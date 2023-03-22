Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/22/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Doctor Strange #1, Batman: One Bad Day – Ra's al Ghul #1, and The Neighbors #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN: ONE BAD DAY – RA'S AL GHUL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Penciler Ivan Reis, inker Danny Miki, and colorist Brad Anderson light this spectacle of ecoterrorists battling against caped vigilantes for the planet's future in a familiar style appropriate for a grand event in the DC Comics tradition. There are abundant splashes posing both Ra's and Batman at their most fearsome, and the sword fights that inevitably follow are bound by well-defined muscle, sleek steel, and plenty of fast-paced panels. Even the detective sequences make good use of specific details to remind readers of Batman's nigh-omnipotent array of abilities. The presentation of indulgent superhero sequences encourages readers to expect what they've read before and makes the issue's final notes all the more surprising when there is no final twist to reveal why Ra's al Ghul's plan was bound to fail. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #13 This particular issue does focus on quite a bit of backstory when it comes to the character known as Metamorpho, but Waid and Mora tell the story in such a way that's never boring. While Mark Waid continues to shine with his firm understanding of the DC universe and its characters, Dan Mora is supplying readers with some of his best artwork to date. There is simply so much content here in terms of the story and art direction that it's a treat for me to sit down each month and read about the continuing adventures from the Man of Steel and Dark Knight's past. World's Finest remains the top superhero book for DC Comics and its main competition is itself in comparing each issue to the last and so on. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BLACK ADAM #9 With Malik still in a coma, Black Adam #9 focuses entirely on its eponymous anti-hero intertwining the completion of his origin redux with multiple threads of present conflict. Each new strand enhances the collective narrative of Black Adam as they reinforce themes of oppression, power, and perspective. Priest's answer to the origin of Black Adam's name reads in an entirely natural manner that provides it with a great sense of tragedy. These past moments resonate with conversations in the present as Adam meets with two human women who are both well prepared to challenge him, and compel readers to consider his place in and responsibility for the fictional nation detailed across the past 8 issues. It's a very compelling issue, even as it stands as a middle chapter clearly building towards a future climax. Whenever that moment arrives, expectations should be set very high given the foundations built in Black Adam #9. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CATWOMAN #53 This is easily the snappiest, most comprehensive issue of this Catwoman arc, balancing the series' various status quos with an entertaining ease. Whatever component of this series has compelled you lately—whether it be Selina's time behind bars, Eiko's efforts as the new Catwoman, or the ongoing battle against Punchline and the Royal Flush Gang—this issue will deliver. The art is dynamic and chock-full of personality, and the script is cleverly-paced outside of one or two odd moments. This kind of momentum definitely leaves me excited to see what else Catwoman has in store. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DC'S LEGION OF BLOOM #1 Springtime may seem like an odd time to dedicate a one-shot to DC's floral characters, but it actually works out pretty well here. These type of comics are always testing grounds for creators, who are given the opportunity to tell short tales featuring prominent heroes and villains. Some of these are one-and-done stories, while others appear to tease future storylines. It's fun to see characters like Hawk, Dove, Blue Beetle, Swamp Thing, and Poison Ivy given the spotlight, and fans may even get to see some of these creators on more titles down the road. As far as my favorite story, that would go to Captain Carrot in "Babies' Day Out." -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #7 DCeased: War of the Undead Gods' penultimate issue finally turns the tide in humanity's favor. The issues calls all the way back to the very beginning of this saga with Cyborg getting a chance to shine, something it feels like we haven't seen since the end of the initial run. The final issue looks like it will shed the underlying tragedy of this apocalyptic story, leaving nothing but fist-pumping triumph. I simply cannot wait! -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH #795 "The One-Minute War" is about to come to an end, along with Jeremy Adams' amazing run on Wally West and the Flash Family. The Fraction continues their villainous reign as Wally is thought dead and Barry takes the reins. As has been the case, this battle gives a great chance to place the spotlight on each speedster and gives them their moments to shine. This issue does have some rough edges, especially when it comes to the jarring artistic shifts and the idea that all the damage the Fraction has done will be hand-waved. DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) GCPD: THE BLUE WALL #6 GCPD: The Blue Wall ends on a somber note, with Renee confronting the person who killed her brother and future sister-in-law and also her own failures. While this series was uneven at times, I did enjoy that the comic ultimately tried to portray the GCPD institution as fundamentally flawed while also showing the struggles of trying to reform it within. A more definitive answer about law enforcement reform probably would have felt falsely earned with this comic, but the creative team definitely seems to understand that not even a fictional police department can fix its institutional issues in a few weeks or months, even with a few good superheroes at the helm. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 MILESTONE 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 Milestone 30th Anniversary Special #1 celebrates the Milestone Universe and its characters in their many permutations. The main story sees Evan Narcisse writing a story that crosses the original Milestone Universe of 1993 with the reimagined Dakota City heroes of the recent Milestone Returns reboot. Once burdensome character introductions are out of the way, Narcisse provides a story that delivers an epic superhero battle that could be seen as the epic finale to the original Milestone while contrasting those original heroes where their modern counterparts as a way of speaking to how Black culture and its place in popular culture has evolved over the past 30 years. Getting original Milestone artist ChrisCross to draw the portion of the story set on "Earth-1993," where it's still the 1990s, ensures that classic Milestone's visual style remains intact in all its glory. The follow-up stories are varied. Nikolas Draper-Ivey writes and draws a story set in the Batman Beyond era of the DC Animated Universe, where that Static (the one many first encountered via the Static Shock cartoon), now 35, provides some mentorship to young Terry McGinnis. It's straightforward stuff, but Draper-Ivey elevates it with their loose, high-contrast style feels reminiscent of Batman Beyond's opening credits sequence. Stephanie Phillips and Yasmin Flores Montanez follow that with a sweet but largely forgettable story acting as a coda to Milestone Forever, the miniseries that revealed the future of the original Milestone Universe. Finally, there's an epilogue to Blood Syndicate: Season One that teases the Milestone Returns team has big things in the pipeline and a preview of the upcoming Static: Up All Night middle-grade graphic novel that could potentially bring the character to a whole new generation of fans. Milestone 30th Anniversary Special #1 is a lovingly crafted celebration of the Milestone legacy with something to offer fans of any version or era of these beloved characters. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 NIGHTWING #102 One of the best things about this already-spectacular superhero comic is that Tom Taylor manages to add a twist or turn exactly where one needs to be placed. The second things start to look stale, this writer shakes things up – y'know, like sending the Titans to Hell. Since the Titans have been in this title, this might be the one issue that focuses on Dick the least. That's alright, however, as Taylor also has a solid grasp on how to write the other characters. Nightwing #102 bridges the gap between two major story arcs, and things are definitely barreling forward full-steam ahead. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN #2 Superman #1 was truly outstanding, setting a high bar for issue #2, and yet somehow issue #2 cleared it with ease. In just two issues writer Joshua Williamson has made Parasite an absolute force that can floor Superman and put the Superman family on their heels, while also introducing brand new characters to the mix that give everything a refreshing air of mystery. The Parasite fight on its own just feels so fresh and different from what's come before, and artist Jamal Campbell gives their entire fight a welcome sense of tension and dread. Also Mercy is a beast, and can't say enough about the stunning work on everything involving Marilyn Moonlight. Not kidding, she needs an action figure like now. And that ending? Well, just the perfect cliffhanger for a thrilling and unpredictable adventure, and so far this book is hitting it out of the park. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL #3 Alec Holland manages to tap into the Green one last time to wage war against the three Parliaments, thanks to some unlikely help from Animal Woman and John Constantine, hoping to stave off the decimation of humanity for just a little bit longer. The stakes of this series and the "finality" of this conclusion give the necessary weight to the adventure to get the reader invested, no matter how familiar they are with the character, making for a riveting read for new and old fans alike. While we shouldn't expect the events of this book to have a widespread impact on the entire DC universe, it makes for a thrilling experience with earned consequences for this specific take on these otherworldly characters. Some of the book's more intimate moments look a bit rough around the edges in the artwork, though these underwhelming elements are salvaged in the more bombastic conflicts between The Green, The Red, and The Rot. Given that fans had to wait an extended period of time between issues 1 and 2 of this series, the conclusion might not have paid off for the delay, but Swamp Thing: Green Hell will mark a thrilling and disturbing collection in Swamp Thing's lexicon to add to your library. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #797 Wonder Woman #797 is, like much of the Cloonan/Conrad run in more recent months, frustrating. It's a patchwork of ideas as the story edges to its conclusion that pits Wonder Woman against Hera, but the ideas never really deliver and, more than that elements that are teased—such as the new champion of Shazam—aren't delivered upon. Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22 As Marvel Comics' teases the big reveal of what really happened to Mary Jane and Peter Parker, the story itself continues to defy expectations at the very least. The first chapter's conclusion launched the pair into an alternate universe dominated by a death god confronted hundreds of issues earlier, and the second chapter upends that new status quo once again. This provides John Romita Jr. some excellent opportunities to flex his stylistic skills with arcane figures crashing through walls and occasionally exploding; it's a delight to witness each combat sequence. However, the expository dialogue linking them seems to serve a premise that hasn't yet arrived – it's a chase sequence in search of its mystery. That leaves the staging chapters wanting something essential as the stakes remain ambiguous and all of the drama hangs on a concept seemingly still several issues away. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 CARNAGE #11 This is a slower issue of Carnage but it's one that sets the stage in a big way for what's to come. Despite having a lot of pivotal character work, it's hard to come away thrilled by much of what happens in Carnage #11. This is very much a transition chapter and I'm hoping that much of what has been set up here has big payoffs in the future. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 DOCTOR STRANGE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Sorcerer Supreme is often portrayed as a self-centered narcissist to an extent but here, Strange helps as many people as he can. It shines an entirely new light on the character, and one that's well worth the wait. As Ferry and Hollingsworth work in tandem, their styles combine for one that pays homage to the best Strange titles of yesteryear. The highlights and shadows in the color, in particular, are simple and scaled back, which helps support Ferry's light line work exceptionally well. Together, this creative team creates an epic new Doctor Strange debut that sets the character on an exciting new path across all dimensions.. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 JOE FIXIT #3 After focusing on Spider-Man for a few issues, Joe Fixit finally gives some time to the eponymous Avenger, and it's all the better for it. David instills some Immortal Hulk vibes into the plot here, using the inner monologue of the character's different personalities to help propel things forward. It does so in an excellent way, making things move along passed the forced Spider-Man plot. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MARAUDERS #12 It's unclear if this chapter of Marauders is set to be a finale or just a brief conclusion, but either way, it delivers a charming and complex read. As Kate Pryde and her marauders work to save a previously-disregarded part of mutantkind, their actions have clear ramifications—both emotional and textual—through Steve Orlando's script. The art from Eleonora Carlini is breezy and dynamic, but does have some structural inconsistency as the issue marches along. Still, if you've been loving the status quo of Marauders as of late, you'll absolutely find something to enjoy in this issue. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #4 First I want to acknowledge that artist Luca Maresca and colorist Carlos Lopez's contributions to the look of the series. While not explicitly groundbreaking, it is well done throughout the issue and the splash pages in particular are great work. That said, now I can dole praise onto writer Eve Ewing, who made clear in this issue what the larger theme of the series is and not only do I finally -get it- but I love it. This series is a meditation on fighting your inner demons once they have become clearly public. When the world no longer seems right and your internalized dilemmas begin to bleed outward. Ewing handles this masterfully through the prism of a superhero's multiversal crisis, but the subtext is more fascinating than the superheroes. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 PUNISHER #10 This volume of Punisher revels in melodrama and having made its perspective clear has called me to reevaluate earlier issues that celebrated the demon in Frank's heart that drives him to make murdering any person deemed a criminal into a superpower; this comic plays with the same sturm und drang and indulgent imagery as something like Hannibal. That's on full display in Punisher #10 as Frank's death march through the worst people imaginable continues in gore-laden splashes. There's no excusing the displays of indulgent carnage that conceptually feel better suited to the pages of 2000 A.D. and its satires of fascism and the Punisher's path to the lowest tiers of Hell is lit up like an amusement park ride. The clarity of that approach makes the potential hedges that arrive in the issue's final few pages, the windows to reset Frank Castle into a friendly neighborhood mass murderer again, more concerning. Punisher #10 is, for the most part, a whole lot of splatter-filled fun. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SHE-HULK #11 She-Hulk is finding her stride just as her new beau, Jack of Hearts, loses his. She-Hulk #11 is bookended by two fantastic action sequences that make the inevitable tugging of heartstrings as the adorable new couple address the difficulties imposed by recent mad scientists a bit easier to bear. Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #5 While there is a lot about this issue and this story that feels tied up a little too neatly—and, if I'm being honest, I feel like this story would have worked so much better had Peter Parker just not been part of it in the end because the story of Orisha and her son is just so much better when it's just the two of them—but it's still a pretty solid tale and a satisfying conclusion. The real winner here, however, is the fantastic art. There are a lot of fight and action sequences in this issue that are just really well done and well drawn and they elevate things above what might otherwise be a just "okay" ending that weirdly had way too much Spider-Man. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #32 The gambit of Lord Vader, Sabé, and the Handmaidens seemingly come to a crescendo, with one figure emerging as holding all the cards when it comes to everyone's true allegiances. While the overall story arc of Jul Tambor and his schemes were interesting enough, the details of that kidnapping and potential rescue were far less intriguing than the display of the dynamic between Sabé and the rest of the Handmaidens, as well as what they represented to Vader and his connection to Padmé. The Handmaidens, Sabé included, proved to be complex characters in their own right, and while some fans might only be interested in the ways that Vader's journey is impacted, we hope that these figures get the spotlight in future adventures to add more exciting reveals of what else was going on in the galaxy far, far away in the time of the original trilogy. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #2 With four intervening issues with different titles in this story, it's impressive to watch as Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants #2 serves as both a continuation of the story begun in issue #1 and the penultimate framing for the final act of "Sins of Sinister" set 900 years in the future. Some presumed anti-aging technology is more than reasonable in a universe filled with omega-level mutants and mysteries of all sorts, and it provides some wonderful codas for notable figures in X-Men mythology who were never going to reach that millennium mark. This grand, final adventure provides some excellent groundwork for the remaining centers of power in the conflict to come. With so many Sinisters and other factions still in play, Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants ensures readers know who is still in play when the ending arrives. Amidst so much complex plot and character work, this desperate plan made by a surprising number of familiar faces also looks excellent at most turns and provides readers with an excellent one-shot heist – an impressive balancing act. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 TIGER DIVISION #5 Tiger Division brings its latest arc to a close this week with issue five, and the update brings everything full circle for Taegukgi. After a surprise visit from Doctor Doom, the Tiger Division stands tall against the villain, but the issue's meat comes with Min-Jae. A heart-to-heart between him and his best friend gives this series some needed grounding. And of course, Tiger Division's gentle close will leave fans wanting more of the South Korean superhero quad. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 WASP #3 Wasp #3 opens its own twist on the typical adventure playing out with two generations of Wasp teamed up to battle an old foe with new iterations of the character revealed in a clever layering of plots (that still includes Jarvis as a hero-worshiping third wheel). It's engaging to watch how the issue's use of alternate-self tropes and villains ultimately plays against reader expectations while laying the groundwork for a surprising climax. That all of this is grounded in clear character commentary and an evaluation of both Wasps' respective history and origin is very impressive. And every iteration is clearly defined with wonderful costuming that even winks at the reader before it literally winks at the reader. Wasp has been another wonderful anniversary celebration from writer Al Ewing for the tiniest Avengers, and artist Kasia Nie alongside colorist KJ Diaz have made it every bit as visually remarkable. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 Marvel's latest celebration of Women's History Month unfolds in a fluffy, but undoubtedly entertaining manner. Framed around She-Hulk's latest court case, the issue recounts three stories of team-ups involving Marvel's various heroines. While nothing within each story is particularly Earth-shattering, and each tale (including the main one) just kind of fizzles to a close, the contents are still delightful nonetheless. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 X-TREME X-MEN #4 X-Treme X-Men #4 is fueld by familiar Chris Claremont tropes. Characters lose their powers only to show how formidable they are without them, and the power of teamwork overcomes seemingly insurmountable odds. BLUE BOOK #2 Blue Book #2 continues with its paired set of legends, with the lead story continuing to re-tell the Hill incident with as little deviation or embellishment from source material as possible and the backup story (also by Tynion and Oeming) retelling the Green children of Woolpit legend from medieval Britain. As someone who has read about both of these stories before (in the likes of various unexplained mystery-type books), it's striking how faithful the creative team insists on being to the established lore or primary sources. Maybe I'm not the target reader for this kind of comic, but I'm truly disappointed that the script makes no attempt to make these sort of historical urban legends original or unique in any way. Oeming's art is great, but in this case I feel like he's basically illustrating a wikipedia page. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS... POP'S CHOCK'LIT SHOPPE OF HORRORS #1 Chilling Adventures Presents a new issue this week that frames Pop Tate's restaurant in all its horrifying glory. The residents of Riverdale discover some of the joint's darkest secrets as new teens go missing by the week. This week's issue proves things aren't always as they seem no matter their facade, and hungry students should know better than to skip out on their checks. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 DAMN THEM ALL #6 Let's just say I was pleasantly surprised to hear that Damn Them All is continuing past issue #6. We learn a lot about what happened to Uncle Alfie and his last moments alive, plus what led to his death. Ellie pulls a bunch of different underhanded tricks, but manages to stay one step ahead of demons and gangsters. There's an interesting pivot to the story that I didn't see coming, but is still nonetheless appealing. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 DEAD ROMANS #1 Fred Kennedy and Nick Marinkovich are taking readers back into a tale of the Roman Empire, with the first issue of this mini-series heavy on atmosphere but light on character building. Marinkovich's artwork is the name of the game here, building the stage for the dark and brutal setting. Ultimately, the story feels like it's lacking some meat on the bone with its opening issue, but the artwork does help in elevating the tale. Dead Romans needs a big hook in moving forward and I'm crossing my fingers that there's more than meets the eye here. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN #3 Dune: House Harkonnen #3 presents some thrilling visual concepts—sword fights, invisible starships, psychic assaults—and produces it in the most lackluster style imaginable. The most memorable image to emerge from the issue is that of a giant turtle steed, not the jousting that it is used for as it's stuffed into small panels to create a montage-like effect. The artwork presented here is always competent, but it never finds space to flourish or even tell much of the narrative when combined with an oppressive script that stuffs every page with stilted, expository dialogue. There are any number of panels that offer little meaning without an attached word balloon. The entire affair reads like a too-detailed, illustrated Wikipedia summary that provides plenty of information about the Muppet Babies of Dune, but no characters or story to invest in. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 EARTHDIVERS #6 This entire series Christopher Columbus has been walking around with a giant bullseye on himself, and Earthdivers #6 finally delivers on the promise of historic change. We've had time traveling, betrayals, and murders, along with history lessons regarding one of our founding fathers. I give Tad a lot of credit for even going on this adventure, but at least he wound up successful. Plus, it looks like the story is continuing in an Ice Age adventure. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 GARGOYLES #4 Now a third of the year into this run, Gargoyles has no focus. Given the first arc seemingly wrapped with the last issue, Gargoyles #4 is a mismatch of sizable proportions with a script that goes nowhere, nor does it know what it wants to be. The script for the series—and most certainly this issue in particular—would rather focus on forcing references to the animated series and previous comic series than telling its own story and the title is suffering because of that. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 1.5 out of 5 GRIM #9 I'm glad we got some of the backstory regarding Marcel, one of the supporting characters in Grim. It's always nice to feel more attached to the ancillary characters, because they can wind up playing important roles down the line. We even saw how Eddie has an emotional connection with Adira, another Reaper. And once again, the prologue and epilogues continue to provide more intrigue. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 GROO: GODS AGAINST GROO #4 Groo: Gods Against Groo pushes forward with another whacky issue that trudges forward under the weight of its dialogue. From faking deaths to sinking ships, this issue has it all, and Groo lives through all the turmoil as oblivious as ever. The series matches step with Groo even with his lumbering steps, but if slow and steady stories are your thing, then Groo has what you need. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 IMMORTAL SERGEANT #3 After two issues of Immortal Sergeant that have left me wondering "Why?," I think I've figured it out. This comic is a manifesto for those looking for a reason to yell at clouds or the kids trampling across your lawn. The miserable only grow more tired here as the title continues to run circles around itself as it wonders what to do. Kelly and Niimura are far from replicating the magic of I Kill Giants with the story and artwork here, as this continues to feel as empty as the trees cut down to make the paper this comic is printed on. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 1.5 out of 5 INFERNO GIRL RED #3 The team behind Inferno Girl Red have created something truly special, and issue #3 had me falling out of my proverbial seat. Writer Mat Groom has captured so many wonderful genuine relationships in this series with the tease of even more to come, and those relationships are the engine that allows all the fantastical action to soar. Cass and Harriette immediately come to mind, though Cass and Ana's relationship shines too, despite not being together for the majority of the issue. Meanwhile Harriette seems to be a lovely addition to the mix, and the running joke of everyone figuring out Cass' identity had me rolling throughout. The art team of Erica D'Urso, Igor Monti, Lorenzo Tammetta, Sabrina Del Grosso, and Becca Carey are such a huge part of fleshing out those small moments and making them land with their needed impact, though their work on the action sequences is somehow even more impressive. There have been some fantastic battle scenes to this point, but that final fight is just spectacular, including a splash page that I demand be a poster on my wall. The identity of villain was a tad underwhelming, mostly because of the reasoning, but the variety of teases and the big story hook at the end weren't affected by that flaw in the least. Simply put, I need more Inferno Girl Red ASAP, because the future is bright indeed. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #106 The Power Rangers have been on their heels since Rita Repulsa's return, and the challenge she presents makes for quite the thrilling and tense adventure. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #106 Writer Melissa Flores builds up the villains across the board, especially Alpha 1, who feels like a credible threat again. She also utilizes all of the pieces on the board to great effect, especially Grace, Jason, and Trini. Meanwhile the art team of illustrator Simona Di Gianfelice, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire deliver electrifying fights that pop with color, and it's impressive just how disturbing that team continues to make a maskless Lord Zedd... it's truly unsettling. The evolving relationship between Zordon and the Rangers is always one of the book's more fascinating points, and that continues to be the case here, made all the better by Grace and Zordon's more vulnerable conversations. Things are starting to heat up, and the series should only get better from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 MONSTRESS #44 Monstress #44 is admittedly a little on the dense side – some issues of this series are and necessarily so just because of the nature of the world and the story. This one in particular is a little thick and requires a bit of back and forth with the previous issue to make sure that the reader stays on track with what is going on as the action can be just a little hard to follow. However, the details in the artwork as well as the use of color certainly makes up for this additional challenge on the written aspect of the page. While the story is dense, there is a lot going on visually that tells almost a more exciting tale. There's something about the art this issue that works a bit better than the written part of the story. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE NEIGHBORS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Neighbors begins like most horror comics' do in their first issue, intentionally withholding as much information as possible while sprinkling in supernatural elements on top of eye-catching imagery and unnerving situations. And while Letizia Cadonici's artwork shines with background details and depictions of the lifelessness in certain people's faces, there's not much else to talk about in this uneven opening issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 ORDER & OUTRAGE #1 The concepts behind Order & Outrage are solid. The book aims to tell a tale of a fight against oppressive forces, and there's enough in this first issue to plant some seeds for that conflict. But trying to decipher much beyond the general plot is a fool's errand. Starlin is so caught up in trying to build an expansive sci-fi world and generation-spanning story, that no time or attention is put into its characters or anything resembling a cohesive narrative. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 PLUSH #5 This oddball adventure walks a path all its own, and every month I can't help but get whisked away in the delightful insanity. Plush #5 sets the stage for a long awaited confrontation between Devin's newfound Furry friends and the Sheriff's deputies who have made his life hell, so while writer Doug Wagner does move the puzzle pieces into place, we don't quite get that payoff here. That said, the setup for that payoff is thrilling, and you can't help but root for Devin's newfound family and his own evolution. Artist Daniel Hillyard, colorist Rico Renzi, letterer Ed Dukeshire, and designer Erika Schnatz deliver stellar work through, and can pivot from brutal to heartfelt on a dime. And that last page? 