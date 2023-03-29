Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/29/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1, Clobberin' Time #1, and Indigo Children #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1053 Action Comics #1053 is just really damn good. There are three stories, the main story, the Lois and Clark story, and the "Power Girl Reborn" story and all three are damn near perfect on all fronts. The main story somehow continues to be, frankly, epic, with some intense stakes while also highlighting everything good about Superman and his values. Jurgens' story is top quality as well, but it's the Powergirl story that might just be the best with it's innovative storytelling and fantastic art that begs the question: why isn't this a full standalone series yet? -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY #6 Narcisse and Abel were able to take their "homework assignment" of creating a comic book based on a video game and inject some serious thoughtfulness and storytelling into its bones. The creative team uses the final issue to fuse the past and the present in a unique way. It seems like a nigh impossible task to add new characters that would stick in Gotham thanks to its long history over the decades, but I do hope to see The Runaway return at some point, especially when it comes to the present incarnation and how said hero now operates in Batman's home territory. A solid end to a solid series. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #5 Let's get this out of the way. Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #5 is visually out of this world. Artist Adrian Gutierrez, colorist Will Quintana, and letterer Lucas Gattoni deliver a bombastic superhero set piece that dazzles at every turn, with piercing blues, lavish purples, and burning oranges filling every page. Having the Justice League in the mix makes the Horizon Guardians feel important and like a planetary force, while writer Josh Trujillo also starts to really build Dynasty's and Nitida out as individuals in their own right. As for Jaime, there's a sequence with Khaji Da that brilliantly captures the internal conflicts that have been holding him back, and it's amazing to see the hero come into his own. My only real problem with the issue itself is how dense the League feels throughout, especially Cyborg and Batman, though at least one of them comes around by issue's end. It just seems odd that after all they've seen they wouldn't bring Jaime into the fold and work with him instead of acting like he's the enemy, but at least Superman is around to set things straight. Blue Beetle: Graduation Day has fulfilled its premise in so many ways to this point, and the finale looks to end this fantastic series in epic fashion. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #10 The kingdoms of this alternative DC world have learned of the threat of the White Martians, seemingly bringing to an end the short but devastating conflict between the Els, the House of Storms, and the Amazons. While it makes sense for DC's heroes to be just that… heroes, I rather liked the moral ambiguity that the series had brought up to that point. Still, Tom Taylor's strength lies in his unpredictability, so I'm sure that he has more twists up his sleeve. Art is gorgeous as usual and we're approaching what should be a good finale. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1070 Detective Comics #1070 provides several connective pieces between the Orghams and Gotham, with a surprising connection between the League of Assassins and the Orghams finally made. I enjoy the themes of this comic and its almost rambly approach and creeping horror to the sickness that seems to be pervading Gotham, although I wonder sometimes if the comic could use a bit more focus at times. This comic moves at a very different pace from most Batman stories and it feels like it's still very much in its second act, which is impressive (and to my liking) but may not be for everyone. It's a compliment when I say this might be the weirdest Batman run published in recent history. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #6 With riots ravaging Gotham City and Slam Bradley cracking heads in Wayne Manor, Gotham City: Year One arrives at its vicious conclusion. Influenced in equal parts by The Great Gatsby and The Long Goodbye, this conspiracy of wealth, affairs, and death comes to an ugly conclusion that never threatens to expose the truth. It's an impressively grim conclusion that recognizes the strong genre traditions upon which it's built, even if some of the final few references to Batman lore are a bit too on-the-nose. This issue functions as a parlor scene explaining everything that came before (and quite a bit of what comes after) and relies heavily on narration as a result. That choice disengages the active story for much of the issue, but Phil Hester and Eric Gapstur's spreads and splashes of a mid-century Gotham set ablaze and a number of other grim images provide plenty of pathos for readers to parse all of that exposition. Gotham City: Year One concludes as one of the darkest tales ever told about Gotham City with nary a mask in sight and offers readers a potent spin on the familiar. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #28 There is a lot going on in Harley Quinn #28 and, at some points, almost too much for it to make sense – or even less sense than most Harley stories, anyway. Tini Howard is hard shifting away from Stephanie Phillips' take on the character and while the latter ran out of steam with their characterization of Harley, the former comes out of the gate with everything dialed up to 11 as Harley is entertaining herself with a prank war with Two-Face while Ivy is away and while that's a pretty interesting premise, somehow the chaos also strips Harley of some of her agency. Most of the recent presentations of Harley have set her up to be a much less codependent character, but Howard seems to shunt her right back into that situation which makes me concerned that we're trying to set up Harley/Ivy as a toxic relationship at some point. Then the story gets super weird with the introduction of a random fish and a multiversal visitor and things get pretty wildly off the rails. It's fun, but it's a bit much. DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #2 I'm not sure why this book is considered part of the "Lazarus Planet" storyline since it doesn't appear to have anything to do with "Lazarus Planet" at all, but all things considered it's a decent Shazam story that got slapped in the middle of a displaced Wonder Woman arc. Wilson writes pretty well and this story has a lot of forward motion, but there are times where the dialog is a little weird and there's some mischaracterization of Shazam in terms of how he's perceived by others. The art is pretty solid throughout, which is helpful but overall, this is just an average comic that feels weirdly out of place, crammed into two different "runs" is were and not really fitting into either. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME #6 It feels disingenuous to call this the "final issue" of The Gotham Game, since the events of this installment make it clear that the real pinnacle is still to come in other Bat-adjacent books. While there are some moments of magnitude (including two big set pieces that take up much of the issue), the narrative and aesthetic behind them feels scattered at best, and diametrically opposed at worst, especially once you take the book's half-dozen other characters into account. There are some nuggets that could be compelling or thoroughly entertaining for this series, but the entire six issues just feel like an interlude for better stories on the horizon. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: THE DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #4 Readers of The Good Asian will not be surprised to see how writer Pornsak Pichetshote transforms a single installment of an ongoing investigation into a contemplation of identity and rich character study, but that still doesn't make it any less impressive. Readers are walked a few steps forward along with the team of ghost-child detectives, but the greatest elements in The Dead Boy Detectives #4 come from Jai Sirikul's narration as she describes both her origin and outlook on current events. It's a story about being terrified but going on anyhow that makes Jai every bit as essential to this story as the titular duo. The most impressive elements arrive in splash pages, splendidly designed by Javier Rodríguez, that contrast experiences in Thailand and the United States. They offer insight not only into Jai's worldview, but offer readers an international perspective on the normalization of certain atrocities in the American landscape. The result is a step forward in the plot that provides a powerful answer as to why this story requires a child's perspective to help readers see their world more clearly. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #5 Stargirl: The Lost Children #5 has captured something altogether unique for the superhero genre, mixing the classic superhero action you'd expect with an overall vibe that echoes tales like Neverending Story or Peter Pan. The Egg soldiers are humorous at first and yet they're also ruthlessly effective. The Childminder feels like a villain ripped right out of one of those fantasy stories, and writer Geoff Johns pairing the character with Hourman and all the other included tethers to the DC world keeps the story firmly in the comics universe. There's almost a Saturday morning cartoon feel thrown in when so many of these vintage heroes and their colorful costumes fill the page, which is also a testament to the vibrant artwork of Todd Nauk, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Rob Leigh. Stargirl: The Lost Children feels like nothing else DC is creating right now, a vintage throwback with a modern fantastical twist, and I simply cannot get enough of it. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #7 While one can appreciate that the issue finally takes the time to flesh out Bernard, it's done very awkwardly. I don't understand why Fitzmartin seems stuck on writing both Tim and Bernard way younger than they actually are while simultaneously trying to present them as young adults. On top of that, the story itself is very clunky in how it's presented as the courses of a meal – maybe if we had known even a shred more about Bernard going into this it would have sat better, but it just doesn't work. At least the art here is decent because Serg Acuna does a great job but this issue is just a weird falter in an already not great run. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] What makes Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 so entertaining is you don't even need a deep knowledge of the franchise to enjoy it. This is definitely a great opener for the team's newest iteration. The essence of the past series can be felt here, while it also strives to break new ground in the "Dawn of the DC." -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 WALLER VS. WILDSTORM #1 DC Comics readers unfamiliar with the Wildstorm characters best associated with the 1990s should have no fear when opening Waller vs. Wildstorm #1; the series is presented as a conspiracy story in which U.S. black ops organizations are tied to superpowers in an investigation by Lois Lane. Her early interviews provide all of the context necessary to see the current players and conflicts, even if the objectives behind revelations of assassination, torture, and invasion remain obscured. The spy story being told is clear and the inclusion of more recognizable figures like Lane, Waller, and Deathstroke make it immediately exciting. Given the extensive groundwork laid out in issue #1, it's similarly impressive how many action sequences balance the exposition. Jesús Merino embraces the style of Wildstorm when presenting Battalion firing energy blasts and a number of other painted or masked faces arriving with oversized firearms. Marvel #1 AVENGERS BEYOND #1 The Beyonder is back in the Marvel Universe, but this latest series might make you wish he had stayed in limbo. Avengers Beyond has some witty dialogue between the Avengers themselves but falls flat in so many other aspects. I would be remiss if I didn't discuss Greg Land's art here, which has some absolutely unforgivable flubs here. There's one image of the Beyonder where his eyes are far from center and we might see make return appearances thanks to meme potential down the line. Don't even get me started on Blade's strange glasses/contacts that appear to be held up by nothing on his face. There's some things to like in this story, but it misses the mark so often that it's simply difficult to recommend this even to the most die-hard of Avengers fans. This one's an easy pass. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #2 Captain Britain finds a clever and compelling groove in this week's issue, utilizing the series' place in the Krakoa Era—and in the larger Marvel Universe—to a fun advantage. Tini Howard's script spins a conspiracy involving multiple Betsys, Morgan le Fay, Rachel, and even Captain Carter, and allows character beats to thrive alongside dark magic or shocking action. When combined with Vasco Georgiev's dynamic and stylish art, this issue officially has me sold on what the book has in store. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CLOBBERIN' TIME #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Clobberin' Time promises readers one thing: Steve Skroce drawing The Thing fight all sorts of strange stuff; Clobberin' Time #1 delivers upon that promise and exceeds it with a style that from the page layouts to the dialogue could only belong to Skroce. The debut issue for this team-up series featuring Benjamin J. Grimm, the idol of millions, focuses upon The Thing and Bruce Banner when they're unexpectedly pulled into an alternate universe as the sole protectors of small aliens against an endless horde of demons. The subsequent saga is told with exuberant action sequences and an idiosyncratic sense of humor that make for some of the most fun Marvel comics published in quite some time. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #9 Daredevil #9 takes a sharp turn from last issue's climactic battle as the consequences of Daredevil's fateful decision to attack The Hand before his own organization was fully prepared are quickly revealed. These turnabouts come almost instantaneously upon their return and require some characters to make arguments and decisions that feel necessitated by plot more than any genuine motivation, not providing the space for any individual to respond beyond possibly stating their next destination. It's an unfurling with genuinely tragic elements as several new revelations reveal the machinations of The Hand stretch further than Frank Castle, which provides notable callbacks and great earned drama. A shift in artistic direction does the issue no favors either as Manuel Garcia's thicker lines fail to carry the momentum and finesse that have made much of this volume soar, although Matthew Wilson's colors may not provide the best fit. That's not to say Daredevil #9 is poor work; it's a fine continuation of the story that offers several thrilling moments. Yet contrasted with the rest of the series, the rushed pacing and less notable artistic achievements must certainly provide a minor disappointment. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DEADPOOL #5 So it turns out the latest attempt at reviving Cletus Kasady was nothing more than a red herring, as Deadpool #5 reveals. There's still a symbiote in play and a hint at a few more, but it's quickly becoming clear that Carnage isn't going to be the focus of this run (at least for now). As for the issue itself, it falls a bit flat outside of a few chuckle-worthy lines. But at least the book is finally moving on from Harrower & Doc Ock as the villains as their schtick was starting to get old. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #4 Tony Stark is at his best when he's most vulnerable and Gerry Duggan knows that all too well. This writer is slamming Iron Man into the pavement as much as he can, beating him to a pulp in an attempt to make it stronger. Luckily for fans of the character, Duggan's script in issue #4 stands out incredible well, reducing the egomaniac Avenger to his most vulnerable and the end result is a comic that's as uncomfortable as it is personal. This team knows what to do right when they need to do it, that much is clear here in Invincible Iron Man #4. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 IT'S JEFF! #1 This collection of 1 to 4 page strips featuring Jeff, the adorable baby landshark and occasional ward of both Hawkeye (Kate Bishop) and Deadpool, from writer Kelly Thompson and cartoonist Gurihiru for Marvel Unlimited's digital Infinity Comics is absolutely worth the physical investment. Kelly Thompson imagines a gentler vision of the Marvel universe in which all of the heroes share holidays and weekends together featuring everyone from Squirrel Girl to Tony Stark that provides a perfect setting for Jeff's low-key hijinks. Each strip is provided with a succinct premise, like Jeff crashes Thanksgiving or livestreams a trip, that wonderfully stages a punchline. The artistic team of Gurihiru is the star of this collection, however, as it's their depictions of the dog-like Jeff and realizations of his absurd shenanigans that make every page of the issue a charmer. For such a strange and potentially menacing creature, they ensure Jeff is terrifically expressive and capable of mimicking the postures and traits that make us adore canines. In addition to splendidly told strips, the full comics page provides plenty of space for background gags that are bound to absorb readers with nods to beloved characters. For those seeking the lighter side of Marvel Comics, It's Jeff! is a can't-miss collection filled with laughs and love for animals. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #5 Greg Pak ends his recent mini-series that takes us back to Planet Sakaar and if this is the writer's final jaunt with the Incredible Hulk, it's one amazing send-off. Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #5 Sabretooth and the Exiles' final issue is its wildest, leaning into the original Exiles concept in a way readers likely won't expect. Following up on last month's somewhat predictable villain reveal, Sabretooth and his team must shut down the gruesome operation. That involves a personal vendetta for Sabretooth and a dangerous deal with Nany for the rest of the Krakoan outcasts. While this is the most action-heavy of the issues and the one that leans most into genre conventions, Victor LaValle still manages to layer in metaphorical observations with a nuance that puts most other writers with mutants in their books to shame. Leonard Kirk continues to deliver straightforward and solidly crafted storytelling that isn't as flashy as some of his modern peers but can't be beaten for fundamentals, crafting the story without distracting readers from it. From start to finish, Sabretooth and the Exiles proved as thoughtful, compelling, and unpredictable as the creative team's first Sabretooth series. Bring on the "Sabretooth War" and whatever else comes next. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #7 With its bold colors, expressive characters, and fast-paced storytelling, this series continues to feel more like an animated adventure than a comic book. That wouldn't always be a compliment, but that's the case with The High Republic. It's just a downright good time. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE #4 Between the comics and the books, there might be too many High Republic stories out there all at one time. The Blade may be a series we didn't need, but it has the benefit of following Porter Engle, one of the most compelling High Republic era Jedi. In addition to a wonderful leading character, this book is also fantastic at laying out and executing its action sequences. At it's worst, The Blade has been decent, but at it's best it has been electric. –- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – JABBA'S PALACE #1 In the vein of the From a Certain Point of View series of Star Wars books, Jabba's Palace dives into the history of a certain protocol droid that is only briefly mentioned in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. By chronicling that droid's journey, we get to see the deception, manipulation, and ruthlessness of the figures who came and went through Jabba's Palace, none of which had much compassion for a protocol droid. This story might not have been a burning question among Star Wars fans, but using an iconic sequence as a jumping-off point to tell a story that featured a variety of unsavory characters who all had their own best interests at the forefront, we get a clever and compelling dive into the history of the Jabba's Palace and the endless supply of unsavory characters. With a number of similar titles centering around Return of the Jedi on the horizon, it builds our excitement over what unexplored elements of the iconic film we might uncover in honor of its upcoming 40th anniversary. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #5 Strange Academy is barreling toward its finale and the pedal is pressed to the metal here. Having spent a couple of years of fleshing all these characters out, Young and Ramos put character aside to advance the plot leaps and bounds as the dynamic duo begins to really tie up virtually any remaining loose-ends. Though the cast of this book has been plenty expansive, Strange Academy: Finals #5 adds even more into the mix, students and adults alike, in an issue that's sure to excite those who love all things mystical at Marvel. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 THOR #32 There are some solid, fun ideas at play with this Thor storyline, but to say the execution is messy would be an understatement. There are far too many things going on at once and the art feels thrown together at the last minute, making what little cohesive story there is difficult to follow or care about. Thor is in desperate need of a reset. –- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1 out of 5 VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #1 If you haven't been able to keep up with the current Venom run and Marvel's seemingly-endless Symbiote stories, Venom: Lethal Protector II offers a welcome return to simplicity in Venom's earliest days as an anti-hero. To many, this was the best incarnation of Venom and the artwork makes obvious callbacks to the 1994 animated Spider-Man series. And David Michelinie once again nails the tone of the book, providing a voice for Venom and Brock that's as threatening as it is funny. This is definitely worth a look for long-time Venom fans, no matter how long it's been since you've picked up his book. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN: UNFORGIVEN #1 X-Men: Unforgiven #1 notably improves upon its predecessor featuring Spider-Man as it both reveals the conspiracy behind Redblood's attack while introducing a much more compelling secondary horror antagonist from deep within the bowels of X-Men lore. While these small crossover events always possess the feeling of being manufactured with each issue loaded with low-level continuity explainers, the second installment of "Unforgiven" manages to find the fun within its premise while still obliging its nature. Other Publishers #1 THE APPROACH #5

Like any good monster movie, The Approach comes to an exhilarating and explosive ending (?) that emphasizes action over exposition. Falling somewhere in between John Carpenter's The Thing and Die Hard 2, this issue sees survivors banding together to make a last-ditch effort to stop the creature before it can cause more chaos. What both works in favor of this five-issue series overall is that it had some bizarre teases of the origins of the creature yet never really explored them, as they weren't necessary to this specific storyline and might never be revisited in a follow-up narrative. Some fans, though, might not appreciate the otherworldly origins of the creature and how they don't really earn much narrative exploration. Regardless, the concise nature of this series as a whole made for an exciting and engaging read that channeled a variety of impressive influences to remix them in a fun and thrilling way, largely elevated by the snowy setting to make for a chilling adventure from start to finish. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOOD STAINED TEETH #10 Blood Stained Teeth comes to its roaring conclusion, ending only as a story featuring a character like Atticus Sloane could. Like the rest of the title, this issue had inconsistencies that made its scene changes a bit too jarring, especially with line-art that's almost too one-dimensional. That said, Moore's coloring does the heavy lifting through the end, turning this fresh vampire tale from something good into something slightly above that. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BULLS OF BEACON HILL #3 Bulls of Beacon Hill keeps up with Chris as the man finds himself cornered once again by his father. As the campaign trail heats up in Boston, Chris runs to those he can trust about Bill, but things get messy when Chris' mom gets involved. A stunning cliffhanger puts our lead in another mess when mercenaries get involved, but a more worrisome reveal comes in the form of a betrayal. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 DEAD SEAS #4 I cannot say that I fully understand what is happening in Dead Seas at times, despite extensive explaining in the first issue, but that doesn't mean it's not entertaining. Writer Cavan Scott manages to keep things interesting and surprising even if you're not entirely sure what you're looking at. Artist Nick Brokenshire continues to deliver the goods when the plot itself gets confusing. Melding a unique style with explosive set pieces and a continued refreshing style of specters make this series something that horror fans should definitely seek out. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 DRAGON AGE: THE MISSING #3 Dragon Age: The Missing #3 has a bit of fun playing with perspective as our heroes attempt to navigate a forest distorted by both space and time. It makes for some interesting if not well-trodded sequences (getting stuck in a mirror dimension, everything being upside down) and is a fun enough read if you're not familiar with the subject material and all the proper nouns fly right over your head. The twist at the end is a bit of a downer, but it at least further sets up a big confrontation in the next issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 HELLBOY IN LOVE #4

Throughout Hellboy in Love and his previous series, Hellboy: The Bones of Giants, artist Matt Smith has really made the case for being the next big artist in the franchise. Smith is able to channel Mignola's style in ways that feel both fresh but also exactly what fans expect from the series. Issue #4 of the series even has a moment that feels like it was plucked directly from "Seed of Destruction," with a special shout out to colorist Chris O'Halloran for really making it pop. If there's a fault in this issue though it's that the title appears to have become lost save for one page, but for fans invested in the "love," it's a good one. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 INDIGO CHILDREN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Indigo Children #1 doesn't deliver enough. It's derivative, ineffective at the basic tenets of the genre it's trying to play in, and the execution of its simple plot is rough around the edges. One might be able to overlook all of these sins if offered a strong enough central hook. Instead, it barely realizes its pitch, and what is here feels well-worn. It should be easy for Amazon to adapt, but it's a wanting debut. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 IT'S ONLY TEENAGE WASTELAND #4 Boy, this issue doesn't waste any time (or bloodshed) getting right down to the action. And if you thought you knew where this story was going, It's Only Teenage Wasteland throws another curveball at readers. Although, I will give them credit for giving concrete answers to the overall main question of the series, while also introducing all-new questions for us to theorize and worry about. What other surprises are in store? I can't wait to find out. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #29 Killadelphia #29 is a beautiful book that is, at times, difficult to read because of its naked honesty. About America, about humanity, and about the importance of perspective and the willingness to face your own mistakes. While Killadelphia's major strength is its willingness to force the reader to look into the mirror, as it were, about our history and culture, this issue does not flinch in that regard all while bringing the actual story to what feels like a wild tipping point. This is storytelling at its finest and there isn't anything more that I can say about this issue. It's as close to perfect as they come. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 LADY BALTIMORE: THE DREAM OF IKELOS #1 Never let it be said that Mike Mignola doesn't find a way to make it clear what he thinks of Nazis. Alongside co-writer Christopher Golden the latest chapter in the Lady Baltimore series brings a new twist into the paranormal-Nazi story that Mignola has exhausted before.Artist Bridgit Connell continues to do stellar work with Lady Baltimore, making the action beats carry the weight of each punch while also allowing the paranormal elements to stand apart from everything else ever seen in the franchise. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 LOCAL MAN #2 It was safe to assume that Local Man would continue to make magic, but this second issue somehow manages to outdo all of my expectations. As Jack's superhero past raises some fascinating moral and personal conundrums in the present day, the end result is absolutely thrilling, with the most intimate conversation carrying as much (if not more) weight than a massive battle scene. Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs, and company are creating a thoughtful and thought-provoking send-up to one of comics' weirdest eras, and if you're not reading it right now, you are absolutely missing out. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES II #4

