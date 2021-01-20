Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/20/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #1, Future State: Catwoman #1, and I Breathed a Body #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 BATMAN/CATWOMAN #2 To be perfectly honest, this book really isn't living up to its billing as a Batman and Catwoman story. This is a Catwoman story with Batman thrown in as a supporting character here and there while Selina works out her own personal justice against the Joker while using Andrea Beaumont's suffering as her cause. It's not a bad story. And the issue is certainly lovely to look at thanks to Clay Mann's art. But everything feels so superficial. King stuffs the book with timeline shifts that, while not confusing, are unnecessary and then spends most of the time with a sort of bloated dance around pretty much every point he's trying to make. Even the cat-and-mouse came that Selina is playing with Joker feels cheap, plasticky somehow. Compounding that is that what feels like something that should be a Phantasm story has just been shuffled into creating pain for someone else. Not a bad book, but certainly not a great one, Batman/Catwoman #2 is enjoyable enough but that only holds if you remain on the surface. Any real scrutiny just weakens the whole issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 DCEASED: DEAD PLANET #7 DCeased: Dead Planet comes to its roaring and satisfying conclusion, and few people can take you on an emotional roller coaster ride like Tom Taylor. Taylor has mastered the art of sinking a cast to their lowest point just before the new hope dawns, and this issue is filled with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, resulting in a series finale that you simply can’t turn away from. One victory leads to another sacrifice while another tragic ending is what paves the way for victory, and each twist hits you like a mack truck thanks to the excellent artwork from Trevor Hairsine and colorist Rain Beredo. That said, while many heroes have their moment to shine, this is really a book about John Constantine. Taylor crafts a truly satisfying arc for the fan-favorite character, one that accentuates just how lethal he can be on the field of battle but also one that highlights the man behind the snark and magic that so many fans have fallen in love with over the years. It’s a fitting way to end a harrowing but phenomenal series, and what a ride it turned out to be. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: CATWOMAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Future State: Catwoman #1 is one of the event’s best debuts so far because it dives directly into the story at hand. With very limited space it seizes upon the excitement of a train heist and uses that familiar plot to both introduce readers to this dystopian vision of Gotham and thrill them with a fast-paced adventure. It is the exceptional example of a superhero comic steeped in lore that can still show readers what it’s all about rather than telling them in unending narrative captions. Writer Ram V emphasizes action and natural dialogue, allowing artist Otto Schmidt to deliver a story that races along. Regardless of readers pre-existing knowledge, Catwoman #1 offers a perfect introductory point bound to thrill newcomers and die hard fans alike. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: IMMORTAL WONDER WOMAN #1 Although Immortal Wonder Woman feels slightly disconnected from the overall "Future State" event, it proved to be a gorgeous and complicated addition to it. The main story follows Diana in a world on the brink of discussion, as her trip down memory lane and her fight for the future come to a head. Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad’s narrative is a bit more esoertic than fans might be expecting, but there's a beauty to that, especially when coupled with the lush and gorgeous art from Jen Bartel. The issue’s second story, which revolves around Nubia, feels like it’s on the cusp of establishing something exciting, and allows its titular protagonist to shine in a lot of ways. LL McKinney’s script is genuinely awesome, and Alitha Martinez and Mark Morales’ work on the art is superbly dynamic. Immortal Wonder Woman won’t be for everyone, but it will undoubtedly strike a chord with a lot of Future State's readers. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN #2 Future State: The Next Batman #2 had a lot riding on its shoulders. With the first issue being such a bold and brilliantly executed knockout of an issue, it would be all too easy for the second round to slip a little, especially in terms of the lead story about the titular next Batman. However, this second issue manages to hit the ground and just keep on going. John Ridley is reinventing Batman with every line he writes, taking the familiar parts of the world Batman fans have known for generations and creating something new, something raw, and something that feels more organic and authentically Batman than anything we've seen in the main continuity in a long, long time. This week, that means laying down some of the complexities and internal conflicts by showing Tim Fox's Batman as perhaps being a bit more outgunned and in a sense more thoughtful than his predecessor ever was. The other two stories in the issue are also fantastic, with this week's "Batgirls" possibly being even better than "The Next Batman." Simply put, this book from cover to cover is a revelation and it's brilliant. If this is the future of the DC Universe, these are absolutely the stories we need. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) THE AVENGERS #41 "Enter The Phoenix" has not been what I necessarily expected, but that's actually a positive thing. Writer Jason Aaron and artist Javier Garron have delivered the epic superhero battles we expected coming in, but not in the typical format, and one of the arc's most intriguing elements is seeing these very different heroes take on each other in their own creative and at times humorous ways. Garron and colorist David Curiel have stepped up to the plate as well, with killer Phoenix designs that I actually want to see again down the line. The exchanges between the Black Panther and Nighthawk are especially entertaining, as they essentially have a Phoenix powered courtroom duel.

Marvel #1 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) THE AVENGERS #41 "Enter The Phoenix" has not been what I necessarily expected, but that’s actually a positive thing. Writer Jason Aaron and artist Javier Garron have delivered the epic superhero battles we expected coming in, but not in the typical format, and one of the arc’s most intriguing elements is seeing these very different heroes take on each other in their own creative and at times humorous ways. Garron and colorist David Curiel have stepped up to the plate as well, with killer Phoenix designs that I actually want to see again down the line. The exchanges between the Black Panther and Nighthawk are especially entertaining, as they essentially have a Phoenix powered courtroom duel. If the arc can ride this momentum and find an ending as creative as its character lineup, this will be one of the more entertaining Phoenix stories in recent memory. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BLACK CAT #2 Black Cat #2 moves quickly, but it thankfully keeps its pace restrained in in ways that make sense. Rescuing Doctor Strange and immediately having the hero attempt to save the day would’ve been an easy way out, but after seeing how Black Cat’s story is progressing so far, I’d much rather see her continue to take the lead as she did in the second issue. Her improvisation and resourcefulness have been plenty satisfying alone with an entirely new level of potential laid out in front of her now after the second issue’s cliffhanger ending. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 CABLE #7 I'm shocked that the best X-Men book on the market is Cable, but Duggan and Noto have found their groove with this take on the teenage son of Scott Summers. Not missing a beat following the "X of Swords" event, Nathan is presented with a familiar threat via a disturbing adventure with Rachel. This is definitely the X-Book to check out if you can only pick one outside of Hickman's foray. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Its brisk pace will be attractive to those looking for page-to-page, blood-pumping martial arts action, even though it's often easy to get lost. Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon wastes zero time getting into the thick of it and these 20 pages zip by in the blink of an eye with one beautiful action set piece after the next. It might be too fast at points, but that's entirely forgivable for the fun you'll have when reading this comic book. Iron Fist is finally back with his title, and this debut delivers an exciting start. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KING IN BLACK #3 Donny Cates couldn't resist bringing Thor into this Venom crossover event, and thank Knull for that. The stories that connect both Venom and Thor are coming full-circle, and the team up between Dylan and the God of Thunder is a rather exciting one to watch unfold. As a matter of fact, King in Black does a solid job with all of its Avengers characters. Even Iron Man is a welcome addition to this roster, which is so rarely the case these days. You may lose some of the book's magic if you spend too much time thinking about every little detail, but this is a damn fun ride, just how event books should be. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #1 Maestro has been a joy to read over the past year and that continues so far with War & Pax. The latest series from longtime Hulk writer Peter David continues Maestro's quest for world domination, although the way in which Maestro himself is now looking to carry out this pursuit has changed. Rather than ruling with an iron fist, Maestro is hoping that politics will be the path forward. This first issue is full of action and intrigue that sets things in motion quite well. The final panel also brings about a surprise that I'm very much excited to see expanded upon in subsequent chapters. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #7 On her mission for Domina Tagge, Aphra attempts to enlist Sana Starros along for the journey, which requires reuniting with a figure from her past that has a less than favorable opinion of her. Aphra isn't the only one scheming, as one of the many people she's wrong is also putting their own plan into motion that will likely lead to a fateful rendezvous. The previous issue had a promising start to a new journey for Aphra, with this follow-up having to focus more on advancing the pieces across the board than dealing anything exceptionally engaging. While it's a delight to see Aphra and Sana's chemistry together, there are a number of deviations from the title character that don't hold the same charm, ultimately leading to a mediocre result. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 X-FORCE #16 My ideal issue of superhero comics is one that effortlessly blends its overarching thematic drive with the action and intrigue of its story. Most series offer both, but it’s rare to see them woven together as naturally as they are in X-Force #16. As the team prepares to address a parasitic growth in the ocean, that very problem draws out metaphors for Krakoa and its foreign intelligence service’s greatest harms. Beast's fascination with weaponizing a flaw, rather than addressing its harm, clarifies where this series is heading and analogies to tumors make for a potent critique of this team and its very real sources of inspiration. In the midst of so many clear thematic expressions is a thrilling deep sea adventure featuring engrossing layouts and stunning panels from artist Joshua Cassara. Four long vertical panels create a clear sense of depth and a rapid descent formed by individual figures and coloring, and the one splash page in X-Force #16 earns every bit of space it consumes. X-Force has been a consistent source of quality and depth throughout the "Dawn of X" and makes it clear in issue #16 that this standard will only be improved during "Reign of X." It is an outstanding achievement on its own and one that enhances the entire line of comics surrounding it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ABBOTT: 1973 #1 This return to the world of Abbott feels like it's getting off to a slow start. The plot that Ahmed has introduced in this first issue isn't one that feels to be building off of the original series in a profound way. The social commentary does remain on point, however, if a bit heavy-handed. Meanwhile, the larger plot involving Abbott and her battle with the Umbra also has no driving motivation behind it at this point. With this being only a five-issue run, the next installment feels like it will need to do quite a bit for me to become more invested in this follow-up series. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BARBALIEN: RED PLANET #3 Barbalien has been a title that increases in quality with each passing page, something that says alot beings it's been a stellar title since its first very first panel. Three issues in, and this book is the best its ever been as it fires on all cylinders every step of the way. A sci-fi epic at heart, Tate Brombal has taken this heroic world created by Lemire and Ormston and uses it to craft a very human and deeply personal tale. Even though it involves capes—it's much more than that. The pacing is the slowest a comic can be, but it works. In fact, it works incredible well because of this character-driven story that discusses real, relatable issues and situations. There's just enough of that "supe action" to keep things very interesting, though this is a rare occasion where one can do without it. I've said it before, and I'll say it again here—if you're not reading Barbalien, you're missing out on one of the best indie comics of the past year, there's no doubt about it. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CRIMSON FLOWER #1 To be frank, I'm not sure what I expected heading into this. Regardless, Crimson Flower comes in above any expectations I had, as Kindt and Lesniewski craft a tale the subverts your thoughts at every turn. This title plays as if it's very Wickian, in the sense the scope and tone of it is something ripped straight from the John Wick franchise. It's small in scope, but the story at hand isn't something that needs a blockbuster-style setup or extravagant set pieces. Instead, our protagonist is a street-level vigilante hellbent on vengeance, hoping to track down those who murdered her family—yet, there's a twist. Using Russian folk tales to help push the overall narrative forward, this book is wholly unique, and a grand introduction to a promising story. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 THE EXPANSE#2 The second issue of The Expanse from Corinna Bechko and Alejandro Aragon is an uneven installment. While The Expanse's gritty sci-fi doesn't come through as clearly here as on the television series, Bechko does well to convey the character's voices. Aragon provides some lovely spacescapes while Bobbie is outdoors on Mars and a smart layout when she's communicating with someone indoors, allowing Franceso Segala to use contrasting blue and red colors. But Aragon's indoor spaces are dull, and his faces strangely scrawled. There's a lovely layout of Bobbie tending to a wound counterbalanced by a murky sequence of Chrisjen avoiding a pursuer. Unfortunately, this issue's flaws are equal to its successes. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 I BREATHED A BODY #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] While there are a few different issues that could have been perfected before hitting print, this debut offers horror fans and comic book readers looking for a flash of terror something to dig into and a premise interesting enough to bring them back for more. I Breathed A Body might not roar out of the gate, but it is definitely prepared to roar past the finish line thanks to the strong bones of its story and an abundance of creepy visuals. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #12 Killadelphia is a book that gets a bit richer and a bit more uncomfortable to read with each issue and while it's lost a bit of momentum in recent installments due to multiple storylines going at once, things finally start to come back to center in Killadeliphia #12. Abigail Adams finally thinks she has the upper hand while James and his father are both closing in while still other forces are coming together to try to stop Abigail, all of it woven with some interesting political and cultural commentary. While Killadelphia #12 maintains some of the odd transitions and disjointed storytelling until its final pages—and there's a gratuitous child death early on that may be off-putting—when it does come together there are two shocking turns back to back that makes everything in this arc pay off. It's a complicated issue of a complicated story, but at least this installment makes the effort worth it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MISKATONIC #3 Miskatonic continues its meandering attempt to build a unified Lovecraft story, bringing in characters from most of Lovecraft's best known works and mixing them in with a salacious bomber/murder plot. The two biggest problems with the comics is that it 1) relies on one of the main protagonists being almost willfully ignorant of the occult trappings of the stories to the point of unbelievability and 2) is extremely dull and lifeless. This entire comic feels like it's just going through the motions, which is a shame because the core premise had the promise to be interesting. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 ONCE & FUTURE #15 The way writer Kieron Gillen spins Arthurian lore in Once & Future has been one of the series’ biggest draws, as Gillen spins it in creative ways while also unpacking it so as to not overcomplicate or overwhelm the reader. There’s more evidence of this in Once & Future #15, but compared to previous issues, this can get a bit hard to follow if you haven’t been closely following along since the series started, though even if you have you might need to reread a section or two. I even had to go back and reread a section to make sure I had wrapped my head around it properly, and while I got the gist, I can see how some might get a little topsy turvy with Nimue’s story, specifically in regards to how she found Lancelot. That’s a major part of the issue, but not the only noteworthy one, as the dynamic between Duncan and Gran is stellar as always, and some of the dialogue between Nimue and Rose is truly wonderful. Wonderful is also how I would describe the artwork from artist Dan Mora and colorist Tamra Bonvillain, painting this world with gorgeous greens, vivid golds, and piercing blues. Once & Future continues to be one of the most compelling and unique series in comics, and while this issue can get a little heady at times, it still adds even more richness to an already rich world. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 POWER RANGERS #3 Writer Ryan Parrott has added so many new layers and characters to the Power Rangers mythology, and he’s done so yet again with the addition of the Horrid. Seeing the Rangers out of their depth against a completely new enemy is what makes this series so compelling, but that’s also why it’s just a little disappointing that we’re already moving on. Granted, they are still around and going to play a part in the greater mythology, and the battle that plays out delivers a delightful mix of high octane action (courtesy of artist Francesco Mortarino and colorist Raul Angulo), dazzling Zord fights, and sassy dialogue, but I could’ve gone at least one more issue before departing this part of the adventure. It’s a testament to The Horrid that I’m sad to see them go so soon, but I’m sure we’ll be seeing them sooner than we think, and that last page hook promises even more great things are coming down the pike. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 RAIN LIKE HAMMERS #1 For once I would recommend reading the final pages of a comic before reading the entire thing as creator Brandon Graham reveals his thesis in the closing pages which illuminate the intentions of Rain Like Hammers more clearly. The series paints a picture of a world that is so much like our own but through the dystopian lens of complacency. Rain Like Hammers’ lead character goes to work, eats junk food, watches tv, and ponders existence beyond the bubble of his world. Graham’s tremendous artwork is hypnotic throughout, as he examines the micro and macro of life that feels uniquely distant and all too familiar. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY: EVER AFTER #4 The final issue of this miniseries starts with an exciting and promising adventure. Rick and Morty are as Rick and Morty as they've been all series, the dialogue is top-notch, and the interactions between all of the characters are well-thought out. It seems as though this finale is going to be a good one. That is, until it doesn't. The third act quickly spirals into a messy ending that goes from point A to point B without ever actually accomplishing anything. The whole story just sort of ends. It makes the exciting build-up in the first 15 pages feel like a waste, which is really disappointing given its impressive start. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 THE SCUMBAG #4 Much like we saw just the issue prior, Rick Remender is certainly not afraid to inject political motivations. What with everything that's going on in the year 2021 already, the story here is something that couldn't be more timely. This issue in particular starts out exactly like one'd expect from a title called "The Scumbag," as Ernie Ray Clementine carries on his title as the world's worst person. By the end, however, Remender almost has readers sympathizing for the protagonist, not matter how much of a puke he really is. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SEVEN TO ETERNITY #16 Seven To Eternity has played with the ideas of redemption, expectations, and fighting your base instincts throughout its run, but those things all come to a head in a spectacular way in the series’ penultimate issue. Writer Rick Remender conjures up a very personal story of one man’s fight against ideals and his own nature, a conflict he is faced with as his child looks on and all the weight that brings. Thing is that is at the center of a battle epic in scale as our ragtag group of heroes look to save all those people tethered to The Mud King’s whispers. Thing is they aren’t exactly heroic all the time, and in fact, there’s a whole lot of grey not just in their ambitions and goals but also in their personal boundaries and how far they’d go to save someone they love. That temptation to go a bit too far is everywhere, and as a result, the tension in this book is at an all-time high, as you never know which way the wind is going to turn your favorite character. Artist Jerome Opena and colorist Matt Hollingsworth deliver a stellar issue as well, filing every sequence with bold flashes of color and crackling energy that few can replicate. I have absolutely no idea how this will end, but then again that's kind of the fun of it, and the finale cannot get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5