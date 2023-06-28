Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/28/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman: The Brave and The Bold #2, Ghost Rider #15, and Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957 – Fearful Symmetry #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1056 The finale of the "Metallo Rising" arc isn't without issue – the defeat of our villain feels like it comes a little too fast which is a bit frustrating given how expertly sadistic Cyborg Superman has been set up to be here, but that rushed pacing is rewarded with what might be some of the best character work for other characters one could ask for in comics. Johnson does a brilliant job with Metallo, giving the character incredible humanity that feels like it is setting up for something more without distracting from the overall narrative. The backup stories here are pretty good – Jurgens' story does get a little darker than expected with its villain, but it's not unwelcome, and the conclusion to the Steel backup story is solid as well. All around this is a great issue of Action. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #2 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Anthologies can be a tough sale for readers, especially in superhero comics. A higher price point promises more stories, but with varied creators, characters, and context; plus, there's always the concern amongst superhero readers about whether these stories "count." Batman: The Brave and The Bold sets out to set a high standard for the publication model and produce a DC Comics anthology that qualifies as a must-read. The series assembles a collection of headlining writers and artists, each of whom could carry a solo series featuring the characters from their stories, together in one of the most ambitious anthologies of 2023. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CITY BOY #2 City Boy's unconventional concept makes way for a chaotic, but still intriguing, new chapter. While the narrative of the Greg Pak is relatively simple, that allows it to unfold at a breezy but monumental context. The art from Minkyu Jung is expressive and ridiculous, but just grounded enough to help us feel pathos for this larger-than-life adventure. If City Boy keeps up this energy, it could be a bizarre and significant chapter in the "Dawn of DC" era. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1073 Detective Comics #1073 sets up a dangerous new Gotham, one that isolates Batman even further and whittles away his remaining allies, while placing the Orghams as a fundamental threat to the city and its populace. My one criticism about this issue is that the issue has spent so long foreshadowing the doom to come, it's a bit of a letdown that the "doom" is just more portents and promises of even worse times ahead. Still, I have absolute faith in Ram V to keep delivering what's been an unsettling and potentially status quo shaking arc so far. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 FABLES #159 Fables #159 is the best issue of the series' revival, in part because it comes closest to capture the form of the original series. Fables was always at its strongest when it lulled readers into a false sense of security before it did something shocking that escalated the stakes and story in a surprising way. I was perhaps most impressed by how the comic built up to the dramatic death of the issue in such a steady manner – it was as if watching someone calming pulling out a gun, aiming it, and pulling the trigger and still being shocked at the violence that unfolds. With three issues left in the arc, some major shake-ups are about to occur and that's where Fables really tends to thrive. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2 GREEN ARROW #3 Readers get some much-needed answers and clues regarding what's happened to Green Arrow. It's a lot to digest for longtime DC superfans, but the main story maintains its focus on the Green Arrow family. Luckily, there isn't a long wait between emotional reunions each issue, and there's no way to predict where the story will head next. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #31 Harley Quinn #31, like the rest of this run, is just sort of weird and if the previous issue felt like it was losing the thread, this issue just confirms that the story might never have had one. The dialogue this time is solid, which might be the one good thing about it (other than the art) but nothing is very well executed in terms of story. We do finally get to see a smarter Harley, but it doesn't feel very believable because Harley is also simultaneously so infantilized, something that is further exacerbated with the weird dynamic they press on the Harley/Ivy relationship – which they once again seem to be splitting apart. This is very much all over the place and chaotic and while that is accurate to Harley as a character in broad strokes, this isn't really working in terms of larger storytelling. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 THE RIDDLER: YEAR ONE #5 This is an issue that is going to be a tough sell for some, but works well in conjunction with what we've seen from the issues before. AS opposed to being a linear, structured entry, The Riddler: Year One #5 feels like you're witnessing a mad man vomiting his ideas on the page… in a good way! It's a brilliant way to take readers into the troubled mind of the future Riddler, but it's also a story that might be hard for some readers to readily digest. It's borderline experimental and while I do appreciate the wide swing of this effort, it does feel like the weakest issue to date simply thanks to how it is presented. This issue is amazingly disturbing but it's one that definitely could be tough for traditional comic readers to connect with. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #10 Tim Drake: Robin #10 wraps up pretty much everything in the series' short run, which is nice, and has managed to bring a little maturity to the series which its first halve deeply lacked. Unfortunately, while this issue wasn't bad and is indeed better than most of the early issues in terms of its pacing, it struggled with development. There was a lot in this issue and its wrap up that felt undercooked – not exactly rushed, just that what made it to page chose the lightest possible version that could have been resolved with just a better efficiency in detail choice. I think that, pulling back to look at this from a whole series approach rather than a single issue approach, that may be more indicative of how this series started than how this issue ended but the net result was the same – weak development, a little bit of losing the thread, and some unsatisfying moments thanks to some unanswered questions. There are also some issues of not great art, where some details felt like they were just missed. Overall, though, Fitzmartin brings the first half of the series together with the last and ties most things up well and that's an accomplishment. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #4 With DC extending the number of issues in Unstoppable Doom Patrol's run, it allows the creative team to take a breather and have a character-focused issue. That's what we get with issue #4, as we sit in with the team's one-on-one sit-downs with a psychiatrist. We get quick rundowns on each character's long histories, as well as an origin story for newcomers Degenerate and Beast Girl. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIEN #3 An improvement over the previous issue but this new Alien series is one that is only as interesting as the carnage that it can show readers. Writer Declan Shalvey has some fun characters at his disposal but the character types one expects from an Alien story, the company men and the grunts, are painfully stale with only the scientist family at its core having any depth to them. Artist Andrea Broccardo is given the task of showing a lot of explosions and surprisingly violent moments, which are some of their best work in the series to date. Special shout out to colorist Triona Farrell for bringing depth to the gory and fiery moments of action, but this is pretty par for the course Alien story. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #28 Doctor Octopus' current aesthetic leans heavily into his Silver Age origins as a pudgy man with rage issues uses mad science to seize control. But there's never any doubt that he's a bona fide threat, even if his new Ocktoids blur the line between evil and adorable. As Octopus carves his way through Spider-Man's world and reveals traps established across the past year of Amazing Spider-Man comics, artist Ed McGuinness proves himself to be a perfect pairing for the material. It's a delight to watch the Ocktoids work themselves through various configurations, showcasing this upgrade in action. That leaves plenty of space for the enormous personalities involved in this conflict, including Norman Osborn and J. Jonah Jameson, to rehash past grievances and show just how much they've also evolved over the past 10 years of comics. With so many classic characters arranged in a genuinely new fashion, Amazing Spider-Man #28 manages to summon the magic of classic 1970s Spider-Man action in a modern style. Wherever Doc Ock's plan may lead, readers will want to follow. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 AVENGERS BEYOND #4 I have no idea what is happening in this comic. I re-read this latest issue a number of times, and then went back and re-read the previous three comics and I'm still coming up with a blank as to why this series exists and what message it is trying to convey. The confusion continues with issue four as a band of Z-tier doppelgangers appear to challenge Earth's Mightiest Avengers, and the "humor" that is attempted to be conveyed through them is downright cringe-worthy. The dialogue simply doesn't work and the "Bootleg Avengers" are yet another example of story beats that simply do not work here. With only one issue left in this mini-series, I suppose we should all buckle in for the finale to begin in a completely unrelated place in following suit with what came before. Avengers Beyond simply doesn't justify its own existence and is a mini-series that you can easily avoid. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 1 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #14 It appears we've hit the end of the road for Captain America: Symbol of Truth. With "Cold War" in the rearview mirror, we spend the majority of time with Sam Wilson outside of the red-white-and-blue costume and shield. After everything that's going on, it's nice to see that Joaquin Torres/Falcon's status hasn't been forgotten, even if we don't get a firm conclusion regarding his recent transformation. I will say I will miss this book, especially since there hasn't been an announcement regarding Sam headlining his own comic book. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 CARNAGE REIGNS: OMEGA #1 Carnage Reigns: Omega performs the difficult work of tying together a crossover event between three distinct series and its own sweeping plot. The issue primarily consists of a team up between Miles Morales and Tony Stark with the two heroes explaining the final steps in their quest to defeat Cletus Kasady and his new tech-infused powers. Although there is some space carved out to resolve sub-plots—Red Goblin's unique contributions, the fate of Cletus' protege Kenneth, and rogue Iron Man suits—they're rushed in a few pages and fail to provide a satisfying end cap for some of 2023's most surprising characters and series. As a conclusion, this issue delivers on the action and provides what's necessary for those drawn in from Red Goblin or Carnage, but ultimately reads like a detour. Yet the stage setting that occurs as references are made to the Carnage now roving the multiverse, it's clear that this oddball collection of comics still has a long way to go. DAREDEVIL & ECHO #2 So far, the Daredevil & Echo series feels much less interested in reuniting the two titular heroes and more focussed on their 19th century ancestors. Both groups are fighting a mysterious "Blind One," with Demogoblin hellbent on reviving the seemingly eldritch deity. The problem is that outside of a quick fight at the start of the issue the pair seem to bit too willing to just take the loss and trail the next victim. A much more interesting hero shows up at the end of the issue that might spark some life into issue #3, but this comic still feels somewhat lifeless. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #2 DEADPOOL #8 After a relatively light-hearted first seven issue's, Alyssa Wong's Deadpool series takes an emotional turn with its eighth issue by finally reintroducing Wade's daughter Ellie to the picture. Well, sort of. The comic starts out with Wade trapped in a false reality set up by a trio of assassins. Wade's slow realization that he's being lied to doesn't quite hit the same levels as the classic Superman story "For the Man Who Has Everything" (i.e. the one where Black Mercy gets stuck on Superman) but it still packs a punch once Wade realizes Ellie is a fake as well. Between Princess getting kidnapped and the hints at Wade keeping his relationship alive with the real Ellie, this issue feels like the series is taking a turn for the better. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOST RIDER #15 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Ghost Rider from Percy and Smith has been solid through and through; so much so, many would probably consider it one of the best stories featuring Ghost Rider told in years. Percy managed to lay down an incredible story through 14 issues before all punches were pulled for the title's biggest finale yet, and the end result is a disappointingly stale endcap to the Spirit of Vengeance's latest arc. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 PREDATOR #4 Ed Brisson's work on the Predator series continues to impress, delivering stories where the presence of the titular alien hunter is one that always surprises and isn't mandatory. Artist Netho Diaz has a remarkable task at hand in the issue, showcasing the extensive cast of characters in an alien craft while never making the setting seem repetitive or dull. Colorist Erick Arciniega elevates that work as well, adding depth to the Predator ship sequences, which often have different lighting schemes depending on context. The pieces are in place for a bloody final chapter, and there are still quite a few trophies up for the taking as we head to Predator #5. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 SHE-HULK #14 She-Hulk and Scoundrel have been matching wits and steps in a relationship with both romantic and professional (insofar as superhero is a profession) angles; both sides come to a head in She-Hulk #14. In this focused issue that primarily focuses on two distinct sequences, there's a set up with the Fantastic Four consulting Jen on her mysterious suitor and, finally, a confrontation between the two. The set up showcases Rowell's knack for writing the voices of the FF (including a fabulous lettering flourish), but it's the back half of this issue that will make She-Hulk #15 appointment reading next month. Both the romantic and dramatic tension present between She-Hulk and Scoundrel on the page are immediately evident and close up panels are used to increase that tension exquisitely. Many comics toy with a "will they-won't they" routine, but few have pulled it off with the same fun and flair as She-Hulk #14. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SILK #2 The best part of Silk #1 was how it played with the dream narrative at its core, and though writer Emily KIm continues to explore it Silk #2 finds more time outside of the dream with mixed results. Not much is given to us by way of what's really going on, which makes this meandering journey feel a little slow at times. Artist IG Guara continues to do good work when inside of the dreams of Cindy Moon, harnessing cowboys and pirates this time around, but there's something missing when reality is the focus, which is a majority of this month's issue. At this point the potential for fun scenarios with Silk is still the reason to read, even if the series wants to move it along. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #5 Ghost Light finally remembers what it initially promised in its opening issue with its final installment, focussing more on Toni, her brother and Al Harper rather than the comic bizarreness of The Stranger. Even though there's no real indication from the book if Harper will be a consistent presence going forward, it ends on a strong enough note to feel worthwhile. Call it a fun revival of classic Silver Surfer lore and very little else. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED #3 With not just its ongoing storyline but also two standalone stories, this third issue of Darth Vader – Black, White & Red continues to deliver the delightful and disturbing vengeance of the Sith Lord. All three chapters of this issue embrace the vibe of its predecessors, not just with Star Wars but falling in line with Marvel's other forays into its more brutal roster, tackling Vader with both violence and sophistication. The standout story in this issue is Daniel Warren Johnson's "Annihilated," as its messy and exaggerated art style makes for a fresh juxtaposition to the exacting terror of Vader. While the Sith Lord is known for largely having a grasp on his emotions, the book plays a bit more fast and loose with its art style to show that the intimidation of Vader can shatter the reality of his targets, while the story doesn't go into the full-blown surrealism of Peach Momoko's story in the debut issue. With only one more issue to go, the series looks to be one of the more consistent Star Wars miniseries in the franchise's recent history. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #33 Aphra and Luke's discovery of a Jedi Temple might prove to be something that they never could have anticipated, and potentially confirms their doom instead of their salvation. With the whole issue contained to the confines of this mysterious location, what really works about this chapter is seeing the dynamic between Aphra and Luke unfold, making the entire issue feel fresh compared to how many supporting characters we've seen Aphra bicker with in previous chapters. With other Star Wars comics, seeing characters merely bantering back and forth from start to finish is something that could grow tiresome, but our investment in this partnership only grew by the time we reached the final page. Still, there wasn't much narrative momentum to speak of, so had there been just slightly more narrative progression (outside of a potentially exciting final page), we would have been much more engaged and fulfilled by this issue, even if there wasn't anything that particularly fell flat. Hopefully the next issue can bounce back and give us a more thrilling next step in these characters' journey. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STORM #2 Storm #2 proves that the ensemble cast, including the X-Men of the era, despite the book's title suggesting a solo story, was not an accident. The issue digs deeper into the conflicts and relationships surrounding Storm at a breakneck pace. At times, this means characters come off like one-note caricatures of themselves—Kitty a petulant child, Rogue a thoughtless bruiser, Wolverine a possessive and rage-fueled admirer—with even Storm seeming to be in an unusual hurry to bring this man she's known for about a day home to meet the found family. It even devolves into near farce toward the end, with Kitty donning a preposterous disguise to sneak out while grounded and into the high-class social event all her teammates will attend. There's a clever play on the idea of mutation, in a biological sense, underpinning everything. The line work valiantly attempts to affect the hard-lined art styles that defined much of 1980s X-Men comics, but the modern coloring doesn't play along. It all feels exaggerated, but it's still classic X-Men at its core. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 THOR #35 The final chapter of the current Thor series arrives and attempts to settle the disrupted run and its ideas on some stable ground before The Immortal Thor arrives in August. Thor #35 is split between two timelines; in the past Thor reunites Leah with her father Loki in a reflective and melancholy sequence with finely detailed portrayals of past legends, while in the present a final battle resolves an ongoing conflict involving Doctor Doom and Hela in a much more rushed fashion. It's the storytelling and gestures to Nordic mythology that make the first half of the equation work well. Even if there's nothing terribly exciting about the proceedings, Thor's mature approach to events and carefully guarded words provide a grander sense of scope. Yet the current affairs make Thor's world seem small by comparison as treaties between villains are quickly resolved and massive dragons are dispatched off-panel in depictions that won't leave any lingering eyes. Thor #35 reflects the run it concludes well in that it never quite coheres, but offers some gems amidst a lot of messiness. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 WARLOCK: REBIRTH #3 Three issues in and this series is still as unsure of itself as when it started. Eve Warlock's arrival lacks weight and purpose. Adam is more of a fill-in protagonist than the clearly defined character he has been in the past. It's not that this is a bad comic – everyone is doing their part fairly well. It's just that nothing about Warlock: Rebirth is particularly memorable. The whole series is just floating around in the ether, desperate to be something but lacking any sort of vision as to what that thing might be. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1 For readers interested in "Fall of X" who may have forgotten or skipped much of "X of Swords," this prologue chapter provides a recap on the most significant elements of that past crossover event. X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1 For readers interested in "Fall of X" who may have forgotten or skipped much of "X of Swords," this prologue chapter provides a recap on the most significant elements of that past crossover event. While the issue contains a solid sense of humor, one well paced action sequence, and some stunning vistas of Amenth and Okkara, it is functionally a reminder of what came before accompanied by some hints as to what comes next. The initiating event of this issue, a visit by Clan Akkaba, was already seen by dedicated X-readers months ago. What Heralds of Apocalypse does best is frame this swath of lore and many characters largely missing for the past couple of years for what comes next. Even as a dedicated reader of the X-line, it framed the unique marriage between Apocalypse and Genesis in a fashion that makes their future confrontations all the more exciting. Unfortunately, their children lack the same attention and primarily stand about looking cool in the background of their own dialogue. This may not be necessary reading, but for those invested in the current and upcoming X-sagas, it sets the stage nicely. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 007: FOR KING AND COUNTRY #3 The tension keeps rising in the third issue of Dynamite's new James Bond series. We have 007 and Gwendolyn Gann running from the authorities, other agents out to get them, double-crosses, and more. Just when it appears Bond had people on his side he can trust, that trust is already put in jeopardy. I'm loving the intrigue and espionage that keeps building issue after issue, even more than the miniseries that preceded it. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 THE 06 PROTOCOL #3 There are fundamental flaws of craft present throughout The 06 Protocol #3 that make it difficult to read to the issue's halfway point even if they become less egregious in the second half. Transitions both within and between sequences are difficult to discern and characters are so ill defined that they are often interchangeable. These two elements of potential confusion overlap and are significantly exacerbated by the quick, violent action and spycraft elements of the story. It would be impossible to recommend the comic based upon these flaws alone, but it's apparent that the narrative they obscure lacks many additional elements for it to be recommended upon. Characters are flat and humor is non-existent in an issue that bases its title and far too many jokes on the idea that hurting a clown is funny – maybe in a better comic. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 BLUE BOOK #5 Blue Book finally deviates a bit from the readily available information about the infamous Hill UFO case and tells a bit of a story, as we see the Hills grapple with unexpected fame when their story leaks to the press. There's a few additive parts to the comic that attempts to provide a little bit of closure to the Hills, especially after the husband's unexpected death, but it's honestly more of a coda than an actual attempt to conceptualize real life events into a story instead of a standard re-telling. The b-book at least explores something a little more weird (ectoplasmic phenomenon during seances, and their debunkings), although the narration and pacing is pretty rough. Honestly, Blue Book has mostly felt like a big whiff, despite the caliber of creators involved. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 BRYNMORE #1 If readers were to read the synopsis of Brynmore, they'd head into this expecting monsters and horrors – two trademarks of Steve Niles. Only Niles' script doesn't include either item. Instead, Brynmore #1 is a 20-page exposition dump introducing comic fans to Mark Turner. Except there's little character work done when it comes to Mark and instead, readers are given trope after trope as the single dad relocates to the small town in an attempt to have a second go at life. While there's likely (hopefully?) more to the story, this introductory issue is about as flat as can be. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CREED: THE NEXT ROUND #1 Creed: The Next Round takes the initiative from this spring's release of Creed III to leap ahead about one decade into the future lives of Adonis Creed and his family to tell the story of his daughter Amara's early boxing career. Readers familiar with the films will have no trouble connecting the dots between that film and 2023 with Adonis and Bianca focused on building their media empire and Amara in high school. Those readers will also recognize many familiar beats within the healthy, but tense family structure and "underdog" narrative served up to the protege of one of boxing's greatest champions. There is comfort to be found in a familiar story and the inclusion of BASL alongside a wide array of sports tropes is certainly pleasing, but it never provides much purpose for the story at hand. Amara is hardly defined beyond being her father's shadow, a metaphor that reads accurately for readers who are given little to differentiate her from a young Adonis. The training and fights featured in The Next Round #1 are competent, but provoke little excitement in their bloodless delivery of plot. Without the visceral excitement found in photography of well-trained athletes throwing their fists at impossibly quick speeds, the action here moves slowly by comparison. Creed: The Next Round introduces itself as a capably told sequel that lacks the punch found in its filmic predecessors. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DARK SPACES: GOOD DEEDS #2 Dark Spaces: Good Deeds #2 keeps the Vertigo vibes established in the first issue but still hasn't firmly differentiated itself from other stories in the genre, ultimately repeating the same narrative bits. Cheyenne is not fitting in, Jean can't catch a break, and there's something ugly bubbling under the surface, ready to burst through this town's chipper façade. The supernatural elements give extra teeth to those well-worn tropes but not enough to make the narrative feel fresh, and it all ends with a final page reveal that feels both cliched and out of nowhere. Most of the issue's layouts are dense, with tightly-framed panels, giving the story a claustrophobic feel. It also makes moments where a page goes big, such as the conclusion or an act of possibly imagined violence, more impactful. The figures bristle with kinetic energy thanks to some scratchy linework and attention to facial expressions. The coloring is practically on an arc of its own, going from the azure skies under the shining Florida sun to an umbral purple before descending into the darkness with the uncovering of the cursed roots of these events. It's a solid issue in a tightly-crafted mystery. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 DARKWING DUCK #6

Darkwing Duck's Dynamite run has had its strengths, and its weaknesses, in the fact that it feels like episodes of the original series presented in a comic book with some new twists. Unfortunately, issue six throws a lot at readers, seemingly out of nowhere, when it comes to upping the stakes of Drake Mallard's latest adventure. While there are some interesting swerves here, the sixth issue buckles under the weight of the sheer amount of characters that are dropped into the battle. While it might be great for some fans to see some of these characters make a comeback, their introduction doesn't quite feel earned here and the issue suffers for it. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE EXPANSE: DRAGON TOOTH #3

The conspiracy at the center of The Expanse: Dragon Tooth deepens this month as the Rocinante's crew find themselves the subject of spycraft and Avararala draws upon former allies. There's still a sense that the story is laying the stage for a much larger conflict, but where that pacing often worked to the television series' benefit it feels drawn out with a month, rather than a week, to wait between new installments in comics. What's more is that while readers very familiar with secondary characters won't struggle to identify who's speaking, the artwork in Dragon Tooth #3 struggles to define many significant figures applying consistently fewer details. This also serves to make the settings all the less impressive as the lived-in, but austere shuttles and stations are left to largely exist as colored planes. All of these suggest a struggle in adaptation, but the core story remains enticing as political and military maneuvers uncover sufficient information to make the titular objects a mystery worth uncovering. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE GIMMICK #4 This series really needed time to breath and get itself rolling. There are some weird little missteps in the fourth issue here, taking certain characters in directions that feel puzzling at best, but overall The Gimmick continues to gain steam. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: 1957 – FEARFUL SYMMETRY #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The completion of Hellboy's history continues with the publication of Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957 – Fearful Symmetry #1, a new one shot kicking off another cycle of stories. Set in a particular year far enough removed from Hellboy's conclusion so as not to upset anything, these comics end up ranging from somewhat necessary to pulpy, forgettable fun. Unfortunately, this issue fits largely into the latter category. Though the narrative itself is fine, there's a major stumbling block almost immediately with the artwork on display. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2 out of 5 HELL TO PAY #6 Hell To Pay brings "The Shrouded College" to a gripping and unexpected conclusion, and while it leaves it very much sets up the next chapter of the story, Charles Soule still delivers a satisfying finale to this first chapter. That ending features a number of intriguing twists, and while they do surprise, they also make all the sense in the world. The action sequences are thrilling and the book is always strongest when Will Sliney and Rachelle Rosenberg lean into the supernatural elements, which this issue has a bevy of. Hell to Pay has been a wild ride and at this point I'm quite invested in seeing how things play out from here, and Book 1 can't get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 INDIGO CHILDREN #4

The bit players in Indigo Children #4 sure are long-winded. Set in Kabul amid the American military's pullout from Afghanistan, the issue takes time to let a more solid deliver a monologue revealing how noble he is and heartbroken by the situation. Is the implication that this U.S. soldier is haunted by being forced to abandon the people he's spent years among meant to tee off the reveal of the Indigo Child living in the country with their ghostlike power? Otherwise, it's an entirely random bit of patriotic teeth-gnashing that serves no purpose. Neither interpretation works well. The issue also gives our journalistic protagonist an origin story but is otherwise pretty similar to past issues of the series: the assembled Indigo Children and their allies seek another of their kind, displaying little meaningful personality while being tracked by those who would do them ill. The artwork is a little looser in spots here, but it is unlikely to change anyone's mind about the series, which continues to be a dry and unmemorable read. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 LOCAL MAN #5

Local Man consistently manages to be nothing short of incredible, crafting a reverential but biting take on the ins and outs of 90s superhero storytelling. The narrative Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs craft is an effortless spiral of wit and action, delivering some emotional gut punches in both the main and backup story. The aesthetic also gets even more inspired with each passing panel, especially where the homages are concerned. Don't sleep on this series. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MASKERADE #6 Most of Maskerade #6 consists of exposition dumps in which character's voices fill narrative captions over related illustrations. It's the sort of concept that can easily be excused for its efficiency in a single page, even a few, but when filling an entire issue it's a tedious use of the comics form. That's especially true when readers lack much motivation to care about these back stories given the two-dimensional characters provided with quips in place of depth. There's not much joy to be found in a conspiracy filled with clichés either leaving the artwork of Maskerade to provide any point of interest in this series. Yet serviceable pages are sometimes replaced by ones in which faces and forms are difficult to discern, and where this might capably convey an interesting story, here it is left to drag out one that bores on almost every page in spite of its sensationalized fare. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 THE NEIGHBORS #4 The Neighbors #4 reveals further layers of a family's new setting as they go on their separate journeys to discovering exactly what The Neighbors are. This results in some tremendous panels and sequences blurring the line of what characters perceive as real and delivering unsettling imagery to readers. However, the transitions between different experiences and perspectives are not always clear and, given the dreamlike nature of many pages, it can be difficult for readers to discern what exactly has changed when the page turns. That disorientation is amplified by the still mysterious nature of the series' supernatural antagonist in a story that doesn't feel well suited to serialization in this stretch. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 NOSTALGIA #3 Nostalgia #2 was lacking some of the father son dynamic that made the Nostalgia #1 so compelling, and thankfully that is back in full force with Nostalgia #3, and even with an added element of intrigue to boot. Writer Scott Hoffman picks up things right from the start, and quickly shifts focus to Craig and Nathan's evolving relationship and then keeps that front and center for the entirety of the issue. Hoffman still works in flashbacks that reveal more of Craig's past, but it's woven into the ongoing story of Nathan and Craig's current adventures, allowing the story's momentum to continue without grinding to a halt. Artist Daniel Zezelj and colorist Lee Loughridge are able to give each location its own vibe and aura, and their canvas greatly expands thanks to a trip to an unexpected trip to space. The additional conflicts that emerge from that trip have changed the tone of the story without moving away from Craig and Nathan's dynamic, and hopefully that will only continue to be the case in Nostalgia #4. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #1 Individual sequences and the entire aesthetic of The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos possess a clear charm—a modern gothic with bombastic appeal framed around an innocent queer youth—but the concept never coheres in the series' first issue leaving readers to wonder what exactly the pitch is. There are layers of introduction as a classroom monologue leads into a seemingly more "real" world, but every few pages there are clear signs that Christopher's life is anything but realistic. However, the constant refusal by other characters to notice the strange combined with undeniably bizarre happenings (e.g. a shoot out between ghostly men and a werewolf) leads one to question what exactly is happening in this story. Whether readers are looking at an unreliable narrator, metaphor, or another answer altogether, it's not clear in The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos #1. Where that might encourage one to keep reading in the moment, especially given the charming artwork, that patience may expire in the course of a month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED: THE COINLESS #1 Power Rangers Unlimited: The Coinless is pretty much a must read for longtime comics fans, as not only do you get the new status quo of a much beloved world, but Lord Dragon's new team seems to be primed to have a much bigger role in the main books. POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED: THE COINLESS #1 Power Rangers Unlimited: The Coinless is pretty much a must read for longtime comics fans, as not only do you get the new status quo of a much beloved world, but Lord Dragon's new team seems to be primed to have a much bigger role in the main books. While it does seem important, it's also just a supremely fun read, and writer Adam Cesare utilizes Drakkon and the rest of the main cast brilliantly. Trini and especially Divatox are fantastic, and the personality contrasts and conflicts with Drakkon and Kiya yield hilarious results. Artist Moises Hidalgo, colorist Arthur Hesli, and letterer Ed Dukeshire are also at the top of their game, including a marvelous Dark Specter spotlight. The battles are full of the witty banter and big action Ranger fans are accustomed to, and several moments will hit fans right in the feels. If you're on the fence with The Coinless, I think you'll find this to be well worth your time, and longtime fans will definitely not want to miss out. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4 THE SAVAGE STRENGTH OF STARSTORM #2

In the debut of The Savage Strength of Starstorm, readers were introduced to a mysterious teenager who gains tremendous, interstellar powers after making new friends and seeing their high school annihilated by an alien invader. The second issue opts largely to ignore all of that—summarizing most of the outcomes in a few lines of prologue text—and instead focus on a brand new student bound up in conspiracies involving the mafia and superheroes, none of which were present in issue #1. The series' plotting reads like a brainstorming session with new ideas being introduced every few pages in a never-ending series of "and then." Grant Garrison, the ostensible hero, drops into the background where he primarily asks questions about new characters or follows them on entirely disconnected paths. Combine that with the stiffest dialogue seen in superhero comics since the Silver Age and characters who, across the board, seem to possess only a single facial expression, and there simply seems to be no meritable facet to keep readers hooked. The frantic introduction of more than a half-dozen new characters, ninja assassin training, superhero squads straight out of 90s Image Comics, and even zombies builds toward nothing. Instead, they are thrown on the page like a heap of comic book tropes with no concept as to how they might cohere. Even the occasionally impressive layouts found in issue #1 are absent in pages so dense with unnecessary information they present no opportunity to admire what is original in Craig's artwork. After two issues, it's difficult to state what exactly The Savage Strength of Starstorm is about or why readers ought to take a chance on it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 THE SEASONS HAVE TEETH #3 This series continues to be as beautiful as it is haunting. August feels like the season of regret, and the horrific monster at its center captures the emotion perfectly. While the story from issue to issue does feel a tad disjointed, it's hard to care too much when each one is such a good read. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 SPACE JOB #4 Space Job ends with some legitimate laughs. The issue offers its take on the classic Star Trek: II: The Wrath of Khan scene in which Spock's corpse is shot out of the Enterprise inside a torpedo with predictably hilarious hijinks ensue, including a galaxy's worst eulogy. The visuals continue to emulate approximate those of a workplace television comedy, emphasizing the pettiness of the conflicts and the inanity of each character's goal. Even Travis -- the clear-headed, too-competent-for-this-place "Jim" of the crew -- can't seem to break out of the ship's orbit, pulled back in by his remaining interest in the "Pam" of the group. Whether the creative team keeps that will they, won't they situation up in the air out of a desire to subvert expectations or for wanting to continue the story in subsequent series, as the final page may or may not allude to, is unclear. It works either way. If the sequels are the goal, there are enough unresolved plot threads to justify another outer with the Bush crew, who have yet to wear out their welcome. Readers will have to wait to see if the idea leaves spacedock. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #6 The story continues to branch and explore too many directions, but the characters are all so intriguing that it's difficult not to stay invested. A more focused tale using these same characters—and their wonderful designs—would be a force to be reckoned with. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #7 Any Star Wars story that doesn't focus on established figures struggles with finding its own voice in a way that channels the spirit of the galaxy far, far away without having to rely on merely delivering connections to those established events. These restrictions are all the more challenging with not just a story set during The High Republic, but also one that is geared towards younger readers. Luckily, The High Republic Adventures continues to raise itself to the task, as the series continues to not only be whimsical and accessibly enough to draw in younger readers without being bogged down by decades of mythology, but also by depicting struggles that readers themselves might be facing while avoiding talking down to them. Sav Malagán continues to be pulled between what she wants to be, what she's told she must be, and everything in between. This penultimate issues of the series sets the stage for some fulfilling revelations about the character and hopefully sticking the landing of the effective adventure we've been on for months. – Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #8 The High Republic Adventures #8 wraps up this story of pirates and padawans in an undeniably cute climax well suited to young readers of Star Wars lore. Even as character's carefully lay out their decision making and evolution, it's grounded in distinct voices and displays of humor. This tactic also serves to approach nearly every character in the story with a strong sense of sympathy; there's only one true villain to be found while everyone else is allowed to grow. That this growth can be seen in small encounters and dedications not requiring galactic threats makes it easier to appreciate. A small lightsaber duel near the end is as effective as anything in Marvel Comics' current line. Although it's fair to refer to The High Republic Adventures as sleight, it arrives at its end competently and with a splash of style that ought to please young readers and provide older ones with enough to enjoy. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext