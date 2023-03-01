Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/1/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Action Comics #1052, I Am Iron Man #1, and Phantom Road #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1052 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Action Comics is currently in something of a new run and a new era for the title with things shifting in a major way for the entire Superman franchise back in January and it is something that this week's Action Comics #1052 may be the best example of, while also being one of the best examples for how you can have a major title function as more of an anthology – making it work from not just a structural standpoint, but also a creative standpoint. The result is an issue that works not just for Superman, but for the full roster of characters in Superman family, all while giving readers a lot to enjoy. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY #5 Gilded City remains a prime example of how to take a video game tie-in, add interesting, original elements, and run with it as Narcisse and Abel are able to do once again via this solid issue. What this latest story does suffer from is a few too many flashbacks in terms of darting between stories that take place years before the current present arc, notwithstanding the Gotham that existed long before Batman took up the cape and cowl. Still, this makes for a minor quibble as Evan Narcisse has a clear understanding of what he's working with and Abel supplies some of the best artwork of the mini-series so far here. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN VS. ROBIN #5 After a string of maximalist, action-packed issues—and the interlude of the entire "Lazarus Planet" crossover—Batman vs. Robin comes to a close in a significant and surprising manner. The issue takes Damian, his father, their friends, and the Devil Nezha's battle into new territory, with emotional and literal ramifications that will surely be felt going forward. Mark Waid's script has it all—action, humor, and just the right amount of sentimentality—to make this story land in a profound way. I've already been singing from the rooftops about how excellent this series is, but this finale sealed the deal: Batman vs. Robin is something truly special. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #4 Blue Beetle: Graduation Day has been simply stunning from the very beginning, but issue #4 might just be one of the series' best looking issues yet. Artist Adrian Gutierrez and colorist Will Quintana are at the top of their game, breathing vivid life into each location with gorgeous colors and creating a truly unique sense of style within Jamie's world. Every character leaps off the page and their animated expressions convey so much of the story without a single word, though that's not to take away from the wonderful work of writer Josh Trujillo. Jamie's earnestness and likeabilty come through in spades, and having Paco and Brenda back in the mix allows those traits to come through even clearer. I'm a bit mixed on Fadeaway however, as the speed in which Jamie trusts him is difficult to believe. This could end up turning around depending on where Fadeaway's story ends, but right now it just makes Jamie feel more naive than his experience might suggest. That's subjective of course, and it is in fitting with Graduation Day's overall arc, so I could very well be completely turned around on that by story's end. Even despite that issue, this is another excellent entry in the series, and one well worth your time and attention. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DC HORROR PRESENTS: SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE DEAD #6 Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead ends in about as satisfying of a way as possible – with a zombified Hitler being blown to bits in violent, gory fashion. The book was never meant to be more than a fun romp, and in that sense Bruce Campbell (yes, that one) delivered as the author. And while it never did much to separate itself from the surprisingly large amount of Nazi zombie content that's already out there, it never necessarily dropped the ball either. If nothing else, I'd be curious to see what Campbell would do with a more established comic character like The Punisher. Then we could get into some real fun. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1069 Detective Comics #1069 continues the Orgham takeover of Gotham, although it seems like Batman and his allies are finally taking notice and beginning to understand the conspiracy attempting to take the city from under them. Ram V is taking readers on a wild ride, although the comic is hurt somewhat by using a team of three artists who can't quite fit inside a cohesive style. The back-up story by Simon Spurrier and Caspar Wijngaard seems to finally address the mysterious song that's been present throughout the "Gotham Nocturne" story, bringing in yet another paranormal element to the forefront. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #27 While there is a lot about the entirety of the "Who Killed Harley Quinn?" story that is just a mess and admittedly this whole issue feels a little like taking the easy way out, it's also so supremely Harley in its approach and bonkers leaning into that with its breaking of the fourth wall and love conquers all of it that it cannot help but be charming. It's not the best story – again, it feels a little lazy overall, but it's still a fun read and the art is pretty nice as well. There's also just something about seeing Old Lady Harley and this current Harley that is very enjoyable. No new ground is tread here and as Harley stories go, it's just okay, but that's good enough. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC) THE HUMAN TARGET #12 The Human Target ends with Ice attempting to pick up the literal and metaphorical pieces after her failed assassination attempt on Lex Luthor. Surprisingly, there's no twists or surprises in this issue – just Ice showing how her relatively brief encounter with Christopher Chance made a profound impact on her life. Honestly, I think that's what made this ending stick in a way that other Tom King-written series have failed to do – the comic feels like it headed towards its natural conclusion in a bittersweet way. My only real complaint is that at times I feel like Smallwood's art seems a bit... unfinished. I'm not sure if it's the coloring and shadowing choices, but there are just a few panels that seem remarkably rough compared to his usual phenomenal work. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME #5 The penultimate issue of this Punchline series is a lot like its predecessors — snappy and action-packed, but a little hollow. What has worked within the series thus far definitely continues to work here, with Tini Howard and Blake Howard's script allowing for some moments of whimsy, and Gleb Melnikov's art still lending itself to the style of the series' ensemble. But even the issue-ending plot twist isn't enough to give this story a genuine sense of stakes or emotional pathos, particularly for its central heroine. While I'm curious to see how The Gotham Game shakes out, a part of me is worried about how trivial its pursuit might ultimately be. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 THE RIDDLER: YEAR ONE #3 Paul Dano and Stevan Subic have really created something special here, not just following Edward Nashton's descent into becoming Gotham's premiere supervillain, but doing an effective/terrifying job of taking readers into his broken psyche. Dano is able to capture Edward's dialogue to perfection here, along with Subic's creepy visuals that only ramp up the more you see Nashton grow to hate, and become fearful of, Gotham City. An amazing character study that will hopefully go down as one of the best Riddler stories ever put to paper. I cannot recommend this one enough. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: THE DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #3 Dead Boy Detectives is dedicated to the genre defined in the title and writer Pornsak Pichetshote is more than familiar with how to tell an excellent detective yarn as evidenced in his masterful work in The Good Asian. Issue #3 presents the difficult work of a middle chapter as characters are expanded, new information is exposed, and new twists deepen the mystery; there's a lot happening as readers continue to puzzle out what's really happening. So what's really impressive is how well all of these new elements push the story forward and deepen its themes, even without much in the way of revelation or climax. Particularly effective here is the consideration of intersectionality as racist constructs impact the ghostly Thai children in lives, both past and present. Undergirding all of this are a set of ghost designs that both intrigue and horrify, especially in a bedroom encounter between two distinctly monstrous entities. Even without much in the way of answers, The Dead Boy Detectives #3 reminds readers why they should care about this mystery as the characters and topics it addresses form a rich tapestry worth pursuing to its end. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS SPECIAL: SHAZAMILY MATTERS #1 The sprawling anthology based on the Shazam franchise is perfectly timed to coincide with the sequel's big screen release, and even recruits some of Shazam! Fury of the Gods' cast to help craft the tales. Some stories weave in-between the first and second Shazam! movies, while others stand alone. All can be equally enjoyed in their own special ways, and gives every member of the Shazamily time in the spotlight. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #4 Stargirl: The Lost Children has been an absolute joy, and issue #4 brings this time crossed adventure to thrilling precipice. The work of artist Todd Nauk, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Rob Leigh is exceptional throughout, with a bevy of gorgeous group shots that capture the lighthearted spirit of many of these characters and yet also convey the substantial stakes. Writer Geoff Johns expertly weaves in core elements from Flashpoint and Doomsday Clock, and those who aren't familiar with those particular stories should still be able to get the most important elements and keep moving. That said, if you have read those previous events, you will get even more out of the experience. There are quite a few heady concepts in play here, but I was hooked from beginning to end, and I'm on the edge of seat to see where this all goes. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #6 This comic—both the issue and the overall title—would be a thousand time better if the art wasn't horrible. I know that's harsh, but the art is really bad and it's extremely jarring. Story wise, however, Fitzmartin does a substantially better job with this part of the story than previous installments, especially in how we see Tim finally fully come into his own. Tim facing his own insecurities and using what he's dealt with to deal with Moriarty feels like a true coming of age for the character, at least in this telling and while I still feel like the strong reliance on narration is a bit weird, it's a good ending to this arc. But, again, Rossmo's art is just so bad it drags everything else down to nearly unreadable territory. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #10 Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty continues the mind games somewhat literally, as Steve and his new team of Invaders find themselves trapped within their own worse memories thanks to M.O.D.O.C.. This issue provided a rather bittersweet spotlight on Roger Aubrey, who plays a pivotal role in helping the Invaders overcome M.O.D.O.C.'s mental controls thanks to a lifetime of overcoming adversity. It's a compliment to say that this issue's biggest weakness is that it went by too fast. Honestly, this might be the strongest issue of the series, following a rather weak previous issue. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1 Cosmic Ghost Rider #1 kicks off this week with a flashy start that will leave Frank Castle fans feeling better than ever. Following a wild stint across the galaxy, we meet up with Frank at his leisure as a series of dreams put him in a chokehold. Filled with quiet rage and clever violence, this debut issue sets up Cosmic Ghost Rider for a wild ride, and it promises to do right by our favorite intergalactic anti-hero. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOST RIDER #12 Danny Ketch is back, and he's making sure fans will remember it. The Death Rider has been absent from Ghost Rider comics for a couple of years now, as Percy and Smith are charged with bringing the character back in one of the darkest ways possible. The plot is built like a whodunnit that's already been solved, yet the intrigue remains. Percy draws you in and gets you deeply invested in these characters, no matter which side of the moral spectrum they fall upon. Then Smith comes in with incredibly brutal lineart, elevating this disturbing story to a completely different level. A full year into this latest series and it's still firing on all cylinders, giving readers one hellishly good time. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 HALLOWS' EVE #1 As a fan of the current run of Amazing Spider-Man, Hallows' Eve #1 makes itself essential reading as it draws upon threads from both the "Beyond" and "Dark Web" arcs to build a story around one of Spidey's most colorful new antagonists: Janine Godbe a.k.a. the Halloween mask empowered Hallows' Eve. The first issue offers readers an accessible entrypoint despite the deep continuity it pulls from with a straightforward heist playing upon Godbe's novel powerset and the introduction of her own villain that provides any necessary exposition. It's a well crafted first issue, even if the low stakes of a robbery make it feel light. However, Michal Dowling's artwork ensures that each transformation captures readers' imaginations as werewolves, ghosts, and some surprises are depicted in distinctive and stylish fashion. Individual archetype depictions make the ferocity or grace of their forms clear as soon as they appear, and that makes the cliffhanger splash all the more thrilling. Hallows' Eve #1 presents both an essential addition to the current Spider-Man mythos and a surprisingly inviting introduction to one of Marvel's oddest new anti-heroes. There's a lot of promise to be found in Godbe's story, just as there was for Ben Reilly decades ago, and Hallows' Eve appears well staged to seize upon that potential. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 I AM IRON MAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Sixty years after his first appearance, a lot of Iron Man's Marvel Comics tenure still feels like an unlikely success, both on the page and on the screen. In a way, I Am Iron Man #1 might be the perfect microcosm of that, delivering a standalone tale with heart, action, and some imperfections. While this individual story might be too self-contained for its own magnitude, it does have me excited to see what else Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande have in store for future issues. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 MURDERWORLD: GAME OVER #1 Murderworld: Game Over fails to meet the expectations its title sets, which poses a problem for a series built primarily on the shocks associated with a Squid Game homage. Although the ultimate protagonist in this contest is provided with some inner-conflict and new motivations, it's all shorthand for a character readers were never encouraged to invest in until the final 20 pages of this crossover collection of one-shots. The individual resolutions of the story matter little and there are only one or two more surprises left in the repertoire, so the final reveal that Arcade's misadventures, which began in the pages of Black Widow, will continue (or be forgotten, depending on sales) robs the narrative of any finality as it only builds to a request for a sequel. With little novelty remaining in the conceit, it leaves this issue to be a dull note at the end of an often amusing sideshow. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 ROGUE & GAMBIT #1 Getting Rogue and Gambit back into the spotlight after two stellar series focusing on the recently married couple—2018's Rogue & Gambit and its follow-up, Mr. & Mrs. X—is an exciting prospect, especially since their adventures were interrupted by the "Age of X-Man," followed by the dawn of the Krakoan age, their shared duties on Excalibur and Rogue's tenure as a member of the first elected X-Men team. Unfortunately, this first issue feels somewhat retrograde. The story picks up with Remy and Rogue struggling to reconnect after their recent adventures, but the dynamic feels off. The two being mildly annoyed tracks, but Rogue seems almost scornful of Remy, looking down on him almost like a child (which is especially strange if taken in the context of recent events elsewhere in the X-Men line). If this leads to a schism between the two—which wouldn't be out of the question, given that Rogue just took extra responsibility as an X-Man while Gambit seemed to chafe even at their role in Excalibur—then it makes sense to foreshadow that here. However, without that foreknowledge, it feels strange. The animating plot is pretty basic. Destiny interrupts the couple's downtime with a mission based on a vague prophecy, which Gambit has every reasonable right to be skeptical about, considering Destiny's track record. Rogue and Remy go along for no apparent reason other than the plot demands it. That prophecy leads them to a stock superhero premise, as they end up on a mission to track down supervillains who have gone missing. More well-worn plot tropes emerge from there. Coupled with the artwork—which is well-drawn and energetic if straightforward and comfortably within Marvel's house style—it all feels by the numbers outside of the off-key relationship moments. We'll see if those moments add up to something and whether there's more to this simplistic plot as the story progresses. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 Well, it's time for Gwen Stacy to reckon with her very own "Clone Saga." But since Ghost-Spider/Spider-Gwen comes from another Earth in the Multiverse, her clones come with the added twist of having part of the DNA of classic Spider-Man villains. It's a fine starting point for a series, but hopefully there's more to the storyline than meets the eye. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN #6 Spider-Man #6 gets things back on track and picks up the pace in a major way, delivering a thrilling next chapter and an important revelation for longtime Spider-Man fans. Spider-Man #5 switched gears and focused on the newly established 616 versions of Peter Parker and Silk, and while those two characters play an important part here, we probably didn't need a full issue detour last time around. That said, Spider-Man #6 is strongest when writer Dan Slott is using the framework of this adventure to unearth new elements for long standing characters, and what's been done with Morlun here could set the character up for some interesting things moving forward (if he survives of course). Artist Mark Bagley, colorist Edgar Delgado, inker John Dell, and letterer Travis Lanham shine throughout, skillfully maneuvering the absurd number of Spider-characters on any one page and lending the whole issue that Spidey authenticity that makes it all sing. Also, just a note, but the Spider-Mobile will always rule. Spider-Man #6 recaptures the fun and surreal nature that's been the highlight of this series while also moving certain characters into fresh directions, and here's hoping the upcoming finale can stick the landing. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN #1 A unique and fun part of Spider-Man's character that might get lost in the shuffle of power and responsibility is Peter's nervousness around the supernatural. For a time, despite having encountered numerous vampires, Parker refused to believe that they existed, hoping that science could explain away his anxiety. While the story revolving around Peter in this latest one shot works well, the Forgiven aren't exactly the most interesting concept, feeling more like a band of "knock-off Blades" rather than presenting an interesting foil for the vampire-lore. Still, Seeley and Kotian do a solid job with the parameters they are given, even if the Forgiven feels like a team that time has long since forgot. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS #32 Trapped in No-Space, Chewbacca thinks he knows a way he can save his friends and those who found them in the deadly situation, but with a number of other survivors similarly thinking they knew how to escape, they might be doomed for failure. One big difference, though, is former survivors didn't have a Path Engine or a Jedi, would might be a game-changing opportunity. While so much of Star Wars is effective for the ways in which it mirrors real-world struggles against tyrannical organizations, this storyline has been embracing the weirder and more fantastical elements of what is possible in the galaxy far, far away, making for a refreshing change of pace. Luke, Lando, and Chewbacca sport spacesuits while battling droids in hopes of using an interdimensional engine to save an unlikely group of survivors, feeling as wacky and entertaining as Star Wars stories from the '70s and '80s. Surely not all readers will appreciate the more oddball antics of this narrative, but it makes for a nice change of pace from other more oppressive struggles our heroes have faced. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #10 From double crosses to dogfights to empty threats and delightful banter, this final issue of the series packs everything that the previous nine issues have included into one sendoff, which also brings some exciting reveals about an iconic device that dates back to the original trilogy. The mission of Han Solo and Chewbacca is carried out to an entertaining conclusion, though the book is arguably packed with too many characters and objectives, to the point that it feels overwhelming and dizzying. It's not so much that any of these elements are particularly poor, so much as it feels like we don't get much of a chance to catch our breath or find our footing before the book comes to its end. Still, even though this chapter can be dizzying, it is a fulfilling and exciting sendoff to the two titular characters that are some of the best in science fiction. Han Solo and Chewbacca deserved this series and earned this series, leaving us hoping that it's only a matter of time before we get to dive back into their exploits. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #4 Qi'ra and Crimson Dawn's plan comes a bit more clear, as she aims to use the Fermata Cage to unleash an ancient Sith that would compromise the livelihood of Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine. After previous issues in this five-chapter storyline felt like they were spinning their wheels or distracting from the overall narrative at hand, this penultimate issue keeps a stronger narrative momentum, uniting all the important factors of the book at an engaging pace. One of the best things that can be said of a book like this is that it's exciting and surprising enough that we forget we already know that both Vader and Palpatine survive the ordeal and the story genuinely makes us question how things will turn out. Of course, there are a number of ways the narrative could come to an end, but the gambit Qi'ra is attempting to pull off makes even us longtime fans think it could spell doom for Vader and Palpatine, as we will now be counting down the days until the final issue is unveiled. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE #3 The Jedi Porter and Barash are witnessing a conflict on a distant planet escalate, leading them to determine who to trust and who is being deceptive about their true intentions. It might not matter what is really going on and what their efforts might be to defuse the tension, as mercenaries have a mind of their own when it comes to settling the dispute. Between the various info dumps about characters we aren't that familiar with or are very invested in, as well as the double-crossing nature of the narrative, it's hard to invest or care much about what is going on in this issue, leaving us feeling like we won't care much how this conflict resolves itself. That's not to say that there aren't some interesting ideas, concepts, and sequences unfolding, more that we don't feel like the book is commanding our attention and however this conflict resolves itself, we won't be too surprised or excited. With only one more issue to go in this series, we'll cross our fingers that the final installment brings a bit more gravitas, but even seeing The High Republic heroes engaging in generic Star Wars adventures is still something that longtime fans can find joy in. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #8 With Moff Gideon bearing down on Din Djarin, Cara Dune, Greef Karga, and The Child, drastic measures must be taken if the group hopes to escape, that is, if there's any chance of escape at all. Luckily, an ally offers some unlikely assistance, but it might be the last bit of good luck the group earns. The conclusion of this "season" showcases everything about The Mandalorian that made it such a success, from the action and excitement to the drama and heroism. In comic book form, the already impressive live-action adventure seems somehow even larger, as it's easier to showcase how one group of stormtroopers can come across as an ever-growing horde, while the stoic delivery of Moff Gideon's dialogue conjures a different tone from the series. This isn't to say the depiction of the character isn't better than Giancarlo Esposito's live-action performance, more than it just embraces other elements of the figure to create an unsettling and intimidating presence. Even though no issue of the book ever improved upon the series itself, there were still elements of excitement and a new interpretation of compelling sequences that some fans might enjoy revisiting when they don't have the time to watch Season 1 of The Mandalorian, making for a competently crafted yet entirely expected experience that showcases the storytelling talent of the source material. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM #17 Venom returns from its "Dark Web" detour and brings Bedlam with it. The shifting focus between different phases of Eddie Brock's life as the King in Black provides novelty in an issue that seems relatively grounded compared to the bizarre space opera Venom has been. Bedlam's blunt approach to every obstacle makes for an entertaining romp, and provides a direct approach that allows for an engaging formalist experiment. Cafu provides wonderful work, both in laying out spreads in need of absolute clarity and presenting the ever-rewarding visuals of the Techno-Organic Virus. Venom #17 neatly integrates the changes of a crossover into the ongoing saga of its time-traveling protagonist and has fun while doing it – a neat transition, by any measure. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 X-FORCE #38 X-Force arrives at the climax of their confrontation with XENO and the mysterious peacock-masked man and, while the issue certainly ties off its loose ends, the culmination to this moment makes the showdown read as anti-climactic, especially given how small and disconnected the remaining team is. The action itself is adequate with mutated monsters attacking the team, but there's little invention in the violence and the monster's designs never get past the stitched-together sort of affair on the cover, less much of the useful detail. Seeds are planted to suggest that this isn't the end of the conspiracy (with the number 98% standing out), but this showdown made the until now ever-present, ever-dangerous masked man seem borderline incompetent. Even the surprise seed of his downfall here feels ripped from a better version of itself in Uncanny X-Force. There are larger events looming with Wolverine's return and the exposure of Beast's secret agenda, but X-Force #38 seems to let the series' longest-running antagonist go without much ado. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ALL NIGHT AND EVERY DAY #1 All Night and Every Day goes live this week with a trippy chapter that will make you feel every emotion in the book. When a jilted lover finds herself unable to move on without her beau, life takes a turn when a party brings her into a world of revolving doors. From abandonment to the promise of moving on, this debut issue touches on it all, and its quiet finale will leave you wanting so much more. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 BREATH OF SHADOWS #2 Breath of Shadows #2 pulls back a bit on the centipede-centric body horror from the opening issue, giving the story a bit more time to develop as the expedition begins. It's still unclear how much of this is truly a horror comic rather than a vivid metaphor for heroine addiction, but I have a feeling they're going to keep toeing the line of ambiguity for as long as possible. If there's any downside to the story it's that basically every character is unlikeable in some form or fashion. That's a problem since the book at least wants you to root for the main character to get clean. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 BUFFY: THE LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER SPECIAL #1 Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer returns in this special one-shot, picking up some time after the original series with Buffy now serving as Watcher to the actual last vampire slayer, Willow, and Tara's daughter, Thessaly. It starts strong, with dialogue that rings true and a reversal of roles as Buffy now must play mentor to a head-strong teenager bound to a destiny thrust on her without her consent. The generational gap is plain. After years of struggle, Buffy has come to value self-sacrifice, and tensions rise when Thessaly begins to act out over the loss of what her guardian sees as minor freedoms. This theme expands to reexamine the core concept of Slayer mythology, which is a bunch of older men thrusting all of their problems onto the shoulders of a teenage girl while still giving orders while standing safely behind her. It's a status quo that Buffy herself tried to upend to unfortunate results. The story of Buffy figuring out how to allow Tessaly the be the Slayer she wants to be by providing her with the choices she never got is a stellar one that speaks to how older and younger generations can and should learn to communicate and understand each other. However, the involvement of Mother Marrow results in a convoluted plot without a real threat. Some layouts are also cluttered or confusing, and speech bubble errors put words into the wrong mouths. While the execution isn't what it should have been, there's still a stellar thematic core to the story that should appeal to fans. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CASTLE FULL OF BLACKBIRDS #4 Castle Full of Blackbirds #4 wraps up this story in a quick and choppy manner. This spin-off series is one that has felt a bit incoherent from the get-go, but issue #4 only exacerbates many of my previous issues. Given how this story wraps up, I can confidently say that only those who are the most hardcore of Hellboy fans should look to check out Castle Full of Blackbirds. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 I HATE THIS PLACE #6 The return of I Hate This Place somehow summons monsters even more fearsome and revolting than the many creatures populating the series' first arc. Gabby and Trudy have settled into a routine and prepare to make a go of selling their monster-filled land, looping in the surviving hands on the ranch, but there are threats beyond the supernatural ones already outlined. Kyle Starks examines violent religious fundamentalism with the new antagonists and distinguishes three distinctly threatening figures. Their ties to the protagonists and introduction at the start of the book ratchets up the tension and ensures every subsequent sequence possesses an electric feeling. Yet the most impressive sequences of the issue rely upon the more subtle effects crafted by artist Artyom Topilin who uses small, finely detailed panels to create both quickly paced action and rich transitions. The sense of place present throughout the issue provide abundant reminders to what a rewarding premise I Hate This Place contains and promises readers the second arc will be every bit as good as the first. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 KOSHCHEI IN HELL #3 The penultimate chapter of Koshchei's story draws him into conflict with the witches of Hell worshipping Pluto. It's the relentless pacing of this series that remains most impressive as each new chapter pulls upon a wide array of threads in the Hellboy mythos while crafting an apocalyptic tale that rewrites what came before. Every change resonates and suggests that although humanity has already ended, the fall of Satan's kingdom is every bit as significant. Ben Stenbeck defines this with outstanding old world architecture and an astonishing action sequence in which Koshchei battles a horde of fearsome creatures. The dense layouts make the multitude of monsters seem as impressive as nearly any sequence in Hellboy's sprawling comics collection, and it inevitably leads to another massive shift in the status quo. Every issue of Koshchei in Hell has delivered a large leap forward and the final darkening panels in issue #3 promises that will not change as Koshchei the Deathless arrives at his end. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MAGIC: THE GATHERING #24 Magic: The Gathering is trying to have it both ways in regard to fate in its narrative. It's certainly not the only narrative t do so, but when you introduce the concept of fate only to describe it as something entirely malleable, what are you left with? What was the point of introducing the idea in the first place if it'll be rendered, with little effort, as an entirely impotent force? If fate is simply whatever happens happens, if those that weave it's or too subtle to be noticed, then are they even there? Maybe this is a tangent, but enough time is spent with the Planeswalkers in this issue talking about fate to someone who supposedly has some power over it only for it all to amount to little more than a generic pep talk that it feels worth noting, certainly more so than the entirely predictable betrayal that sets up a fairly underwhelming showdown to come. There's simply not much memorable to speak of in this muddled, middling issue. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 ORDINARY GODS #10 After a lengthy absence, Ordinary Gods has finally returned. Previously, I've criticized this series for losing a bit of its focus, and with issue #10, those problems haven't been addressed quite well. Ordinary Gods is reaching a crux where it's struggling to combine a strong central plot with much of the world-building and lore that made this series so compelling in the first place. Instead, Ordinary Gods is beginning to feel greatly disorganized and would be better served by reigning things in just a bit. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext