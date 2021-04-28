Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/28/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Robin #1, The Marvels #1, Shadowman #1, and Kaijumax: Season Six #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) ACTION COMICS #1030 Action Comics #1030 starts off a new arc for the title and there is a lot here that is really good. First and foremost, Daniel Sampere's art with color by Adriano Lucas is just beautiful. It's rich with detail and does a great deal of work in setting the feel of the book without actually overwhelming or carrying the story. Story-wise, Phillip Kennedy Johnson has a good grasp of Superman and also does a solid job of making Mongul a distinct character in a way that doesn't always happen with some of the major alien big bads. In fact all of the characters are well-written, with distinctive voices. That said, there are moments where it feels like the issue doesn't quite have the space it needs to flesh out what's going on. On the flipside, the backup Midnighter story from Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad isn't bad, but feels out of place over all. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN: BLACK AND WHITE #5 Batman: Black and White continues to be the best, most worthwhile showcase of talent in DC’s circulation today, and this issue is absolutely no exception. From beginning to end, the collection of stories and pin-ups showcase the various corners of Gotham City to an incredible extent, from the Bat-family (in Jorge Jimenez and Rob Leigh’s “A Father and Son Outing” and Jamal Campbell and Deron Bennett’s “The Man Who Flies) to some more unexpected players (in Mariko Tamaki, Emmanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, and Ariana Maher’s “Blue). Every story is excellent, but Kieron Gillen, Jamie McKelvie, and Clayton Cowles' “The Riddle” ascends to a higher plane entirely, with a choose-your-own-adventure tale that is inventive and brilliantly executed. Please pick up this book. I promise you won’t regret it. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN #17 Gene Luen Yang and Ivan Reis shattered my expectations with their Batman/Superman debut, and they continue to deliver a series that embraces the legacy of these characters and meta-concepts with an entertaining flair. If I saw this premise on paper I would have probably dismissed it, but in execution, it’s hard not to fall for it. At first glance, AUTEUR.IO seems to be a rather disposal adversary, but there’s a retro charm to him that manages to cut through, and Reis and colorist Sabine Rich present him in such a convincingly evil and over the top way that you just get on board and leave your disbelief at the door. What follows is a reality-bending adventure that leans into the vintage elements that made these characters who they are, though with a welcome wink and a nod throughout. This take on the World’s Finest has been a welcome surprise, and it’s quickly becoming one of my most anticipated books each month. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1035 Detective Comics is a tale of two murders. The lead story continues Batman's investigation into the death of one of his neighbors, who has ties to Gotham's elites. It's an intriguing chapter, especially as there seems to be a cover-up stemming from somewhere inside the mayor's office. I like Mariko Tamaki's take on Batman, stripping him from his wealth and forcing him to rely more on his talents as a detective than his unlimited funding to solve crimes. The backup story by Tamaki and Clayton Henry is a brutal tear-jerker involving Huntress. It's a good opening chapter that shows Huntress's more awkward and hard-to-befriend side while also putting her on a more personal quest for vengeance. Honestly, the Huntress story is the reason to read this comic—Henry's art is amazing and Tamaki delivers one of her best superhero outings to date. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #2 With Stephanie Phillips behind the pen, Harley Quinn's voice is the most authentic and enjoyable that it has ever been and that's very obvious in Harley Quinn #2. The issue sees Harley continuing to sort out her place in Gotham but she's hit with an infuriating development when it's Hugo Strange who is given a position of power. What is perhaps the best thing about this issue and indeed Phillips work with Harley so far is how the character turns a mirror onto the reality of things, the double standard Harley is held to all while building a story that fits into the larger context of Gotham. For me, the only real drawback to this issue is Riley Rossmo's art. It's still good, no argument there, but it just feels like its fit with the story is starting to wear off just a bit. Otherwise, this is a knockout of a book. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 ROBIN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Robin #1 is a simply outstanding debut featuring two DC creators at the top of their collective game. A quick reintroduction to Damian Wayne quickly leads to the establishment of a fighting tournament filled with familiar rogues and devilish mysteries. Throughout these establishing sequences, both Williamson and Melnikov differentiate moments and ensure this single issue packs a big enough punch to keep readers waiting a month for the next installment. Thoughtful characterization of the hero combined with a colorful cast, verdant settings, and two excellent fights promises that each future issue will be worth the wait. Bring on Robin #2. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #2 Only two issues in, Teen Titans Academy is proving to be one of the most fun and inventive new books on DC’s roster. As we get more of a look at the day-to-day life at the academy, the mystery of Red X continues to loom large, as do some other plot twists that—even though they've been teased in upcoming solicits—still are executed in a way that will pleasantly surprise you. Tim Sheridan’s narrative is well-crafted and energetic while still having weight to it, and the art from Rafa Sandoval and Jordi Tarragona is incredibly dynamic. No other book is handling the legacy of the DC universe in this context, and you should definitely join along for the journey it’s trying to tell. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 BETA RAY BILL #2 When reading Beta Ray Bill #2, I was constantly resisting a compulsion to turn to my wife, point at each new page, and say, “Look at this!” It is not hyperbole to say that it’s everything I’m looking for in a Marvel comic book: Stylish artwork depicting outrageous scenes, familiar characters in fantastic new settings, and deft sidestepping between broad comedy and weighty pathos. Johnson makes a bar fight more impactful than most cosmic fare, then presents cosmic fare with weight and meaning comparable to Kirby’s best work. This sophomore issue quickly assembles a collection of characters who, despite abundant familiarity with Marvelites, sometimes read like old friends who have not really been seen since Simonson left Thor. For all of the glorious splashes and spreads, including a jaw-dropping cutaway of Skuttlebutt, it’s the little details that really distinguish Beta Ray Bill. The sound effects in a ping pong game are abstracted to a degree that they embody sounds as much as they spell them. There’s not a single page of this comic that is above note and so all I have left to say is: Do not sleep on Beta Ray Bill. Fun, furious, and fraught in equal measures, this comic book packs the power of Stormbreaker in every page; it simply cannot be missed. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 BLACK WIDOW #6 After a high-octane gut-punch of a first arc, Natasha’s tenure as the Black Widow is headed into new territory—and this issue is a pretty stellar start to it all. The issue sees Natasha on a mission that escalates in some major ways, both on an interpersonal level with herself and Yelena, and on a purely cool level with the foe she’s up against. Kelly Thompson’s narrative is stunning and tightly wound, and the action sequences truly sing, especially once Rafael de Latorre’s art and Jordie Bellaire's colors really get a chance to shine. This is both an interesting jumping-off point for Natasha and a darn good entry in the Black Widow canon. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 CABLE #10 Duggan and Noto continue their legendary take on the teenage son of Scott Summers as he attempts to find Stryfe while resurrecting his far more grizzled self. The creative team truly is firing on all cylinders here, and it's a shame that one of the best X-Books on the market is a limited series rather than an ongoing one. This issue specifically does a fantastic job of exploring the relationship between Cable and his father Cyclops, while introducing some interesting fighting techniques. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #31 This series is playing the long game with Reed and Ben's relationship, and it's absolutely working. The pending conflict between the best friends is constantly looming, making everything in the book feel a little more urgent. The time they spend in Thought Space is downright beautiful, but some of the Earthbound moments somehow find a way to be even more profound. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #4 M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games ends on the highest of notes. I’ll admit, I’ve never much cared for the giant floating head. Marvel properties can never seem to tell if he’s an Avengers-level villain or comedic fodder. But, as Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt unraveled in this four-issue miniseries, it turns out he can be all of the above. And the story that comes from that is nothing short of excellent, even if it’s not quite what the Hulu series is promising. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 THE MARVELS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It remains to be seen where The Marvels goes from here, but this opening issue has—at the very least—sold me on the idea Busiek and company are pitching. Between Busiek’s fun writing, Cinar and Richard Isanove’s art, and covers by Alex Ross, The Marvels has the potential to be something special. Here’s hoping that this concept is one that continues to work in the long run. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #25 The true start of the all-new "Clone Saga" is light on answers but offers enough of a narrative tease that it’s clear this won’t just be Miles' version of the classic Peter Parker storyline. Saladin Ahmed has deftly woven his plot from taking over the title until this very moment even if there’s a bit of padding in the way of some action beats. Artist Carmen Carnero continues to do great work, picking up from the first tease of this clone story, and even delivering some unique new designs for the other versions of Miles. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) NEW MUTANTS #17 New Mutants reads in a fractured fashion; issue #17 focuses on a journey to Otherworld, but diverts its attention to multiple detours with each lasting only 2 to 3 pages. These detours have only the faintest connections within the issue, which often makes them read like check-ins on the level of plot. However, the overall thematic connections to New Mutants being the series about new mutants, not just the New Mutants helps this issue in reading like something more than 4 well-produced but disparate tales. Each portion addresses challenging societal norms (aleit a very new society’s norm) where the first New Mutants succeeded and where “Reign of X” is thriving in other series like Way of X and X-Force. While the reading experience would benefit from greater cohesion in monthly installments, every comics-oriented part of this story is rich in detail and beautifully presented by Rod Reis with subtle storytelling bringing a broad cast of characters to life. Those text pages could certainly use a similar level of design, though. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #20 Savage Avengers has been a title that's allowed Gerry Duggan and company some freedom and bending the norm when it comes to Marvel superhero storytelling. Now 20 issues in, this creative team mages to flex that muscle once again as it gives fans a Conan heist story featuring a delightful team-up with Rhino. Despite the thread of the Cimmerian chasing after Kulan Gath, this tale manages to remain a grounded street-level affair, a breath of fresh air for stories involving these characters. Here, it's very much the first piece of a whole new arc that's adequately paced with a decent set-up. As always, Zircher's Savage Avengers line art is perfect for this title and might improve the grittiness of this story. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SILK #2 Silk pushes forward with a packed chapter this month that sets up an even juicier adventure for Cindy. With a murderous demon cat on the loose, our heroine is forced to balance her work and superhero identity when an all-out gang war begins brewing. Cindy's only peace comes when a cute man enters her life out of nowhere, but as you can imagine, his arrival comes with a few important caveats. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1 Steve Orlando’s new crossover event continues and this time the Wallcrawlers are all getting involved. Kudos to the writer for making what is clearly a deep-cut event make sense even without the larger context of previous issues or the extensive history of Spidey and Man-Thing, it’s not easy but Orlando makes it work. Artist Marco Failla does good work with the many characters and settings seen throughout but in the end it’s mostly a middling narrative that might only appeal to super fans. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #11 The culmination of Vader's quest to enact vengeance upon Emperor Palpatine features the Sith Lord commanding a behemothian beast against his master, making good on years of subtle hostility they each held towards one another. Given that this story takes place before the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it's easy to see the direction that the overall narrative follows, but this final chapter in the current arc allows Vader to show off just how powerful he is as a warrior and as a commander of the Force, while also shedding new insight into what Palpatine's plan was for a return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The challenge of this entire arc is that it couldn't come with any momentum-shifting reveals about the titular character, but the book manages to stick the landing as much as possible by delivering an action-packed quest of revenge featuring Vader, which also helped expand upon recent developments in the overall Star Wars mythology. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 U.S.AGENT #5 U.S.Agent's "American Zealot" ends as it began: Something of a mess. From the beginning the series has been dealing with somer super-heavy social issues surrounding current US politics, and if it were told in a more concise manner it might have made for a more memorable series. It doesn’t redeem John Walker, it honestly doesn’t have much to say about him as a character when all is said and done. Instead all that’s left at the end is a lot of punching, a falling helicarrier and a kaiju because… reasons. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 X-MEN: LEGENDS #3 Even as an ardent fan of both Simonsons’ comics work, there’s something to be said about returning to the well, especially 30 years later. This addition to the lore of X-Factor doesn’t appear to serve a clear purpose, even for readers familiar with this era. Much of the expository captions are used to inform the surroundings and circumstances with plenty of references to explain the nature of Ship, Angel’s recent transformation, and Jean Grey’s child who is also not her child; this era of X-Men comics was convoluted enough before it was stripped of context. What’s worse is that nothing about Ship’s malfunctions or Cameron Hodge’s newest plot for revenge feels pressing—X-Men: Legends #3 defines itself as a missing story that could have remained that way. The only highlights are a handful of Walt Simonson pages that speak to the artist’s indomitable skill. Many layouts are dedicated to overstuffed panels with characters engaged in abundant dialogue, but many still deliver the creative compositions and explosive energy that still define his work. I would have much rather seen it in a new issue of Ragnarok or a current X-Men story, though. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ABBOTT 1973 #4 I continue to be so underwhelmed by Abbott 1973. I've been pretty hard on this second run of Abbott since its first issue debuted, but the way that things are starting to come to a head here in the final chapters isn't helping to change my thinking. The best thing about issue #4 is that the action sequences are very enjoyable to take in. Some of the battles within this book contain the best art that Abbot 1973 has likely seen so far, which is saying a lot. Otherwise, the main narrative thrust here continues to be one that contains very little intrigue. At this point, the plat has boiled down to a simple concept of good vs. evil with very little else of note. With the miniseries wrapping up in the next issue, I'm hard-pressed to think that it will stick the landing. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BITTER ROOT #12 Bitter Root continues to impress as it weaves multiple subplots around the Sangerye family. It's impressive how the comic manages to mix family drama and battling against the forces of evil together in such a compelling way, maximizing each panel to make the most impact. My only (minor) criticism is that the comic leaned heavily into its red tones this issue, which sometimes blunted the rest of the art. It was hard to say if this was a deliberate choice, which would make sense given the last couple page of the comic, or if it was a coincidence given the comic's focus. Still, this is easily Image's best monthly comic. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BRZRKR #2 BRZRKR #1 was an okay comic. There ws a lot of flash, a lot of hype, and a lot of book that felt like the sales pitch drenched in blood and nice art. BRZRKR #2, however, moves itself forward and away from that start by taking the reader into B's origin deep into the past and it's a nice change of pace. There's much more to work with here and while the story isn't especially original, there's something in the juxtaposition between a miraculous origin and the raw violence and gore that makes up the action of the issue that ends up creating this quiet humanity. The art is absolutely the strongest element of this comic. My biggest complaint with this issue generally? There doesn't feel like much to propel the story to the next issue here, but the issue is honestly surprisingly good overall and despite the rather ordinary "extraordinary" origin, it's a solid read. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 COLD DEAD WAR #2 The insanity of Cold Dead War has started to set in with me a bit more in this second issue and I'm starting to enjoy its tone a bit more. In its simplest form, this is just a series about zombies fighting Nazis which means that it's hard not to enjoy reading in some manner. Seeing a Nazi get his arms ripped off and shoved into his mouth by a zombie is the kind of funny, dumb stuff that you can only find in comic books. Although I'm still not really invested in the overall story and characters of Cold Dead War, there are enough sequences in this in this second issue to keep you thoroughly entertained. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 THE COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #5 The Comic Book History of Animation wraps up with a dual look at the rise of anime and the rise of computer animated features, both of which are framed with the rise of Pixar, arguably one of the most important animation studios of the past 40 years. Now that we know of Pixar as an animation juggernaut, it's weird to see its founders struggle with open hostility towards their style of computer animated features. It is a much more winding road than anticipated and serves as a fitting capstone to this brief history of animation. All around, this is a must read for history buffs and lovers of cartoons. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 CRITICAL ROLE - VOX MACHINA: ORIGINS III #2 The latest issue of Vox Machina: Origins sees the party tear their way through a fighting tournament with relative ease. While there are some minor roadbumps along the way as the group's teamwork is still a work in progress, the group mostly breezes through to the finals where they take on a stiffer challenge. Because the comic jams an entire tournament into a single issue, most of the comic is action-oriented. This isn't a bad thing, although the comic to establish any of the opponents as real threats. Even an attempt to give one foe a bit more of a personality falls mostly flat because we've only seen these characters in action in the fighting pit. This is still a fun issue, but it's one of the weaker chapters we've had in the Vox Machina saga. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CROSSOVER #6 This issue is an absolute hit parade of some of the post popular characters from Image's history, and they all have a fun part to play. Things start feeling a tad anticlimactic in the third act, but a final page twist pulls it all together and sets up a fun journey with some new creators in the next arc. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 CYBERPUNK 2077: YOU HAVE MY WORD #1 Cyberpunk is a series where it sinks or swims in ancillary material based on whether or not it can present an in-depth world, and You Have My Word is able to capture the aesthetic of the video game by oozing atmosphere. The mini-series starts off with all cylinders firing, weaving some interesting storylines that show how disturbing, yet colorful, this futuristic civilization can be. Great character work, solid bones for its structure, and art work that drags readers in makes for a fantastic opening salvo. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 DEADLY CLASS #45 Wes Craig delivers moody and evocative art in the first issue in a long while that has felt like a genuine chance for the readers to catch their breath and take stock of where Marcus has found himself. Remender deftly handles the psychological stuff, but allows for the stupid mistakes that young people are wont to make when hormones get involved. Lee Loughridge and Rus Wooton deserve special notice this issue, because they had to wind through this dark and sometimes distorted world with Marcus and the audience, and their colors and letters, respectively, helped sell the mood of a page. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4 out of 5 THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #8 The rather bland and depressing protagonist of The Department of Truth got a bit more interesting, as the comic introduces an intriguing tie between Cole Turner and the true nature of the Department of Truth. The comic also introduces an interesting new character, a plumber that seems more keyed into the department's dirty secrets and has a better idea of what exactly is going on. Of course, this comic still seems to feel that the best way of presenting its ongoing mysteries is through extended bits of exposition, which frankly doesn't always work with the more abstract art style and even more abstract premise of the comic. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 DRAGON AGE: DARK FORTRESS #2 If Dragon Age: Dark Fortress has shown me anything, it’s that I need a Dragon Age game starring Vaea, Ser Aaron, and Fenris as soon as humanly possible. The father-daughter dynamic between Ser Aaron and Vaea gives the story its heart, while Vaea’s back and forth with Fenris gives the story its bite, and when these three leads are in the spotlight, the book absolutely shines. Ser Aaron’s struggles with guilt are balanced brilliantly with Vaea’s confidence and overall positive outlook, and Vaea brings out the best in Fenris whenever they happen to team up. Meanwhile, writers Nunzio DeFilippis and Christina Weir continue to up the stakes and pack the adventure with welcome tension from the magical threat in front of them and the looming Qunari, while artists Fernando Heinz Furukawa, Sebastian Heinz, Rocio Zucchi, and colorist Michael Atiyeh deliver frenzied action and big-time spectacle, and yes, big time powerhouse Dragons to boot. Again, the main villains of this story are the least interesting thing about it, but the approaching Qunari make up for that. This feels like a Dragon Age adventure through and through, and I’m just counting down the days until we see this crew make its video game debut because they’ve already made one hell of an impression. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES #6 Even as a lifelong reader of Dune, this series feels like death by proper nouns. Transforming the novel House Atreides into a comic book certainly reads like nobody considered whether it should be done after answering whether it could be done. There are characters on the page and plot unfolds through a series of sequences, but none of it contains an ounce of drama or meaning. So much space is devoted to explaining what is happening that it cannot be shown. This is undoubtedly due to the change of medium as the ability to follow digressions on politics and history simply does not read the same in a visual medium, especially in a format with such a limited page count. So the resulting read of a falling empire and many scattered people finding refuge and cause becomes an absolute slog. Combine that with illustrations of Arrakis and sandworms that are uninspiring to say the least, and you have a coma-inducing comic book. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 FIREFLY #28 Explaining what is happening in spacebound ambushes and battles from the bridge of a ship isn’t quite as exciting as showing those affairs in space, but it doesn’t appear that Firefly #28 is interested in being interesting based on its own merits. Much of the issue is spent reiterating what came before, reintroducing current characters and events while constantly winking at an old television series. Those winks are the meat of this issue, however. Every panel featuring Mal is sure to play for devoted fans as he carries a pup around the ship and the last page cliffhanger promises a long-anticipated expansion of Firefly lore. Does this lore present new ideas or purpose? Is there any cause pursued here beyond the eternal nerd IP quest for more? I suspect the answer is no based upon the pages of Firefly #28. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 FRANK AT HOME ON THE FARM #4 Keeping its secrets close to the chest until the very end, Frank at Home on the Farm finally pieced things together in its fourth issue. Being embedded in Frank’s perspective for so long had made his plight convincing and borderline believable, but the shift in perspective in this issue was like a splash of cold water to make Frank’s delusions even more gruesome. The finale was dramatic and grisly, the type of thing you both want and don’t want to look away from, but the conclusion did feel a bit on-the-nose compared to how convoluted the rest of Frank at Home on the Farm told its stories. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 GALACTIC RODENTS OF MAYHEM #1 Galactic Rodents of Mayhem blends together your favorite sorts of sci-fi western with the animalistic hierarchy of Zootopia. The comic debuts this week with a packed first episode filled with death, blood, and betrayal. Filled with ambitious artwork, GROM pushes ahead with a novel take on the prey versus the hunter, and we're eager to see what the action-packed series holds next. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 HELM GREYCASTLE #1 To begin as a current DM, the second half of Helm Greycastle, which provides resources to run an adventure tied to the comic’s narrative and setting, is an excellent collection of notes for a readymade adventure or as the foundation to build something original without too much legwork. That having been said, I’m focused on this issue’s comic book, which is not as refined. It certainly reads like a D&D adventure with thin characters quickly narrating themselves into action. There’s a certain fun flair to this approach, especially as a player who recognizes the tropes, but this story is plagued with too many unforced errors to enjoy the irony. Including Aztec gods in an otherwise standard D&D setting is odd, to say the least, and some bizarre bits of dialogue pass by unremarked like a child exclaiming how they crave death. The presentation of this stumbling narrative is much more professional and besides some staid figures kept me intrigued as to what else the story held. You may not stay for the comic, but it’s certainly worth coming for the D&D adventure notes in Helm Greycastle. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 I BREATHED A BODY #4 The latest installment of the horror series is definitely one of the most disturbing, with whatever it lacks in characters it more than makes up for in skin-crawling terror. I Breathed A Body deals with some big issues, primarily how humanity has become a part of one "civilization" within the internet and does capitalize on the series' analogies with some images that will stick with you long after the series comes to a close. The mini-series is not a perfect story, but it certainly does capture the sheer terrors of the concepts presented. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 KAIJUMAX: SEASON SIX #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Kaijumax: Season Six #1 gets things rolling for what's shaping up to be a turning point season in the Kaijumax saga. Cannon's considerable skills as a satirist and a cartoonist are on full display as he settles in for a story about owning and overcoming past mistakes through action. It works because Cannon is uncannily gifted at humanizing monstrous and godly beings and infusing his narratives with the perfect amount of real-world resonance. Kaijumax looks to continue its tenure as one of the best series published in comics today. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE MODERN FRANKENSTEIN #1 Stories based upon Frankenstein are common fare in modern pop culture, pulling from a rich text that still speaks to modern conflicts of science and humanity. Yet most of its derivative works fail to offer even an ounce of what makes Shelley’s novel a classic, The Modern Frankenstein does enough work in its debut to at least differentiate itself from this crowded pack. Focusing on a young pupil of a modern Dr. Frankenstein provides a sympathetic perspective and steers away from the familiar monster-creation story to center this narrative on related questions of ethics in medicine. Those new routes of exploration (and inevitable) open several intriguing doors to reads here. Although the presentation often leans on unadorned backgrounds and generic settings, like hospital, suburban home, and hillside, the character expressions are enough to invest in the visual narrative. It’s far too early to say if The Modern Frankenstein will distinguish itself, but the first issue shows real promise and that alone is enough to be exciting. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MY LITTLE PONY/TRANSFORMERS II #1 My Little Pony meets Transformers once more with its latest issue this week. The collaboration follows our favorite ponies as they endear the Decepticons but ultimately end up split when King Sambra is brought back to life. With the Decepticons and ponies separated, they must work together to bring an end to Sambra's reign, and they'll need all the Autobot help they can get! -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 NUCLEAR FAMILY #3 The third issue of Nuclear Family dives further into the lore of the new world that the Smiths find themselves into, with the kids of the family able to make a jailbreak as their folks struggle with physical and mental torture they're undergoing. While the final page might introduce a concept that might turn readers off to the story, it should be interesting to see where the story moves forward. The latest entry is solid but it doesn't break any wheels in the process. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 ONCE & FUTURE #18 Once & Future has been one of the most consistently stellar comics ever since it launched, keeping a steady pace and revealing new elements and characters to keep things lively with every issue, but with Once & Future #18, the series has taken its biggest step forward yet, making for an issue that’s not to be missed. Once & Future #18 pays off some of the more long-running threads in a way that not only feels satisfying but changes up the landscape in a massive way, one that immediately injects the series with new avenues to explore within the lore of this world and new opportunities for growth from our favorite leads. Meanwhile the switch-up also gives artist Dan Mora and colorist Tamra Bonvillain even more room to create the otherworldly and imaginative clashes and characters they’ve become known for in this series, though they deliver some stunning visuals throughout this issue as well. If you were worried about the series becoming stale, fear not, because this Once & Future #18 is the lightning rod that promises to keep this monumental series moving in the right direction, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 SEA OF SORROWS #5 Sea of Sorrows ends in a seafaring bloodbath suited to its monstrous reimagining of siren myths. The handful of recognizable characters struggle to distinguish themselves from the carnage—something made only more challenging by thick, dark colors and an abundance of lines that make all men appear like barely distinguishable survivors. This isn’t really a character piece though, and the few twists that remain of murders and mayhem provide some memorable imagery, especially the final few glimpses of a siren. Sea of Sorrows was more neatly told than Road of Bones and did more to define its antagonists; the result is an enjoyable horror comic, if not a scary one. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 SHADECRAFT #2 While the last issue ended on a relatively dramatic note, what with Zadie's brother revealing himself as a mystical shadow battling dark forces, this month instead focusing on the hijinks that would be possible if you could communicate with the spirit of a sibling who as a, well, shadow. Despite the more lighthearted nature of the overall issue, we do get some insight into how Ricky landed himself in the situation, with only the briefest of teases of his magical transformation. The book isn't entirely playful, however, as it culminates with a potentially game-changing reveal for our hero, which has us counting down the days until the next chapter debuts. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext