Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/17/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Superman: Red & Blue #1, Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade #1, and Ultramega #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

BATMAN VS. RA'S AL GHUL #5 After an extended break, Batman vs. Ra's Al Ghul returns with its fifth issue—a book that's extremely hard to follow, at best. Throughout this run, Adams has followed a fever dream approach with this story and the end result echoes that. With some fever dreams, at least you get gnarly visuals and psychedelic feelings whereas here, you get a plot that bounces around between a handful of points without ever connecting or even coming close to forming any kind of coherent story. Issue #5 is supposed to be this mini-series' penultimate issue and I still haven't the slightest idea of what's going on. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 1.5 out of 5 CATWOMAN #29 Catwoman is officially back from the events of Future State, and it's kicking off a new storyline in an energetic, stylish fashion. As Selina's comfortable status quo in Alleytown begins to be put to the test, she'll cross paths with villains old and new—each of whom is helping spin an increasingly-complicated web. Ram V's script shines in so many ways, and the art from Fernando Blanco and colorwork from Jordie Bellaire make it into something truly majestic, especially when it comes to character designs and just a genuinely trendy color palette. If you aren't reading Catwoman, here is a sign you need to fix that. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE #59 The new era of the Justice League is here, ushered in by Brian Bendis and David Marquez. The first issue of this new era sets up a new mystery (one that touches upon multiple corners of the DC universe) while simultaneously touching on the Justice League's decidedly friendlier and more-family like dynamic. The comic is surprisingly free of any of the usual Bendis ticks—the main story is neither overly decompressed nor does it feature an abundance of Bendis's usual dialogue hallmarks. As a longtime follower of Bendis's work, it was a bit disconcerting, and it seems like a deliberate choice to lean away from some of his more divisive script choices. While the art is mostly outstanding—there are a few weird tics where Marquez's lines and Bonvillain's colors clash. Marquez will occasionally skimp on details (especially in character faces) and the vibrant coloring accentuates that lack of detail rather than masks it. There's also a pretty rad Justice League Dark backup story written by Ram V and illustrated by Xermancio in this issue. There seems to be (another) shake-up coming in the magical side of DC's universe, but the issue had a cool feel to it and I preferred the smaller cast focus compared to past Justice League Dark stories. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 NIGHTWING #78 The new Nightwing is here and boy, oh boy—the change in pace is instantly recognizable. Tom Taylor's one of the biggest names in the game right now, so it's only fitting he gets a flagship title on the hero side of things; and the be frank, it's already shaping up to be the perfect match. Nightwing #78 includes a little of everything that makes Dick Grayson great—a grounded Blüdhaven plot, an enemy larger than life, and more than enough action scenes to keep the mind occupied. Better yet, Redondo's work here is exemplary, providing a bit of levity to this gritty tale to ensure it doesn't go full-Batman. Though little actually happened to move the plot forward here, this issue resolved many loose ends that have built up over the past year and serves as a stellar springboard into the future. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: RED & BLUE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Superman: Red & Blue #1 delivers 5 new 8-page stories set outside the confines of continuity, each attempting to make a clear statement about who Superman is and (perhaps, more importantly) why he means so much to superhero fans. They are curated from some of the most talented artists and writers working in the genre today, and deliver a consistent level of quality in the telling. With such limited space and big ideas to pursue, the results are mixed. There is at least one outstanding contribution to Superman lore in this debut and all of the tales provide varied and excellent linework from the artists involved. However, the approach to such brief tales often take shortcuts that undermine the noble intentions of these works. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Overall, Black Knight: Curse of The Ebony Blade #1 is a long-overdue story for Dane Whitman. There's a lot of unmined treasure in the Black Knight and this comic is digging into both the humanity of the character as well as the Arthurian aspect of things; the result is something deeply engaging, relatable, and exciting—allowing readers both familiar new to the character to identify with his flaws and the darkness within him and still be thrilled by promises of more adventure around it all. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1 Captain America Anniversary Tribute is as much of a time capsule as it is a celebration. The stories of the Star-Spangled Avenger may seem a bit cheesy or overly dramatic at times, and they’re prone to overexplaining things, but there’s something to be appreciated in that style that’s not found quite as often anymore. “Golly” and “rascal” and other phrases befitting of the time periods the stories take place in simply fit with Captain America more than they would with other heroes. Seeing these classic stories brought to life again makes them feel like remasters or remakes of sorts and allows people to experience them in a way they otherwise may have never been able to. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #27 Carol’s been on quite the journey over the past few months, and it’s taken its toll on the "Boss of Space" in a big way, which provides some amazing opportunities to push Carol in new and challenging directions. Kelly Thompson takes that concept and runs with it, but does so with the humor and heart you’ve come to expect from the series, thanks in part to the stellar supporting cast. This is a Carol story, don’t get me wrong, but at this point, Carol might have the best supporting cast in comics, and Thompson utilizes them with precision, with each one bringing something unique to the mix that makes the series and the story at hand better for their appearance. Jessica Drew is a delight throughout, even when she’s wrong, and artist David Lopez and colorist Triona Farrell ensure that every moment of comedy lands as intended (that breaking through the glass bit never got old either). That said, the focus is on Carol’s very real struggles with the breakup, and if you thought that would just be thrown to the side that is certainly not the case. Everything here ties back to it, and the inclusion of Doctor Strange is a wonderful wild card that brought new energy to things that I hadn’t expected. This is going to end terribly mind you, and the characters know that too, but it’s going to make for an unforgettable story with all the heart at the core of it that makes this series work so well, and I’m in for all of it. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 CHAMPIONS #5 What is seemingly the finale of the "Outlawed" story arc comes to a close, and this "Civil War" for the young heroes of the Marvel Universe has been passed on like an albatross which weighing down Champions. While the issue does take an interesting approach to ending the campaign against young heroes, it fails to address some of the legitimate criticisms of young, untrained vigilantes roaming the streets. I'm personally looking forward to reading the new status quo being hinted at in the final pages of the issue, but "Outlawed" was just a dud from top to bottom. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #3 Heart of the Dragon #3 isn't short of action—there's no denying that. This issue, however, is where the narrative begins to slip as it sidesteps some of the characters and concepts previously seen in past issues in an attempt to introduce even more characters. The story included within this mini-series has tones of a massive event, and this title is starting to crack under the weight of the pressure. There's simply not the space to flesh out all of these characters while having a cohesive story, and this issue suffers from that all too much. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 IRON MAN #7 On every single possible level, this issue—and this entire run—are proving to be truly excellent. Every moment that graces these pages, from the intimate character conversations to the expansive space battles, reverberates with such a sense of heart and humanity, in a way that strengthens Tony and every other character who takes part in the narrative. IRON MAN #7 On every single possible level, this issue—and this entire run—are proving to be truly excellent. Every moment that graces these pages, from the intimate character conversations to the expansive space battles, reverberates with such a sense of heart and humanity, in a way that strengthens Tony and every other character who takes part in the narrative. To reveal any more of the plot beyond that would be a massive disservice to the issue itself, which soars with the combination of Christopher Cantwell's script, Cafu's art, and more. This Iron Man run is proving to be one of the most must-read series Marvel has right now. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: SPIDER-MAN #1 King in Black: Spider-Man definitely feels like an unnecessary one-shot at first. We're this deep into the event and Peter spends the first few pages throwing himself a pity party about how everything Symbiote-related is all his fault. But the story takes a much-needed turn when Reptil shows up and we get a fun rescue mission and a bit of insight about why Spidey does what he does (and how it can inspire others). Worth a read even if you're out of the loop on the much bigger story in the background. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MARVEL #6 And just like that, the anthology draws to a close with its strongest issue yet. Leading the way is a short story featuring the original Nick Fury—a tale featuring art from the legendary Greg Smallwood. Though it was filled with a handful of predictable spy twists and turns, Smallwood's work elevates this book as a whole. In fact, it's probably one of the better-looking stories available on the shelf this week. The overarching story from issue to issue served solely as a narrative vessel to turn out the short stories, and that's something I'm fine with. It makes sense in the grand scheme of things, maybe just not on its own as a standalone tale. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 S.W.O.R.D. #4 After starting with lots of scene-setting and scattered insight into its eclectic cast of characters, S.W.O.R.D. concludes its opening arc as part of "King in Black" with a fast-paced, action-packed climax. Its lesser-known mutant castmembers get to show why they're not mutants one should trifle with lightly, even if you are a god of darkness. Schti continues to provide loose and luscious artwork, and Ewing has fun with sillier characters like Mentallo while plucking at threads from X-Men history regarding the likes of Frenzy and Magneto. It's fun, it's gorgeous, and it'll have fans psyched for what comes next. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #10 Spider-Woman has been in a rough place as of late, which makes the extremely hopeful and at times painful conclusion to Jess’ battle with Octavia all the more satisfying. Karla Pacheco has put Jess through the wringer, and artist Pere Perez and colorist Frank D’Armata (who are doing some amazing work in this series) convey every bit of that pain and emotional stress into some of the best action sequences of the series. The mission statement was to make Spider-Woman a threat, and good lord did they succeed, but the fallout is just as interesting as how we got here. Pacheco stops wrecking our collective hearts and emotions with a conclusion that brings in some well-earned light at the end of the tunnel but still pushes Jess and her relationships in compelling ways, wrapping up one hell of a ride that any Spider-Woman fan should not miss out on, and if you did it’s time to fix that ASAP. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #10 Valance's run-in with the Rebel Alliance inadvertently draws attention to himself from a number of bounty hunters, with this issue embracing its title and the concept of an ensemble storyline more heavily than in previous installments. Unfortunately, adding in more players to the overall story doesn't result in a more effective adventure, as every page feels like we're jumping lightyears across the galaxy to witness only brief interactions from longer-running conversations. Sure, we do get to see some of the franchise's more famous scoundrels, but the narrative itself feels so fractured that it's hard to keep track of who is doing what and why, in addition to flashbacks complicating matters, as do the occasional hand-to-hand combat. The book does end on a note that teases a more focused narrative that ties in to some important saga events, but we won't be surprised if that potential is squandered next month. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 2 out of 5 THOR #13 The details in this epic Thor saga can get messy if you think about them too long, but none of them take away from the grand spectacle of it all. Cates has always had a knack for creating troubled characters battling manifestations of their inner demons. That trope is a perfect fit for Thor and “Prey” has set itself up for an exciting and worthwhile conclusion. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 ULTRAMAN: THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #1 Writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom kick off their second volume of Ultraman comics with Marvel and have already exceeded their work on the “Rise of Ultraman.” Paired with artist Francesco Manna and colorist Espen Grundetjern, the series is succinct and doesn’t waste any time putting together the pieces of this new narrative, which means plenty of kaiju action. The real cherry on top is that reading the previous volume isn’t required, dive right in here if needed. Also worth noting that a pair of back-up stories paint a unique picture of the series’ future that is very exciting. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 X-FORCE #18 X-Force #18 examines many threads embedded from the series very beginning and sets the stage for climactic events to come, but the delivery of these key turns is somewhat unsatisfactory. The focus lies on how each member of X-Force has been damaged by their involvement, whether that is the terrible secrets locked in their heads or the torturous constructs built around their DNA. Their shared price for participating in Krakoa’s intelligence organization is borne out in a number of twisted scenes that stretch a bit too long in arriving at the point only in the final few pages. Additionally, the depiction of these characters and the horrors visited upon them often lacks the definition required to inspire real terror. The death of one essential team member is barely recognizable in its depiction. X-Force #18 is an odd installment because it only leaves readers with more reasons to be excited about the series’ future, without providing a particularly engaging issue based on its own merits. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ABBOTT 1973 #3 I continue to not love Abbott 1973 as a whole, but this third issue at least picks up the pace a bit. Elena herself feels a bit more directly involved with the story's plot by the end of this chapter, which is something that this series has needed for a bit. That being said, I still just can't get invested in Abbot 1973 like I wish I could. Now that we're three issues in, I think one of my main problems is that the villains, the Umbra, are just altogether lame. Any time they have appeared in this series they end up leaving as quickly as they have arrived. It's just hard to care about the central conflict when the antagonists don't feel fleshed out whatsoever. We'll see if Abbott 1973 finishes strong in its next few issues, but this book has largely been more of the same. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE BEQUEST #1 The Bequest reads very much like a D&D campaign. You’ve got your team of colorful character, a mythical setting, a standard villain and a clear goal. To its credit, it mixes in surprise modern Chicago setting surprisingly well and even tosses in a bit of social commentary for good measure. But also like any D&D campaign, it’s stuffed to the brim with exposition and forces readers to trudge through mountains of dialogue before getting to the point. Freddie E. Williams’ art is also a bit off-putting, combining cartoonish proportions with an insane amount of detail that gives everything a literal dirty look. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 THE EXPANSE #4 The Expanse wraps up its comic book run in stellar fashion. Corinna Bechko has Bobbie's story and Crisjen's intersect at the crucial, climactic moment for maximum effect, reaffirming both character's positions one-two of the last bastions of decency in a system evolving beyond such notions. Alejandro Aragon's artwork is more consistent than it's been in past issues, and Francesco Segala's color choices accentuate it all well. The entire series is the definition of inessential and quickly forgotten, but it isn't poorly crafted. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 HEAD LOPPER #15 Given the consistently incredible artwork and storytelling from Andrew MacLean and the clean, fulfilling chapters delivered in each installment of Head Lopper, it’s easy to take for granted how much this fantasy adventure and the characters within have advanced across 15 issues. Head Lopper #15 delivers another self-contained installment that features a battle against monstrous spiders and reptilian assassins deep in abandoned mining tunnels, but it also showcases how these characters have grown individually and together. It’s impossible to imagine a clear team dynamic in the pages of Head Lopper #1, yet here it is functioning naturally both in thrilling action sequences and brief discussions of the past. Every member of the team plays a role, even when easily overlooked, and they reveal a sense of character growth that is well earned. Taken on its own Head Lopper #15 would be a thrilling adventure comic, one as well told as just about anything else published this week, but read in context the scope and ambition of this sword-swinging adventure are made all the more impressive. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 INVADER ZIM QUARTERLY: ZIM'S GREATEST PLAN #1 Invader Zim Quarterly: Zim’s Greatest Plan #1 stands out from other Invader Zim stories by being a rare gateway into the fandom. I’ve read enough of Invader Zim to know that the characters and humor are best enjoyed if you already enjoyed them previously, so finding a way to wiggle into it all can be challenging. Zim’s Greatest Plan #1 circumvents that by being witty with surprisingly funny twists and moments of self-awareness. If you’ve ever been on the fence about Invader Zim, Zim’s Greatest Plan #1 is worth checking out. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATER #1 Vampires in the Wild West are always a fun concept. Midnight Western Theater, by Louis Southard and David Hahn, debuts with a straightforward opening issue that mostly serves to introduce the comic's leading duo. When the town of Liberty Springs is massacred by a group of bandits, Ortensia and Alexander bring some deadly justice. The comic is pure popcorn material—there's no meaty themes for readers to chew on in the opening issue, just some fun vampire action and a bit of gloomy foreshadowing. The comic's style reminds me a bit of The Sixth Gun without the deep mythology attached. The opening issue provides enough of a hook to get readers invested, but I feel like the second issue will have to give readers a reason to keep buying the comic beyond its admittedly cool concept. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ORCS #2 Orcs is still one of the most charming comics I have read in recent months. In spite of this, issue #2 definitely slows things down a fair bit and primarily deals with the fallout of the last issue. And despite the slower nature of the plot, the writing continues to be witty and enjoyable, making this a very easy comic to recommend. Not to mention, the dual-story nature of this series that features two separate casts of characters is quite a unique idea that has been implemented well. ORIGINS #5 The story of Origins continues and while its strength in earlier issues was its art, that strength here is almost a weakness as it can sometimes be tough to distinguish just what is happening in this war of robots and flora. While more of David and Chloe's past is revealed, turning things on their ear, it ultimately lands flat and simply can't hit home in the way that it was attempting to. --Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5