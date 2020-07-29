Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/29/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes X-Factor #1, Wonder Woman #759, Lost Soldiers #1, and Constitution Illustrated. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) BATMAN/SUPERMAN #10 I love it when a superhero book subverts expectations, even in small ways, and while at first glance Batman/Superman #10 doesn’t seem too different from the norm, I was glad to be wrong by issue’s end. I tend to be a bit mixed on Ultra Humanite, but writer Joshua Williamson has found a way to make the character deadlier and smarter in his approach, especially with one move towards the end of the book that actually makes you take him seriously as a threat. Artist Clayton Henry brings a unique visual style to the book and its characters, taking advantage of the book’s two leads and filling each action sequence with fluid movement and a showcase of their variety of abilities. It all makes for a fun if relatively light adventure featuring two of DC’s biggest icons, and that’s plenty to warrant some of your time. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 DC CYBERNETIC SUMMER #1 A ten part experiment on being silly, DC Cybernetic Summers a series of stories that are seemingly out of canon and thus more equipped to be ludicrous and frontloaded. Though these antics works for some of the tales, others fail to inspire. A Batman story by Corinna Bechko and Gabriel Hardman should please Bat-fans, while a Booster Gold & Blue Beetle tale from Heath Corson and Scott Koblish is the clear benchmark of what a Bill & Ted 10 would be.The Superboy & Legion of Super-Heroes story from Liz Erickson and Nik Virella might be the best of the bunch overall. Others feel like last minute fill-ins though, leaving this as a mixed bag. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER #8 The second half of “Britannia, Rule the Waves” doesn’t have many surprises to offer, but the long build to its inevitable conclusion is awash in horror so palpable that each turn of the page still aches with tension. There’s not much left to say about the villain of this piece—a jingoistic laborer willing to harm anyone for his own glorification—yet the parallels between his specific arc and increasing xenophobia tied to Brexit make the surrounding darkness much more palpable. Aaron Campbell’s view of the docks and an overfished ocean bring the same sense of decay that surrounds a haunted castle, and Bellaire’s colorwork infuses it all with rot and violence. As Constantine helps to complete a mermaid’s story, readers are left to flounder in a place and problem with no obvious solution. That’s what makes the non-resolution that serves as a conclusion so satisfying, as life finds a way in spite of humanity’s cruelty. The difference between hope and cynicism in those final few pages are ultimately a matter of perspective, and make for one of the most devilishly twisted Constantine series since Hellblazer came to an end. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #7 Stephen Byrne carries the newest installment of Legion of Super-Heroes as the entire issue is devoted to parliamentary procedure without bothering to provide a framework for understanding or distinct character voices to enhance the conflict. Whether it’s a showdown in front of the United Planets or an extended argument about the Legion’s leadership, colorful spreads filled with well-designed characters cover a story that seems to lack stakes or momentum. When Rokk is accused of whining before the United Planets, it reads like new information despite the sequence having just occurred as most members of the Legion speak in a similar cadence and that sense of whining is never made apparent in the actual dialogue. It’s a problem that persists across so many group conversations. It’s not that politics is an impossible pursuit in superhero comics, but without a clear understanding of the systems, characters, and motivations behind a struggle for political power the concept is left without any sense of purpose. If Legion of Super-Heroes wants to provide readers with intergalactic intrigue, then it has some serious deficiencies to confront before continuing. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 PLUNGE #5 Having captured one of the ruthless beings they have discovered, Carpenter's salvage team ends up learning just how deadly their foe really is, all while another unexpected foe emerges to complicate their situation. Despite these setbacks, the crew still understands the bargain left on the table that could potentially lead to their safety, and the safety of all mankind. While the previous issue took the narrative into unexpected directions, this installment felt reminiscent of the predictable nature of earlier issues, running the gamut of various plot points from the best sci-fi stories in history. These do make for compelling turns in the story, those reveals will likely feel redundant and derivative to longtime fans as opposed to feeling like a tribute to its predecessors. Regardless of where the story's going, Stuart Immonen's art is as compelling as ever, managing to make both orcas getting attacked by worm monsters feel as horrifying and engaging as a tense conversation between the crew. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 RED HOOD: OUTLAW #47 This issue of Red Hood: Outlaw is ultimately just aggressively fine. The installment plays off of the team’s fight in the Chamber of All, which somehow manages to get simpler and more convoluted with each new page. A good chunk of the issue just feels like the third-act conclusion to different disparate storylines, only for the whole thing to zig-zag into an intriguing (but somewhat obvious, in retrospect) direction. There are moments where the art is well-executed, and others where the proportions and action fall a little flat. If you’re a fan of anyone in this roster of characters (including a few unexpected faces), this issue is probably worth checking out, but everyone else might just think it’s underwhelming. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD #7 How do you make an assassin like Deadshot sympathetic? Show how he is treated by the American government and law enforcement when he tries to break good. Suicide Squad #7 follows Floyd Lawton’s return to his family and makes it clear that ex-convicts have no rights or presumption of innocence with the hyperbolic language of superhero comics. Each moment of his familial reunion is tense and teetering on tragic. Dialogue, images, and action all embed readers in Floyd’s perspective and the weight he must carry even after receiving a pardon. The tension between doing right by his child and simply surviving makes the inevitable violence simply riveting. Furthermore, the ways in which Deadshot’s “power” is shown on the page is one of the most effective uses of a marksman in superhero comics in some time. It’s a thrilling moment filled with threads of sadness and anger, all of which stem from a tragic reality that this colorful confrontation reflects. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #759 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Despite arguably being DC Comics' most recognizable heroine and a trailblazing character for female representation in superhero movies, Wonder Woman's comic adventures have fluctuated wildly across recent years. The Princess of Themyscira has been a core part of countless DC events (including the current Dark Nights: Death Metal storyline) and featured in some some stellar Elseworlds stories (the surreal Black Label book Wonder Woman: Dead Earth and the YA-friendly Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed both come to mind), but her canonical monthly stories has left fans wanting more. With the series' new creative team—including writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Mikel Janin—Wonder Woman finally gives fans more, and then some. Wonder Woman #759, the debut of this new run, is gorgeously executed and subtly surprising, as it begins crafting an irresistible storyline. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #45 The Amazing Spider-Man #45 goes live this week with a devil peaking over Peter Parker's shoulder. After being canceled on for a date, Spider-Man finds himself reunited with an old foe who has one too many sins for the Sin-Eater to ignore. Much of this issue is pushed forward with jerky exposition, but Peter's frantic thoughts work well when he's in combat. Unfortunately, this issue feels very much like a filler chapter, but it sets up the arrival of Peter's bigger threat that is hanging over the horizon. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 CABLE #2 In a world of ever expanding X-titles under the umbrella of Jonathan Hickman's insanely good run, each title needs to justify its existence within the landscape, and luckily, Cable is able to do that. Putting us in the shoes of the new son of Scott Summers, the series takes the approach of throwing in everything and the kitchen sink into the works, but definitely creates a worthwhile story in doing so. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #18 Captain Marvel has become the Supreme Accuser, and Captain Marvel #18 is one hell of an introduction to the new status quo. Writer Kelly Thompson quickly gets fans up to speed on how this ties into Empyre and Carol’s new role, though there is a bit of melancholy and doubt in Carol these days. The solider in her is ready to support this new peaceful alliance and save as many as possible, and she’ll wield one of the most devastating weapons in the universe while doing so. That power and the power of Cap’s new position both come with a cost though, especially regarding the revelation towards issue’s end, and that should create some compelling conflicts throughout the series. The visuals are just as compelling throughout the issue, showcasing all that power right off the bat thanks to the combined talents of artist Cory Smith, colorist Tamra Bonvillain, and inker Adriano Di Benedetto. The team knows how to make a powerhouse look the part, and some of those pages are simply stunning. Accused is off to an amazing start, and we can’t wait to see where it goes next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 EMPYRE #3 With the first issue of the series, I was reminded of the legendary Avengers crossover, Avengers Forever, and now I'm amending my comparison to that of Infinite Crisis, which sold itself as something, only to wildly shift in another direction. Unfortunately for Empyre, it feels as if this new take is taking away from a prospective story line that sounded far more interesting on paper (i.e. the Kree/Skrull Alliance). While surprises in comics can certainly be a good thing, there are so many moving pieces in this crossover, that its becoming hard to keep track of them all. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 EMPYRE: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 This early in an event, it's hard to tell just how necessary Empyre: Captain America will be. Judging by this issue by its lonesome, this tie-in could be entirely inconsequential, telling a microscopic story in an otherwise intergalactic event. For only have three issues in this tie-in mini, this book moves forward at an incredibly slow pace as the action scenes and exposition dumps each take several pages to unfold. Perhaps in due a worthy tale will be told but as of now, only a slight glimmer of hope shines through an otherwise murky story. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2 out of 5 EMPYRE: SAVAGE AVENGERS #1 Savage Avengers initially seems like it might be yet another unfulfilling tie-in to a major event, in this case to Empyre, but by issue’s end, it manages to buck that assessment and become an entertaining team-up between two unlikely allies. Thankfully it doesn’t take long for the fists and swords to start flying, and writer Gerry Duggan knows this is where Conan shines. The overconfidence and taunts are extremely well done, and things get even better when Venom enters the picture. In fact, the final action sequence contains some truly memorable sequences between the two, though at times Eddie Brock’s dialogue feels a bit off, especially if you’ve been reading Venom over the past year. On the art front, artist Greg Smallwood shines in the action sequences just like the book’s lead, and the vintage color palette actually suits this particular adventure well. Granted, this is not necessary to Empyre or as a single issue in the least, but if you like Conan team-ups, you’re going to enjoy this little detour quite a bit. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) IRON MAN 2020 #5 The penultimate chapter of Iron Man 2020 delivers a “new” Tony Stark and Iron Man armor—all of it presented as the climax of the current Iron Man run. My response can be summarized as: What was the point of all this? The armor manages to convey 100% less excitement than men in suits of steel doing battle, and explaining Tony Stark’s new status quo requires so much space that there’s no energy left to summon any excitement. All of this is dedicated to fighting a war redefined every issue so as to never offer any clear stakes. This approach to the final few pages here and a threat that appears with so little space remaining that it’s difficult to take seriously. What was the purpose of all of this? That remains unclear, but the additions to Tony Stark’s mythos are so minor as to be instantly forgotten (and that’s for the better). It’s unfortunate that an issue as well drawn as this one is set on the task of making poor ideas intelligible; it’s clearly time for Iron Man to find a new, coherent direction. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN NOIR #2 Spider-Man Noir is making good use of its environment with this latest mini-series, taking us on the adventure of a very different Peter Parker. While the story by Margaret Stohl does a decent enough job laying the stakes, the art work by Juan Ferreeyra is what really solidifies the experience here. At the end of this issue, the "Noir-verse" expand just a little further and this mini-series continues to be a solid ride. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #3 Vader's apparent "quest" to find out who murdered Padmé takes him to a number of familiar Naboo locations, connecting the post-StarWars: The Empire Strikes Back journey to the prequel era of storytelling, hinting at Vader's humanity under all that armor. As the Sith Lord witnesses how many others are committed to seeking vengeance for Padmé's death, he realizes he can't keep his cover for long, with a conflict of interest arising among those who seek justice for the former queen. Fans of Anakin's turn towards the Dark Side in the prequel films will surely love how the dots are connected between his humanity and Vader's villainy, as the issue manages to highlight his history without it feeling pandering to those hoping for secret references or Easter eggs. As readers know that Vader comprehended the truth of what really happened to Padmé, we don't have to play dumb for too long as ugly truths emerge in this issue, hinting up some exciting conflicts in the upcoming issue. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: ALIEN REALITY #5 It feels like it's been forever since the last issue of Symbiote Spider-Man: Alien Reality and this week's issue #5 is a hell of an issue to come back on. After being trapped by Nightmare, the issue centers on Doctor Strange and Spider-Man trying to figure out how to somehow still save the day despite the Word of God having been destroyed. The issue then descends into what can only be described as a long discussion about the nature of god and faith as well as a handy explanation of the idea of the retcon. While it seems a little heavy handed and honestly a bit much for the comic, the whole sequence is really a treat to take in. There's even the bonus of what feels like an intersting setup for whatever's next—though the "hey, there's something hinky about your black suit" feels a little oddly placed. Still, the whole issue is absolutely worth Spider-Man's wild trip to essentially retcon things and that alone is a real treat. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 X-FACTOR #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] X-Factor #1 introduces a new iteration of the beloved investigative team, this time focusing on some nuances of the new mutant culture surrounding Krakoa. Written by Leah Williams and illustrated by David Baldeon, X-Factor #1 introduces a new version of the mutant detective team, complete with a unique charter that only works in the current mutant status quo. The team, which includes Northstar, Polaris, Prestige (a.k.a. Rachel Grey), Eye-Boy, Prodigy, and Daken, is established to locate missing mutants before they go through Krakoa's resurrection protocols. It's an interesting premise that provides the team with a strong direction from the outset, even if the comic struggles to make good use of it. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #10 X-Men #10 ties into the "Empyre" event taking place across the Marvel Comics line. The episodic format that Jonathan Hickman has established for the series helps make the tie-in feel natural. The sudden appearance of a planet-based alien army on the moon is no more surprising than most of the other setups in the series. It's a story that also plays to artist Leinil Yu's strength, given him lunar landscapes and high-stakes fight scenes on which to apply his teeth-clenching style. The handful of conversational moments in the issue are less his forte, adorned by blank, monocolored backgrounds despite taking place in the fascination "Summer House." Hickman weaves mysterious threads into Vulcan's personification as someone on a path of self-destruction trying to contain a dark side born from trauma. Despite some distracting artistic shortcuts, it's still a stellar installment of the flagship "Dawn of X" title. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ARCHIE #713 The “Archie & Katy Keene" arc is finally coming to an end, just as TV's Katy Keene was recently cancelled by The CW. While that does hang somewhat of a bittersweet cloud over this final issue, it only further proves how special its storytelling is. The Archie gang and Katy Keene's adventures in New York reach a surprising turn, which is filled with heartfelt and adorable character moments. Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta write each of the Archie characters with an effortless sense of flair, while Lauren Braga’s art is perfectly gorgeous and punk rock. This final issue is great in almost every way, and proves that this is an arc you definitely need to read. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 ASCENDER #11 Ascender is one of those series that each issue is truly a delight to read. This issue sees a bit more of the history of the series' setting revealed as Mizerd tells his tale about how he ended up on Sampson and Mizerd, in turn reveals a surprise about Mila: she has "big magic". There's not much time to process this reveal or even for Mila herself to accept it and that is in part what makes Ascender on the whole work so well. The action is balanced with genuinely interesting plot turns so in #11 when the vampires show up, its easy to feel the forward motion of the story while also being satisfied with where this issue in particular lands. As always, the artwork is simply stunning—and of particular enjoyment is the machine, Driller. From cover to cover, Ascender #11 simply outstanding. A great read. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 BLACK MAGICK #12 Despite a number of promising prospects for romantic suitors, Rowan isn't entirely interested in such endeavors, leaving the rest of her coven to partake in cavorting with others. Instead, Rowan starts her investigation into what appears to be a gang-related murder, though it becomes clear that this is a case of more than meets the eye. In the opening pages of the book, readers are tossed right into the world of sex and sorcery, reminding us that the book never shies away from these subject matters, then pivoting into a seemingly straightforward detective story. Despite this being issue 12 in the series, it serves as the first entry in an all-new story, enticing readers both fresh and familiar to the world of Black Magick, thanks not only to the mature and engaging blend of genres but also its compelling, sepia-toned art reminiscent of noir-tinged renaissance paintings. Exciting and mysterious, we already can't wait for what the next chapter holds. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 DEAD BODY ROAD: BAD BLOOD #2 Expletives and brutality have their place in more serious stories to set the tone, but there’s eventually a saturation point when these sorts of things become excessive. Dead Body Road has about hit that point already despite being only in the second issue. You could argue the shared gruffness between characters regardless of their status makes sense for the crime-riddled world they inhabit, but when characters’ dialogues become nearly indistinguishable from one another, it detracts from their individuality and limits how they can grow and distinguish themselves. The violent aspects of Dead Body Road are at least more reserved and stylish in a way by comparison. Where a character’s words may not do them justice, their actions and the way they’re depicted better define their goals, restraints, and morals. It’s measured without being overly gruesome, and the stylish focus put on the sporadic spouts of violence make them more impactful. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 DOCTOR TOMORROW #4 Doctor Tomorrow finally sorts out all of its convoluted time travel and multidimensional nonsense in an... actually very sweet issue. To date, we've seen three versions of Bart Simms—one laced with quantum energy that calls himself Hadrian, another who hoped to use that quantum energy under the guise of Doctor Tomorrow, and a teenaged version who got looped into his alter-egos' crazy universe-destroying plans. Luckily, the teenaged Bart Simms figured out a solution to his problem—he turns to his best friend Gretchen, albeit a version from another world. This comic seems to get better the further it gets away from the wider Valiant Universe—when it's a tale about a boy, his best friend, and his murderous multiversal counterparts, it's quite sweet. When it gets bogged down with all of the other Valiant characters, it struggles. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 FIREFLY #18 Firefly #18 brings the "Sheriff Mal" idea to its logical point of conflict, with Mal finally forced to deal with his troublemaking crew. Lalit Kumar Sharma's sketchbook-style renderings have served this story well for as long as it's been planetside, evoking Firefly's Western sensibilities. It falters in this issue when the story takes off into space for a starship pursuit, failing to give the giant spaceships that appear to harass the Chang-Benitez gang. Luckily, Greg Pak continues to masterfully capture these characters' voices and the tone of the show, giving longtime fans something to hang onto. With the arrival of someone calling themselves "The Bandit King," this arc may be falling into the same problem as the previous arc, with too much going on to keep the focus where it needs to be. Still, for now, it remains a decent way to spend time with the Serenity crew. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 GHOSTED IN L.A. #11 Ghosted in L.A. delivers a climax—pulling together both the mystery of Rycroft Manor’s secret basement door and Daphne’s ghost-hunting roommate—that never feels quite as climactic as it should. Unfortunately, both of the antagonistic elements in this issue have never been sufficiently addressed in the series prior to issue #11 leaving the stakes unclear until events are resolved. That doesn’t prevent the issue from possessing some impact, but there’s an ethereal quality to the proceedings. The hidden villain of the piece also lacks much definition leaving the action sequence at the end of the issue without much to offer. Perhaps the ideas of cyclical abuse and whatever “ghost rules” govern this world will be better developed in the wake of such momentous events, but for now this turning point reads like a good point to set the series down for a while. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 GRIT #1 Grit #1 captures your attention from the very first page and doesn’t ever let up, but it is not for the faint of heart. Writer Brian Wickman introduces readers to Old Man Barrow, a monster hunter who is extremely skilled at his job. Like Geralt of Witcher fame, Barrow has a lot of baggage but none fo that gets in the way of doing his job, and more times than not it comes with a healthy dose of severed limbs and blood. We don’t know much about the character quite yet, but the few details we have are intriguing, and we’re eager to learn more. On the visuals side, artist Kevin Castaniero’s artwork fits the tone of this book perfectly, and there’s an aura to this world that manages to hook you instantly and never lets go. Grit is one of the most intriguing books I’ve read as of late, taking a premise we’ve seen before and tweaking the mixture just enough to create something wholly unique. I’ve still got plenty of questions, but I’m definitely sticking around to get the answers. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 HEDRA #1 Hedra is a visual treat and is unlike anything I've ever read before, but part of the experience here is that you're not really reading anything at all, at least not in the traditional sense. Devoid of dialogue, Hedra makes some brilliant decisions with bold and informative linework and a tricky grid-like system that serves as a puzzle as much as it does a vehicle for the silent story. It's busy at times and forces you to slow down to interpret what's happening which becomes more challenging in the more active moments, but those infrequent instances do little to weigh it down. Its minimalistic approach is a risky one, but the way Hedra's style evolves with the story and how the comic capitalizes on its limited resources makes the risk worth it. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5 THE KILL LOCK #6 Livio Ramondelli brings his brilliant miniseries The Kill Lock to a close with an outstanding final issue. Instead of more action or a hopeless last stand, the story opts to tie up a few loose ends and drop one major reveal regarding the character Ramondelli clearly had the most fun with, The Artisan. The ending is a bit chilling but doesn’t quite go into full horror mode like a lesser comic might. I pray to whatever robot god exists in this world that we get more of this someday. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 LOST SOLDIERS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Lost Soldiers #1 offers readers a very clear picture of where the story is heading in its first few pages. A vivid streak of blood is painted against a dingy setting coated in earthen shades, leading the eye to what appears to be at least one character’s fate. Yet the miniseries’ debut issue is not defined by convoluted timelines or a cleverly designed plot. After an introduction filled with blood, mud, and poetic waxing on the nature of violence, Lost Soldiers focuses on developing its characters above all else. It’s an approach that enhances the underlying themes and split timeline far better than most too-clever-by-half comics conceits manage in 2020, and it offers a deeply compelling story focused on images that are difficult to witness. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 MERCY #4 MirkaAndolfo's Mercy has been an incredible comic since issue one and this week's issue #4 tops anything we've seen yet. Digging into the plot points of the issue is something I'm not going to do because there are reveals in the issue that are incredibly powerful and surprising even if you already somewhat had an idea they were coming. And it's the fact that the issue has such an emotional gravity to it that is a testament to Andolfo's expert storytelling. The issue keeps your pulse pounding the entire time while also managing to break your heart a little as well. The art is also tonally a perfect match making the entire issue a masterwork. This is a fantastic comic. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #52 "Necessary Evil" shook things up quite a bit, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #52 shows what is possible in this new era. The ability to move things in completely new directions with the Omega Rangers gives the book an injection of exploration and freedom, though writer Ryan Parrott balances that out with the grounding presence of the Earth-bound Rangers for a book that feels like the best of both worlds. Shaking things up is the delightful if insanely creepy presence of Drakkon, who has never felt this frightening or off his rocker thanks to the work of Parrott, artist Moises Hidalgo, and colorist Walter Baiamonte. Speaking of the visuals, the book’s main battle is delightful, full of killer action and fluid fights that pop with color, and if you ever wanted to see what Trini become Thor, this is as close as you’re going to get. I don’t know what to think yet of the new opponent, and some of the visuals don’t meet the high bar of the battles later in the issue, but those nitpicks aren’t enough to take away from the book’s combination of epic action and relatable characters, and it seems the series is going out on a high note. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext