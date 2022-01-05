Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/5/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Inferno #4, Dark Knights of Steel #3, and Apache Delivery Service #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #5

Every time I read it, I’m still blown away that a book like Arkham City: The Order of the World exists—much less in the excellent, spellbinding form that it takes. Dan Watters’ script takes the weirdest possible corners of Gotham lore and crafts a fascinating and heartbreaking character drama for them, and Dani’s art is breathtaking, whether in a wild action sequence or in a static conversation between two characters. Arkham City: The Order of the World is truly one of a kind, and this issue only further proves that. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

BATMAN #119

Batman #119 firmly solidifies the idea that Joshua Williamson’s run on Batman is not only going to be a very welcome departure from the runs of James Tynion IV and Tom King that preceded it, but it’s also finally delivering on the aspects of the character that King and Tynion tried for but didn’t quite reach—a Batman brought down to earth, as it were, by some major blows who has to almost start from scratch all while dealing with the very dire threats Batman brings into play. This issue in particular delves further into the revelation that Lex Luthor is funding Batman Inc. as well as offers up a bit more of the mystery of Abyss, but what works especially well in this issue outside of it simply being a solid and engaging story is how Williamson approaches Bruce Wayne/Batman. Here we see Bruce dealing with genuine limitations that come with having lost his fortune as well as the realities of his own emotions in one particularly solid panel. We also see Batman, at least for the moment, genuinely out of his league as it were, something that is very reminiscent of the vigilante just starting out. Additionally, the art here is crisp and bright—none of the endless dreariness that has held so many recent issues of Batman in a death grip. This issue is, on every page, a breath of fresh air and while I do still have some reservations about Abyss, I’m eagerly along for the ride. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

CRUSH & LOBO #8

The final chapter of the excellent Crush & Lobo series suffers from a case of narrative indecision, seemingly caught between providing a sense of closure and leaving the conclusion open-ended enough for a sequel. Mariko Tamaki acknowledges this with its glib metatextual humor, which the issue pushes to Deadpool levels in this final installment. Because it seems to be leaning into future Crush adventures, Crush & Lobo #8 is primarily cathartic action. Crush grows and acknowledges certain things, and the issue includes some light lampooning of the way society thinks of rehabilitation, but there’s little resolution. But when Amancay Nahuelpan and Tamra Bonvillain provide the series’ signature dynamic artwork and neon colors, it’s hard to argue with the final product. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #3

Dark Knights of Steel #3 is a fantastic comic, one that tells a great story unshackled by the constraints of continuity. Almost every character in the series is a recognizable one, but the new setting and backgrounds free them to behave in new and interesting ways. While those behaviors are often bloody in nature, it feels organic and inevitable instead of crude and shocking. No one is safe in Dark Knights of Steel and that’s making for an excellent story. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1047

Over the past few issues, Detective Comics has seen the rise of Arkham Tower, a new skyscraper at the heart of Gotham dedicated to supposedly radical mental health treatment. Given the rather controversial nature of the “Arkham” brand, it seemed like a matter of when and not if Arkham Tower would go horrifically sideways. In this week’s issue of Detective Comics, we learn that the inmates would take over the proverbial asylum in 24 days. (You can insert your shocked Pikachu face here.) With Batman now gone from Arkham, it’s up to the rest of the Bat-Family to save the day, but their operatives are struggling to deal with… whatever has taken hold of the asylum. Like so many other things related to the Batman line these days, it seems that a proper build to disaster has been skipped in the name of “the next big event.” Luckily, it at least seems like the skyscraper disaster horror setup hinted at in this issue seems intriguing. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #3

Justice League Incarnate decided to crank up the meta-narrative for issue #3, which includes President Superman and Dr. Multiverse writing issues of DC Comics to try and progress the story further (and yes, their editor winds up being a villain). There are still some fun bits as the story jumps between universes but your milage will vary wildly based on how well you can stomach that aforementioned plot. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #7

The end of Justice League Infinity has arrived, and it might be the most “comic book-y” of the entire series. The script from DeMatteis and Tucker pushes sequential storytelling to the brink, and the artwork from Ethen Beavers is one of the only styles that could work with such a plot. It’s equal parts Kirby and Ditko with delightful Perez homages sprinkled throughout. Even then, Beavers work is outstanding in its own right—homages or not. The plot runs thin at times, especially as it nears the end of this run, but the combination of concept and lineart is definitely enough to keep someone engaged throughout. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #2

One-Star Squadron commits to the bit with some of the most downtrodden superheroes imaginable. Issue #2 showcases Minute Man as its featured loser in a series of defeats that would be well-suited to an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The jokes often reach that very high standard with a great mix of physical comedy, wordplay, and background gags. Amidst Minute Man’s trevails the offices of HEROZ4U feature some minor intrigue hinted at in the prior issue. That this portion feels tacked-on to an issue focused upon a character barely introduced in the debut speaks to underlying issues in pacing and plotting. The bit is obvious and well delivered, but it’s not connected to much of a story. Power Girl seems inserted solely to create conflict, Crimebuster who featured so prominently in the previous issue has disappeared altogether, and every other body at the office remains interesting in appearance only. A good bit can support a one-shot, but One-Star Squadron is in need of something more to support its humor and visual charm. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SOUL PLUMBER #4

Soul Plumber is certainly one of the weirdest comics currently out there, but I don’t say this lightly: it’s one of the best and this week’s Soul Plumber #4 is a strong highlight of just how excellent the series is. Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski continue to deliver on a truly bonkers horror-tinged story that involves other realms and aliens and mayhem and all the foul-mouthed weird the book has given so far, but it also digs a bit deeper into religion as a concept, the idea that what we see as divine might actually be something else (and something vastly more sinister) all while peeling back the hypocrisy of the church and delivering an uncomfortable but oddly satisfying skewering of predatory fringe cults and those drawn into their madness. All of this goes down while somehow keeping up the action and never losing sight of the pure, but warped, intentions of our central character, Edgar, who truly just wants to do good even as the story gets darker and stranger on every page. This issue is unholy in the best way and it it forces the reader to genuinely think about the nature of faith and it’s brilliant. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD #11

The Suicide Squad is at its best when high stakes and dark humor converge, but a little lighthearted meta fun makes the combo all the better, and Suicide Squad #11 has it in spades. Robbie Thompson and Dennis Hopeless fill the issue with delightful homages to some of the big guns at that other major comic book company, and it all works because the book is always in on the joke. Meanwhile, the continued backstabbing within Waller’s camp and the incoming rebellion of Flag’s forces helps ground the zanier elements, while Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Dexter Soy, and Marcelo Maiolo combine to craft gorgeous fight sequences with character moments sprinkled in along the way. There is a somewhat jarring jump towards the final few pages that will hopefully become clearer next issue, and some might not appreciate how much the book (namely Ambush Bug) breaks the fourth wall, but I enjoyed it from beginning to end, and next issue’s climactic battle can’t get here soon enough. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #6

Superman: Son of Kal-El has been a delightful series that has done a great deal of work in fleshing out Jon Kent as a next generation Superman in a way that is real and compelling, though much of the series thus far has been very focused on that personal aspect of things. This week’s Superman: Son of Kal-El #6 circles back a bit to connect to the “action” of things, specifically the attack on the Kent farm, and brings the brewing conflict between Jon and Bendix into focus while also incorporating other figures, such as Lois Lane and Robin. While it would be easy to dismiss this as simple exposition, there’s a lot of nuance here in how it sets things up and we get a much stronger sense of how the individual parts work together. This isn’t filler—it’s connective tissue, well-written, and presented with beautiful art and color. Superman: Son of Kal-El #6 serves as a strong reminder that not every issue of a superhero comic has to be all action or have something on fire to be satisfying and worthy and to keep things going forward. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

WORLD OF KRYPTON #2

All of the pieces to World of Krypton are familiar. The planet’s inevitable demise, the heroism of the Els, and the tyranny of the Zods are all elements that read like fate. What’s excellent about World of Krypton is how these so familiar pieces are presented and woven together in a story that aspires to the heights of Shakespearean tragedy. Talk of great houses and ambitions bound for failure are all wrapped in characters of enormous will. Each issue presents them with notable leaps forward and does so with the presentation of yet more familiar elements, like the discovery of the Phantom Zone. All of this is witnessed in an impeccably alien atmosphere as Oeming imagines Krypton as a place perpendicular to our own settings and culture. It’s odd in an inviting fashion that regularly reminds readers of the wonders that are soon to be lost. World of Krypton fulfills the promise of its debut in presenting a comprehensive reimagining of Superman’s earliest origins that does not rely on nostalgia. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #84

Doctor Octopus returns to The Amazing Spider-Man this week as he sets his sights on the Beyond Corporation, which brings him into inevitable conflict with Ben Reilly. Ock presents with a classic style as artist Paco Medina accompanies his bowl cut with a wide, white suit and arms that pull inspiration from Ditko. The battle between Ock and Spidey in these pages is a delight to watch unfold as their familiarity with one another makes the outing read like a college football rivalry, even if it doesn’t justify the use of space in a splash and spread. Most of issue #84 is dedicated to set up, however, and that makes this week’s installment seem a bit light. Outside of the conflict, there are simply spinning wheels whether they’re focused on Beyond’s obvious dark side or Ben’s romantic tensions. If asked what happens in these pages, it’s difficult to say more than, “Doc Ock returns.” That may be enough to provide some style points, but it doesn’t make a $3.99 comic seem any more satisfying upon reflection. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK WIDOW #13

We’re only a week into the new year, but Black Widow #13 has easily established itself as one of the best comic issues of 2022. Told in one essentially-unflinching action sequence, Natasha’s past in Madripoor against the villainous Living Blade begins to be revealed. From top to bottom, this issue is incredible from Kelly Thompson’s impeccable script to, the kineticism and sartorial flair provided by guest artist Rafael T. Pimentel, to the stunning retro colors provided by Jordie Bellaire. This issue is perfect in every single way. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #2

What seems apparent from the second issue is Derek Landy is taking the opportunity to delve into Captain America and Iron Man’s shared history. More importantly, many of their recent controversies and disagreements like the superhero Civil War, the Fifty-State Initiative, and Hydra’s evil Captain America from Secret Empire are all addressed. Sure, both Avengers are working together to help catch a fairly new villain who is looking to make a name for herself, but the real story comes from the two of them talking out their issues. Art from Angel Unzueta, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Joe Caramagna works best in the smaller, quieter scenes, but also holds up when the action begins. Veronica Eden has a long way to go before she can be considered a viable threat, and she is already on the verge of being overshadowed by the villain teased for the next issue. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #35

If you happen to be a fan of the Captain Marvel mythology, you’re quite in luck, as “The Last of Marvels” part four is loaded with fan favorites, mysterious returns, and fresh concepts that will have any fan losing their mind. Writer Kelly Thompson gives us the Carol and Phyla team-up we’ve wanted since the story started, but that’s far from the only fight that will have fans hyped, and Artist Sergio Davila and Colorist Jesus Aburtov make sure those deliver the action you’ve come to expect from the series. We don’t get much in the way of answers regarding Vox Supreme’s actual plan or who the new entity is that Carol has seemingly created, but the mysteries do become more compelling by issue’s end, and a returning hero opens up another box of intriguing questions as well. Those last two pages effectively set the hook for the big finale too, making Captain Marvel #35 a must-read for fans of the character. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE DARKHOLD: OMEGA #1

The Darkhold: Omega wraps up this string of connected one-shots by bringing all of the corrupted heroes back together for a final showdown with Chthon. This works well as a plot device in theory, but stumbles in execution. Some of the corrupted heroes don’t even resemble their previously introduced selves and none of them refer to the events or alterations that left them “corrupted.” Instead, they are simply cruel caricatures with darker color palettes. Together, they fight a magical battle with objectives and opportunities redefined whenever is convenient. The end result is a lot of colorful energy moving towards a resolution with no apparent internal logic. It’s still splashy and strange, plus Doom is consistent and an effective anti-hero throughout, but it’s never genuinely satisfying. Nonetheless, The Darkhold is undoubtedly the best Scarlet Witch story to emerge from the past year of Marvel comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1

Elektra: Black, White & Blood starts out strong with “Red Dawn” by Charles Soule, Mark Bagley, John Dell, and Edgar Delgado, and delivers what is easily my favorite story of the issue. Elektra’s lethal prowess is highlighted wonderfully by Bagley, Delgado, and Dell, and I would love to see the same team return for another round with the character. Likewise, Soule tells an effective and uncomplicated story of love and sacrifice, and this same approach might have benefitted the two stories that came next. “Not The Devil” (by Leonardo Romero) seems to follow that path at the beginning, and midway through I was still intrigued to see where the story would land, but ultimately the ending just didn’t land for me. I felt like I understood what it was going for, but it felt like there was some context missing. That said, the artwork was a perfect fit for the brutal fight sequences, and Elektra is unquestionably the star. Meanwhile, “The Crimson Path” (by Declan Shalvey and Simone D’Armini) goes for something different altogether, and while it was gorgeous to look at and parts of the narrative were effective, the overall meaning and ending once again didn’t quite click for me. There were more misses than hits in this debut issue, but for Elektra fans, that first story is still very much worth checking out. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

INFERNO #4

Two and a half years after setting the comic book world on fire with his reimagining of the X-Men line and canon in House of X and Powers of X, Jonathan Hickman makes his exit in Inferno #4. Even after writing 21 issues of X-Men, Inferno proves to be primarily a direct sequel to House and Powers, incorporating beats from only a few installments of the ongoing series that ran in the interim. The point is driven home by the secret title hidden at the turning point of Inferno #4. As such, it’s no surprise that Inferno #4 closes the loop on the cornerstone of Hickman’s X-Men vision that those series planted while leaving certain other bits of foreshadowing for his colleagues to revisit. Hickman offers no easy answers in his leaving, only new threats and a complex web of broken trust and state secrets. It’s a fascinating and compelling way to end this era, even if it can’t quite match the brilliance of how it all began. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

THE MARVELS #7

This is the big battle issue that we’ve been building to for a bit in The Marvels. As such, it’s one of the more straightforward installments to date in this young series. Despite having so little to go off of this time around, The Marvels continues to use its unique storytelling structure to begin making some direct callbacks to scenes we’ve previously been shown early on the series. Given some developments near the end of issue #7, I’m very intrigued to see what’s going to happen in the next chapter, but this book on its own doesn’t have a whole lot to chew on. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3 out of 5

SHANG-CHI #7

Shang-Chi #7 starts a new arc that is all about the Master of Kung Fu’s family roots. Nearly this entire book takes place via flashback than fleshes out the relationship between Shang-Chi’s mother and father. The story itself isn’t all that different to other versions that we’ve been told of in the past, which makes the retelling here somewhat uninteresting. Despite this, the conclusion of issue #7 suggests that this arc will be going in some very different places moving forward, which has me very much on board. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #17

While Ronen Tagge makes a quieter pledge to reunite with Aphra, the more immediate threat for the archaeologist and Sana is Kho Phon Farrus, who unsurprisingly also has a score to settle with Aphra. As the trio engage in a number of of near-fatal blows, they all reveal key details about what their ultimate plans are, which both helps and hurts them all execute their orders. This installment largely serves as exposition to introduce Kho Phon Farrus for those unfamiliar with the character, and while that might not be entirely thrilling from a narrative perspective, the ways in which information is dropped about the figure and the future of this storyline is effective. By extending all of this exposition out through a drawn-out battle full of dodges, near-misses, and unexpected displays of firepower, whenever the dialogue gets boring, an exciting bit of action occurs. Still, this chapter ultimately felt like it was putting pieces in place for the future of the story as opposed to being entirely engaging in its own right, so readers might feel a bit underwhelmed. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THOR #20

Donny Cates has always been great at writing a family drama, particularly when he gets into the relationships between fathers and sons. Thor and Odin’s exchanges in this issue are outstanding, as you’d expect, and things get especially delightful when the two sit down for a back-and-forth with Loki. The book shines in those moments, but the story unfolding around them is a lot less interesting. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #5

Reflecting on the entirety of Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle, the first adjective that comes to mind is “unnecessary.” That applies to the final issue as much as any of its predecessors. It’s here readers find a group of characters only distinguished by visual differences complete their mission with seemingly no effect upon themselves or the world. That could be used to make a statement, but instead the cynicism embedded in the very bones of this franchise primarily undermines a rote military tale. All of the death and destruction amounted to nothing, and the only hooks for reader interest are deeply embedded into franchise lore. Should readers care whether these Sisters live or die? Did their actions have import? Is any of this building towards something new or noteworthy? Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle seems to only offer a shrug in response. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

WASTELANDERS: DOOM #1

Wastelanders: Doom is a book that relies a little too much on its surprises to help propel its plot forward. That said, the script does slightly carry its own weight with the content within, crafting arguably the most “different” Wastelanders story today. We find out how magic works in this period in time, but it hardly scratches the surface of what we need to know. At the very least, that magic plot device helps to set this apart rather than another alternate-future story that blends in with the next. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN #6

After several more-or-less standalone stories, X-Men #6 finally brings two of the series’ simmering B-plots to the fore with Captain Krakoa’s introduction and the first open conflict between mutants and Mars-obsessed technocrat Feilong over rights to the red planet. Gerry Duggan’s script elevates these threads satisfyingly while Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia continue to dazzle visually. Gracia has long been the only colorist capable of bringing Krakoa’s full, lush splendor, and that remains the same here. Larraz employs a recurring page layout. He uses a single oversized, often full-bleed panel to bring the scale and grandeur and a handful of smaller panels around or within that focal panel to hit the smaller beats. It effectively makes even this issue, which is hardly the grandest of the series in terms of spectacle, feel spectacular while maintaining a consistent sense of pace. The stakes seem to be rising for Cyclops’ X-Men as the X-line prepares to pivot into the “Destiny of X” era, and all creators involved are rising to the occasion. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

APACHE DELIVERY SERVICE #1

An eerie mood combined with the very beginning of a character study is enough to keep me interested in wherever Apache Delivery Service might be leading. The series initial pitch seems disconnected from its actual focus. This is a story about an isolated soldier left in the wilderness who discovers new depths of horror in the Vietnamese jungles – a potent pitch. Yet the slow pacing of this debut combined with a general disinterest in establishing any narrative until the final few pages, makes this read more like a preview than the first quarter of a miniseries. Existing fans of Kindt and Jenkins are bound to stick around, already knowing how these two tend to deliver on every big idea they imagine, but it’s more likely that new readers will opt for the collection if they stick around. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BASILISK #6

Bunn and Scharf are able to give us one of the strongest issues to date, weaving Hannah’s past with the present that sees the revenge-minded protagonist nearly getting the drop on the Chimera. Where this issue truly shines is in Hannah’s backstory and the amazing art style that is used to portray it. While the activities of the present do work well in conveying the sheer power of the Chimera, the personalities of the members could use a shot in the arm. This might boil down to extending the mystery behind them but they mostly just feel menacing and we don’t get into their heads as much as we could. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER: REBORN #7

The story that begins in Black Hammer: Reborn #7 is what happens when you let a creator like Jeff Lemire do absolutely anything his heart desires. This issue is undoubtedly from the mind who brought you Mazebook, Gideon Falls, and other similar genre-bending stories that are equal part cosmic horror and microscopic character study. Colonel Weird steps into the forefront here and it goes just about as you’d expect, a complete clusterf*ck of epic proportions. Plus, just as a cherry on top, this includes a fun end to a character introduced in Quantum Age, even giving us their origin story, so keep your eyes peeled! — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

BUCKHEAD #2

After an ambiguous debut issue, Buckhead is back, taking its conspiracy and youthful energy to new heights. While the art and some of the dialogue feels a smidge too flat for the extravagant, otherworldly story that is being told, there are some occasional aesthetic flourishes that make it relatively interesting. Buckhead—both the concept and the series as a whole—feels like an intriguing mystery that’s only just beginning. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #33

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33 squanderS any momentum it may have built with the previous issue’s big multiversal team-up ending. Instead of following through on that promise, it focuses on Buffy and friends battling Silas, the absolute nothing of big bad who fits right into the literal nothingness that serves as the dull setting for the scene. The issue suffers poor storytelling from the start, be it a giant bat suddenly appearing underneath another character or Silas running at a sprint with an ax in hand in one panel but standing still a comfortable distance away in the next. There’s not much here narratively to latch onto as the issue moves characters from point A to point B, reading like a rough draft of half-baked thoughts. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

BYLINES IN BLOOD #1

Bylines in Blood makes for a decent hardboiled murder mystery. The book has some fun with its near-future setting, particularly the presumed continuance of the pandemic and the popularity of drones. Unfortunately the main characters keeps going out of her way to be as unlikable as possible. You can tell it’s deliberate but there’s very little to latch onto that’s redeemable. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

DIRTBAG RAPTURE #4

Just when I think I know where Dirtbag Rapture is going, the series manages to exceed my expectations in some truly entertaining ways. As Kat tries to figure out what’s next in the battle between good and evil, she crosses paths with familiar allies and adversaries, before things get much, much weirder. Christopher Sebela’s script knows how to blend millennial heart and social satire with ease, and the art by Kendall Goode and colors by Gab Contreras make the series feel unique for its genre. I’m very excited to see what the future holds from here. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

ECHOLANDS #5

Echolands remains a gorgeous and experimental comics series. In this issue, JH Williams and Haden Blackman continue to experiment with panel layout by splitting the already horizontal pages in twain, with each half telling a different narrative. What we get is a fantastic but at times confusing explosion of art on every pages, with contrasting and conflicting art styles laying on top of one another like oil and water. I appreciate the willingness to experiment, even if each attempt isn’t a total success. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #4

As one line of dialogue puts it, this issue is truly a “delightful romp.” After some of Elvira and Vincent’s journey felt a little scattered, the pair’s fight for the fate of the world culminates in a way that is perfectly spooky, Hollywood-obsessed, and hilarious. The creative team of this series knows how to make a punchline—written, visual, or otherwise—really pop. Elvira Meets Vincent Price has proved to be an experience that’s just as charming and clever as its two protagonists. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

EVIL ERNIE #2

After bonding with the spirit of “Evil Ernie,” Ernest finds himself at a loss for how he came across such a being, both feeling frightened and empowered by the abilities that have been imbued upon him. While he doesn’t fully learn about the spirit he’s crossed paths with, he gets his first clues about what has overtaken him and why he was chosen for this gift, or this curse. There’s little to be excited by in this second issue of the series, as we watch Ernest experience all manner of cliches when it comes to a geek imbued with nefarious superpowers, showing off more of his machismo side both with his girlfriend and with a biker gang he comes across. As opposed to the previous installment, the campiness is throttled down a bit to walk a more even-keeled tone that is aware of its inherent silliness yet isn’t going into embarrassing levels of camp. Still, while it’s relatively early into this series, there’s little to excite us about what’s to come, especially with two Venom films in the last few years giving us everything we need in regards to a mild-mannered guy unexpectedly being controlled by a violent and deranged being, so we can only hope that the reveals of the upcoming narrative can help cement this story as one worth telling, and reading. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

FRONTIERSMAN #4

Frontiersman takes a wild turn this week as a new villain appears, but their history with our hero is rather risque. With an American icon dead on film, cameras have swarmed the Frontiersman for answers, and the issue’s realistic take on superhero law will be refreshing for fans to read. Of course, things get thrown to the side when a certain blast from the past appears, and Frontiersman’s catch-up ends in a sensual cliffhanger that’s best not for young minds… — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

HELLBOY: THE BONES OF GIANTS #3

The adaptation of Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden’s Hellboy prose novel continues to be a fantastic read, but the shortened amount of issues feels a bit of strain on its narrative in The Bones of Giants #3. A lot of story is left to tell and though it mostly fits, there’s a lot going on and sometimes to its detriment. Artist Matt Smith continues to do amazing work though, delivering a visual style fo Hellboy, Abe, and the Norse myths they encounter that earns him a place alongside Mignola himself and other great Hellboy artists like Richard Corben and Duncan Fegredo. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

HELLBOY: THE SILVER LANTERN CLUB #3

Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson’s latest collaboration continues to largely be a shrug for the larger Hellboy universe. Though certainly an interesting look at smaller cases featuring characters like Edward Grey and Sarah Jewell, it’s sadly just not that interesting. Ben Stenbeck remains under utilized as his artwork is used to bookend the tragically inferior pages by Christopher Mitten. The trouble with Mitten’s work on the whole is how plan it is to look at but some instances in issue #3 give him a chance to do something fun which are the highlight of his artwork thus far in the series. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

MAGIC: THE GATHERING #2

As the climactic chapter in this Marit Lage saga, Magic: The Gathering #10 suffers somewhat from too much going and yet not enough at the same time. The issue resorts to purple prose to both fill in backstory, giving readers some last-minute emotional connection to the assemblage of Planeswalkers who’ve come to the leading group’s aid. At the same time, the verbose narration describes their actions, as the issue only hints at them visually in singular panels with fluid artwork made almost milky by the coloring. The prose work is stellar, but the story it’s telling isn’t compelling enough to match it, creating the sensation of a naturally gifted student doing their best to meet the minimum word count on an undercooked essay. The issue finds its heart about halfway through when it focuses on Jace and Vraska, the star-crossed lovers at the center of the storm. The choices made in these final moments—the sacrifices and breaking of boundaries—are little more than melodrama. Yet, it’s well-executed melodrama imploding on the series’ core trio and setting an exciting stage for what comes next. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

MONKEY MEAT #1



If you’re ready for satirical take on dystopian product manufacturing, look no further than Juni Ba’s Monkey Meat. If you’re not entirely sure what Monkey Meat is, don’t worry, because it’s not entirely clear as you’re reading the first part of this anthology series. Sure, it’s made from monkey parts, but a lot more goes into its production than the consumer is led to believe. All of this craziness is presented in a unique, comedic art style that delivers laughs through both its dialogue and visual cues. Our one character to root for, Lug, is put through the ringer as he’s willing to risk his life for the chance at freedom. The twist is heartbreaking, of course, but if it weren’t there the story wouldn’t be able to continue, and readers will want to keep following to see what happens next. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

NITA HAWES’ NIGHTMARE BLOG #3

Nita Hawes’ Nightmare Blog isn’t a comic. Okay, yes, it is a comic in terms of genre, but it’s also an incredible history lesson disguised as a horror story and that’s what makes issue #3 such an enthralling read. The pace to this issue is a bit slower even for this title which tends to be a far slower burn than Rodney Barnes’ other, in-universe title, Killadelphia, but there are a lot of details here that are worth paying attention to. To be sure, this book is not one to read quickly. It’s meant to be savored and absorbed. There are things that don’t exactly fully connect and don’t entirely make sense—I found myself having to go back and re-read previous issues to make sure I was following correct a couple of times, but it’s still a really well-done story and issue. Particularly standout is the art. Well-Bee is bringing some fantastic visuals here and Luis NCT’s colors are perfect for this grisly and engrossing tale. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

NOCTERRA SPECIAL: BLACKTOP BILL #1

The always-reliable Denys Cowan’s heavy inks and knack for visual storytelling makes Nocterra‘s “Blacktop Bill” special a fascinating book to look at. His very analog style clashes with the sleek, digital feel of the comic to create a Nocterra book that is unlike anything we have seen yet from Tony S. Daniel. It’s a bold choice for the first artist to draw the universe apart from its co-creator. Daniel and Scott Snyder craft a creepy story that reads like a thriller, but since we all know who this man is going to become, the anticipation of the ending hangs over the whole issue like a weight. Colorist Chris Sotomayor chose to lean into Cowan’s style, and the thriller feel, giving the book a flat, inky color palette. Given how important color and digital effects have beento the book so far, it feels like it’s not of a piece with the rest of the series, and makes the one-shot feel like it’s in a world all its own. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

PANTHA #1



Pantha pushes forward this week with a colorful debut filled with gods, deceit, and ancient curses. The story begins in modern-times as a threat encroaches upon Egypt’s lines of reincarnated gods. The only thing that can stop the threat is a cursed princess-turned-jaguar, but the wrath they carry may not be enough to undo the guilt of their past life. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

RED SONJA #5

This run of Red Sonja continues to find ways to cleverly reinvent itself, while still keeping Sonja and Sitha’s rapport front and center. After a fiery confrontation, the pair’s north star changes slightly, catapulting them into a new mystery altogether. Mirka Andolfo and Luca Blengino’s script packs a lot of fantasy lore into an entertaining center, and the art led by Giuseppe Cafaro is energetic and magnificent. You definitely need to be checking out this run, if you aren’t already. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: THE MIRROR WAR #3

Thus far, Star Trek: The Mirror War isn’t living up to the martial nature of its title. Instead of sending the Enterprise crew up against the Terran Empire’s rivals, the first three issues of the series have focused on the interpersonal conflict between Picard’s senior officers. On a meta-level, that’s a clever inversion of Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s early edict against any such drama existing on the television show. Similarly, Troi’s speech about self-interest seems a remarkable inversion of Gene Roddenberry’s utopian vision of the future. The issue’s closing page feels out of sync with the rest of the story, and the arc of Data and Barclay’s relationship may be confusing for anyone who read the Mirror War: Data one-shot. Still, the shadowy artwork strikes a mood with a surprising amount of intricate details, even if it sometimes lacks depth. It has a few clumsy flaws, but it’s a solid issue all-around. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS: TOMB OF YBWEN #4

The latest Stranger Things miniseries ends with Will bonding with Bob Newby in a post-mortem adventure. After discovering clues leading to a supposed treasure, Will and his friends (with the help of AV Club advisor Mr. Clarke) find out that a teenaged Bob had created a treasure hunt for someone to find years later. It’s dorky in an incredibly Bob Newby sort of way, and it helps Will come to terms with the death of a man who sacrificed himself to save Will’s family. This wasn’t a consequential comic, but it does fill in the gaps between Stranger Things seasons and really keeps in the spirit of the hit Netflix show. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5