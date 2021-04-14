Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/14/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman: The Detective #1, Guardians of the Galaxy #13, and Locke & Key/Sandman: Hell & Gone #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #7 American Vampire 1976 #7 provides readers with an interlude after the stunning events of issue #6 told in 3 parts by 3 outstanding guest artists: Tula Lotay, Francesco Francavilla, and Ricardo Lopez Ortiz. The introductory story sets expectations high as it examines the origins of the United States and its vampire problem. Lotay delivers some awe-inspiring pages, especially the final one in which cherry blossoms fall to the snow surrounding Mount Vernon. This story also promises readers that there is more to be learned before the finale, but the rest of the issue fails to deliver on this promise. While the latter pair of entries are both visual delights—Francavilla draws New York City unlike anyone else in comics—they read like sketches. There’s little substance to be found here, only reminders of who these characters were briefly before this final confrontation with the beast buried in American soil. While issue #7 does collect some excellent pages, it ultimately reads like it’s stalling for time. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: THE DETECTIVE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Batman: The Detective #1 begins a 6-part miniseries from writer Tom Taylor, artist Andy Kubert, and colorist Brad Anderson set in the midst of DC’s Infinite Frontier line. The series begins with a tragic event in England that quickly pulls Batman into a fraught investigation that proves to be frighteningly personal. The creative talent assembled to tell this superhero-mystery is top-notch, but the underlying conspiracy may prevent them from elevating this story above the tawdry and familiar. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #2 Much like the debut installment of this series, this entry is another mixed bag, starting off strong and getting progressively lackluster. The first story focuses on Red Hood as he grapples with unintentionally becoming a young boy's guardians and the risks and rewards that come with the responsibility, while the second story sees Oracle giving a new, casual "costume" a field test against a Gotham City hacker. The back half of the book gives the next chapters in adventures focusing on the Outsiders and on The Grifter, both of which feel like wheel-spinning filler that will only appeal to devout fans of these characters. One difference this issue has from its premiere outing is just how strong the Red Hood and Oracle stories are, especially when juxtaposed with one another. Red Hood's story explores more mature subject matter and the responsibilities of heroes when it comes to how they leave victims they rescue, while Oracle's adventure is bright, fun, and whimsical, showing off an all-new corner of Gotham City. We do get a slightly better idea of the "Urban Legends" angle of the premise, as each story explores a different side of Gotham, even if there isn't much emphasis on the city itself. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THE JOKER #2 The most ironic part of this new series following the Clown Prince of Crime is that the Joker is the most boring part of the story, in a good way. While perhaps selling this as a Commissioner Gordon series wouldn't be as marketable, it's certainly the comic's strength as we learn more about Jim and the relationship he has with Batman and Barbara. The conversation between Gordon and the Dark Knight is perhaps one of the most interesting I've seen to date, and is worth the price of admission alone. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RORSCHACH #7 Rorschach #7, for better or for worse, will be a much discussed comic for a number of years. It's not a particularly captivating or compelling comic—like the previous issues, we get a lot of talking and vague philosophizing and some very weird alternate universe theorizing of what the comics industry would be like in the world of Watchmen. But the real weirdness of the comic is that it is mostly a Frank Miller monologue. This isn't hyperbole or a metaphor—most of the comic is the Watchmen Universe's version of Frank Miller (wearing a Rorschach costume) explaining a seance he had with Otto Binder and the thinly disguised Steve Ditko and trashing his own seminal work as he criticizes a thinly disguised Dark Knight Returns. There are reports that Miller consented to this depiction and even wrote his fictional self's dialogue, which would at least put to bed the most problematic aspect of featuring a still-living comics creator opining about political assassinations. Still, it's all... just so bizarre. It's very hard for me to reconcile that a publishing company thought it would be a good idea to turn a supposedly real seance held by Otto Binder to contact his dead daughter into a key plot point of a Watchmen comic. It's so macabre and feels so disrespectful (and that's not including the transformation of Steve Ditko into costume-wearing politician murderer after shifting his politics from libertarian to liberal) and I can't help but wonder if this unease and disgust I feel from reading this comic is the reaction that the creators are going for, or if this is just me being influenced by what feels like a strange level of disrespect for the creative team's peers. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1 out of 5 SUPERMAN #30 Superman #30 sends Superman and his son back into space, this time to re-visit a world from one of Superman's past adventures. It's an intriguing space mystery, one that uses the language barrier between Superman and his old allies to great effect. The Ambush Bug back-up is a bit more divisive. I've never been a fan of Ambush Bug or his fourth-wall cracking antics, so I didn't like it. However, those who enjoy Ambush Bug will, and I appreciate how the back-up continues the plot thread from last month's issue while focusing on a different Metropolis resident. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN #6 The long-awaited follow-up to Sweet Tooth has arrived and as quickly as it burst onto the scene, it sped through six issues in the blink of an eye. Here, Lemire brings everything full circle—ahem, quite literally in the sense of The Return—and the end result is a fitting conclusion for a story that didn't necessarily even need a sequel. The Return has all the hallmarks you have come to expect from this title in writer—bone-chilling sci-fi goodness, and a tremendous amount of heart. The latter is, after all, the basis of our protagonist Gus, and that's a character trait The Return executes flawlessly on. It's a cautionary tale that warns of the dangers of false idolization while promoting the idea of faith, and two ideas work in harmony—perhaps more here in the finale than anywhere else in the title. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #771 Wonder Woman #771 continues the adventure begun in the fantastic Wonder Woman #770 that sees Diana in Asgard, but kicks things to the next level as it cracks open a complex and fascinating mystery. With the Valkyries disappearing and Yggdrasil dying, Diana goes to seek Thor's help to no avail, setting her off on her own journey. What works especially well here is that, while Conrad and Cloonan are writing a Diana who isn't completely clear on all aspects of who she is, she still is very much true to the core of her character. The issue also has a few surprises (particularly in terms of the villain) and is overall just spot on with great pacing and fantastic art and color. Marvel #1 BLACK CAT #5 It's a new arc in Black Cat #5 and while the issue is a bit dense and packed with a lot of dialogue as well as some shifting timelines and perspectives, it sets up a hell of a story. To be clear, there's not a lot about the story that is a surprise: Fox has a secret and a trick up his sleeve that has potentially catastrophic consequences and while Felicia is surprised by some of it, the reader may not be. That said, the issue builds tension beautifully. There's an elegance to this particular sort of heist story and Jed MacKay pulls off something that is hearbreaking, thrilling, and satisfying all at once. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #2 Children of the Atom #2 ends exactly where Children of the Atom #1 did with more pages added, but no progress made. The sophomore installment consists of three sequences, all of which reflect beats from the first issue with little progress made. There are adult superheroes inexplicably unaware of the obvious truth surrounding these teenagers, teenage angst unpacked to provide information without clear motives, and another fight with the same villains. It’s sincerely difficult to state what changes between the first and final pages of this issue as the characters continue to expand upon their personalities and powers without acknowledging where either are rooted. There is not even the glimmer of a mystery as important information is simply hidden from readers without adding any depth to the story. Compounding this frustration is an overly verbose level of narration with an extensive domestic sequence stuffed with two treks of narration in the dialogue and internal monologue that makes reading each page a slog. Slow going stalling is a poor look for any story, but it’s especially difficult to ignore at the start of a new superhero comic. It’s time to get to the point because Children of the Atom is already a drudgery to read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #29 Daredevil #29 is a brilliantly structured comic stringing key decisions and revelations for its entire cast across a brutal prison fight picking up directly where Daredevil #28 left off. Regarding those many individual character beats, together they display the tapestry Zdarsky has been weaving for nearly 30 issues with the family drama of gangsters unknown to readers 3 years ago proving to be gripping fare. Elektra, Wilson Fisk, and Mike Murdock all receive significant entries as well, with each character meriting a cliffhanger unto themself. However, that final page is reserved for the series’ eponymous hero in the best action sequence of a consistently gripping run since “The Battle of Hell’s Kitchen.” The prison yard throwdown is beat-for-beat one of the most surprisingly effective bits of action told making inventive use of Daredevil’s power set to build tension and pace the fight across an entire issue. It’s the backbone to an issue that never relents as readers learn things will certainly get worse before they get any better. I simply cannot wait to find out just how bad it gets. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DARKHAWK: HEART OF THE HAWK #1 I should come out right away to say that I am a huge Darkhawk fan, so to say I was looking forward to this issue would be a serious understatement. Marvel is celebrating the hero’s 30th anniversary with a special one-shot that features three stories focusing on three different timelines of the character, and I’m glad to say that it scores with a hit with two out of the three. The first story has the closest ties to Powell’s origins and family, but the classic tone of the dialogue and storyline just didn’t grab me. That said, that tone is purposeful so no knock to it, it just didn’t click with me. The second story by Dan Abnett, Andrea Di Vito, and Sebastian Cheng is much more my speed, as it puts us in the aftermath of the War of Kings and further along the hero’s evolution with the datasong. Di Vito and Cheng’s artwork is stellar throughout, and the action sequences deliver across the board. Finally, we get to the most compelling story of the trio from writer Kyle Higgins, artist Juanan Ramirez, and colorist Erick Arciniega, who take us to the future and present a version of the character that can’t help but draw you in. This is the shortest of the three stories, which is a shame, but it also delivers a scintillating hook for what’s to come, and for those who are hoping to see Darkhawk again, this tees that up brilliantly. There’s a lot to love here about Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk, and it sets up the character for a promising future. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #30 Tie-ins are rarely ever as good as the main book their spinning from, and that's definitely the case here. When all of the Knull/Symbiote stuff is dropped and taken care of at the end of the issue, the true heart of the FF bursts through and gets you excited for what's to come. Most of it, unfortunately, is just a slog. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] There's plenty here to make any fan of Marvel's cosmic heroes excited about the future. 