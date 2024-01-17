Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/17/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Avengers: Twilight #1, John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead In America #1, Cobra Commander #1, and Savage Dragon #267. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #23 Waid and Mora's crossover between the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel's past and future continues to give readers some of the biggest and best superhero stories of recent memory. World's Finest remains one of the best books that DC Comics has in its superhero roster, amping up the stakes with each subsequent issue. While there are more than enough elements of the series to gush over, Mora's art here pops off the page and almost demands that you view it in the biggest method possible. I personally can't wait until World's Finest hits the "omnibus" format as that seems to be the most appropriate way to capture these larger-than-life heroes and villains. Batman/Superman remains the pinnacle comic book to recommend for superhero fans and it doesn't seem as though that will be changing any time soon. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CATWOMAN #61 This is, by leaps and bounds, the best installment of the "Nine Lives" arc yet. Tini Howard's script finds the perfect serialized score to illuminate Selina's current mindset, with stakes that are much more intense and poignant than facing off against a particularly dangerous villain. Stefano Raffaele's art is also growing to suit this series very well, especially where the more grotesque visuals of thie issue are concerned. This engrossing issue has gotten me even more excited for the rest of this arc – and for whatever's in store for Catwoman beyond that. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #5 Green Lantern: War Journal might not be the best Green Lantern story ever, but it feels like it has the makings of the best John Stewart story. Johnson and Montos really shine when they focus on Stewart's more human moments, specifically those when he is dealing with his elderly mother. War Journal does a fantastic job of not only pulling on readers' heart strings, but also showing what makes John unique amongst the Green Lantern Corps. I'm always a sucker for finding new ways to make old super powers work, and John is able to do so in such a way here that it puts into question just how powerful a Green Lantern can truly be. Ultimately, I do wish the storyline from the Revenant Queen was a bit stronger, but the series' heart remains as strong as a Green Lantern battery here. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 JAY GARRICK: THE FLASH #4 Adams and Olortegui continue their take on the original Scarlet Speedster, and while it is able to find some ingenuity in retconning aspects of Jay Garrick's origin, it has some problems crossing the finish line. Ultimately, the series can often lose itself in its dialogue, while also falling a bit too much into superhero tropes. There are a lot of moving pieces to be found here, meaning that some of the more interesting aspects of what could be a story focusing on Jay and his family can get lose in the shuffle. A lingering complaint from me that returns in issue four is that Olortegui handles all of the art, which ultimately isn't a problem, though implementing a different artist for the past would help to hammer home the time differences. Jay Garrick: The Flash doesn't run as fast as Adams' previous time with Wally West and that's a shame, though it does hit a few sprints along the way. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Much like the components of a spell, Dead in America #1 is ultimately about potential. The characters, their dynamics, settings, themes, humor, and style are all displayed, and they are all impressive. As John Constantine's mostly-dead form lumbers westward across the United States, an array of encounters await readers bound to question the nation's very nature. If past success is any indicator, then Hellblazer is back in fine form and the answers it's aiming to uncover will be anything but pleasant. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #4 Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong has to this point done a magnificent job of capturing the impressive scale and sense of terror that one would expect from a Kaiju attack on the DC Universe. Each of the massive creatures now roaming the DC Universe, including Godzilla, have impressed in their battles against the League, but the focus shifts a bit in issue #4, and not to the book's favor. The current status of Superman and the effect his supposed death has on everyone else takes precedence early on, but the exchanges in these moments feel off, and at times the dialogue and the artwork feel heavy handed, taking you out of the story. Unfortunately the issue's biggest monster battle takes a bit to get going, and doesn't really seem to click until the end. The strongest moments in the issue are tied to Kong and Green Arrow, who shine in every scene they're in, and those scenes are able to capture the impact and emotion that other sequences lack. This has been a thoroughly entertaining series so far, and while issue #4 takes a small step back, I'm still excited to see what wonderful chaos issue #5 can bring to the party. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC) NIGHTWING #110 A brief crossover with the "Beast World" event provides Nightwing readers with a new supervillain for Dick's rogues gallery and a heart-warming appearance by Damian Wayne. Perhaps the most impressive element of the issue is how deftly it introduces the concept of "Beast World" (and Apex Ava's origin) so that it can get on with the story at hand. Once those introductions are complete, it provides a familiar set of circumstances as Dick teams up with Jon Kent. The best moments are reserved for Damian though, as Nightwing #110 leans heavily upon the Dick-Damian dynamic and Damian's love of animals to provide genuine sentiment. Artist Sami Basri nails expressions for both humor and pathos as Dick's former ward struggles with his role in events. Even if the final few pages read like an afterschool special explaining basic elements outside of character's voices, there's plenty of charm, action, and comedy to make Nightwing #110 an enjoyable detour. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN #10 Superman features no shortage of intriguing threads, but one of the most compelling mysteries centers on Marilyn Moonlight. The character debuted with a slick design and unknown power-set, but since then has only appeared a handful of times, though each one has left us wanting more. The answers finally arrive in Superman #10, though writer Joshua Williamson finds ways to keep that veil of intrigue around the character while also delivering satisfying details. The old west setting creates a number of inspired opportunities for character rich moments, and Williamson consistently takes advantage. Speaking of opportunities, artist Bruno Redondo and colorist Adriano Lucas seized it and stole the show on each page with the combination of Moonlight and old west Superman. They were simply born to bring this concept to life, and Ariana Maher's superb lettering brought it all together brilliantly. Coupled with an exciting cliffhanger, Superman #10 simply hits it out of the park. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: LOST #10 Superman: Lost is a series that ultimately placed more stock in concepts than execution. The final collision of mostly forgotten Senate subplots and time-travel twists provides a reset, of sorts, where none was really needed given Lost's status as a miniseries outside of continuity. Connecting the dots quickly provided in the final few pages takes far more attention than the story at hand. While it's evident that the issue is addressing broader themes of hope and purpose, it fails to address them in a clear or convincing manner. More than anything else, it's the depictions of superhero battles and alien oddities that helps to land this uneven miniseries. Despite any temporary confusion and messy connections, Carlo Pagulayan and José Luis (along with a small army of inkers) provide each moment with a visual impact often unearned by the story at hand. Perhaps Superman: Lost will read better when collected, but as the final installment of a sprawling, often disjointed narrative, Superman: Lost #10 can't convey half of what it hopes to. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 TITANS #7 Titans #7 is listed as a tie-in to DC's overarching "Beast World" event, and for the most part the issue straddles that line pretty well. Those moving to the next part of the story will get explanations as to why certain characters have been restored and why other characters are off the board completely, though the most important elements are in regards to Brother Eternity. Tom Taylor reveals the major connections between Brother Eternity and the events that got the event rolling in the first place, while also showing where he is now. You could still likely read the next chapter of Beast World without this issue though, as a few editors notes could get you up to speed enough to be off and running. That said, the banter between the remaining Titans, especially when the topic moves to Nightwing, are solid gold, and Starfire and Raven steal the show in multiple moments throughout the issue. Travis Moore and Tamra Bonvillain deliver on those sequences as well, especially when "Foxwing" is nearby. While this isn't 100% necessary to the overall "Beast World" event, it still provides major details and crucial context, and Titans fans will find plenty to enjoy if they decide to pick it up. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #5 Wonder Woman #5 is all set up and it ends up being another example of something that DC probably should have learned by now about Tom King's writing: it's not meant for issue by issue storytelling. It needs to be one collected story all once (though in this case, I'm still not sure that will help with quality as much of this story still feels like King doesn't really know what story he's trying to tell.) More than that, the pacing here is bad, King does not understand any of the Wonder Girls and writes them all very badly, and ultimately you get to the end of the issue and have mostly been lulled into thinking maybe this is good because he pulls some weird characters out to make up the opposition and uses a lot of narration. But that does not a good story make. The only real redemptive quality of this issue—and the series—is Sampere's incredible art. That is museum quality work. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 ALIEN #3 Alien continues to find its footing, blending horrifyingly cool visuals with just enough of an emotional core. Declan Shalvey's script jumps between different events with a tense ease, and his and Andrea Broccardo's art work fairly well to convey the brutality and humanity on display, even if the end result is still a little disorienting. After this issue, I can definitely see the potential with this Alien series as a whole. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42 "Gang War" continues to stall out in Amazing Spider-Man #42 as events resolve themselves with little pressure in order to set the stage for the event's final showdown (coming up next month). There's plenty of value to be found in Romita's return to depicting Kingpin and Typhoid Mary, including the issue's best comedic beat, but much of the action is concluded with little fanfare. Readers wouldn't be wrong to question why the past two issues spent so much focus on a confrontation that was essentially stalling for time – an issue called out by Spider-Man in this issue's pages. Romita isn't well served when depicting extended dialogue sequences either, especially when one of the two faces involved is the unchanging facade of Madame Masque. "Gang War" still possesses plenty of energy from the characters and style on the page, but the middle chapters have lost a lot of the early momentum. Readers can hope that with the end now in sight that things pick up in Amazing Spider-Man #43. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Dystopian stories about the future are at their strongest when they either present a cautionary tale about society's present ills or use the crumbling trappings of the present to show the fundamental truths about its heroes. While Avengers: Twilight tries to do both, it doesn't do either particularly well, at least in part because of a lack of purpose presented in its pages. I think this comic has promise (and has a creative team that's certainly capable of telling a good superhero story), but this issue isn't a strong opening chapter for what's supposed to be a marquee limited series. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #8 The story isn't necessarily as tight as it was when this new series first started, but Ewing's study of T'Challa as a man—not as a king or leader—is as fascinating as ever. Stripping all of his power away is one of the most interesting things to happen to T'Challa in quite a while, and allowing the actual character to shine through that adversity is making him even more compelling and relatable. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 CABLE #1 The tallest task for a comic book featuring two lead characters who are alternate timeline versions of one another is finding a way to make them work as a pair. They can't be too similar, but they also can't be polar opposites. Cable excels at giving Nate and Nathan enough similarities from shared experiences without making them different generation copies of one another. Getting those two right is half the battle, and this Cable series clearly made them a point of emphasis. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #4 Captain America's adventures as a werewolf come to an end, with the Howling Commandos successfully taking out a Nazi bunker. There's a pretty intense fight between Capwolf and another werewolf, with the art showing off the brutality that comes out when these soldiers are turned into supernatural creatures. Dum Dum Dugan gets a co-starring role and even a love interest, but the villains are pretty forgettable overall. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 DAREDEVIL #5 Daredevil's "Seven Deadly Sins" arc continues with She-Hulk being possessed by gluttony. Like with Envy, the reader will likely figure out what's going on long before Matt does, but what little we get of the fight between the two is fun. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #16 With the Baxter Building returned and families reunited, Fantastic Four #16 opts to look at a different quartet: the four children now living in Aunt Petunia's old home. It's homework-hijinks gone awry and combined with a fun bit of scientific history in a story that outperforms its seemingly simple premise. As the children concoct a universal solvent, the very concept creates a series of cause-and-effect relations that provide each of them an opportunity to showcase their role in the family. It's a delightful adventure that finds resonance in family dynamics while having plenty of fun with familiar high school tropes. Beyond the series' ongoing struggle to find an artist capable of consistently depicting The Thing well, it all looks sharp and falls in line with the series' tone and style, too. As frivolous asides go, it's hard to beat a fun one-and-done like this. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10 The penultimate issue of this Guardians of the Galaxy run illuminates the series' biggest tragedy – that it isn't continuing for countless more issues. The final defense of Grootspace makes way for some truly beautiful and sweet character moments, further proving the great grasp that Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing have on these characters. Kev Walker's art continues the cozy, but otherwordly majesty of the book's aesthetic, especially as the battle grows bigger. I'm heartbroken that this Guardians story is nearly at its end, but I know it will deliver one wallop of a finale. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #14 Iron Man's integration to the drama of mutantdom continues in an intriguing flair, but as a bit of filler issue for future stories. While Tony does take a bit of a backseat to these issue's events, his main involvement in the story is thoroughly entertaining, and might be the best instance of Gerry Duggan's dialogue and plotting succeeding. Andrea di Vito's art is great at some moments and absolutely awkward in others, but not in a way that necessarily derails the issue altogether. Overall, this got me a bit more curious to see what the future holds for Tony Stark. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 JACKPOT #1 "Gang War" is still commanding the streets of New York, and team Spider-Man is busier than ever trying to contain the chaos and find a way to stop it. That's opened up the door for Mary Jane to take a more direct role in pushing back against that chaos, leading us to Jackpot #1. MJ's Jackpot persona and power set are intriguing as concepts, and have been utilized well in the past. Much to Celeste Bronfman's credit, I was unexpectedly taken with the dynamic between MJ and Paul throughout the issue. The glimpses of MJ and Paul in therapy yielded several strong moments that I would've loved to see even more of, and MJ's interactions with other heroes like She-Hulk were also welcome. Unfortunately there were several moments of MJ dialogue that just took me right out of the story, including a major sequence that sets the tone for the rest of the issue. The action sequences by Joey Vazquez, Eric Gapstur, Edgar Delgado, and Erick Arciniega are stellar, especially when Electro is front and center. As a character and as a hero, this iteration of Jackpot just never clicked, and I found myself wanting more of MJ and Paul just dealing with life than anything in the Jackpot suit. I'm still excited for Jackpot's future, but this issue didn't push the character forward in the way that I'd hoped. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2.5 out of 5 MIGUEL O'HARA: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #3 Our introduction to Werewolf by Night 2099 is pretty straightforward. Creighton Russoff inherited his family's werewolf curse and has it triggered during a traumatic event. An evil corporation uses Werewolf by Night as its own attack dog, but Spidey 2099 sees enough in Werewolf by Night to open his eyes to the lies he's been fed. There's definitely setup for Werewolf by Night to show up again down the line in future 2099 stories. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #7 Miracleman: The Silver Age #7 concludes this miniseries focusing on Dickie Dauntless, once Young Miracleman, in a way that feels obvious in retrospect. Miracleman has built a paradise on Earth and set himself up as its god, but every Eden needs its snake, and every god needs its Satan. That the ending seems obvious only in retrospect, with Dickie's tale remaining enthralling throughout, speaks to Gaiman and Buckingham's storytelling abilities. The use of many two-page spreads to speak to the gravitas of Miracleman's status on Earth, his face turning away slowly, page by page, as he explains to Dickie the options that lay before him, and the subtle shifts in power balance depicted in panel compositions are the kind of thoughtful touches that elevate the tale beyond simple post-Authority era superhero deconstruction (setting aside that this is a story conceived years before The Authority). The issue's end tees up the final chapter of Gaiman and Buckingham's Miracleman saga, and will leave readers guessing and eager to see the story's finale. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #42 With his memory largely restored, Valance remembers he has a score to settle at Jabba's Palace, which puts him in the crosshairs of a threat larger than anyone could imagine. Though whether Valance has set a trap or Jabba has set a trap is yet to be seen, as the bounty hunter encounters figures from his past to settle some scores once and for all. Serving as the final issue of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, which has run for four years, issue #42 of the series is… fine. From the series' inception, the book had the potential to serve in a similar capacity to The Mandalorian, in that it cold have taken a one-note premise about one-dimensional characters and turned it into something much more rich, only to instead offer little more than surface-level storytelling. Over the course of 42 issues, the series has woven in and out of major Star Wars crossover events, meeting the bare minimum of expectations and moving on. Longtime fans of Beilert Valance were rewarded by seeing the figure become a canon component of the galaxy far, far away, and while it might not have been impressive, this issue did manage to deliver all the action and excitement that can be expected of this series. Amplifying the effectiveness of this final issue is the establishing of a connection between Valance and the rescue of Han Solo from carbonite in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, even if that connection is relatively tenuous and arbitrary. While we won't be sad to see Bounty Hunters gone, we know that none of these characters are going anywhere and the upcoming series focusing on Jango Fett brings much more potential in the realm of Star Wars storytelling, while still scratching that action-packed itch. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #4 The kidnapping of Leia sees Obi-Wan enlist the help of other outsiders in hopes of infiltrating an Imperial stronghold, while Leia herself proves to be very much her parents' child, using her wits to rebuke intimidation tactics. With Marvel Comics having recently released their adaptation of season two of The Mandalorian, in which our main character has to infiltrate an Imperial facility to rescue a younger companion, this chapter of the Obi-Wan Kenobi adaptation reminds us just how similar these storylines are, whereas the TV versions of the storylines aired years apart. This isn't to say that the source material is necessarily poor, but rather the timing of these adaptations highlights how redundant the storytelling trope can be in science fiction. What really holds this book back from really being anything worth investing in is that the locations, events, and lighting styles of this chapter of the journey highlight how the art style looks like nothing more than taking screenshots of the TV series and running them through an AI art generator. The style is too photorealistic without injecting anything unique to showcase the artist's talents, as multiple panels look like nothing more than pausing the TV show, running it through a social media filter, and publishing it. Everything feels static and frozen in time, robbing the overall narrative of any fulfilling momentum. This adaptation hasn't been especially egregious, though this chapter specifically highlighted a number of inherent flaws of the approach to an underwhelming result. – Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 2 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #3 Keeve and Sskeer are two of the better characters to come out of this High Republic initiative, both bringing unique elements to the Force as well as the Jedi Order. Some of the action gets a little murky but keeping those two at the center of the narrative has allowed Star Wars: The High Republic to remain a good read. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 WHITE WIDOW #3 It's a shame this is just a four-issue mini, because White Widow has continued setting the bar for Yelena as a solo artist. There's a wonderful blend of humor and action throughout this series and White Widow #3 isn't lacking in either department. The fights are brisk and the monologue is breezy, leading to an issue that's as fun as both of its predecessors. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN #30 As the X-Men prepare for their final showdown with Orchis, X-Men #30 opts to focus on one of the series' most rewarding sub-plots from the Krakoa-era: the romance of Synch and Talon. While a handful of pages play out other strands of the master plan, the focus is almost entirely on these two, including reflections in another iconic mutant romance. The pair's history is briefly recapped for new readers while they engage in a mission to undo one of Orchis' most daunting weapons. The mission itself and related action provides some opportunities for idiosyncratic visuals and a few humorous beats, but the heart of the story resonates in a bond established across years of comics (and millennia of plot). Phil Noto's soft and humanizing style fits that approach perfectly, especially in its final, cliffhanger splash page. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ARMY OF DARKNESS FOREVER #4 Tony Fleecs continues to find amazing ways to keep this Army of Darkness comic going and to make sure that readers remain on their toes. His unique way of storytelling really works here as every issue takes a left when you assume a right is coming, finding a good balance across its three distinct plotlines. Series artist Justin Greenwood, aided by colorist Brad Simpson, continues to imbue his signature style with what Army of Darkness fans know and love about the franchise. When it's all said and done this might be the most creative Army of Darkness comic ever. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK HAMMER: THE END #5 Black Hammer: The End powers through its penultimate issue with a brisk script that clips right on by. Lemire places the chess pieces right where they need to be for next month's finale, which has been set up significantly by this issue. After multiple issues of waiting for some development by Lucy Weber, readers finally get that movement here and the story is much, much better off because of it. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #2 There's not anything really wrong with The Bloody Dozen on its face, but the set-up for the series' storyline and the design work by series artist Alberto Jiménez Alburquerque is far more interesting than the actual writing of the issue. Charles Soule has a great idea for a story here but is apparently a little more interested in other elements of the comic's narrative which are frankly not as interesting as the flashback needed for the plot. Alburquerque's artwork keeps things moving though, with unique environments and clear action work. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BOREALIS #2 Borealis #2 provides a more coherent narrative – one that's not difficult to piece together, at the very least. Most of the issue consists of cliche-ridden gangster dialogue in which everyone—cop, criminal, or other—speaks in a similar cadence to showcase how serious everything is. The occasional appearance of an ill-defined monster tied to native traditions might shake up those events, but it remains a void of context, especially considering only one issue remains in this story. Action sequences often struggle to create clear connections between individual panels, which is exacerbated by groups of thugs who look, dress, and speak in similar fashion. As Borealis plugs away toward its conclusion, there's at least some sense that whatever dark mysteries this story is oriented around might be addressed before it ends. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 COBRA COMMANDER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] If you're invested in the Energon Universe and its various books, Cobra Commander #1 won't waste your time. But of all the miniseries involved in the Energon Universe, it's the weakest start by far. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 CREEPSHOW #5 This first story in this issue follows an all-too-real situation of a politician aiming to eradicate literature pushing "ideological agendas," only for him to be taken to task for his harmful policies. The formula of many Creepshow stories is to explore an already-heightened scenario and then twist audience expectations on their heads, and while the first half of the book feels relatively obvious in its setup, the payoff feels entirely unpredictable and delivers something that could only be offered in the pages of a comic book, managing to both be horrifying and also feel like an homage to Looney Tunes' "Duck Amuck." The story makes for one of the most ambitiously creative entries into the entire Volume 2 of this Creepshow run. The second story similarly pays its respects to readers and their love of comics, as a boy feeds the monster under his bed his comic book collection, which results in a conflict when his parents aim to destroy his beloved books. The twist is relatively satisfying, though does get into the heavy-handed realms that we were worried the first story would venture into, while also ending on a slightly-too-endearing sendoff. While the first story is definitely the standout of this installment, it almost feels like the flow overall would be improved had the stories swapped order so that this volume could have ended on a much stronger note, but looking back on this five-issue run, it shows a triumphant return for Creepshow that we hope returns imminently. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THE DEVIANT #3 Shifting focus to one of the most important side characters in the series, and largely excluding the two leads from the issue, gives The Deviant #3 an added layer of intrigue and emotional depth. The flashbacks to the timeline of the murders also paint a vivid, dangerous picture, in ways you might not have been expecting. This creative team is firing on all cylinders. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #6 The ending of The Enfield Gang Massacre was shown in the series' opening pages – yet it still came as a heartbreaking surprise. That much is a testament to how well Condon and Phillips draw readers in with this particular Western, which puts character over story first. Six issues later, it feels like we've lost a friend as we're filled with rage at the injustices of the Old West. Long live Enfield. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 FACELESS AND THE FAMILY #3

Matt Lesniewski's pencil work in Faceless and the Family is simply superb. Each page turn reveals new wonders and oddities with delicate lines conveying a constant sense of motion and weights within each panel. The split narrative featured in issue #3 juxtaposes an outstanding action sequence that will put any superhero comic on the stands this week to shame with a much more quiet and emotionally unsettling series focused upon Faceless. As the story is constructed with wild concepts and over-the-top characters, there's a tenderness present throughout as every expression and detail is grounded in emotional expressions, regardless of whether there's a face to be seen. This penultimate installment is another outstanding presentation of a one-of-a-kind comics style with a surreal tale perfectly suited to that aesthetic. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #303 G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #303 is primarily about the forming of an uneasy alliance between Serpentor-Khan, with his rabble of mutant cannibals, and the AI hivemind called Revanche. The creators make subtle use of the comic book form to tell the story and build a tense atmosphere. Upon first meeting, Serpentor-Khan and Alpha-001, the individual designated to speak for Revanche, are framed in dueling panels, each more tightly framed than the last. Throughout the issue, one or the other takes over an entire tier of the page as they seem to take control of the ongoing jockeying for position. It all builds to the issue's final panel, in which Serpentor-Khan and Alpha-001 share equal space within a panel for the first time, neatly unified as they relish an apparent victory over the Joes. The entirety of this inward-looking conflict is contrasted against the Joes' preparation to defend their base, the Pit, against outside threats, represented by a single-page conversation between Duke and Spirit that pulls further and further out until the reader can enjoy the same gorgeously rendered sunset that they are. There are spots in the issue where the exposition is cumbersome, but it's hard to argue with this level of smart visual storytelling. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 INVASIVE #2 Invasive returns with its second issue this week, and it is just as dark as you'd expect. Filled with muted colors and bright scares, Invasive is the perfect spooky read that will leave you checking over your shoulder whenever you flip the page. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 KAPTARA: UNIVERSAL TRUTHS #6 The conclusion of Kaptara is bound to satisfy readers who discovered the series in 2015 and 2023 alike. While the climactic battles on Kaptara deliver an abundance of absurd humor, the focus in Universal Truths #6 turns to the aftermath with sequences of Keith returned to Earth in the future woven throughout. That structure provides plenty of space to explore the series' romantic relationships and grapple with their challenges. The comedy offers an excellent counterpoint to a shining sense of sincerity as characters discuss the nature and struggles of romantic love. Keith Kanga emerges as a hero for his choices, not an excess of violence, and provides a surprising and well-earned final few pages bound to elicit smiles and tears, rather than laughter. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 KILL YOUR DARLINGS #5

Kill Your Darlings takes a surprising turn with its fifth issue, centered entirely around Rose's mother and the circumstances of her birth. You'll likely be expecting the book to jump back to Rose' current predicament at some point, making the "to be continued" page honestly feel like a rug pull. Still, it's the same tragic, heart-wrenching writing that has made this series so emotionally impactful. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 KILLER QUEENS 2 #4 Killer Queens 2 is back with its fourth issue, and the update puts our heroes into a battle royale. With their lives and freedom at stake, all eyes are on the pair as they fight to bring down a royal tyrant. So if action is your thing, this latest issue is right up your alley. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 OPERATION SUNSHINE #4

Operation Sunshine #4 highlights what I'm coming to realize is the general everything about this book: it's a great concept that really needs to be something other than a comic. Operation Sunshine #4 goes deep into the history of Anwar and his family drama and it's useful, critical information, but it almost overwhelms the issue because once again, this is a book of set up with little action. Given that most of this title thus far has been tell not show, it makes for a bit of a dragging pace. That said, the mission does start to gel here near the end and all that backstory is a fun read. Overall? It's not a bad issue. I just wish the creative team had a better grasp of the format. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 OUR BONES DUST #2 Ben Stenbeck's work on Our Bones Dust continues to impress. Having previously established his world and characters in a very strong first issue, Stenbeck now pulls back the curtain even more to reveal not only more about the world but the political satire that he has cooking at the heart of it all. Stenbeck has been a master at staging throughout his comics career and while he continues to show off that he's nearly unmatched in that department Our Bones Dust #2 also confirms that he can reveal character details visually too. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext