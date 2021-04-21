Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/21/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The Way of X #1, Nightwing #79, and The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) BATMAN/FORTNITE: ZERO POINT #1 Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point has a lot to get right and a short amount of time to do so, but it handles its content load tactfully. It doesn't dote too long on Batman's time in Gotham which stays in line with the ongoing Fortnite story which never visits with characters longer than needed to pull them into the game's world, and it dutifully captures the hectic, frenzied nature of any battle royale game. The plentiful cameos from fan-favorite Fortnite skins are part of this busy formula and capture the eye for a longer time than expected while you're playing "I Spy" to find your favorites or, like Batman, are just trying to decipher what's going on in this world. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN VS. RA'S AL GHUL #6 Plagued by delays over the better part of a year and some change, Batman vs. Ra's Al Ghul goes out with a whimper with the sixth issue this week. The book does manage to tie up some loose ends, even though it did so in the messiest way possible. Even here in the final issue, some questions remain in regards to the plot and a few choices of the characters involved. That situation is made even more complicated when it's revealed the story was all for naught and Ra's Al Ghul really wasn't even a part of the entire ordeal to unfold over six issues. Either way, maybe fans of older Batman stories will take kindly to this issue because the story feels ripped out of an entirely different age—both narratively and with the content within—and that's certainly not for the better. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2 out of 5 CATWOMAN #30 While this issue is definitely a bit moodier than the previous installments in its arc, that all culminates in a way that is electrifying and incredibly gratifying. This issue sees Selina's latest quest—involving Poison Ivy, The Riddler, and more villains that shouldn't be spoiled here—taken to an interesting new crossroads, all while setting up a delightful premise for the next installment. This issue shines on multiple levels, but two, in particular, are worth celebrating—the first being the issue’s unique aesthetic approach to its layouts and pages, and the second being the ways that the issue proves how genuinely cool Selina is. If you're not reading this series yet, you should probably remedy that. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH #769 The latest arc has split its time between the time-traveling adventures of Wally West and Barry Allen, doing a superb job of capturing the characters that are both the Flash. Jeremy Adams as the writer of this Arc does a fantastic job of breaking down the world of the Flash, from super-heroics to the grandiosity of the scarlet speedster. This storyline marks for a fresh take on the world of Central City, past, present, and future, and is a well-rounded take on DC's most famous speedster. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE #60 Justice League #60 continues to build a new Justice League roster, with newcomers Black Adam, Naomi, and Hippolyta all circling the premier superhero team as they try to unravel the mysteries of the new villain Brutus. With the larger cast, the main feature slides into bits of infamous "Bendis dialogue" and I still feel that Marquez's artwork feels either rushed or misinked in some way. The Justice League Dark backup story features the return of one of my favorite superheroes, but I still feel like the comic illustrates how the magic side of DC tends to struggle when it lacks well-defined rules and abilities. Merlin is, of course, a well-known and powerful magician, but we don't know his motives or what makes him such a threat outside of name recognition alone. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 NIGHTWING #79 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Luckily for fans of the character, Nightwing #79 is much more than an excellent story—it comes with dynamite artwork that takes the title to a whole new level. Between Redondo's crisp line art and Adriano Lucas's neon-drenched colors, this might be some of the most complete artwork you see this week. Redondo's work here in this issue is a master class on facial expressions, adding some levity to create a needed balance with the grimy Blüdhaven scenery. The styles combine to create something unique you don't often see from superhero comics, helping it stand out further in a very crowded world. Nightwing is back and arguably better than ever, and it only took this creative team two issues to get it there. This series has an incredibly bright future before it, that much is given. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: RED AND BLUE #2 Red and Blue #2 should probably have been #1 considering noticeable improvements upon all of the flaws that made the anthology’s debut a real hit-and-miss affair. There are far fewer stories that play on the hero’s most obvious qualities—only “My Best Friend, Superman” is likely to induce eyerolls. The rest find more interesting angles to present the Man of Steel. “Own” is a Martha Kent story that presents the pride (and defensive anger) of parenthood in a powerful defense of adopted family; “Into the Ghost Zone” is a simple romp with a number of exciting action beats and a wonderfully lettered version of Krypto; “Patience…” is a fun take on Lex Luthor with one of the best single page sequences from a Superman comic in years, bound to induce laughter. Jason Howard's "S is for Cyborg" is the standout because it tells a story of Cyborg Superman effectively and doesn't need to wax poetic to provide Superman with a sense of meaning or power. Instead, it allows the character to embody those concepts in his actions during a brawl with mechanical monstrosities as seen through the eyes of a regular joe. It's a dynamic cap to this issue and a promise the best is yet to come. Superman: Red and Blue #2 is what I hope to see from a Superman anthology series and I'm glad it didn't wait too long to arrive. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIEN #2 One facet of Alien that is excellent is the series’ pacing; the second issue wastes no time in moving from its predecessor’s cliffhanger to the conflict it promised. Even as the story moves forward at an ambitious (and necessary) clip, it’s difficult to not question why readers should care. An introductory sequence makes the consequences to Epsilon Station clear in the most horrifying fashion imaginable, but also establishes that any scrap of sympathy for human beings left on the station is misplaced. Alien #2 further clarifies that Gabriel Cruz is directly responsible for acts that many would consider to be unforgivable while making it clear just how cruel Weyland-Yutani’s purpose is and surrounding Gabe with instantly forgettable cannon fodder. It is a story with a deeply unsympathetic lead that also fails to define him as an effective anti-hero. The result is a comic that is dull every moment spent away from devoted action and suspense sequences and those are further undermined by the final few pages in which Larroca’s forms appear to be traced atop one another with no clear physicality or contact. If this is how the xenomorphs in Alien are to be presented in both the narrative and visual sense, then there’s no justification to read even the well drafted moments of terror. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64 The Amazing Spider-Man brings out some serious action this week as Peter finds himself setting a hostage situation while Norman comes face to face with the demons sewn into his son. As the story reaches a peak, fans are left stunned by an unlikely alliance between two mortal foes, and nothing could prepare us for the finale's big cameo. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 THE AVENGERS #45 When I saw this was dealing with "King in Black," it felt like we could be in store for a filler issue since that event has now concluded, but thankfully I couldn’t have been more wrong. "King in Black" is the launching point, but it’s very much in the background, and the issue does a lovely job of bouncing between macro-level threads and those of a more personal nature. This is the first issue in a bit where it feels that Jason Aaron gets to actually play with all the toys that he’s added to the toy box in his current run, as throughout we deal directly with Dracula, Blade’s place within the team, the Phoenix, and more. It’s actually quite fulfilling and organic for those who have been reading the series from the start of Aaron's run, and by issue’s end, those coalesce into yet another compelling thread to follow moving forward. Artist Luca Maresca and colorist David Curiel shine throughout as well, and they are responsible for one slick-looking Black Panther to boot. However, it’s actually Echo and Ghost Rider who completely steal this book. The two characters are not necessarily two you would expect to relate to each other, but they actually have quite a bit in common, and Robbie’s demeanor and reaction to her allows for a delightful and revealing conversation that builds up both characters and opens the door for a friendship that could end up being one of the book’s coolest aspects moving forward. Avengers has been adding more and more elements to the mix, and while that's great, it’s here where we really get to see those elements get some attention and take steps forward. If we can keep up that momentum, this could be the best arc of Avengers yet. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #2 There is no sugar coating things. Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade #2 has a lot to process in terms of the mythology and that lends itself to a lot of exposition and panel after panel of words. However, the way Spurrier uses that mythology to weave in other aspects of the story, bringing together parallel storylines and build a larger mystery, it makes the density worth it. This issue reveals a lot more of the history of the Ebony Blade as well as introduces the central threat in a way that is at varying turns spooky, high-action, and even funny. Could things move a bit faster? Yes? But the deep dive into the history and the characterization of Dane Whitman are both worth spending the time on the pages of this book that is quickly becoming part fantasy, part horror, and all worth your time. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #28 The Marvel world was buzzing after the unexpected romantic pairing of Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange, but as "Strange Magic" part one goes to show, that was far from just for shock value. Writer Kelly Thompson once again showcases one of the best friendships in comics with some assistance from Jessica Drew, and Drew learning about what happened in front of Strange is a sequence that is worth the price of admission alone (oh my Lord the snakes). The chemistry between Carol and Stephen is also quite compelling on its own, as is the push and pull regarding how Carol looks at the world of magic which leads to a stellar next issue hook. None of those scenes work without the deft touch of artist Jacopo Camagni, colorist Espen Grundetjern, and letterer Clayton Cowles, So much work is done in the expressions alone, and that allows the comedic sequences to shine even brighter. That said, when things call for a fight, the team knocks that out of the park as well, and that new costume is absolute gold. So far Carol’s journey into the world of magic has been absolutely delightful, and it’s an adventure no Cap fan will want to miss. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CARNAGE: RED, WHITE & BLOOD #2 Carnage: Black, White, & Blood continues to be excellent if you're hungry for more stories of the iconic symbiote. What I continue to be most impressed by with the three new stories here in the second issue once again comes with how varied they are. One involves sharks, another involves a little boy and Spider-Man, and the third is a creepy hunting tale. The writers that Marvel has enlisted for this mini-series are all excellent, as is the art. This is an easy recommendation if you're hungry for some bite-sized stories that are all of incredibly high quality. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 CHAMPIONS #6 The new story arc, "Killer App", attempts to pick up the pieces for the Champions following the previous arc that saw them battling against a law that would make "young vigilantes" a thing of the past. Writer Danny Lore does some interesting character work here and the art remains as dynamic as ever with Luciano Vecchio at the helm. While certainly not breaking the wheel, Champions' latest installment is promising some big things for the future of the young heroes and I certainly hope they are able to stick the landing. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 ETERNALS #4 Eternals is massive, on all fronts. The title has an ensemble of characters that makes any X-title blush, and the scope of the story is so grand, it is taking on the work of rewriting this corner of the Marvel mythos or, at the very least, bringing it all up to date. The story Gillen has constructed here is as dense as it is thrilling, it manages to keep you on your toes with excitement while hammering as much lore as it can straight down your gullet. Slowly and surely, this title also gives these characters their own chance to shine, even though that comes in spurts often too little to amount. Here, this team scratches the surface with an intriguing plot thread featuring Sprite though it's cut way too early in favor of a separate story featuring Druig, Thena, and Kingo. That's not entirely all too bad in this instance, as the story certainly required that trio much more than the Sprite bit. The groundwork being laid right now is what it will take to project this book to an entirely new level, to make it the spectacle of spectacles. It's not quite there yet as there's plenty of story to go, but this Eternals run has all of the markers it needs to be something really special. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #1 The first issue of The Mighty Valkyries is entertaining. Lots of the book, as you might imagine, sets up what is to come in the ensuing installments, but there's still a great mix of witty writing and action sequences in issue #1 to hold your attention all the way through. The thing I'm most interested in seeing develop with the series as it continues on centers around Valkyrie herself. There is a somewhat major revelation made in regard to the character near the end of this issue. While the reveal might not have anything more to it other than what was disclosed at face value, it stands as the thing I'm most intrigued by with The Mighty Valkyries so far. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 S.W.O.R.D. #5 S.W.O.R.D. is a title with its feet in two different corners of the Marvel Universe, and Al Ewing is doing a remarkable job of balancing attention to both areas. Here, we see Krakoa by way of S.W.O.R.D. getting into the dirty business of regime toppling and nation-building on a cosmic scale. On the other side, we see a thrilling, tense Quiet Council debate as Fabian Cortez tries to convince the council that the "Murder no man" law is nonsense. It's a tense exchange due to Valerio Schti's excellent framing and pacing and made fascinating by how Ewing has Cortez call into question some of the haughtier rhetoric the council regularly espouses while still wearing his privilege like a badge of honor. It only takes a single Schiti panel of Storm looking pointedly in Cortez's direction to remind readers how unearned that privilege is. The issue also has a sense of humor as Schti and Ewing paint Cortez as the egotist everyone loves putting in his place. Schti brings such joy to Jean Grey's face as she delivers one backhanded compliment after another. This issue does many things, and it does all of them exceptionally well. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #11 There’s quite a bit to process in Spider-Woman #11, which sets the table for the next major stories to come and plants some intriguing seeds for longtime fans. After being on the sidelines for much of the first 10 issues, Roger gets some welcome spotlight, but it’s the way that spotlight is used that is most interesting. Sometimes character growth is messy, and writer Karla Pacheco loves to lean into that with Jess, something we saw quite a bit of during her past confrontations with Carol, Rhodes, and the rest of her friends in the hero community. Now it’s Roger on the other side, and after seeing how one-sided the dynamic between them currently seems to be, you can definitely see some of those major waves on the horizon. That said, the duo is responsible for some hilarious moments as are the new villains in a battle that artist Pere Perez and colorist Frank D’Armata seemed to have a blast with. The classic costume’s bright red and yellow colors look amazing when paired with the more visceral and style of action the series has developed over the course of the run, and while the jury is out on the new villains still, there’s definitely promise there. Again, time will tell if they become more than one note eccentric thugs, and some of the jokes here don’t quite hit as much as others. Still, Spider-Woman continues to be one of Marvel’s most delightful books, and the future looks as bright as ever. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #9 After Aphra and Sana manage to use the resources at their disposal to locate the engine they've been tasked with finding, they make a shocking discovery that puts the whole mission in jeopardy. The most compelling component of a book titled "Doctor Aphra" is, unsurprisingly, the titular character, with this book making much better on its premise than previous installments, allowing us to see the archaeologist in all of her swindling glory. Aphra and Sana's dynamic is what will surely draw readers in, with ancillary characters we're less familiar with failing to make as strong of an impression, this issue finally bringing together the various loose threads in an exciting way. It's almost surprising how Aphra is one of the most interesting characters introduced into the franchise in recent years has struggled to impress readers in her own series, with this issue bucking that trend and delivering a relatively straightforward adventure that leans into all of Aphra's most compelling characteristics. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 ULTRAMAN: THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #2 Though featuring probably the least amount of its titular robo-hero and his kaiju enemy, this might be the strongest issue of the Ultraman series in the modern Marvel era. Series writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom find a clever way to put their hero in a corner with a unique position to overcome a non-Ultraman problem. Series artist Frangesco Manna keeps things interesting despite little action though the final pages will likely be many readers favorite. To that end this is great issue to give as an example of comic book pacing, with story beats happening in a timely fashion and even the exposition never failing to push things forward. Solid! -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 THE WAY OF X #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Way of X is bound to draw comparisons to both HoX/PoX and X-Men Legacy. Like these series it explores a genuinely revolutionary approach to the superhero genre and blends high-concept and character-driven approaches to storytelling. Yet it’s clear in the first issue that Spurrier, Quinn, and their creative team do not intend to replicate successes of the past. Instead, they are devoted to further exploring these ideas, picking up questions to run forward with them. It’s abundantly clear by the final page that wherever this exploration of mutant faith and community goes next, the story is perfectly centered on Nightcrawler in the most ambitious launch of the Krakoa era so far. This series is one to watch for its creators, characters, and concepts. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 Anthology comics can be difficult to evaluate since they contain stories and art from various creators and usually focus on a variety of characters in unconnected tales to the point that it's like a bunch of mini comics in one book. That said. Women of Marvel #1 is a solid issue in each of it's 11 stories. An issue that has a little something for everyone, there are a few stories that shine perhaps a bit brighter than others. Sophie Cambell's Marrow tale is a standout ("Give A Cat A Bone") and Anne Toole's "Saturday Morning in Harlem" is also fantastic—the art in that story, from Kei Zama with colors by Ruth Redmond is amazing. Overall, each story in the issue is a great read. The only real "negative" if you could call it that is that Women of Marvel #1 makes you realize just how under utlizied and under appreciated so many of Marvel's amazing female creators and characters are. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 X-FORCE #19 Quentin Quire’s journey towards self-actualization continues as he shows himself and readers alike just how far he’s come since being introduced as an incurably angry young man in New X-Men. His battle against cloned versions of himself takes members of the X-Force team into the dreamscape, clarifying the stakes and providing a powerful visual metaphor for the battle ahead. This arc ends neatly and provides plenty of space for Quentin, Phoebe, and Jean Grey to all spread their potent mental wings as the mysterious forces X-Force is battling receive a little more detail. What would have been a generally satisfying side story is degraded by artwork that appears rushed, though. Brown has been a strong fit for this series featuring artwork with rough edges to match the characters and tone of the story, but here character's faces and forms are often misshapen and excessive cross hatching makes a number of expressions unreadable. It's the excess of traits that were easily ignored before that creates a number of genuinely distracting panels throughout an otherwise fine installment of X-Force that make this good Quentin Quire story read as something of a misfire. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 THE BEQUEST #2 The Bequest #2 is thankfully nowhere near as dense as that first issue, but it feels like it still hasn’t hit its stride yet when it comes to D&D meets modern Chicago. Thankfully, it looks like that will change next issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 COJACARU THE SKINNER #1 Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden’s Outerverse gets one of its many planned expansion titles in Cojacaru the Skinner. An out and out war comic, the book fits right in with the Baltimore titles while artist Peter Bergting brings this insane combination of soldiers and witches to life. The comic might seem intimidating because of its many ties to the other titles from the Outerverse but it’s still very accessible and an easy read even without knowing who Joe Golem or the Baltimore clan are. In the end it’s a fun new corner of this world to read and a welcome starting point for newcomers. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 CRIMSON FLOWER #4 Crimson Flower comes to a screeching halt here with its fourth issue, a nice endcap to a mini-series packed to the brim with fresh takes on classic folktales. It's here in Crimson Flower #4 virtually all outstanding questions are answered, and those answers come through in an organic manner with little need for exposition dumps here or there. The structure here works exceptionally well, as the story lends itself to a narrative that's jarring and haphazard—and this issue follows that to a T. Kindt's scripts breezes by a brisk pace, even though you want to stay behind taking in everything Matt Lesniewski's line art has to offer. For what it is, Crimson Flower is an action-packed mini-series that adds a fresh stance on today's popular pieces of action media. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 FIREFLY: A BRAND NEW 'VERSE #2 Most of the criticisms of the first issue of Firefly: Brand New 'Verse—stiff art, pale colors, shallow characterizations—apply doubly to the second issue, but there's a far more infuriating problem with the story. It paints Zoe Washburne, a beloved character, as a willing and knowledgeable participant in human trafficking. Firefly's morality has always been murky. In one early episode, Mal takes a job to steal cargo without knowing its contents, only to return that same cargo when he learns it contains medicine for a desperate community in need. There's plenty of This strain of on-the-fly righteousness invites plenty of criticism, and that's the least of the valid complaints levied against the show, from its connection to the lost cause narrative of the confederacy to its appropriation of Chinese culture for aesthetic purposes with delivering due representation to go along with it. But even all of that seems mild compared to the blatant wrongheadedness of Zoe's choices in this situation, where after learning that the cargo her team is stealing is a human being she then tries to convince her young crew that they have to finish the job to support their financial wellbeing. And the entire exchange occurs between Zoe, a Black woman, and a young Black man in her crew, all within earshot of another crew member that the issue reveals was a slave himself before joining the Serenity crew. In general, I try to give writers a wide birth when judging month-to-month narratives, but it would take a truly revelatory follow-up to justify this kind of lack of moral judgment on Zoe's part. This story is simply an infuriating and baffling read. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 1 out of 5 THE GIRLS OF DIMENSION X #1 From the jump, this issue felt like a comic from the mid-2000s that was unearthed from the back of a long box—and unfortunately, there isn’t much else the issue does to shake that feeling. This issue sees four young women befriending each other after they are tasked with watching a mysterious old woman’s house… oh, and they all happen to have mildly useful superpowers. Maybe it’s the unbelievably clunky dialogue and half-hearted attempt at a quasi-found family story, or the cheesecake, male-gazey art style, or the notion of an all-male creative team working on what is meant to be a book about women finding empowerment, but there’s just very, very little that’s worth celebrating in The Girls of Dimension 13. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 1 out of 5 GODZILLA: MONSTERS AND PROTECTORS #1 From its story structure to its characters to its art design, everything about Godzilla: Monster & Protectors #1 screams Saturday morning cartoon. It probably would’ve been one I would’ve enjoyed too, but there is a surprisingly large amount of dialogue and exposition crammed into this first issue. Unfortunately, that means very little time is left over for much kaiju-related action. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 HAHA #4 Following Gustav the Great seemingly getting sucked up into a balloon and ruining a child's birthday party, a family has to improvise how to celebrate the occasion, as Gustav grapples with a number of existential themes revolving around clowns. In just a handful of issues, HAHA has tackled a number of ambitious and unconventional stories, with this latest installment arguably being its most experimental yet. Broken into two narratives that are seemingly unrelated to one another, watching this family putting aside their differences and finding commonality with one another while Gustav explores the negative stereotypes surrounding the performers. Surely the ambling narrative might fall short with some readers who might have been expecting more gruesome tales centering around jesters, likely missing the biggest lesson this issue attempts to instill in fans, "Some things are a mystery, sweetheart. I always told you." -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 I WALK WITH MONSTERS #5 The penultimate issue of I Walk With Monsters is officially upon us, and it’s bittersweet for multiple levels. The issue takes a decidedly understated approach to both Jacey and David’s personal struggles—an approach that is narratively well-executed, but still feels the slightest bit hollow when so much of the mythology and lore of the world has been left unexplored. Sally Cantirino's art also has a decidedly frenetic energy, one that matches the rest of the series’ issues but adds to that feeling that this story might be just a bit rushed. I'm definitely excited to see how I Walk With Monsters concludes, but this issue doesn't give me universal confidence that it can stick its landing. — Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 KNOCK EM DEAD #5 Knock 'Em Dead started strong but lost its way towards the end. This final issue jumps five years into the future, and the siblings at the center of the story reconnect after years of estrangement. Things get dark between them, and sordid truths come to light, ultimately painting the responsible sister as a villain while the self-centered brother becomes something of a martyr. And all for what? The story seems to be reaching for a moral but can't quite grasp one. As with the rest of the series, the issue has stellar visuals, but it's all wrapped around a confused and muddled half-story. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 LADY BALTIMORE: THE WITCH QUEENS #2 Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden’s new spin-off of their Outerverse series continues to impress, delivering another knockout issue of what’s already an outstanding new comic. Lady Baltimore distinguishes itself from the previous “Baltimore” comics by trading the larger Hammer-horror atmosphere of the original series for a more action-oriented tale, and it’s a switch that works even more than you can imagine. Artist Bridgit Connell continues to crush the pencils, bringing unique and memorable monsters to life with a magnitude that has already run past its predecessor in terms of quantity. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 LUNA #3 Easily the most psychedelic issue in the series, this issue was little more than an extended love scene in which Teresa seemingly travels through time and space and metaphysically connects with an otherworldly entity. As the pair share their minds and bodies with one another, it becomes clear that this was no chance meeting but merely the next step in a destined journey. Given how little narrative momentum there might be in this issue, keeping the reader invested in the experience was an accomplishment, which was achieved thanks to the otherworldly visuals contained on virtually every page. This installment likely also sets the stage for what Teresa (or should we say Luna) is headed towards, while also retroactively clarifying the steps that led to this point, making us even more excited for the future. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 THE MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The bottom line is this: The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #1 does something that too few comics do. It presents an elegant, richly human story told in a steady, poetic voice with equally elegant and poetic art that speaks to a larger sense of the living experience. While the idea of bringing gods into the mortal realm is by no means a new concept, Ram V does something unique in making Death one of us, sending her on a journey that may be absent obvious humor or sweeping adventure, but is no less exciting and exhilarating for it. This is not just a story about life and death. It, like life itself, is an experience. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 MONSTRESS #33 After a few tense but quite dense issues, the family drama that has been steadily weaving through the current arc of Monstress explodes just as war does as well, exacerbating existing tensions and taking everything to an explosive new level—literally and figuratively. Easily one of the most action-packed issues in awhile even though most of that action is kept to the end of the issue. Instead, there're are tense encounters and some conversations that further pull back layers of this story that seems to be endless in the best possible way. As always, Sana Takeda's art is a highlight. Truly. When it comes to art in Monstress, Takeda does no wrong—especially here. Look carefully at the various characters and their faces throughout. There are whole stories told there that never get words. It's brilliant. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MOONSHINE #24 From start to finish, this issue delivers readers a "Greatest Hits" of mobster-era tropes, from bootlegging to jailbreaks to femme fatales igniting carnal desires, though the delivery of these sequences, as entertaining as they are, result in a disorienting experience. While we recognize all the words and the names and some of the characters, the overarching narrative is woven together so densely that it's difficult to make heads or tails of who is doing what and why, even if the book manages to be entertaining to digest and a glory to look at. Being only the second issue in a new arc, we hope this is an intentional expositional dump that can allow the storyline to more fully form in the coming installments. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME #1 While the next miniseries of The Old Guard is set to conclude Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez’s story, the collaborators recognized an opportunity to tell more stories with these nigh-immortal characters in an anthology and Tales Through Time carries all of the promise that fans may hope for. The introductory story, “My Mother’s Axe,” allows the co-creators to introduce this series with a retelling of the “Ship of Theseus” filled with battles across time and a reflective mood that nails this introduction to philosophy far better than other recent, comics-related media. The second half of the issue pases the characters onto new creators with writer Andrew Wheeler and artist Jacopo Camagni considering the forms of community that might protect or be protected by some of their undying brethren. This is the issue’s proof point and it provides plenty for readers to appreciate in a brief morality tale that stages its final twist very well. If there’s more like this to come, then Tales Through Time is bound to satisfy fans of The Old Guard, no matter how they came across these stories to start. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 ORCS #3 The thing I'm starting to like about Orcs a lot as the series continues is that every new issue is pretty self-contained. The cast of characters gets themselves into a new mess in nearly every book, which makes it incredibly accessible at basically any given point. In a time where some comics rely a bit too much on spin-offs, crossovers, and reading back issues to get the full scope of a story, it's refreshing to keep coming back to Orcs and being entertained in a new way every time. Although issue #3 isn't a landmark piece of storytelling for the comic book medium, it continues to be fun more than anything. And that's the most important part. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3 ORPHAN AND THE FIVE BEASTS #2 With the premise explained and the mission began, Orphan and the Five Beasts #2 doesn’t waste any time before arriving at the action. Even the introductory sequence in which Thunderthighs fall from dedicated protector to corrupted bandit lord unfolds is packed with moments displaying the first beast’s terrible power. The subsequent battle with Orphan Mo is nothing short of stunning. Stokoe’s exaggerated forms fill panels with motion and empowers each blow, whether it’s a crushing kick or swift cut, with an impact that can be felt on the page. What’s more is that their battle takes advantage of its setting in a number of interesting fashions across multiple phases. It reads like the best throwdowns in shonen manga, but is condensed in a form that fits in a single issue of American comics—a feat that falls just short of the miraculous. If the remaining battles pack punches like this, then Orphan and the Five Beasts is well on its way to becoming an evergreen action comic. I simply cannot wait to see who or what Orphan Mo battles next. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 POST AMERICANA #5 The idea of Steve Skroce designing a Disney satire packed with (likely homicidal) robotic character homages sounds excellent. However, fit into the midst of Post Americana the violence and excess have lost their charm and there’s nothing beneath that superficial description of who is introduced in this issue. Problems with nearly eternal corporate ownership of IP are barely acknowledged in an arrangement that has nothing else to speak on, which results in a hollow narrative. There’s talk amongst ill-defined characters about the next steps of a plan where success simply means this series will end. The abundance of new characters play roughly on familiar archetypes of superheroes and animated menageries, but most of the designs are easily forgotten. New elements in Post Americana neither add to what is already present nor do they present new insight, they simply stack upon one another and make the entire affair seem more precarious. Much like a Jenga tower, it’s only a matter of time before the readers’ attention spans tumble away. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 POWER RANGERS #6 Power Rangers has excelled because it continues to take risks and put the Rangers into situations that challenge their notions of good and evil, and nowhere is this more apparent than in Power Rangers #6. The new issue gets you up to speed on Astronema and Ecliptor in just a few pages, though you will get even more enjoyment out of the issue if you check out Heir to Darkness. The pace picks up early and never lets up, as writer Ryan Parrott gives the whole story an old school action-adventure vibe complete with vehicle chases, epic battles atop of a ship, and more. Artist Francesco Mortarino and colorist Raul Angulo take full advantage of that action focus and craft some dazzling battle sequences that once again put the Rangers in uncomfortable situations, all feeding into the macro-level narrative being explored. Power Rangers continues to be the MVP of the Ranger comics universe, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RADIANT BLACK #3 Radiant Black has steadily fleshed out Nathan’s new powers and how he might be tied to a greater whole in the first two issues, but issue #3 is something completely different. That’s far from a bad thing, however, and honestly, I was just as riveted by Nathan’s attempts to overcome writer’s block as I would be his pursuit of a larger-than-life supervillain. There’s an authenticity that comes through in Nathan’s writing struggles, a credit to Kyle Higgins and his willingness to shift gears a bit and focus on something that as a premise might not be as exciting but in execution is extremely compelling. It’s not all writer’s block though, and the superhero stuff that is here is perfectly in line with the charming tone of the series, all brought to life by artist Marcelo Costa. Here’s hoping the series doesn’t shy away from more issues of this ilk moving forward, because it truly sets the series apart from everything else. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SLEEPING BEAUTIES #6 Sleeping Beauties steps out with a new issue this week that answers more questions about the plague undoing the world while reality falls into disarray itself. As more women fall into a dream world, the illusion of peace is shattered when dreamers start going missing. And when you look outside, well - readers will find things are just as chaotic. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 SPECTER INSPECTORS #3 The little paranormal inspectors that could shine again in Specter Inspectors #3, which provides some much welcome answers and welcome new layers to this fearsome foursome. Writers Bowen McCurdy and Kaitlyn Musto decision to break the group into two unexpected pairings pays immediate dividends. Astrid and Gus give fans a revealing glimpse into Astrid’s true feelings, and this pair just about steals the show on every page. That said, Ko and Noa provide new insight into their long-running friendship, and all of these are contrasted with the mysterious cult and creepy mansion they happen to be trapped in. Again, McCurdy’s artwork is stellar, giving everything a Saturday morning cartoon vibe but with the depth the book needs to really convey who these characters are and the creepiness of their current circumstances. The whodunnit of it all at the center continues to move things along nicely, making this a mystery not to be missed. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STRAY DOGS #3 I'm just going to say it: This comic wrecks me every… single… week. Trish Forstner and Brad Simpson's enchanting artwork collides with Tony Fleecs heartbreaking narrative in stunning fashion, and this might be the most impactful example of that combination thus far. Every new piece of evidence leads to another crushing discovery and friction between the dogs that call this place home, and there's a sense of tension to this series that is not often replicated in comics. I won't spoil things here, but this was an absolute gut-punch, and one that not going to lie I struggled with, though that is in fact the point. This has been an unforgettable series thus far, and Stray Dogs #4 can't get here soon enough. Now, I'm going to resume crying on the couch… you leave me be! -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5