Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/22/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Superman #1, Immoral X-Men #1, and Blue Book #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN: ONE BAD DAY – CLAYFACE #1 Amidst the many top-tier villains featured in Batman: One Bad Day, Clayface seems the most out of place as the only one to never feature prominently in superhero events or in film, but Clayface #1 makes the case that Basil Karlo is one of the most under-utilized antagonists in an impressive rogues gallery. The story is set against the Hollywood hills and one-in-a-million dreams of Los Angeles – juxtaposing Karlo's artistic ambitions against others who share them. It serves as a wonderfully twisted approach to understanding a deeply selfish individual with unlimited talent, but little to say. Readers are well served in discovering what composes Clayface's one bad day on their own, as each step forward reveals more about the character, but hardly constitutes a "plan." It's the mess that makes this character piece function. In addition to the use of script pages used as framing devices or callbacks to The Killing Joke using carefully structured grids, artist Xermánico makes great use of Clayface's flexible being. Whether in character, shifting, or acting as a full-blown mud-monster, Clayface's very state of being consistently informs readers about their state of mind and makes for some claustrophobic action sequences. Batman: One Bad Day – Clayface is a testament to the power found even in the second tier of Batman's rogues, and calls for greater consideration of this daunting villain. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #12 The best superhero book that DC Comics continue to be just that with its hilarious latest story, seeing Robin and Supergirl go on a disastrous date. What makes this date so unique isn't that there's a party who is in the wrong, but rather, two personalities that, despite their shared occupation of fighting crime, simply go together like water and vinegar. Waid is joined by artist Emanuela Lupacchino for this latest issue, which departs from the "Boy Thunder" arc and gives us a hilarious outing that is definitely one of the best issues to date. Considering the heights that the series has hit over its run, that's really saying something and World's Finest remains a must read. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 BLACK ADAM #8 Priest takes readers back millenia in order to examine Black Adam's origins. While most fans of DC Comics know Theo Teth-Adam as a precursor to Shazam, the exact nature as to how he obtained, used, and lost his powers originally has typically been ignored in favor of more modern stories. Priest utilizes the additional vulnerability witnessed in Theo's human form in order to delve deeply into the personality and terrible mistakes that transformed a slave from antiquity into one of the most powerful entities on the planet today. It's staged with plenty of dramatic elements and moves so quickly as to never distract from an already propulsive ongoing narrative. Additional notes are added to further threads on Malik's illness, his family, and the strange new gods threatening him and his ancestor. There's also an astounding action sequence that reads like something out of Superman in all but how Black Adam handles it. The power in those action-oriented pages is stunning, but it's the history filling most of the issue that will keep readers engaged (hopefully for years to come). -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CATWOMAN #52 After last month's issue laid a lot of the groundwork for Selina's new status quo, this installment does a much better job at getting readers excited for what's ahead. Selina's decision to stay behind bars grows more purposeful and entertaining, with Tini Howard's script and Sam Basri's art working in harmony to create some genuinely fun and kinetic sequences. And thankfully, we get some long-awaited progression with Eiko's situation as the main Catwoman, which has some well-rendered moments as well. Overall, I'm excited about the trajectory that this new chapter of Catwoman seems to be headed on. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #6 I'll be the first to admit that DCeased hasn't been able to hit the same high notes ever since War of the Undead Gods began. The story was always able to blend the biting comedy and fist-pumping triumph Tom Taylor has mastered as a writer with gut-wrenching tragedy and a ceaseless sense of creeping dread. It was that latter half that felt out of balance throughout the first five issues of the event – the stakes kept climbing higher but it came at the cost of a personal connection with characters we've known for so long. That finally changes with issue #6 as Taylor delivers a masterstroke in the final pages with Alfred Pennyworth. There may be only two issues left, but I know fully believe Taylor can pull off an all-time great ending. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH #793 The Flash's "One-Minute War" is able to really highlight Jeremy Adams' strengths as a writer of the Flash family, most specifically by juggling the many speedsters and giving them each something to do in this story arc. It never feels as though any speedster outshines any other runner, as Adams is able to interject some interesting highlights to this unique conflict, including seeing how other speedsters who aren't connected to the Speed Force are handling this unique scenario. One of the stronger issues so far, I'm anxious to see how Adams and Cruz bring this arc to a close and the lasting ramifications it has on Team Flash. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC) GCPD: THE BLUE WALL #5 When DC announced that John Ridley was writing a cop comic, I thought that it would focus on the inequities built into law enforcement and its desire to protect the police over the public. It took a few issues, but The Blue Wall is finally that comic. At times, this comic has been frustrating and meandering, but it really delivered a powerful issue with issue #5, as we see how the GCPD corrupts even the "good cops" who try to make a difference in the system. I'm glad that The Blue Wall finally lived up to its potential, because this is a comic that I'll be thinking about for a while. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 LAZARUS PLANET: OMEGA #1 After several tie-in issues, we're back to the main "Lazarus Planet" storyline with Lazarus Planet: Omega #1, but while getting back to the main storyline is arguably a good thing overall, unfortunately the issue only helps to reinforce how random and almost chaotic this event actually is. Where things are weakest are really the way the "big" aspects of the story are actually executed. Heading into this, Damian is the de facto leader of the group for the event, but most of the issue largely seems to present him as a bystander in the event – it's mostly narration with him having some self-doubt about being as good as his father. There's also the Nezha/King Fire Bull aspect of things which is setup as this big conflict, but feels weirdly hollow. Much of the lack of direction that we got a sense of in the initial Lazarus Planet book continues here and while the art is overall good and the writing isn't bad, this story just doesn't feel like it's going anywhere – and this comic book just reinforces that. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 NIGHTWING #101 The world's best superhero comic continues in surprising fashion, introducing the supernatural into an otherwise grounded book. Here, Travis Moore takes over on the line art, resulting in Lord Neron's look becoming one of the most "comic booky" costumes you'll see this week. Regardless, Adriano Lucas and Wes Abbott are still on colors and letters, respectively, with enough still in place so as not to make the art change too jarring. Taylor's decision to bring Neron and other demonic characters into the mix is one of the most unique options he's made on this run so far; though it's far too early to see if it's a decision that will pay off, it's certainly off to a promising start. For a moment I was worried the Titans would get way too much time in the spotlight but make no mistake about it, this is still very much Dick Grayson's story. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] With the shaking up of the status quo in Action Comics, it's officially the dawn of a new era for Clark Kent in Superman #1, and that new era is off to a sensational start. Superman's always been iconic but it can be easy to lose sight of why, and Superman #1 beautifully captures the spirit and genuine heart of DC's most powerful hero while also evolving his extended cast and his relationship with his biggest villain. The team of writer Joshua Williamson, artist Jamal Campbell, and letterer Ariana Maher have forged a stunning interpretation of the longtime hero (seriously, this comic is beautiful), keeping what made him so inspiring all these years intact but never letting him feel like a relic. He's the hero we always needed, but more importantly, he's the hero we still need, and that central idea is at the heart of what makes Superman #1 soar. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #3 Superman: Space Age always possessed great ambitions featuring three eighty-page issues written by beloved modern satirist Mark Russell and drawn with the inimitable charm and style of Mike Allred – so it's really something to see Space Age #3 stick the landing. The sprawling scope of the three-decade story filled subplots results in a finale that sometimes indulges its detours too much, but the last 20 pages of the issue (and most of what precedes them) is darn close to perfect Superman comics. While the modern age of DC Comics in the 1980s possesses far more characters with regular homages to the comics of that era, Superman remains at the heart of it all and emphasizes Space Age's focus on death. It's a difficult theme to pursue with a character designed to inspire hope and Space Age #3 wisely avoids any obvious platitudes, instead opting to confront the inevitability of endings. There's space provided for the causes of mass death, with a particular emphasis on the evils of capitalism, but ultimately far more faith in people as they are despite any misdeeds committed by humanity. There's something pitch perfect in Superman's final message narrating the series and the visages Allred uses to send his grand aspirations into the hearts of readers offering us a much-needed message of heroism and hope in dark days. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #796 Wonder Woman #796 has solid art and an interesting cliffhanger, but those two elements are not enough to make up for the fact that this book drags and feels overly long and needlessly complex. It also doesn't really distract from the fact that if this is the culmination of the chaos that started with the whole weird milk storyline which doesn't really feel like it makes sense in the grand scheme. There's a lack of suspense, a lack of any real stakes and especially here, there doesn't really ever feel like a real threat to Wonder Woman. At this point, the whole run feels like it's just meandering around and offering up promises that the story won't deliver on and this issue just drives that point home. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20 The Amazing Spider-Man #20 caps off an utterly charming pair of issues filled with romance and interpersonal conflicts that play out amidst plenty of superhero-style action and humor. While the focus rests on Spider-Man and Black Cat's budding romance, every character possesses a clear perspective, whether it's the budding criminal partnership of White Rabbit and Kareem or the corporate strife of the villains. White Rabbit proves to be the highlight of the issue, possessing a chaotic (Harley-esque?) approach that allows her to easily transition between sides while always being entertaining. The action plays cleanly and clearly with fast-paced chases and plenty of superpowers displayed. Even if some smaller panels feel neglected, every significant moment is landed perfectly – especially a kiss that's bound to be homaged. It's another classically styled issue of Amazing Spider-Man that manages to bring readers something fresh but recognizable. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #1 After becoming a significant and beloved part of the Krakoa era thus far, Betsy Braddock's Captain Britain is finally leading her own solo series, and its debut installment proves to be an entertaining, albeit slightly-overstuffed, kickoff. The status quo of Betsy, her friends, and her family is established in a way that is just accessible enough while still adding weight to existing narrative elements, with Tini Howard's script injecting heart and whimsy at virtually every available turn. When combined with Vasco Georgiev's art, the issue proves to be a pulpy and promising first chapter in the newest X-Men title. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 CARNAGE #10 Carnage finds a way to amp up the insanity even further in issue #10, which is more or less what I've continued to want from this series. Despite continuing to expand the power and reach of Carnage itself, though, I'm starting to wonder just how long this trajectory can continue. Based on the conclusion of issue #10, it seems like Carnage is about to reach a major breaking point, but I'm beginning to have some doubts about where this story can go from here. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5 Mercifully, the final issue of Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man is somewhat light on the plot machinations that made its first four issues such a drag. Writers Taboo & B. Earl still pepper them in, but issue #5 is fully a showcase for artist Juan Ferreyra, who makes wild and engaging visuals that elevate this sophomoric story to something worth detailing. Ferreyra's characters manage to make the dream-quality of this larger story feel fresh and interesting, putting a stamp on Spider-Man like no one else has done in a long time. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 DEADPOOL #4 After three issues of teasing, Deadpool #4 finally dove headfirst in the outcome of Deadpool getting infected with the Carnage symbiotic. Granted, the big reveal is almost immediately undercut by a TikTok joke, but this isn't exactly a series comic. It's also unclear how big of a deal that final-page reveal is given that Carnage (vol. 3) is ongoing, but it should still kick this series into a new gear. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #4 In my initial review of Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #1 I compared it to Mike Mignola's Hellboy in Hell, meaning a character treatise that feels foundational and unique while building upon their history in ways that feel powerful. Thankfully for all of us, Tradd Moore has taken that comparison to heart in its final issue, delivering a gut punch of a finale. Gorgeous splash pages pepper this already stunning issue with unmatchable action, but the quiet moments in this tone-poem of Doctor Strange's entire existence feel the most powerful. This is a profound piece of comic book storytelling and the must-read Marvel Comics title of 2023. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 IMMORAL X-MEN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] This might as well be the next issue of Immortal X-Men. Which is still good, mind you. It simply feels less like an event. Anyone following Immortal X-Men up until now should consider this essential reading, and anyone following the "Sins of Sinister" story would do well to do the same. But the issue also stands up perfectly well on its own merits, a stellar story from a stellar creative team with, presumably, more to come. The "Sins of Sinister" event is shaping up nicely as it heads into its second act. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES – SPIDER-MEN: DOUBLE TROUBLE #4 Spider-Men: Double Trouble closes out with what's easily its best issue. The banter between Peter and Miles remains as light-hearted as ever while positioning Thanos as a put-upon celebrity is a fantastic departure from his usual hyper-serious material. The book never fails to lose its "Saturday Morning Cartoon" vibe and I hope it continues with future projects. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #4 Worldbreaker not only gives Hulk fans a return of the planet Sakaar, it also sees writer Greg Pak once again prove that he is one of the best writers on the green goliath. The quiet moments with Banner recounting his "adventures" on this dog eat dog world go a long way in not just recapping the events, but showing how Bruce still struggles with his own greatest enemy: himself. Worldbreaker is an epic mini-series that can stand toe to toe with its predecessor in the original "Planet Hulk" and with this latest issue, it's clear that Pak and Garcia are amping up for an explosive finale. --Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BASE #1 We take a detour from Punisher's escapades as the high-slayer of The Hand to go back to Frank Castle's past. Punisher War Journal: Base catches up with Frank and his wife Maria, after Frank returns from serving in the marines. It does an excellent job of showing how difficult it can be to return to civilian life after being in the military. Whether it's Frank Castle or another soldier, it takes time and effort to make a marriage and family work in these instances. We also get to see Frank trying to be there for his family, while also demonstrating his heroic/vigilante tendencies we've all come to know him for. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #4 Sabretooth & the Exiles continue to ground the mutant metaphor in real-world atrocities. In this issue, Victor LaValle brings up American Indian boarding schools that were used to separate the Indigenous peoples of North America from their cultures and imagine what someone with similar ideas might do in applying that philosophy—"Kill the Indian, Save the Man"—to mutantkind. All of this, and we get further strange developments in the life of Victor Creed, including the revelation of who the "G.C." is (a mystery that obsessive X-Men fans probably figured out by the second issue, but an exciting development nonetheless). It's all done with Leonard Kirk's clean lines and straightforward storytelling that adds up to another excellent issue of the hidden gem of the X-Men line. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #10 The primary issue with Savage Avengers #10 is that there are too many words. There's the running narration for the book that is "telling" the story but then there's the actual dialogue and conversations—not to mention the sounds—and between the two this issue just feels crowded. This is especially true when one considers that this issue is supposed to be a major battle between the heroes and Ultron. There's a lot going on in this issue, so much so that while the story packs in all of it to try to wrap up the story, it feels like a chore to read – especially since so much of the "win" comes in the form of cliches like love and leaps of faith. It's okay. It's just very busy and needlessly so. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SHE-HULK #10 She-Hulk #10 slows down to take in the consequences of last month's painful cliffhanger with Jack of Heart's indisposed, perhaps permanently. Even as the narrative decelerates, it carves out plenty of distinct perspectives to consider the characters affected. Whether Jen is with friends or at work, her response to losing a new romantic partner is clarified and made much more sympathetic beyond the colorful cape-connected elements. Artist Takeshi Miyazawa delivers outstanding work in providing character's with clear emotions both in their expressions and body language; that's in addition to consistently outstanding outfits. She-Hulk #10 creates a complex new challenge for the character, one that's not typical for the genre, and shows this series possesses the creative capacities to address that challenge well. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #29 Aphra and the Spark Eternal strike at least a temporary partnership that could lead them both towards getting what they want, but the nature of this symbiosis comes with some ulterior motives that might not be clear until it's too late. Aphra's friends, meanwhile, offer the reader insight in how they could factor into the overall Star Wars franchise and what's going on in other books, namely centering around Qi'ra and the Crimson Dawn's plans to overthrow Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader. While recent issues of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra teased that the titular character's exploits would be just as compelling as those embarked upon by the supporting characters, this isn't entirely the case, as every time the book shifts away from Aphra, there's an immediate drop in interest. Those characters aren't necessarily bringing down the overall quality of the experience, but with Aphra and Miril's journey being so much more compelling, the momentum of that adventure is undercut by what's going on in the rest of the book. Still, we hope that either the supporting story ties back into Aphra's exploits a bit more fully or that there's an uptick in the excitement of their quest to make for a more wholly entertaining narrative. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: YODA #4 Yoda's former padawan Count Dooku pays him a visit at the Jedi Council, which seems to be relatively mundane in nature, until the topic of Sifo-Dyas comes up, hinting that Dooku might have an ulterior motive. Similarly, Dooku meets various other padawans of surprising species, with one Wookiee catching his eye, possibly for all the wrong reasons. Star Wars: Yoda continues to delight and fascinate readers by showcasing the long, long history of the Jedi Master and his many exploits that bring with them relations of varying scope. While the previous arc saw him intervening in a threat headed towards a remote community, Yoda's interactions with Count Dooku in this book are just as compelling, even if the stakes seem so much lower. Jody Houser's writing and Luke Ross' art work together seamlessly to elevate even the most rote of conversations into something elegant and compelling, with the tease of a looming threat making us all the more intrigued by how this storyline will pan out. Regardless of what the forthcoming arc will reveal, we're already thoroughly invested in how things will pan out, as each panel and each page is compelling enough in its own right, no matter how captivating the overall storyline might prove itself to be. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #4 Strange Academy: Finals barrels forward to its conclusion with a true return to form here in issue #4. While the first few issues of this title suffered through some missteps, Finals #4 puts the comic's ensemble first with a script that pushes some character arcs forward in tremendous fashion. Despite featuring magic and otherworldly beings, Strange Academy has always been a deeply personal and relatable tale, and that much has never been more apparent than with this issue. While this run has tugged at the heartstrings plenty of times before, that weight becomes truly burdensome here as the end nears, and Young and Ramos turn out one of the title's best outings yet. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 THOR #31 This run of Thor continues to be a unique affair, filled to the brim with gravitas and surprising moments. The main story concerns Thor and Jane continue their quest to uncover the truth about the Asgardians' role in an ancient, yet ongoing, cosmic war – a quest that provides moments of earnestness, action, and genuine dread without ever drowning out each other. The backup story shines a light on a previously-unseen team-up between Thor and T'Challa, an evocative yet classic kind of tale that Marvel should definitely continue to have more of. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 TIGER DIVISION #4 Tiger Division #4 presses on with an action-packed chapter that puts our heroes on the defensive. When a madman carries forward plans to steal the powers of the Tiger Division's leader, all hell breaks loose when more details about the past are revealed. And in the end, a shocking villain's entry levels the plot with a truly wild declaration. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 20TH CENTURY MEN #6 I strive to avoid certain terms when writing reviews so they do not lose their meaning, which is to say that 20th Century Men is a genuine masterpiece – a tremendous accomplishment reminding readers what the comics form can achieve. As an American writer I cannot help but marvel at how it gracefully positions imperial perspectives, using grand metaphors of character reflecting the United States and Soviet Union, without centering them. Throughout issue #6 it centers Afghanistan and the brilliant history and population it contains against the whims of empire which reduce it to a slogan in their own machinations. While the framing is powerful, the story is so thoroughly populated with powerfully-drawn characters who provide nuanced perspectives; there are no easy bromides to be found, but rich tragedy and triumph. Each page and spread is a testament to collaboration as the shifting modes of storytelling are reflected in a flexible style that captures the terror of violence, the beauty of human connection, and so many colorful symbols in a fashion that is always engaging. Readers are drawn into one last detour that frames this fearsome "final" battle, and encourages them to seriously consider the costs and consequences of war – as well as the role they play within those gears. 20th Century Men is a brand new vision that draws readers to interrogate the globe and their own soul through a mastery of the form. A masterpiece. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 BLACK CLOAK #2 Perhaps it's got to do with the series' double-sized debut, but Black Cloak #2 feels both overstuffed and truncated. Many of the issue's pages focus on world-building, which introduces new wrinkles into the murder investigation at the heart of the book's plot and raises more questions about the balance of power in the city. But there are also several pages dedicated to a flashback further establishing the Freyal's saintly nature and relationship with Phaedra, and several additional pages belaboring a secret in Phaedra's lineage that, despite all of this world-building, readers still don't have the appropriate context to understand. Only as the story finally seems to have progressed past the preamble that the issue comes to an unexpected end and one that lacks narrative punctuation at that, simply stopping rather than coming to anything that feels like a conclusion, like it ran out of track and just kept running. It's still a great-looking book, with the fluid linework both inviting and expressive, and it's a credit to the quality of the world that readers will likely still want answers to the questions that the story is dragging out. However, there's no escaping the unsatisfying pacing of this sophomore outing. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BLUE BOOK #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Blue Book #1 contains well-drawn recountings of two well-known paranormal encounters, both of which are gorgeous to look at but have very little substance beyond the artwork. The Barney and Betty Hill abduction is probably one of the best-known alien abduction stories of the 20th century. The strange tale of an interracial couple's supposed abduction by aliens has been talked about for decades, with several pieces of pop culture either recreating or referencing the encounter. The "main" story of Blue Book, by writer James Tynion IV and artist Michael Avon Oeming is another straightforward retelling of the Hill abduction, with a focus of the creeping horror that emerges as the couple realizes that they're being followed by a vehicle in the sky. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 Book of Shadows is a title that was simultaneously too short and too long. Given the extensive cast involved in the series, it took exceptionally long to get from Point A to Point B as the script's largely focused on the interactions between characters in this event-level book. But because of that, the story was sent to the back burner, giving a feeling that the plot could have stretched over a few more issues so that more story was injected into this comic rather than just taking the appearance of a crossover spectacular. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 BULLS OF BEACON HILL #2 Bulls of Beacon Hills carries on with an intense chapter this week that showcases everything from childhood trauma to police corruption. With a hit on their lives, Chris finds himself desperate to protect Bill all while showing his father he messed with the wrong hit. But by this chapter's end, we find Chris on his own wondering whether all his secrets were worth keeping. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 CANARY #5 The penultimate chapter of Canary plays heavily into the Western tropes it had skirted in this horrific showdown in a mining town. As monsters arrive in the town of Canary, the issue delivers a series of flashbacks to complete William's origin and it's clear from the first page exactly where it is going. While this installment is decent enough to reveal its inevitable destination by the final page, the long build to it feels too cute given how often this treatment has been given before. Meanwhile, the action in town reveals a monster that's not nearly as daunting in daylight as it is echoing from a dark hole, and it serves to frame a final sequence that, again, feels far too familiar. It's not that Canary is dull—Panosian's designs for the characters and ability to deliver familiar heroic and horrific beats in a splash makes the familiar sort of story fun—but Canary is playing to type and doesn't succeed in offering the novelty that made early issues such fun to explore. There's still one issue left and plenty of potential secrets still buried in the earth, however. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 DAMN THEM ALL #5 It's fun to see Ellie given a purpose... and that purpose is exorcising around 72 demons that have been taken semi-hostage by their new owners, exploited for nefarious means. There was some good information dumping to be found in this issue, with Ellie making and breaking deals left and right. We also get an answer as to who killed Ellie's uncle, Alfred Hawthorne, though it's not an answer many expected. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 DARKWING DUCK #2 In reviewing the premiere issue of Dynamite's new take on the "Terror That Flaps In The Night," I noted that the biggest strength of the first entry was also its weakness in that it felt like an episode of Darkwing Duck if the series had continued to today. Luckily, I think the second issue has been able to jump over that criticism by injecting some interesting elements to the series that weren't in the original animated series. This second issue has plenty of laughs to be found, while also introducing some interesting elements when it comes to Darkwing Duck's future, while humorously revealing how Drake Mallard has been surviving over the years when his only job is to patrol St. Canard's skylines. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 DEAD MALL #4

The best panels of Dead Mall #4 leave readers to imagine a better iteration of the story. It's not that the rendering lack skill altogether, but there are so many thinly detailed panels that serve a narrative function with little else to offer that the occasional finely-designed piece of setting or ominously-shaded set of terrors only remind us that there are good ideas embedded in a lackluster miniseries. The final chase to the exit plays out along familiar rhythms that any horror movie fan will recognize, but much of this action is driven by plot more than character. It seems that both the monsters and the mall itself alter their actions in order to frame the final girl's narrative. Yet when it's complete, there's nothing left to be said and the last couple panels leave readers expecting to turn the page and keep reading. There are titillating and terrifying ideas embedded in Dead Mall, but they would perhaps be better served in the form of a haunted house attraction this fall. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 DEAD SEAS #3 Like its previous issue, Dead Seas is wasting no time moving things along now that it has placed all its pieces on the board. Artist Nick Brokenshire continues to impress, capturing the grim mood of being aboard a haunted vessel at sea, plus delivering unique and terrifying ghosts with each new page. Series writer Cavan Scott has found a pace that suits him too, pushing things forward with explosive action literally and figuratively, while still giving us just enough to wonder, well, what's next? -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 DRAGON AGE: THE MISSING #2 Dragon Age: The Missing continues to be incredibly dense for readers who didn't play the games, but it still manages to hold its own with great artwork from Fernando Heinz Furukawa & Rocio Zucchi. What starts out as a murder mystery with plenty of spycraft elements quickly evolves into a four-on-one fight. And while it's disappointing that the two newcomers don't get to stay with the party, the story remains compelling enough even if you don't recognize any of the proper nouns getting dropped on every page. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN #2 There are times when these Dune prequel comics (based on the Dune prequel novels) feel like parodies of Dune itself. Frank Herbert's space opera may seem like impenetrable sci-fi schlock to the uninitiated who happen to scan a description of its premise or a Wikipedia summary of its plot without engaging with the subtleties of its characterizations or its thematic richness. Only upon meeting the work in its fullness, face-to-face, can it be truly appreciated. Dune: House Harkonnen #2 feels more like the bad second-hand first impression. There is no subtly to grasp in these characterizations as practically every word of dialogue is a character boldly proclaiming their intent or motivations or describing the actions they are taking at the moment. There is no thematic richness to uncover as the characters robotically sleepwalk from one tired, if not offensive, cliche to the next. The plot is spread too thin, is so lacking in focus that it's a struggle even to enjoy it as a fictional history of a fascinating universe. It's almost literally a shadow of what spawned it. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 1 out of 5 EARTHDIVERS #5 This is definitely one of the more bloodier issues of the series so far. Tad is finally starting to achieve his time travel mission, and leaving a bloody trail in his wake. Though he never gets his intended target, Tad sends a message to Christopher Columbus that should get his undivided attention. After so much loss of life, will Tad have what it takes to go through with the murder of Columbus? -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 GARGOYLES #3 Already three issues in and the first arc of this new Gargoyles comic seemingly reaches its conclusion in unspectacular fashion as characters literally drop what they're doing mid-fight and go home as all if well. While the first two issues went to great lengths re-introducing the lore to an all-new generation, Gargoyles #3 is without any of that. Without it, the breakneck pace of this script feels awfully hollow and without purpose. If anything, this issue in particular feels like it was developed to be a television script instead of telling its story in the comics medium as it jumps around far too much. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 GROO: GODS AGAINST GROO #3 Groo: Gods Against Groo continues this week with issue three, and it puts our wandering hero in a slew of whacky situations. From naysayers to foes, Groo takes them all on in this chapter, but much of the plot is lost amongst the issue's busy art. Patient readers will be rewarded for parsing through this long entry, but if Groo has yet to endear you by now, then this comic might not be meant for you. -- Megan Peters Rating: 2 out of 5 HELLBOY IN LOVE #3 Artist Matt Smith continues his domination of Hellboy universe artwork, delivering a style that feels both fresh and so similar to Mignola's own work that it feels quintessentially "Hellboy." The issue is quick to add some unique new monsters too, which Smith is able to feel like Mike himself drew them. Where writer Christopher Golden excels in this issue is in the romance angle. It was one thing for Hellboy to have romantic interests in the past, but Hellboy in Love makes it feel real, special, and earned. That is until the supernatural storyline has to happen, which is far less interesting than seeing Hellboy navigate flirtation. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 ICE CREAM MAN #34 Ice Cream Man is at its best when providing a subtle scent of sincerity amidst its blend of black humor, irony, and chaos. This month's issue features a classic set up of two tramps heading west in the same fashion as so many paired vagabonds before them. The issue quickly provides them a unique characterization in only a handful of scenes that allows readers to buy into this relationship distilled in just over 20 pages; it certainly helps that each face comes into the panel and perfectly portrays the personality beneath. Unlike more conceptually-driven issues, the strangeness of Ice Cream Man slowly creeps in across the entire issue and only the final act truly embraces fantasy. It makes the ending seem all the more consequential when contrasted with stories that feel desperately human. There is always plenty to be savored in Ice Cream Man, but issue #34 provides readers with something that will linger even longer in their minds. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 IMMORTAL SERGEANT #2 Immortal Sergeant wears its heart on its sleeve, and that's something you ought to applaud it for. Outside of that, however, this slice-of-life tale is exceptionally ordinary, for better or for worse. The plot lurches forward at an increasingly slower rate, and each character introduced seems to be even more insufferable than the last. The solicitations for this title continue to tease a heartbreaking plot but right now, all readers get is a bunch of people that don't like each other in the slightest and the end result and much too dreary for its premise. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 INFERNO GIRL RED #2 Fans have seen their heroes have sidekicks before, but few of those heroes can say their sidekick is actually their mom. That's the delightful dynamic that takes center stage in Inferno Girl Red, and issue #2 veers their relationship in several intriguing directions while also building out Cassia's supporting cast. Mat Groom has built such a lovely and well developed relationship between Cassia and Ana, and Ana's willingness to leap into danger to protect her daughter is utterly endearing. That said, Groom also drives the other side of that coin home, showing how easy it can be for Ana to let the responsibility she feels in shepherding her daughter's newfound hero journey overwhelm what's necessary best for Cassia as a person. What I love most is that she's cognizant of this within the story, with the series avoiding past mother daughter tropes. Meanwhile Erica D'urso and Igor Monti craft such a colorful and vibrant world, though the book truly kicks into gear when Inferno Girl is able to really unleash, giving the book a jolt of energy and a slick sense of style in the process. Inferno Girl Red #2 has only made the wait for the first chapter's finale all that more difficult, and issue #3 can't get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 JUNKYARD JOE #5 There's quite a bit more action in Junkyard Joe #5 than in previous issues, but with the action comes a lot of interesting information and forward motion in what is already an interesting plot. The men who have been looking for Joe hold the kids hostage while Muddy and Joe go looking for help finding out where Joe really came from. All of this inevitably leads to a clash between the forces after Joe and Muddy who is trying to keep both Joe and the kids safe. Woven into the action we get a greater sense of Joe's humanity and the way his experiences have shaped him. We definitively see his hatred for guns, but the issue ends with a bit of a cliffhanger in terms of information about Joe – that may or may not be accurate. As always the art in this book is top notch, but there is a great story this issue as well. It's a solid read. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #28 Every issue of Killadelphia is brilliant in its own way, but #28, while also furthering the story a bit, also does what this title does consistently at a masterpiece level: tells individual stories about its characters. This issue, it's Thomas Jefferson and Jupiter. With Jefferson grieving the death of Washington, Jupiter is finally able to see the truth of this man he has loved his entire life: Jefferson doesn't give a damn about him. There is something haunting in the way we see Jupiter come to realize the reality of his situation while simultaneously we see Jefferson just not get it, the privilege and the willful blindness that privilege keeps him in ultimately carrying both characters into a final scene that is powerful on levels that, if one is reading with an open mind, may just change their perspective on humanity, race, and the ways we fail one another. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 LOCAL MAN #1 Local Man might be the most inspired new comic of the year thus far. As the absurdly-clever title suggests, the story follows Jack Xaver/CrossJack, a former high-profile superhero whose bad luck has left him going back to his Midwest hometown. The juxtaposition between catching up with Jack's roots, and the gonzo, Image Age-nature of his old superhero team, is downright delightful and instantly engrossing. Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs work in perfect harmony, crafting a tale that's personal but universal, and shows a massive amount of promise. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES II #3 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles always seems to find a way to reinvent what this crossover and this team-up can be, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #3 shakes things up again in a wonderfully zany way. To this point we've had morphing Turtles and Ninja Rangers, and while the next evolution makes all the sense in the world, it doesn't make it any less amazing. Writer Ryan Parrott bringing Shredder into the fold on the opposite side keeps the Turtles on their toes and readers guessing, and while things seem clear in regards to Casey Jones' loyalties, there's still just the sliver of doubt to keep readers from fully trusting. As for the artwork, well, Dan Mora, Raul Angulo, and Ed Dukeshire are simply magic together, and if you thought their Turtle Rangers and Power Rangers were impressive, you aren't even remotely prepared for the brilliant spectacle that is the Mighty Mutant Power Rangers. Each issue continues to successfully top what's come before, and I can't wait to see what this delightful team comes up with next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #4 MONSTRESS #43 I love this issue of Monstress. The art is, as it always is, fantastic, but it's at a new level this issue as we go into a completely new world one that looks beautiful but has horrible purpose. It's that purpose—once Zinn realizes and reveals it—that makes this issue feel urgent in a way that the series hasn't for a bit. The threat facing Maika as well as Ren and Kippa, is almost tangible on these pages – even more so that the tables have been turned with Zinn being corporeal and Maika the voice in his head, as it were. We also start digging into Zinn's memories which is fascinating and helps make this part of the story all the more interesting. There is a lot going on here, but it's all so good. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD #4 Where earlier issues hinted at the ideological differences centered in Once Upon a Time at the End of the World, it's only in issue #4 that these concepts from the first issue solicit are finally addressed directly. Readers recieve a inside perspective on the Rangers in the form of Mezzy's origin story. There are abundant fantastical visual elements, including a cutaway of the clubhouse and set of badges, the latter of which lays out what this band of fascists appreciates. What makes clear that Rangers represent a far-right perspective, though, is the choice to center Mezzy's resentment in the murder of a queer character as though the only way to explain rightwing extremism is to remind readers that they murder queer children. The character in question is hardly defined and only significant insofar as they provide Mezzy with a motive to move on and meet a boy. It is an ugly storytelling choice that reflects the superficial liberalism of Maceo without considering who and what it is reflecting in any depth. This story of fascists and liberals meeting across the apocalypse perpetuates the same flaws that lead to the monstrous vision of our future where everything exists as a cartoon until it's time to wink at readers with an ill-considered trope. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 THE ONES #4 The Ones is a story that is able to highlight both the strengths and weaknesses of writer Brian Michael Bendis. When it comes to dialogue and the connections that characters have with one another, Bendis is able to shine, but when it comes to a story's resolution, it almost feels like an after thought. This latest series from Dark Horse ends in such a way that I felt like I did a spit take in terms of how quickly the conflict against Satan came to an end. While the final pages are able to give readers a chuckle in how it lays the ground work for potential future installments, The Ones has more than a few issues in assembling this band of chosen ones. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 PLUSH #4 Plush is such a quirky mix of gore and charm, though issue #4 eases up on the gore just a bit with stellar results. Writer Doug Wagner walks readers through the world of Fursonas and how this one of a kind family came together, unearthing quite a few details about the group's backstory and Devin's own inner conflicts without you never noticing half the time. It's one of those stories where you look back and realize just how many details you might have missed along the way, and while the pace of this particular issue might move a bit too quickly for some relationships, the off the wall nature of this book is effective at helping me just go along with it. Artist Daniel Hillyard and colorist Rico Renzi bring so much to this book's vibe and personality, though their most powerful moments are often the calmer moments between the big page turns, and I found myself immersed in the colorful characters and difficult backstories. I'm endlessly intrigued with Plush's surreal family, and I'm quite enjoying this truly off kilter ride. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 RADIANT PINK #3 Radiant Pink #3's title of "The World's Worst Love Story" couldn't be more apt, and while the story lives up to that title, that's only part of why this particular issue is so entertaining. When you have a power set that literally spans universes, your book shouldn't struggle with boredom, and Radiant Pink answers the call with water monsters, alien kitties from the planet Katneep IV, and more, all surrounding a growing relationship that is high in chemistry and low on trust. It's quite the compelling mixture from writers Melissa Flores and Meghan Camarena, and the banter between Kelly and Eva as well as the magnificent Kitty Kitty (yep, totally their name) is often hilarious. Artist Emma Kubert, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer DC Hopkins know how to make those scenes pop, and their expression work is simply stellar throughout he issue. One of their strongest sequences might just be the book's first page, conveying quite a bit of context for Kelly in only several panels. Hopefully this isn't the last of these scenes we'll see, as it does wonders for losing yourself in Kelly and Eva's evolving dynamic. There is a point at which it feels the speed at which they shift between feelings for each other is maybe a touch too quick, but Eva's pure likeablity and Kelly's earnestness helps make it all feel genuine. With Eva at the center and the off the wall dimensional elements consistently woven into the main story, you can't help but find yourself hooked on Radiant Pink. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY #2 Man, there's a lot going on in this comic. We're still dealing with the multiverse, which is all the rage these days, and how math plays an important role in the universe. If you're a fan of the Rick and Morty franchise, this will all seem like an episode of the show. For new readers, there will be a lot to keep up with. The art expertly captures the tone of the series, and the writing does the same. However, reading pages full of text is a different experience than listening to voice actors in a cartoon show. -- Tim Adams Rating: 2 out of 5 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #29 Erica Slaughter is the central piece that powers Something Is Killing The Children, though that doesn't mean the book's supporting cast can't carry the load when called upon. Issue #29 prioritizes movement through dialogue, and yet it doesn't suffer in the least. James Tynion IV has shown a consistent ability to create a sense of movement, tension, and storytelling within his dialogue. Impressively the story moves forward substantially without many of the characters moving across the board, and the scenes between The Dragon and Cecila are worth the price of admission alone. Artist Werther Dell'Edera, Miquel Muerto, and Andworld Design bring so much to that particular conversation, though the same attention to detail is prevalent throughout. When Slaughter is actually involved, the book is as good as ever, and while I will always want to see her featured more, I can't argue that the second half of the issue didn't lose one ounce of steam. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SPECS #4 Specs #4 pushes ahead this week and brings one of Boom's most touching titles to a close. A twist at the end puts mortality into perspective as our leads face the inevitable push of time. From queer confessions to careful introspection, this finale has everything readers of Spec could want save for a happy ending. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext