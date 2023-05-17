Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/17/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Titans #1, The Avengers #1, and Dark Spaces: Good Deeds #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATGIRLS #18 Batgirls #18 is an interesting issue, with Gotham grappling with a new sniper threat who seems to be targeting the Batgirls. To be honest, this issue felt a bit weird at bits – I know that the GCPD is still harboring a grudge against vigilantes due to the wider Bat-family, but it feels out of step with how the Bat-family is portrayed in this book. The artwork in the issue (by Robbi Rodriguez) also feels strangely uneven. There are times where the art really shines but there are pages (such as the last page) where it just comes off as flat and rushed. All in all, an okay issue. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #1 The newest anthology of Batman (and related) stories is undeniably stylish as The Brave and The Bold #1 showcases several of the best artists working in superhero comics today, even if the stories themselves range from the familiar to cyphers needing more context. "The Winning Card" introduces an early Joker-oriented mystery penned by Tom King that provides many unrelated elements of a conspiracy and a particularly creepy approach to portraying Joker. However, it's Mitch Gerads' art and colors that infuse the noir tale with a potent tone to keep readers hooked while the plot remains largely unrecognizable. "Down With the Kings" drafts a number of C-list characters into Stormwatch for an adventure story that evidences little novelty and few flaws as it runs right down the center of expectations. The Superman story "Order of the Black Lamp" is the issue's biggest highlight with artwork from Javier Rodríguez that showcases the new Metropolis status quo as a mysterious, retro-styled adventure is introduced. Minor design elements and the scope of Superman's powers alike make a big impact on the page and are bound to hook readers for issue #2. Dan Mora writes and draws a final installment, "Heroes of Tomorrow," that shows the growth of a new writer, but remains impressive due to his inimitable skill depicting superhero comics. Overall, The Brave and The Bold #1 makes a strong case for itself as an artistic showcase with room for the many mysteries inside to grow into something more compelling. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #15 To the shock of a few, the best superhero book in DC Comics' roster continues to be just that. Waid and Mora are on a hot streak with this run that is sure to make it a legendary one for all the heroes involved. With this particular issue, readers are given the identity of the puppet master pulling the strings in this Metamorpho-centric adventure. Where the writer and artist of World's Finest are able to really show off their skills is with the "weirder" side of the DC Universe. The likes of the Challengers of the Unknown, the Metal Men, and Doom Patrol are all front and center and they might have never been cooler. World's Finest is able to take on the monumental task of not just combining the Superman and Batman families, but exploring the DCU at large and Waid and Mora do so seamlessly. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 BLACK ADAM #11 Black Adam #11 sets the stage for its series finale as all of the Akkadian gods are drawn into conflict with both Teth and Malik. Priest frames the overlapping confusions and developments in an outstanding manner reminiscent of the best arcs in Black Panther with timelines intersecting to deliver very satisfying conflicts. Each of the Akkadian designs is provided an opportunity to be showcased and their distinct approaches make the battle ahead loom large. However events shake out between the series' anti-hero and the expansive cast now surrounding him, Black Adam #12 is set to be an explosive issue (and hopefully one that will lead to more Black Adam stories from Priest). -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CATWOMAN #55 The latest chapter of Catwoman starts out as something decidedly snappy and promising, before falling into a new version of the same old song. Now that Selina is out of prison, her next moves impact herself, Eiko, Dario, and the criminal underworld of Gotham. The only problem is that that impact ranges from genuinely heartfelt moments to undercutting jokes, creating an odd foundation for Selina's noble efforts. Still, the very premise of this issue, and the clever art from Nico Leon, keep me invested in what's in store. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CYBORG #1 I feel like I couldn't properly comment on this new Cyborg series without raining praise upon the nice collection of covers. Each one is pretty impressive, and a reader wouldn't be disappointed with any of them. As for the actual story, it does a good job of summarizing everything fans love about Cyborg. It's set in Detroit, we have some family drama, Cyborg has an updated look, and our threat is something Cyborg is well positioned to deal with. You also have to appreciate the twist at the end. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 DAWN OF DC: PRIMER #1 As a prologue for the big "Dawn of DC" event, Dawn of DC: Primer more or less does its job. Joshua Williamson gives readers an important piece of world building for the story, offering up a frustrated Amanda Waller who is just done with the heroes of the DCU and is now ready to take actions against them – from the shadows, of course. DC #2 (Photo: DC) THE FLASH #799 Jeremy Adams is taking the opportunity to throw everything and the kitchen sink at the Scarlet Speedster and the creative team is clearly having a blast doing so. Following the latest addition to the West clan, the Flash and several fellow heroes have made their way to Apokolips and find plenty to do to keep them busy. Before the issue ends, Adams takes the opportunity to throw even more curveballs at Wally thanks to some spacial time hijinks which are sure to be explored in the 800th issue offering. Adams' love of the Flash family, and the DC Universe as a whole, is infectious and it's clear that the next creative team has a lot to live up to. All the artist shifts this time around can be a little jarring but the latest Flash entry does well at capturing some major universe-trotting moments. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SUPERBOY: MAN OF TOMORROW #2 Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow #2 feels, tonally, like a series that doesn't know exactly what it wants to be. The first issue wasn't without flaw, but did seem to be setting Connor up for his own, introspective journey which intriguing and full of promise only to now slip into what feels like a vehicle for the Cosmoteers and is now somehow less about Connor. This issue sees strong character introductions for the three Cosmoteers, but quickly shifts from a Connor centric title into a team dynamic and one where Connor doesn't really feel central anymore – particularly with the character suddenly stuck weirdly being the voice of reason. The art is the right tone of dramatic and is fun, but this issue just feels like it's failing Connor as a character like so many other stories before it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 SUPERMAN #4 It's becoming more challenging to find new avenues of praise for DC's Superman series, but it's a challenge I'll gladly embrace. Writer Joshua Williamson pulls the curtain back on the book's larger villains just enough without sacrificing the intriguing aura of mystery that surrounds them. Williamson continues to work wonders with Superman's classic rogues gallery, and Silver Banshee is the latest recipient. As with Parasite, not only are her powers amped up, but they are brought to life in visually creative ways thanks to the stunning work of artist Jamal Campbell and letterer Ariana Maher. Something I didn't expect was the welcome swerve with Luthor, and while you can't really trust anything he says, if even a tiny percentage of it is true, this set the tone for it beautifully. Artist Nick Dragotta and colorist Frank Martin sync up with Campbell's work well while also adding their own flair to the proceedings, and coupled with the continuing teases of Marlyn Moonlight, I simply can't get enough. Superman continues to fire on all cylinders, and is unquestionably one of DC's best and brightest. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 TITANS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Structurally, Taylor's script for this debut works because the ensemble is filled with characters most readers have known for years. Titans readers should know the stakes of the story at hand and the character arcs, allowing Taylor and Scott to use most of the paper to explore story ideas rather than character work. Still, it's missing the spark found in Taylor and Bruno Redondo's Nightwing series, with Titans #1 feeling hollow and incomplete at times. It's a solid start with one of DC's more beloved groups, it just feels like a lot was left in the bullpen. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE VIGIL #1 The Vigil #1 introduces readers to a new black ops team working within the world of DC Comics. Much of the debut centers around introducing the team's new leader and a few of the metahuman specialists working inside it as they take down a band of pirates. The action and execution runs a familiar route with most modern thrillers, including the many references to a mysterious backer and the first strands of a tech-conspiracy. However, there's little that sets it apart from that fare either besides its willingness to embrace more low-key power sets within DC Comics to tell its story. The presentation of events is competent and the action clear, but provides little aesthetic polish and some characters present with inconsistent ages. The Vigil certainly possesses potential, but its introduction is ultimately run-of-the-mill. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #799 Wonder Woman #799 is really interesting and honestly, I wish that Conrad and Cloonan had spent less time with the previous arc/crossover and more on this one because with just two issues left in their run, this already feels rushed Diana is stuck asleep and within her being trapped in dreams, as it were, the reader gets to explore her relationships with her friends through those dreams. It's such a good concept and at times it is pretty well executed, though one flaw is it takes a little too long to figure out exactly what is going on from character to character. The art shifts from story to story—or rather dream to dream—as well and the quality shifts with it. Marvel #1 THE AVENGERS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Everyone gets to shine in The Avengers #1, and its ending leads directly into bigger conflicts awaiting them, and the basis for the title's first year of stories, at least. If you are an Avengers fan, there's no reason not to pick this up and continue reading to see what new villains they will face, and which heroes leave their unforgettable mark on the series. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #4 Brielle and her mother Safron were central to Bloodline: Daughter of Blade early on, but now the dynamic has shifted to Brielle and Blade. While I adore the relationship between Safron and Brielle, writer Danny Lore finds new beats to explore and showcase in Brielle's relationship with Blade, and I've grown to enjoy their time together for completely different reasons. Bloodline: Daughter of Blade #4 also brings Jay and Rebecca back into the fold in a bigger way, and Whitney's villainous aura grows larger and more effective with every issue. So far the larger plot behind all this isn't as captivating as everything else, at least not yet, but there's still time for that to sink its hooks in. Bloodline is as addictive as ever, and hopefully the series only gets more entertaining from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #12 Sentinel of Liberty brings another longtime Cap ally into play, although it's unclear whose side she's on this time. Meanwhile, the Caps' push towards Dimension Z comes with Sam questioning Steve's judgement with Steve's son on the line. While I think Sam's wider point is a fair one, the comic hasn't done the best job of actually showing how Steve's judgement is impaired. Clearly, Steve is under duress, but it's not like he's been in plenty of other tough spots over his decades of action. This crossover's external stakes have been great, but the internal conflict feels lacking. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER #1 Danny Ketch returns in his own solo mini-series from Howard Mackie and Daniel Piccioto. As you might expect from the creator of Ketch, the story quickly returns to the land of familiarity with a story ripped straight from 1994. Not only is Ketch back in prime form, but the design of this new antagonist is peak supernatural goodness. Mackie's plot does take a little bit too long to get going but once it starts lurching forward, the title is quickly off to the races with exciting action set pieces to boot. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #7 Fantastic Four #7 also celebrates the series' 700th issue (by some ordering) in 40 pages of story that hardly manage to justify being oversized. Beyond a 2-page teaser for things to come, the story is essentially divided into two halves split between the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom in adventures of theoretical science that hardly connect to one another. An extended bit of misdirection leading nowhere interesting eventually leads to time travel shenanigans with Doom that entail all of the typical missteps of time travel stories, like a complete lack of character growth, an absence of stakes, and unanswered questions of causality. It's possible there are plans to address all of these elements in some future issue tying so much together, but here it simply reads like a continuation in a pattern of pedestrian plots that evoke little conflict and seemingly lead nowhere. Although the general tone of this issue and the series thus far can be described as charming, it lacks humor, heart, or anything more sincere than projections of family road trips. A focus on the Fantastic Four as family has largely forgotten the elements of soap opera and grand adventure that make this larger-than-life family fantastic. Although the artwork and plotting always meet the marks of competence, it's increasingly clear that run may never really "start" as its 700th issue celebration turns out to be terribly dull. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #2 This bold new status quo for the Guardians continue to unfold with a lot of charm. While Guardians of the Galaxy #2 might not be as polished and straightforward as its precedessor, it still provides a hearty dose of the Guardians' heart and humor, as the team breaks up into smaller groups to navigate the newest threat. I will gladly read a hundred or so issues of what Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Kev Walker, and company have in store for this seres, and this issue proves why. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 HULK ANNUAL #1 Hulk Annual #1 provides readers a much-needed change of pace and the best issue of Hulk in about a year's time in an Annual that reads like a genuine Annual. The story provides readers a different perspective on its eponymous anti-hero in a standalone story following a documentary crew on their quest to find the Hulk. It's an intriguing angle that provides readers a familiar but well structured spin on the "seekers becoming the hunted" story. The sequences framed from a cameraman's perspective are well-selected, building tension and making the story feel nearly like an artifact from within Marvel Comics, without overwhelming the issue's brisk pacing. However, the absence of character beyond quick sketches made at the start leaves little room for surprise or growth. It's clear who's doomed at the very start with a metatextual wink at the camera; that wouldn't be a problem if this story explored this ill-fated character or any of their cohort, but the film being shot doesn't even seem to possess a purpose or perspective. It's this lack of detail around the edges that leave Hulk Annual feeling like a capable, but undeveloped take on a premise with real potential. When the Hulk turns to the camera and transforms clear subtext into text, it's simply a bit too much. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6 Who knew Miles Morales and Scorpion would make for such an entertaining pairing? After fighting each other in the first issue, they wind up unlikely partners in the second chapter of "Carnage Reigns." There are some interesting surprises in store as far as guest-stars to help Miles and Scorpion deal with Cletus Kasady, and I can't wait to see their interactions going forward. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 PLANET OF THE APES #2 If the first issue left you wanting more action, the second issue delivers, at least if you stayed patient. Most of the issue is spent in conversation, albeit well-written, intentional conversation. It's a lot more groundwork, but a second part of the story is tacked onto the end and brings the war front and center. Planet of the Apes is taking the methodical approach to its story, but it's been excellent so far. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 PREDATOR #3 Writer Ed Brisson delivers an issue that continues to build on the big storytelling swings he set before it, consistently surprising readers with each new twist and turn. The big trouble with this issue is that Netho Diaz's artwork in the big action beats is largely obscured thanks to the added effect of rain on the images. It's useful for the setting naturally, but it keeps the panels from really being as dynamic as they can be. Predator remains a fun series for fans of the franchise, and the latest issue from Marvel Comics is no exception. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 RED GOBLIN #4 Red Goblin might just be my biggest surprise of the year, and at this point I'm Normie and Rascal for life. The friendship between the symbiotic and its host has rarely ever been as relatable and endearing. Normie's gradual learning of the impact he can have on Rascal and what lessons he wants to take and shy away from regarding his grandfather is key, and yet writer Alex Paknadel has slowly evolved Rascal right alongside, and the more they grow the more rich and complicated their pact becomes. Norman's fears are understandable to a point, but Normie has already evolved far past his grandfather in terms of empathy and in many ways maturity as well. It's legitimately painful to watch them separated, and credit to artist Jan Bazaldua, colorist David Muriel, and letterer Joe Caramagna for expertly conveying the heartbreak both are feeling as this plays out. Norman's involvement should always serve Normie and Rascal, and not the other way around. That's been a key part of what's made Red Goblin so special, and I hope to see that continue. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SHE-HULK #13 Although She-Hulk #13 may technically feature some villains, it showcases the series' strengths outside of the superhero genre's stock and trade by emphasizing its romance and work-drama angles. She-Hulk goes on a number of dates, ranging between friendly, tense, and romantic, throughout the issue, and each delivers plenty of drama and excitement without requiring any punches to be thrown. Rowell has a knack for evoking distinctive dynamics and both Andrés Genolet and Joe Quinones' expressions ensure they land with humor and emotion. While inevitable fights loom ahead, it's their grounding in strong character work with shojo-like pacing that will provide them their impact. She-Hulk is shaping up to be stronger than ever. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ARCADE KINGS #1 Arcade Kings by Dylan Burnett is an absolute blast. The cartoonish art style and video game logic/references definitely show roots in titles like Scott Pilgrim, but the story also adds in dimensions of certain anime tropes, classic arcade fighting games and even pro wrestling to truly stand out as its own concept. The story also does an excellent job of slowly revealing the narrative without an exposition dump, though you'll still likely be left with questions like "why does the main character's head look like dragonfruit?" Definitely worth a look. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS... JINX: A CURSED LIFE #1 Chilling Adventures Presents presents a new tale this week that pits the devil against the might of an electric guitar. When Jughead finds himself possessed by the devil, it falls to Jinx to figure out what is going on, and the power of friendship ends up revealing more things about the novice rockstar than she ever suspected. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK RIDE #6 The various pieces of Dark Ride are starting to coalesce into something fascinating, turning an already-great book into an enthralling one. As the conspiracy surrounding the park, as well as its past impact on the lives of its founders, gets even clearer, Joshua Williamson's script meets us with a story that's weird, a little gross, but genuinely exciting. The multi-generational art from Andrei Bressan and the spooky colors from Adriano Lucas are also better than ever, making this a book that I can't wait to follow from this point. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DARK SPACES: GOOD DEEDS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It's easy to sense that Good Deeds' creators have something to say, even if they are taking their time saying it. The visuals tell the story well, making even well-worn steps along the story's path compelling to read. Anyone who misses that particular 21st-century Vertigo Comics flavor would do well to give Dark Spaces: Good Deeds #1 a look. For those less nostalgic for that method of storytelling, Dark Spaces: Good Deeds #1 is still a well-put-together comic book, even if it is mostly scene-setting. What comes next as Dark Space: Good Deeds continues will ultimately determine whether this introduction is worthwhile, but the chances seem good that'll only get more interesting from here. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 EARTHDIVERS #7 Earthdivers #7 takes a slight detour to the Ice Age. It really feels like this side story is driving home how the Indian community was held under the boot of their oppressors. We also get to see the lengths a mother will go through in order to find her missing kids; even traveling hundreds of years into the past and facing off against sabertooth tigers.. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 FEAR OF A RED PLANET #4 Delays do no favors to a mystery series, but Fear of a Red Planet does an admirable job of reframing its anti-capitalist, Martian adventure for a parlor scene in which the killer is revealed just before a couple of genuinely shocking twists. The plotting and pacing are both accomplished, but the artwork often leaves important details difficult to discern and the action sequence midway through the issue is very difficult to follow as a result. It also delivers a twist that seems too convenient by far, even if it produces the stage for a very intriguing finale that compounds the mystery and tensions building across the series. Fear of a Red Planet is a series that remains interesting despite some consistent faults and its final chapter still offers the promise of one worth adding to any reader's sci-fi comics collection. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE GIMMICK #3 Shane's story is still a little less-than-interesting, but the series is finally giving more time to Alicia and Sam. They're the real stars here, and The Gimmick continues to improve as they take a bigger share of the spotlight. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 HEXWARE #6

Other Publishers #3 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #108

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #108 hits hard from the start, and the book's early revelations sticks with you throughout the entirety of the issue. Rita's cruelty reaches a new high, and writer Melissa Flores utilizes that to great effect, giving the past issue's Zordon reveal a welcome layer of depth and complexity. This issue is completely Zordon focused mind you, with the Rangers only making the smallest of appearances. That might sound less than captivating, but the conversations at play here kept me immersed in Jordan's journey and the decisions that he has to live with. That Vessel's design makes every panel that much more eye catching, and artist Marco Renna and colorists Francesco Segala and Gloria Martinelli employ it to stellar effect throughout. Much of the book is centered around one long discussion, and yet visually the book continually captures your attention and relays its story well through expression and mannerisms alone. While I'm happy to move forward with less Zordon-focused storytelling, the issue delivered and set the stage for even bigger moments down the line, and I enjoyed every minute. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 MISS TRUESDALE AND THE FALL OF HYPERBOREA #1 Having tapped into the Hyperboric age with B.P.R.D., writer Mike Mignola gets the chance to bring his own Red Sonja-type character to the world of Hellboy in this new series. Longtime fans will recognzie this but also find a lot of interesting meat to chew on with some delving into the Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra and a surprise cameo in the closing page. Artist Jesse Lonergan brings a style and uniqueness that feels right at home alongside Mignola and his other collaborators, already standing head and shoulders above some of the other prequel stories. In short, this is the best original Hellboy spinoff in years. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 MOSELY #4 At its heart, Mosely has an interesting concept, but it's one that gets lost in a techno-world that is looking to amplify the stakes to an almost ludicrous degree. I almost feel like the side story from Guillory in this fourth issue is where you can find the real meat and potatoes, aka a blue-collar family man attempting to wrap his head around an unstable, technologically advanced future. While there are some good action scenes to be found in the main story, the grandiosity of Mosely wielding a giant flaming hammer to fight against a techno-god looking to separate human consciousness can be a bit daunting. Mosely could have truly benefited from a more down to Earth approach but your mileage here will ultimately vary. At the end of the day, Mosely has me thinking what could have been rather than what it currently is. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 NO/ONE #3 After a compelling, but slightly-disjointed start, the superhero conspiracy of No/One is beginning to feel like something special. The balance between the true-crime reality of the series' main cast, and the vigilante, tropey superheroism of the titular character, is at its best yet in this installment, and changes the game for issues to come. If you haven't been reading this series yet, now is a good time to change that. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS: MAXIMUM OVERTURE #1 Rick and Morty Presents presents a new adventure this week with Maximum Overture, and it puts Rick's gun-blazing strategies through their paces. When our pair finds itself locked in a puzzled prison, Rick and Morty must slog through a musical villain's games as they learn about his truly deranged past. A cliffhanger at the end promises more trouble is on the way for Morty and his grandfather. So if you like what this maestro is playing, Rick and Morty Presents has more of it on the way. -- Megan Peters

