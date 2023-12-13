Moon Knight #30 Review: An Ending Worthy of a Hero

Moon Knight's final moments have officially arrived, and yet in many ways, Moon Knight #30 feels like a hopeful beginning as much as it does a heartwrenching conclusion. Jed MacKay, Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Cory Petit craft a thrilling, heartfelt, and ultimately satisfying ending for Marc Spector that also sets up an exciting new era for Moon Knight's legacy. Moon Knight #30 also showcases how strong Marc Spector's supporting cast has become over the course of the series, so while many will find it difficult to say goodbye to their favorite hero, the future of this unpredictable Moon Knight family remains incredibly exciting.

MacKay pulls the curtain back completely on Black Spectre and his motivations, and all the various pieces fit together from across MacKay's run. Black Spectre is the catalyst for this whole scenario, but he's not the most interesting part. In fact, he's probably the least intriguing aspect of the whole thing, though that's not really a flaw in his character, but more because of the strength of everyone else.

This is especially true of Zodiac, and while he isn't at the center of this particular plan, you can't help but see him as Moon Knight's true nemesis as the latter half of the issue unfolds. Even his methods to get away from Reese and the Mission feed into this growth and evolution, and by issue's end he's also made an unforgettable impression on Spectre. It took some time, but things have really gelled with Zodiac, and his future seems bright.

The same can be said of Reese, Tigra, Hunter's Moon, and Soldier, who have coalesced into a family at Marc's side throughout the series, and it pays off in some of the issue's most touching and personal moments. It all begins with an impactful exchange between Marc and Khonshu, but things really come full circle with a powerful two-page sequence that gets to the heart of each person's dynamic with Marc, and those moments are stunningly crafted by Cappuccio, Rosenberg, and Petit.

Speaking of the artwork, Moon Knight #30 is gorgeous, but also effectively dour as the reality of what's occurring starts to set in. Marc and Khonshu's reunion is the embodiment of that mixture, and Marc's final moments are heart-wrenching to watch, with the team conveying the pure weight and physical toll of Marc's every move. In a welcome contrast, the final page of the issue holds some welcome light at the end of the tunnel, and it's difficult to think of a better way to cap off this current iteration of the series.

Moon Knight #30 pulls at many of the narrative threads from across the series and sets up a few more along the way, and that allows the bigger moments and sacrifices to feel earned. This is the antithesis of death simply for shock value and feels pulled from the character's core elements while also laying the groundwork for much more to come. Saying goodbye to Marc Spector is bittersweet, but at no time has the character felt more heroic and selfless, and the importance of the legacy Spector leaves behind is beautifully given its true moment in the sun. It's not going to be the same without him, but it's difficult to think of a better way to go out... at least for now.

Published by Marvel Comics

On December 13, 2023

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Alessandro Cappuccio

Colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

Letters by Cory Petit

Cover by Stephen Segovia and Rachelle Rosenberg

