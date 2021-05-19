Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/19/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Fantastic Four: Life Story #1, Wonder Girl #1, and Rangers of the Divide #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) BATMAN/FORTNITE: ZERO POINT #3 Fortnite's dialogue-free world prohibits speech, but Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 found a clever way around that through memos and other forms of correspondence. While clashes between Batman, Snake Eyes, and other "assets" serve as chaotic backdrops, the conversations of the third issue are a clever mix of one-way conversations between a concerned observer and several other departments. The result is a tactful and enlightening expansion of Fortnite's universe even if Batman as a character takes more of a backseat to the game's exposition this time. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 CATWOMAN #31 By and large, this Catwoman run has been genuinely exquisite, but this issue takes things to a whole other level. As Selina and her sidekicks infiltrate an unlikely social situation to try to save Poison Ivy, things unfold in a way that’s both energetic and meaningful. Every sequence—whether it be an action-packed fight scene or a more intimate character moment, is paced with a cinematic quality, and brought to life with a loud and beautiful flair by Fernando Blanco’s art and Jordie Bellaire’ colors. If you’re not joining Catwoman on its weird, stylish journey, take this as a sign that you should fix that. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE FLASH #770 Jeremy Adams and a glut of talented artists have helped propel this idea of Wally West bouncing to different eras in the world of speedsters into a tour-de-force of superhero shenanigans. With Wally finding himself in Jay Garrick's boots during World War 2, running the speed of light against the machinations of Hitler. While the issue's story and art are top-notch, the final page has to be one of the best cliffhangers I can think of in recent memory and is almost worth the cost of admission alone. If you're a fan of the Flash, this is an easy buy. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE #61 I am really struggling with this iteration of Justice League. On paper, the team of Brian Bendis and David Marquez is among the strongest that DC has on any comic at the moment. But Marquez's art is just incredibly uneven (there are a couple of spreads with really bad perspective issues) and Bendis is struggling with dialogue, falling back onto some of his worst habits. The back-up also takes a step back this issue, with too much exposition and vaguery to be particularly interesting. Overall, this is not a great showing by one of DC's tentpole books. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 NIGHTWING #80 Now three issues into its latest run, Nightwing is as busy as ever, and Dick Grayson is being written into the corner. As with most members of the Batfamily, that's where Grayson thrives, something as evident as ever right here in Nightwing #80. There's a lot going on as Tom Taylor begins to weave the plots he laid down the two issues prior and, as always, Bruno Redondo is right there to make easy work out of the script. There's a certain sequence of Reondo's here that lands exceptionally well, a fight sequence doubling down on Nightwing's status as the preeminent street-level hero. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN: RED AND BLUE #3 Superman: Red and Blue continues to improve issue by issue; issue #5 is all killer, no filler, packed with compelling stories that emphasize Superman’s kindness without ever devolving into platitudes or the banal. “Deadline” and “A Man Most Saved” both center around how Superman conducts himself between big adventures, the superhuman capacity for care that defines him in the eyes of both his friends and everyday people. There’s a folksy charm present in these stories that is earned by small, sincere touches. Michel Fiffe’s “Kilg%re City” is one of two masterworks in this collection as it pulls from a wide array of influences to touch on the breadth of Superman’s career and contacts. Relatively minor characters and past stories are highlighted in Fiffe’s stunning style to reveal how all-encompassing Superman’s narrative can be. James Stokoe’s “Little Star” is the perfect capstone for this stunning collection, though, as it delivers the artist’s inimitable style in a form far less violent than readers may expect. That shift in tone combined with a truly stellar bit of design delivers one of the best Superman stories told in years, capturing the absolute best instincts in humanity he has come to symbolize for so many. WONDER GIRL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The introduction of Yara Flor was one of the biggest highlights of DC Comics' "Future State" takeover, which is why it is delightful seeing DC keep the character in their line up with an ongoing series that began this week: Wonder Girl #1. With Joelle Jones once again at the helm, Jordie Bellaire on colors and Clayton Cowles on letters, the team is assembled to make Yara's new series every bit as impressive as her Future State debut, and that's exactly what they do in an absolutely stellar debut issue. If you pick up only one DC comic book this week, choose Wonder Girl #1. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #66 The Amazing Spider-Man #66 checks in on Peter as he grapples with another devastating betrayal. The hero is left paralyzed as a familiar face returns to town, and his anxiety will only grow once he learns what's going on with Kindred. Between him and Kingpin's son, New York City is unsafer than ever, and that is bad news for our heroes. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #3 Like the issue before it, Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade #3 has a lot to process in terms of mythology. It's something that makes the book very exposition heavy and while it's a good read, given its juxtaposition with what should be a significant battle, the result is an issue that looses its footing just a bit. What's of interest here—and something that largely prevents the book from falling a bit too far into a slog—is that Spurrier is clearly setting up Jacks for a much larger role in the story and watching her uncover secrets and history at the same time the reader does is actually very clever and enjoyable if you're willing to invest the time. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #29 Ta-Nahesi Coates continues the storyline of "All Die Young" with a story that dives further into the relationship between Sin and her mother, while also laying out the next steps for Cap and his crew. While Leonard Kirk does a serviceable job on art here, this issue feels more like a prequel to something bigger than anything else. Sometimes an issue will need to feature "talking heads" to move along the plot, but ultimately, the issue is a tad slow in comparison to what we've seen from this run so far. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 CHAMPIONS #7 While Champions is still trying to find its footing following the end of its own version of "Civil War", the story of Miles and Sam attempting to join Roxxon as interns in order to bring it down from the inside is a solid one. Luciano Vecchio is a fantastic artist for the story of these young heroes, blending an unorthodox style with energetic line work, but Danny Lore tends to get a bit too "wordy" and doesn't let the art breathe. The best part of the issue is when the kids can just be kids, rallying around a cell phone game and reminding us that the Champions are still heroes in training. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #30 The trifecta of protagonists in Daredevil provides each issue with the exciting pacing of the very best superhero melodramas, but their varied focus and efforts allow the comic to retain its relatively grounded morality and perspective. That’s showcased in superhero antics by way of Elektra in an excellent action sequence that delivers multiple promising cliffhangers. Her story being centered in the issue just speaks to the severity of the final few pages as entropy prepares to take hold of Hell’s Kitchen. Daredevil #30 is another exciting issue featuring a rewarding balance of character moments and action beats as the series continues to set a consistent standard for mainstream superhero comics. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Fantastic Four: Life Story deserves credit for ambition alone as it aims to weave a historical era, comic book continuity, and four lead characters into a single thread. That its first issue manages to successfully accomplish the task is a testament to the skill of its creators. In working through the origins of this famous family and parsing one of popular media’s favorite eras in American history, they have laid the foundation for a series that can speak to all of the potent threads bound together in its premise. It’s a weighty task and five more decades loom large, but Fantastic Four: Life Story #1 tells a story that inspires hope even when discovering terrible truths. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 HEROES REBORN #3 While Heroes Reborn has thus far generally been pretty intriguing and at some points even exciting, Heroes Reborn #3 falls far short of the promising first issue and the relatively solid second. The issue is divided into two stories, but the first is very long and kind of bloated, following Blur and his battle with the Silver Witch. While it's not a bad story, it's just a lot to take in and sort of derails the flow of the story overall. The second story in the issue, one that focuses on Echo and sees Blade add another to his group of people who know things are not right, is also interesting, but neither really seem to do much to further the general narrative. The result is a pretty book—the art is nice—that feels like it's taking up space rather than telling a story. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS #1 Alex Paknadel and Juan Ferreyra arrive to offer their own vision of The Immortal Hulk mythos in Time of Monsters. This one-shot, set almost 12 millenia in humanity’s past, is co-plotted by Al Ewing and weaves key elements of his critically-acclaimed run with the Hulk, including the Green Door and what lies beyond. However, everything that works about this story of a tribe combating drought and starvation with customs of worshipping gamma-irradiated stone manages to function independently of the epic to which it connects. This is a thrilling horror story that effectively introduces an alien setting, customs, and collection of tragically-bound characters. The core trio of a tribal elder and his two sons—oddly recalling Things Fall Apart—are efficiently provided in forms that are understandable, if not always sympathetic. Tough decisions are quickly realized, which makes their tragic consequences all the more terrible. Ferreyra delivers this story's climax and the many moments of body horror building to in spectacular fashion. Time of Monsters #1 is an excellent addition to the sprawling lore of The Immortal Hulk, but what elevates it above being another good Hulk story is how it condenses a complete legend into so few pages in a comic book bound to impress any who pick it up. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #2 I had a good time with the opening issue of The Mighty Valkyries but this second installment has given me pause. The dual nature of the storytelling, split largely between Jane Foster and Valkyrie, is something that I liked a lot initially—and frankly, I still do. What isn't great about issue #2 is that it drastically slows things down. While Valkyrie's arc is pretty fast-paced, not a whole lot happens within her larger plot. Meanwhile, Jane's story dials things back a fair amount and instead centers around big philosophical talking points. This might become an issue I'll enjoy more in retrospect once I see how this series plays out, but for now, it feels like a purely transitional chapter. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 RUNAWAYS #36 I can’t even begin to stress how brilliant and wonderful this issue is. Without getting too into spoilers, this issue centers around a number of pivotal conversations between the Runaways, which ultimately completely upend the series’ status quo going forward. Rainbow Rowell’s narrative and Andres Genolet's art are able to structure some small-scale stakes into an absolutely exhilarating fare, with a flair that perfectly combines slice-of-life storytelling with the heart that Marvel is known for, all while proving just how underrated and excellent of a title Runaways is in Marvel’s roster. Seriously, this issue is perfect. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 SHANG-CHI #1 I'll be honest: I'm pretty new to Shang-Chi. Just like a litany of other MCU fans at this point, I'm pretty oblivious to the history of the Master of Kung Fu. As such, I've been looking for a better starting point to get to know the character a bit more before his feature film debut later this year. Based on the first issue of Marvel's new Shang-Chi run, this seems like an excellent starting point. Not only does it do a great job of familiarizing you with the character's backstory, it features some really fun writing and characters. This first arc also aims to see Shang-Chi taking on a number of popular heroes from the Marvel universe as well. So even if you aren't sold on Shang-Chi himself just yet, plenty of other recognizable faces should be showing up in this series early on. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #12 Another prelude to the "War of the Bounty Hunters" event, this book features a number of familiar characters from the entire run of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, from Beilert Valance to 4-LOM to Dengar. There's action and excitement in this book, which largely feels like white noise for this series, but we do get insight into Valance's history with Han Solo and why he's interested in finding Boba Fett and his captured bounty before he can turn the smuggler over to Jabba the Hutt. As compared to other prelude books, this installment doesn't necessarily excel in any one arena, though we hope it will get more exciting as the actual "War of the Bounty Hunters" kicks off in the coming months. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 ULTRAMAN: THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #3 Higgins and Groom’s story takes a unique turn but the ever escalating mystery aspect of the narrative has started to become a chore. In any event artist Francesco Manna gets the opportunity to play with form and framing in very unique ways that give energy and bring a fresh taste to the visuals. As usual the issue ends in such a way that makes the next chapter seem like mandatory reading, so they must be commended for that commitment; plus Manna’s final splash page is a tremendous illustration that feels ripped from the marquee of a kaiju classic. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 THE WAY OF X #2 Simon Spurrier has a knack for transforming one’s least favorite concepts into something truly special. The Way of X is a comic book filled with outcasts, those shunned in continuity, but beloved by fans and those despised by both. It provides it with a unique charm as even on Krakoa these are the mutants who struggle to find their place and that brings a strong sense of empathy. It’s empathy earned through this issue in ways both small (e.g. Nemesis’ constant jabs at the world around him) and large (e.g. that page with Nightcrawler and the gun), and the large ones can move you to tears. Spurrier and Quinn have developed a rich cast whose experiences and perspectives allow for them to breathe after only a few pages, which pays dividends as questions of morality and mortality are explored. The Way of X #2 raises the stakes and endeavors to reach the lofty questions that the series' debut posed; it's succeeding so far. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 WOLVERINE #12 Wolverine is getting weird in its war against the vampires. I did not expect that, of all the X-Men comics, Wolverine would be the one to still be referencing the "X of Swords" crossover several months later. Nor did I expect to enjoy the weird fusion of strange science and monster hunting that Wolverine offered this issue. While the dialogue was really stiff at times, I thought this was a solid issue of a series that has often struggled to fit into the rest of the X-Books. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THE BEQUEST #3 The Bequest feels like its finally picking up momentum with Issue #3, moving further away from the "D&D Campaign Turned Into a Comic" vibe and more into the social commentary it's clearly more interested in covering. And on that front, it's actually making some pretty good points. Toss in a few fun creature designs and you've got a solid issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 COJACARU THE SKINNER #2 Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden's second chapter has a shakier time sticking its landing than the first issue of this mini-series, but in the end it sets the stage for big things in the outerverse even if this issue in particular isn't its best. Artist Peter Bergting does a decent job with the conflict of nazi witches trying to break into a church but this is a largely talkative story where the expository and philosophical conversations that play out aren't as compelling and held back by visuals that can't tie it all together succinctly. A fine issue for longtime fans but not the best of the larger series. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 FAR CRY: RITE OF PASSAGE #1 Far Cry: Rite of Passage #1 is technically about Diego, the son of Antón Castillo who presides over the fictional region of Yara, but in true Far Cry fashion, the story's much more focused on its villain(s). The father-son dynamic illustrated through failures of troubled Far Cry adversaries from the past frames the relationship between Antón and Diego as a fragile yet concerned one, a relationship with heavy baggage and conflicting temperaments. The two could very well be interpreted as expressionless with muted reactions, but the subtleness of their responses does well to communicate Antón's poise and Diego's hope to imitate at least that much of him. It makes sense to call upon old Far Cry memories both in terms of the narrative and the fan service, but I do hope these future issues give Antón and Diego their due instead of relying solely on what came before. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GODZILLA: MONSTERS AND PROTECTORS #2 Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors still feels very much like a Saturday morning cartoon about Godzilla. There's just one problem—he's not it the issue at all. And unfortunately, the YouTube video framing device and the preteen narration are really starting to grind my gears. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 HOME #2 The second issue following refugees, one of which just so happens to have superpowers, does add some interesting new elements but the art of the latest installment simply doesn't live up to the script here. There are a number of correctable issues here when it comes to the art, as characters will often lose all detail or the action scenes won't be able to follow through on the beats they are attempting to hit. While there are some interesting elements in here, there is far too much-holding Home back from being one of the greats. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 I WALK WITH MONSTERS #6 The final issue of I Walk With Monsters is here—and by and large, it sticks its landing. The issue brings Jacey's quest for revenge to a head, and the fallout is messy and epic in some emotional ways. The art is kinetic and excellent, and the dialogue largely works. Admittedly, by the time you reach the final page, there definitely still are a lot of questions left unanswered, but the story itself wraps up on enough of a satisfying tone that it's easy to overlook that. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #3 The story finds some space to breathe in issue #3 as Rainbow and Jonna find refuge in their catastrophically chaotic world. Following some truly wondrous spreads and splashes that define the sisters' relationship in movement and method, they finally come upon a setting that seems safe. It's here that the Samnee's take some time to begin fleshing out the setting and story that has consumed the lives of Rainbow's family. New characters are effectively introduced with quickly recognized designs and exposition is handled in an entirely natural fashion of late night chatter. It's a graceful moment of pause after two hectic early issues, and it establishes a foundation for what's quickly coming next. Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters remains a delightful discovery in current comics as it prepares for the long journey ahead. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 JULES VERNE'S LIGHTHOUSE #2 Jules Verne's Lighthouse pushes forward with a thrilling story that ends in a bloody revelation. As the pirates continue their secret mission, our heroine is introduced to a new ally that brings back some horrifying memories. And just when you think all is well in the darkness of space, a massive weapons cache appears to mess everything up! -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 LUNA #4 As tensions escalate within the commune, a dangerous secret is revealed about their mystical intentions, which forces Teresa to make a fateful decision about whether she'll appease otherworldly beings or the group who saved her from a devastating path. Part of what makes Luna so compelling is the way Maria Llovet wavers back and forth between the real and the unreal, seamlessly weaving them together so the reader is transported into a fugue state that resembles what the characters are going through. At times, this causes the narrative momentum to suffer, as audiences don't know what's really happening and what's a dream, with this issue bringing enough narrative game-changers to help distinguish one plane of existence from another, and while there's still plenty of mysteries on the horizon, we get some semblance of grounding to the core story that's unfolding. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THE MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #2 The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #1 was not just a good comic, but an experience as it established the story of of a god made mortal trying to somehow save her job by killing a child and in the process wove a tale that explored humanity from a unique perspective. It also set a very high bar for the series and now with The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #2 is not only meeting, but perhaps even exceeding. The issue picks up several years after Laila's first death and sees her continue her mission, but instead of focusing directly on Laila, this issue focuses more on her target, Darius. By centering the story in his early experiences with death and class inequality, Ram V brings another rich layer of humanity to the story—and in the process further humanizes the divine. Everything flows here from the story to the art, which itself is breathtaking and unique. It's another knockout issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 MOONSHINE #25 With this issue focusing almost entirely on Lou, from his criminal exploits to his emotional past making a surprise return, it's the most cohesive installment in the current arc, as we see him torn between his devotions. As he struggles to decide which path to pursue in life, knowing that each one will come with sacrifices for more than just himself, it gives us unique insight into his state of mind and the complicated situation he's found himself in. Still, like with many middle chapters into an overall arc, this issue fails to get us any major reveals or inciting incidents to really push the narrative to new heights, serving more as a good opportunity to connect with Lou and hopefully set the stage for what he will endure in the back half of this storyline. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 ORCS #4 I've largely enjoyed Orcs up until this point, but the series is starting to meander just a bit. Although there are some semblances of a throughline story being told here, issue #4 has slowed the pace down substantially to the point where I'm wondering where this is actually all going. While I liked the bite-sized nature of the stories in each subsequent chapter, the previous lack of setting up anything major for the future has led to things feeling pretty stilted. Despite my criticism, the witty writing and lovely art continues to at the very least make this a fun series. I wouldn't say I dislike Orcs at this point. It just needs some more structure to get me further invested. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 PHANTOM ON THE SCAN #2 Phantom On The Scan #2 can’t quite keep up the momentum of that solid opening issue, but it does have one exceptional horror sequence. Once again the artwork does the heavy lifting in providing a dreary, isolated tone. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 POWER RANGERS #7 Power Rangers has been moving at a steady clip, but while there’s a lot to love about issue #7, it takes just a bit of a breather to set the stage for what’s to come. Writer Ryan Parrott slows things down just a little to focus on the dysfunctional dynamic between Drakkon and the Omega Rangers while also picking up on past threads that have the potential to really shake things up (nothing is ever forgotten in Power Rangers land). The team itself is also slightly at odds, but it gives Parrott the chance to explore where those conflicts stem from and how each Ranger’s past experiences inform not only their sense of justice but also their willingness to step into grayer areas. Meanwhile artist Francesco Mortarino and colorist Raul Angulo (with color assistance by Jose Enrique Fernandez) just continue to bless this book with gorgeous pages, and anytime the Rangers morph it’s a visual feast. By issue’s end we get a compelling hook for next issue, and while this isn’t the absolute strongest book in the series to date, it’s another stellar entry that is setting up even bigger things to come. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 RADIANT BLACK #4 This was the week of big swerves in the comics world, and Radiant Black might have delivered one of the biggest shocks of the week. To say it lives up to its title "Everything Changes" is an understatement, and writer Kyle Higgins gets you hooked right from the beginning pages. Learning what drives Nathan's powers and his relationship with those powers is continually intriguing, and new layers and elements are introduced throughout the issue in a subtle but poignant way, though that might not really come all into view until the ending pages. There is some filler in between the richer elements though, and while I understand why it's there, it slows the pace a bit too much for my tastes. That second half kicks in hard though, and artist Marcelo Costa and colorist Rod Fernandes deliver an action-packed fight sequence that feels larger than life. That said, it's the expressions in the more meaningful character moments that really shine in this section, creating a book that subverts expectations and has me thoroughly hooked to see where Radiant Black goes from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5