that I'm curious to see how they handle going forward. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 PHANTOM ROAD #2 Like a hydra, this Lemirian mystery introduces a handful of new mysteries for each one solved. Lemire weaves a wicked web here as he begins to flesh out the existence of the Phantom Road. Though it was apparent from the leap, this issue, in particular, proves it's a story that could only be told with an artist like Gabriel Walta. It's a dark story that's microscopic on the surface, before exploding in scope with just the littlest peak under the hood – and Walta's lineart is one of those that can provide the necessary range. Not only that, but it carries the script forward like the folktale it is. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RADIANT BLACK #23 Despite the team's best efforts, all roads are leading to war in Radiant Black #23, and there is certainly a big event feel to what is arguably a prelude to what's to come. Writer Kyle Higgins is an expert at lulling you into a false sense of security and then hitting you with a knockout blow, and that is on display once more with a delightful sequence on the expansion of the Radiant brand. Then things just become complete chaos in the best way, with giant robots and superpowers battling it out in the sky. Artist Eduardo Ferigato, colorists Raul Angulo, Marcelo Costa, and letterer Becca Carey craft eye popping splash pages that showcase how wonderful the concept can be when given the space, and they continue to find slick new upgrades for Radiant Black. I'm looking forward to when the other Radiants can join in on the fun, but for now Radiant Black continues to chart a compelling course, and if this is just the prelude to what's to come, this should have no issue living up to the epic premise. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SEASONS HAVE TEETH #1 The Seasons Have Teeth has a lot of great ideas featured in this first issue. Grief is at its core, surrounded by a man on a mission and the wild concept of seasons being represented by physical beasts. It's a lot to wrap your head around at times, but it's a beauty of a debut. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 SPACE JOB #3 Space Job continues the workplace comedy in space routine into its third issue, where it's almost become a pure farce. It suffers from some common problems as some of the television shows it emulates, from the boss who is possibly too unlikeable to the unrequited romance on the verge of becoming tiresome. The writing hits the jokes, but the dialogue is almost too taught, with the banter too tightly wound to be natural, a sacrifice presumably made to keep gags coming fast enough to pile on top of each other, creating the sense of absurdity that buoys the entire endeavor. As with previous issues, anyone who sees the appeal of The Office meets Star Trek elevator pitch will likely enjoy Space Job. Any who doesn't won't. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext