Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/4/2021

DC #1 AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #10 Longtime readers of American Vampire, like myself, will not find many, if any, surprises in the series finale. That’s perfectly appropriate for the final 30 pages of a story that lasted for more than 1,000, though. This is the final showdown and it places all of the series’ most notable surviving characters on the page to play their part with nearly everyone receiving a denouement, or a loving nod at the very least, during the action. Only the final few pages are reserved for a true epilogue—one that focuses on returning to the series' far less grandiose roots to revitalize the spark that made American Vampire the last great hit of Vertigo Comics. While I found the final passage to be a mixed affair (nowhere near as successful as this recasting of Gerald Ford as dark plotter), it successfully evokes the era and moods that dominated the earliest years of the series. It’s a poignant enough return and a generally enjoyable conclusion. Good enough that no one ought to complain if another miniseries is released when a television adaptation is announced. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN #111 Batman #111 functionally isn't a bad issue. The moving parts are there. You have action that is engaging, events that feel like they have real stakes, and a few twists that make things feel like it's really moving even more than just to advance the plot. But what Batman #111 does is really highlight the real problem with the entirety of this arc and on some level, Tynion's run more generally. The current core of Batman's story isn't serving to tell a Batman story. It's designed to back fill "Future State," just with Tynion dressing things up with flash and gimmick characters. When you realize that, when the whole of Simon Saint's plan is laid out completely bare in the issue, it takes the shine off of everything else. At this point, there's really no need to even continue. If you've read "Future State," you know what's next for Gotham. There's no real story to tell. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 THE CONJURING: THE LOVER #3 Jessica's possession gets worse, alienating her from her friends and family, forcing her to conduct her own research into what's happening, putting her on a collision course with "The Occultist." Much of the first two entries into this series stood on their own as frightening narratives, with this issue now making the connections to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and the Warrens a bit stronger, though in an organic and earned way that doesn't feel like arbitrary connections. In this regard, the book feels more like a spin-off from the latest The Conjuring film, as it feels fully fleshed out and treated as its own deserving story instead of a cash-in on the franchise, all while feeling frightening and compelling, in addition to mimicking the tone of the popular film series. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 CRIME SYNDICATE #6 An idea with barely enough mileage to create a one-shot then stretched into a six-issue miniseries. From start to finish, Crime Syndicate has been filled with deeply unpleasant, two-dimensional characters inflicting pain in an artstyle that doesn’t excel at portraying violence or gore. It was tedious from the start and now it’s over to seemingly no effect. Let’s just hope the concept of Earth-3 is allowed to lie fallow for a decade because it’s clear now that there’s no value to be found at this moment. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 CRUSH & LOBO #3 Crush & Lobo #3 must do the inevitable and reveal what scheming trick Lobo is playing on his daughter. As such, it feels a bit more perfunctory than the past two issues, and it's more plot-centered compared to the previous chapters that excelled at completely inhabiting Crush's perspective. It's still solidly crafted, and where it leads our young Czarnian is metaphorically on point as she is now literally living her worst fear by inhabiting the same space where Lobo's choices had led him previously. Tamaki is still nailing Crush's voice as she addresses the reader. Nahuelpan knows how to draw a thrown punch, and while the aggressive greens of this issue are not as attractive as the purplish hues of the past two—again, abandoning Crush's perspective a bit—Bonvillain's choices make sense given the story at hand, and the colors serve the narrative well. Crush & Lobo has been excellent thus far, and while this issue has to do some heavy lifting to keep the story moving at a decent pace, it seems set to only get more wild from here on out. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #12 The Dreaming: Waking Hours, and the Sandman Universe line, comes to their ends with a love story. It'd be unfair to say the issue feels rushed, considering the gorgeous artwork and quality dialog and script, but it does feel compact as the conclusion to the "The Faerie King" arc and the series' grand finale are forced to share a page count. As such, the political mess in the Fae kingdom gets quickly swept to the side, allowing the other characters to barrel towards the ends of their arcs with the aid of certain magical spells that feel a bit like cheating. But Nick Robles and Matheus Lopes provide the same luminous visuals that have graced this entire run, and Simon Bowland offers the same nuanced lettering. G. Willow Wilson offers the relatable themes and powerful characterizations that have made this series such a delight from the start, tying everything into the existing Sandman mythology and offering an inspiring, if familiar, moral. The Dreaming: Waking Hours is a more than worthy addition to the Sandman canon. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN #5 Geoffrey Thorne continues to break down the various power structures of the Green Lantern Corps while simultaneously building up the people behind the rings. It’s made for a run quite unlike anything we’ve seen previously from Green Lantern, but if the momentum holds we could end up with a much more reliable and far more human Corps than we’ve ever had before. Thorne builds up the story from two sides, and while they will ultimately converge at some point, both are strong enough on their own accord to keep you hooked, and it doesn’t hurt that the characters we know and love are being taken in some intriguing and rather fresh new directions. Sinestro, Jessica, Keli, and John are all the beneficiaries of this fresh direction, and the art team of Tom Raney, Marco Santucci, Andy MacDonald, and Michael Atiyeh all relive their own unique flair within the issue. They not only deliver creative uses of constructs in action sequences, but also use them to further Keli’s character and story, and one can only hope this kind of creativity continues. DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) JUSTICE LEAGUE #66 Justice League’s "United Order" arc hasn’t been the strongest, but there’s still a lot to like about Justice League #66. The League story is a bit uneven, and at times seems to not quite flow smoothly from one page to the next. It’s still lovely to see the other DC heroes join the fight, and Brian Michael Bendis’ knack for witty banter is perfect for characters like Black Canary and Green Arrow. Naomi’s interactions with the Justice League Dark are some of the issue’s best moments, but they are too fleeting. Speaking of JL Dark, Ram V, Sumit Kumar, and Romulo Fajardo Jr. deliver yet another fantastic chapter in the story of Randhir Singh, and things are no less thrilling when the action moves to Atlantis. It’s building to something really special, and so if you’ve been missing out do yourself a favor and fix that as soon as possible, because you won’t regret it. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #2 The connections between Justice League Infinity and the Justice League Unlimited worlds continue running deep, almost too deep at times. This book is interesting because it carries a similar structure to the very shows it was inspired by, with a central plot and a few sub-plots. That can be confusing at times, but DeMatteis eventually works on pulling it back and ironing out most of the wrinkles. The story itself is an alright premise, I just wish it'd involved something other than the lowest hanging fruit of them all—evil Superman. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #3 The mysteries of the lakehouse are explored in an issue that’s bound to fuel theories from readers for months to come (if not longer). Just as with previous issues, The Nice House On The Lake #3 turns its focus to one guest, this time focusing upon Sam Nguyen, The Reporter. Even as his journals and journeys provide an abundance of new information, it’s Sam’s state of mind that provides the centerpiece for this issue. His need to understand and interpret the world is shattered when confronted with a situation in which he has almost no control—there are obvious allegories to be made about watching the effects of climate change today. It’s a potent arrangement and one this issue plays upon perfectly. Sam is defined by his needs, which in turn reveal a great deal about both this setting and its cast of characters. It’s impressive how neatly the series has laid out its mythos without ever descending into the worst narrative tendencies in comics, instead remaining a character piece. It’s for that reason I’m eager to continue exploring with this increasingly harried set of survivors. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD #6 The Suicide Squad is at its strongest when its villainous lineup shows enough heart and relatability to win you over to their side despite their questionable missions and methods. Robbie Thompson has struck that challenging balance thus far, and while this isn’t the strongest issue of the series to this point, it’s still plenty entertaining. The camaraderie building amongst this oddball group shines at several points, especially in regards to Superboy, whom some of the Squad seem to actually be inclined to help how he got into this situation. Meanwhile, the art team of Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Dexter Soy, and Alex Sinclair know how to create a thrilling battle sequence, especially between two Supermen, though I will say that no one draws a Superboy suit like Dexter Soy. It rocks. This Squad continues to be compelling and fun to watch, and things should only get crazier from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD: GET JOKER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Here’s the short of it: “It’s a Brian Azzarello prison comic with Alex Maleev art that’s par for the course.” If you’ve been reading DC Comics for more than a few years, you can already discern whether Suicide Squad: Get Joker is up your alley or not. If not, both of those names merit discussion beyond a single paragraph, even if I’m about to argue their best work is readily available elsewhere. This is a comic grabbing at headlines on the debut eve of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, but it’s still an alright read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE SWAMP THING #6 In the second half of the series, The Swamp Thing snaps into focus after three stages of (consistently engaging) prologue set the stage. Marvel #1 THE AVENGERS #47 "World War She-Hulk" got off to a solid start, but the second issue is really where things pick up steam. After getting absolutely railroaded in the first chapter it’s nice to see the Avengers come back with a vengeance, and Jason Aaron’s snappy dialogue keeps things moving at a quickened pace. Meanwhile, the continued breaking of Jennifer does feel like it would break even the strongest of wills and elicits an empathy and tension that the first issue didn’t quite get across. Artist Javier Garron and colorist David Curiel shine when Jennifer is involved, conveying the building rage she is trying to hold at bay throughout the issue and having some fun with character matchups between the Winter Guard and Avengers. This is a big step in the right direction, and if the storyline can keep this momentum going we could be in for something special. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] This is one of my favorite anthology debuts in recent memory, and with three stories finds a perfect page count along with different interpretations of Deadpool that all feel authentic. Deadpool: Black, White, & Blood came out swinging and, if this holds up, the future is quite bright for everyone's favorite merc' with a mouth. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 EXTREME CARNAGE: LASHER #1 The thing about the Life Foundation symbiotes (and really any symbiote not named Venom or Carnage) is that there’s nothing there. From their earliest appearances in the 90s through today, nothing has been contributed to these characters, as symbiotes or hosts, to make them interesting beyond their color-coded descriptions. All of that is to say that Extreme Carnage does not modify this model and so readers continue to receive a collection of gruesome, but mediocre panels where none of the events seem to matter. The Lasher installment features an old man suffering from severe dementia who serves as the newest subject of Carnage’s immense cruelty—what happens to him is ugly, but also meaningless because he is barely named. Only Flash Thompson carries the slightest sense of emotion or intent beyond raw terror and he barely manages to narrate readers through what’s occurring on the page. The only facet of Extreme Carnage that remains interesting is the choice to drag out so many undeveloped and unwanted characters because that is truly inexplicable. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 Al Ewing is a creator that's always in it for the long haul. He first introduced the Prince of Power in Guardians of the Galaxy #3 a year and a half ago and now, fans of the space-faring group finally get an origin story in the one-shot Guardians annual. A satirical tale sure to make Master of the Universe fans jump with glee, Ewing's script here balances seriousness and comedy exceptionally well, injecting jokes right when needed. In typical Guardians fashion, the book never takes itself too seriously, though there are some moments where the characters are brought back down to reality with some run-of-the-mill drama. While this doesn't necessarily impact the larger Guardians story currently happening, it's a dynamite one-shot any cosmic fans will enjoy. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 HELLIONS #14 The Hellions may have possessed no recognizable impact upon “X of Swords,” but their actions during that crossover event certainly hold consequences for the team - consequences they’re just beginning to face in Hellions #14. The issue begins by framing Tarn the Uncaring and his minions in the Locus Vile, the Arraki warriors whose genetics they stole. It’s immediately clear Tarn is an entity not fully understood (or feared) by Krakoa and every detail added here develops them into being a greater antagonist. His impact upon the team is immediate with mounting chaos defining most of this issue. Each new turn shifts the status quo in Hellions further as revelations and choices regularly place characters beyond a point of no return. The chaos isn’t over when this issue concludes and it’s clear big changes lie ahead, but for now readers can revel in the pandemonium—whether it’s a genuinely horrifying bit of violence or more guffaw-inducing Sinister gags—and wait assured that even greater chaos is coming to consume this band of misfits. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL HULK #49 The Immortal Hulk #49 prepares one of Marvel Comics’ greatest critical successes from the past decade for its conclusion. Issue #50 arrives in October with a quadruple-sized page count, which allows this penultimate chapter to serve as prologue rather than a rush to finish. Ewing opts out of the series’ standard mode of storytelling to instead allow intrepid reporter and the series’ co-protagonist Jackie McGee to frame the events as Bennett lays out the Hulk’s final steps before returning to Hell. This juxtaposition of Jackie’s prose with Bennett’s poignantly pinpointed moments of illumination creates a much richer text than is normally found in a svelte 20 pages. Ewing pulls from the past 48 issues of the series and across Marvel Comics’ history to define this iteration of the Hulk clearly, while also refocusing readers on the dichotomy between “above” and “below” in this narrative. It’s a powerful refocusing significantly enhance by its accompanying images, which craft powerful statements on Hulk’s nature within this universe of superheroes and explorers. It’s a commentary as much about American exceptionalism and hidden histories as it is about Marvel Comics, and in turn leads readers to see how closely linked these stories can be at times. Every moment building to the final pair of pages ratchets up the tension and resets expectations, offering a moment of clarity just before plunging into darkness. Regardless of the long, two-month wait ahead and whatever awaits Hulk, Jackie, and readers on the other side, it’s clear The Immortal Hulk has remained true to its purpose and is ready to deliver a hulking, horrific finale. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #23 Insane and epic are two words often times overused in the art of criticism. We live in an age of hyperbole, and everything either has to be the best or worst. That said, what I'm about to say isn't hyperbole, and it isn't an exaggeration—Savage Avengers #23 might be the most insane comic you read this week. It's an epic—see, there's that other word—tale involving Doctor Strange, Conan the Barbarian, and their longtime foes. The Sorcerer Supreme manages to kill one of them in the most bizarre of waves—spoiler: it involves a microwave. The title as a whole wears thin at times since it's essentially been Conan hunting Kulan Gath for two years straight. Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) SINISTER WAR #2 Sinister War rushes into a new chapter this week filled with combat and very little else. Spider-Man finds himself ganged up on by fleets of villains, and the hero is passed around like a potluck plate. The issue's frantic pace makes Peter's plight all the more believable, but its substance falls short in the end as Kindred unveils his backup plan. And at this point, well - the villain is feeling more tired than terrifying. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE: SPIRIT RIDER #1 Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider #1 finds itself at an awkward crossroad in regards to its length and the stories it tells. It packs a lot—probably too much—into the Kushala/Johnny Blaze crossover. The characters don't have a great deal of chemistry with one another, but in a strange way, that actually works out as the story progresses. The artwork similarly feels conflicted at times where we get dramatic, stupendous scenes like the one depicting Johnny's father ablaze followed by bewildering close-ups of characters' emotions that look like they're meant for an entirely different tone. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 2.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #15 One of the biggest hurdles faced by this Star Wars: Bounty Hunters since its inception is that its narrative underwhelms in comparison to its action, largely due to spreading the story too thin across too many lackluster characters. This issue, which sees Valance and Dengar makes progress towards finding Boba Fett and Han Solo along with other bounty hunters earning some allies, is that the narrative feels like it's finally building towards something meaningful for the overall franchise. Of course, we don't want to get our hopes up too high, knowing how many times the series has let us down, but this chapter managed to find an entertaining blend of action and genuine narrative momentum that the book often lacks, making us hopeful that Bounty Hunters' disappointing days are behind us. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS #1 After a near-fatal encounter with Boba Fett, Zuckuss bemoans the loss of his closest ally 4-LOM, drowning his sorrows in a cantina while reflecting on better times with his former partner. Given that this is Star Wars, 4-LOM might not be as gone as Zuckuss thought, as he takes drastic measures to investigate the potential whereabouts of the droid. Despite these two characters often appearing in Star Wars comics to serve as fodder for other characters, this one-shot manages to make them compelling and entertaining without giving them too much respect or without attempting to reinvent them as more competent characters. They might be bounty hunters, but they're still ultimately bumbling foes, with this book capturing that comedic element inherent in the duo while also offering an unexpectedly emotional angle, in that even the most ludicrous of characters come with their own baggage and connections to other characters. It feels reminiscent of how Malakili briefly shows his sadness at his rancor being killed in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which plays for comedy but hints at his connection to the creature extending deeper than the reliance on the rancor's death to drive the story forward. The setback to this book, however, is that its connection to the overall "War of the Bounty Hunters" event is tenuous, leading us to wish there was a Star Wars comic full of these standalone adventures of bounty hunters across the entire franchise. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 ULTRAMAN: THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #5 Kyle Higgins & Mat Groom’s second volume of Ultraman for Marvel concludes with the issue that fans have been eagerly anticipating since it began with “Rise.” Trials of Ultraman has all the knock-down, drag-out fighting you can want from the kaiju buster and ties together all its dramatic story beats into a nice bow (a bow tied to the present of an impending Volume 3 naturally). Artist Francesco Manna does tight work with the skyscraper sized bouts and has a killer final page that makes this The Empire Strikes Back of Marvel’s new version of the property. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #3 The latest All-Ages offering that seems to blend the Marvel's comic book universe with that of its cinematic cousin spends little time in once again jumping right back into the action. While the majority of the issue takes place on a claustrophobic plane, it does a decent job of showing off the characters of W.E.B., even with Peter not donning the red and blue tights. On top of the story of the issue, the final page offers quite the cliffhanger for fans of Marvel by introducing a familiar face from the next generation of heroes. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #2 The second issue of the recently relaunched X-Men series is similar to the first but better in most ways. Once again, the Krakoan heroes act like Mighty Mutant Power Rangers defending Earth from a massive threat from outer space. Other Publishers #2 THE GOLEM WALKS AMONG US #1 The Golem Walks Among Us #1, which is a series that's part of the larger "Tales From the Outerverse" lineup, makes for an incredibly fun read. From start to finish, this first chapter is fast-paced and full of action. If you're someone that has long loved the Joe Golem character, this book continues to do him justice in all the right ways. Although the stakes are high in The Golem Walks Among Us, the book also has a fair amount of levity. Seeing Joe Golem walk around and repeatedly talk about how much he hates witchcraft while pummeling foes into next week is consistently funny despite the overall dour tone. Those who are already fans of Joe Golem will continue to find enjoyment in this first issue, although anyone who is unfamiliar with the character could surely get a kick out of this book as well. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 THE GOOD ASIAN #3 The Good Asian takes an incredibly murderous turn this issue, as the noir detective thriller decides not to pull any punches. Every good noir story continuously raises the stakes, and creator Pornsak Pichetshote finds a fantastic way to mix external factors (the very real anti-Asian sentiments during the 1930s) with an extremely personal one. What’s more is that the comic delivers on deepening the actual web of mystery too - there’s a lot of lurid intrigue going on behind the scenes and I can’t wait for Edison Hark to drag it all out into the open. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 INKBLOT #11 Inkblot #11 follows our favorite wandering cat in a past life as readers learn more about its otherworldly origins. While narration from the present breaks the creature down, the issue follows along a family drama focused on survival. The two stories compete with one another despite their vague connection, but as always, the human element of Inkblot shines. But when it comes to our cat friend, well - things are still up in the air. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 JENNY ZERO #4 It’s unclear exactly what the future holds for Jenny Zero, but if this does end up being the series’ finale, it absolutely went out swinging. The installment gives Jenny her biggest kaiju battle yet, before twisting what she and the readers expect in an array of intriguing ways. While I almost wish I could’ve spent more time with all of these characters, what we got was action-packed and electric with style, with the help of a delightfully-profane script from Brockton McKinney and Dave Dwonch. Magenta King’s art makes the majesty of what we’re seeing still have a distinctly punk-rock feel, and Dam’s colors are truly inspired. With this final issue, Jenny Zero is easily among my favorite comic-reading experiences of this year. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 LUCKY DEVIL #1 Lucky Devil has a fun little concept—a total pushover randomly gets possessed by a demon, goes on a murderous rampage and gets revenge on everybody who has wronged him. Fran Galan does some fantastic work with the art, particularly in the hyper-violent scenes. Unfortunately, the framing device—our “protagonist” Stanley is recapping all of this in an AA meeting—is what winds up holding everything back. All of the chaos is told from an after-the-fact perspective, giving only brief flashes of what was happening while Stanley was possessed by Zed (the demon). By the end, you know why Cullen Bunn structured the issue this way, but this series could have started on a much higher note if the framing device had been ditched. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 MAGIC: THE GATHERING #5 Having spent most of the series thus far on Ravnica, Magic: The Gathering #5 takes a tour of the multiverse as the trio of Planeswalkers investigating the conspiracy at hand go off in search of more information. There's nothing particularly astounding about the issue but it's rewarding for anyone with some base knowledge of Magic's multiverse, and the big revelation at the end is especially rewarding for fans with knowledge of the game's original storyline. It's the kind of fan service you often expect from these licensed books, nothing more and nothing less. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

