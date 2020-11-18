Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/18/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Aquaman #65, Avengers: Marvels Snapshot #1, and Barbalien: Red Planet #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) AQUAMAN #65 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The world of Aquaman, Mera, and Atlantis has never been richer or more filled with promise than it is now, and DeConnick leaves the toybox much fuller than when she arrived. Aquaman #65 is a celebration of a couple that has earned their time in the sun, and it's hard to envision those who have followed along leaving this issue without a smile on their face. Sure, it could've been longer and a bit more action-packed, but those issues don't keep it from delivering a satisfying conclusion to this bold new chapter of Aquaman that I'm sad to see end. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN #103 I wish Batman #103 were more interesting. As comics go, the actual writing is solid. The art is good. The colors are really fantastic. There's plenty of Harley Quinn being quippy. Even the lettering is lovely. It's, arguably, a good enough issue. What drags it down, though, is that the story itself doesn't break any new ground. Something I've been saying for some time now is that the concept of someone coming into Gotham to "do it better" than Batman or to get the better of Batman while he's weakened has been done to death and this issue, even for the subjective quality of how it tells that store, feels more like someone dug up the graves of all of the verions of this story before and tried to offer a Frankenstein's monster as something shiny and new in Ghost-Maker. The hard lean into the "emotions are bad" bit of it all also just feels flat. And ultimately, it's that recycle of so much we've seen before that feels lackluster. We're a few issues past "Joker War" into a promised new chapter of the Batman story and yet it's the second verse same as the first. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 CATWOMAN #27 Selina Kyle’s time in Alleytown is getting more and more tumultuous, but it all manifests in a surprisingly engrossing crime drama. This issue is jam-packed with kinetic action sequences and stylish reveals, as the target on Selina's back continues to grow. Admittedly, the issue lags in moments, and nearly all of the criminal adversaries and cops feel interchangeable to some degree. But the through-line of Ram V’s narrative works exceptionally well, and also showcases what a fascinating and unique street-level character Selina can be. When combined with Fernando Blanco’s art and FCO Plascencia’s colors, you get an installment that feels like the spiritual successor to the Villa Hermosa sections of this Catwoman run, but also like its own gritty and intriguing thing. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #5 Part of the fun of something as fantastical as Dark Nights: Death Metal is the chance for creativity in concepts and designs, and that’s no more apparent than in Death Metal #5. Literally the issue features a transforming Batman city, so it’s hard to get any more epic from there (both in terms of concept and design), but Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo are more than up for the challenge, delivering fights amongst Gods and an army of dark multiverse worlds. This is really the first issue of this series that veered towards the edge of confusion in regards to its central theory about crisis energy (thanks to anti-crisis energy), and for those who aren’t steeped in this or just casually walking in it’s going to be a trip and possibly a head-scratcher. By issue’s end there’s enough clarity on the central mission to keep moving forward, and Snyder’s sheer enthusiasm and creativity comes through in every page, helping to patch over most any gap. It’s not the strongest issue of the series, but has its share of amazing moments, and it should be a rollercoaster ride to the finish line. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY #6 We’ve now reached the midway point of Criminal Sanity, and it's proving to be a maxi-series that’s equal parts subdued and outrageous, and largely fascinating throughout. This issue takes Harley and the Joker’s terrifying present—as well as their traumatic pasts—in a new territory. Even when the issue is a little repetitive in a cycle of flashbacks and gruesome murders, it’s still entertaining and engrossing, especially in the conflict in the back half of the issue. Overall, this issue gives faith that the back half of Criminal Sanity will be just as—if not more—captivating than the first. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE #57 Justice League #57 reveals the end goal of its Death Metal tie-in: to move a few pieces from Point A to Point B to help advance the plot of the main storyline. The issue's sole purpose is to push Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom into a certain spot, which will be followed up on Death Metal #5. If you're a Death Metal reader, this arc likely has value to you. If you are avoiding that event, then this issue and this arc likely was a confusing mess. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 NIGHTWING #76 And just like that, the Ric Grayson saga completely draws to a close. Dick is back and his memories are complete, a plot device that throws a wrench in the works. Here, one has to applaud Jurgens and company for tying up everything pretty nicely, even though it took much longer than needed to get to that point. The arc ends in a way one likely sees coming and even then, it still carries more heart and courage than most of the past 20-plus issues. But again, the best part of the issue, by and far, is the fact Ric Grayson is dead—of course, until he isn't. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 RORSCHACH #2 Rorschach #2 is one of the weirdest and wholly disrespectful bits of fan fiction I've ever read. The second issue follows the trail of Wil Myerson, a thinly veiled stand-in for Steve Ditko, as an investigator attempts to figure out how the popular comics artist became a would-be assassin. Several of the pieces are still missing, but the comic reveals that Myerson (who lived in a Manhattan high-rise, drew heavy-handed philosophical comics, and dealt with a constant parade of unwanted fans during his later years) lived in the same building as a woman he went on a date with once, and that his interactions with that woman and her husband sparked the homicidal urges that ultimately turned him into a killer. The whole comic is bizarre—I don't understand why DC would want to publish a comic that so brazenly apes and disrespects Ditko, nor can I understand how anyone involved with this comic would think it's in good taste. Of all the Rorschach comics that could exist, I didn't think the one we'd get would feature Steve Ditko getting his romantic failures rubbed in his face until he snapped and murdered someone. I didn't realize that DC Comics was in the business of writing bad fan-fiction of the recently deceased, but here we are. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1 out of 5 TEEN TITANS #47 I thought I could hear the “wrap it up” music from the Oscars playing as I read this issue. This may be the final issue of a 47-issue run—something of an accomplishment in 2020—but it ends without fanfare. Instead, this is about wrapping up loose ends (primarily in expository dialogue) and setting up what’s next for these characters (with a miniseries tie-in to "Endless Winter"). It’s anticlimactic in presentation and that’s worsened by the low stakes and questionable morality of the stories being concluded. This redemption arc for Teen Titans was composed of a series of unnotable action sequences in which they beat up villains they’ve already beaten in order to send them to jail after illegally imprisoning them and causing severe mental trauma. It is clear the Titans are the real baddies in this scenario, but the series continues to traipse ahead with the most lackluster consideration of these disturbing authoritarian leanings, which also happen to be the most interesting facet of an otherwise bland superhero story. Take away the moral atrocities on this page and you’re looking at one of the most forgettable series published by DC Comics this year. Hard to believe there were 46 issues preceding this one. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 prevnext

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53 The Amazing Spider-Man puts forth a fast-paced issue this week that brings Peter face to face with a nightmare. After being killed, he awakens in a dream world where everything is normal yet wrong. The trip fills him in on the truth behind Kindred which leaves Peter scrambling for air. After all, one of his greatest ghosts is here to haunt him, and Spider-Man is at a loss for what to do next. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 AVENGERS: MARVELS SNAPSHOT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Ultimately, Avengers: Marvels Snapshot is a story unable to capitalize on showing readers anything they haven't seen before and it's truly unfortunate because there is a lot of gold to be mined from following ordinary citizens around in a world filled with gods and monsters. The strength of this Snapshot series is the different takes on the Marvel universe, but this particular story following Kerry and Jay is one best forgotten or left unread altogether. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 1 out of 5 CABLE #6 The current chapter of "X of Swords" by Duggan and Noto is one of the strongest to date, taking us into the tragic loss of Nathan Summers as well as a fantastic battle of the villain Gorgon. The issue fires on all cylinder and while it sidelines the main story of Cable, it gives us more of an opportunity to see how this teenage version of the X-Man operates differently from his older, weathered self. An amazing installment for an amazing story line. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #25 The anniversary issue of Captain America does a solid job of giving us a "one two punch" with a story line that continues Coates' superior story of Steve Rogers, while also giving us a side story that dives into what it means to be the "Star Spangled Soldier". Another meaningful entry that not only takes time to dissect Steve's character, but that of Sharon Carter as well, proving Coates mastery of this part of the Marvel Universe. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #26 The tale of the Forever Gate could go one of two ways. It could be an incredible launching point for stories from all over the universe, a device that connects the rich history of the Fantastic Four. It could also be an idea that simply introduces more meaningless crossovers and wears out its welcome within a matter of issues. Fortunately, at least so far, it appears to be more of the former. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 HELLIONS #6 Given limited space to play in "X of Swords," Hellions makes the absolute most of it by implying a bundle of misadventures between last issue's set up and this one's climax. The series also embraces its influences from the Ostrander and Yale Suicide Squad with a body count that shocks in the moment and sets up new avenues for character growth. Hellions #6 is a fun issue overall, but also one that reveals how engaged the series is with its own long game. Potential throwaway characters like Kwannon are invested with new levels of pathos in addition to Minister Sinister's own nefarious schemes being charged with new power. With so many elements, large and small, functioning so well, Hellions #6 is made simply into a pleasure for readers of all stripes, regardless of their familiarity with the current X-crossover. As a character study, spy drama, or absurd romp, it delivers and readers should only expect this series to continue setting a high bar amongst the "Dawn of X" line. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL HULK #40 After a series of issues that read like a never-ending climax, it's time for The Immortal Hulk to pick up the pieces and prepare for its endgame. Issue #40 focuses on digging out the truth behind The Leader's attack as it checks in with its expansive cast. Simply keeping all of these plates spinning is a feat and that this issue does so with a series of very impressive Joe Bennett splash pages without losing any momentum is a Herculean effort. There are a lot of questions to be answered, but it's already apparent those answers are coming. In the meanwhile, it's a question of survival for the remaining personalities in Hulk's head and this issue sets them up with an impressive array of challenges, including a classic callback that makes The Immortal Hulk #41 already appear to be a must-read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 JUGGERNAUT #3 Writer Fabian Nicieaza and artist Ron Garney continue to forge an incredibly interesting new path for the Juggernaut in this series, delivering a world where the character can be put on the path toward becoming a hero. It may not be what we'd ever expected from Cain but it's working here thanks to how Nicieaza has written the character including this issue finally giving us some answers on how and why he's got this awesome new armor. Garney's work continues to be elevated by colorist Matt Milla who makes the big splash pages of the issue really sing. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MARVEL'S VOICES: INDIGENOUS VOICES #1 Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 is an enthralling anthology issue, bringing together some of the most talented indigenous writers and artists in the comics industry to tell new stories of some of Marvel’s most prominent indigenous characters. This first issue tackles three stories—Echo winding up on an alien planet, Mirage juggling her dual identities while rescuing a teenage mutant and Silver Fox and Trigo undergo a hazardous stealth mission prior to a late-80s X-Men arc. Each story comes with a unique flavour and art style, though the definite standouts have to be artists Weshoyot Alvitre and David Cutler. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #6 A team-up between Spider-Woman and Captain Marvel is a delightful thing indeed, so it should be quite easy to see why I enjoyed Spider-Woman #6. The issue gives us the anticipated reunion between the two best friends, a first in this current series, and writer Karla Pacheco has their banter and chemistry down to a science. They bicker and joke like an old married couple, and it’s in this pairing that you get a sense of just how moody and irrational the serum can make Jess at times. Artist Pere Perez and colorist Frank D’Armata have some fun with all the action throughout while also highlighting Jessica’s newfound edginess. That said, aside from the teamup aspect of the book, this issue doesn’t really move the overall narrative forward much, and the High Evolutionary aspect of this story didn’t really hook me either. That’s fine though, as the other aspects of the issue made up for it in spades, but hopefully we can get more concrete answers next time around. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #7 Valance's attempts to evade 4-LOM and Zuckuss force a reunion with an important figure from his past, while his efforts prove for naught. Despite not being able to avoid conflict completely, the bounty hunter is able to settle some old scores while also buying himself some time. This series seems to have finally found the right balance between storytelling and action-packed adventure, as we learn enough about Valance's backstory without feeling as though we need to fully empathize with him, all while also being delivered unexpected bounty-hunting combat. This book most accurately replicates the success found in The Mandalorian with the ways in which we're given a compelling, standalone adventure while also being delivered nuggets of exposition that could potentially pay off down the line. This issue is the book bounty hunter fans have been waiting for. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 SWORD MASTER #12 Sword Master fails to strike a chord with its new issue as chunky exposition gets in the way of any fun. A helpful flashback gives fans much-needed info on the God of War, but Lin Lie is all too happy to obscure that drop with his usual complaints. By the end of the chapter, fans will be left exhausted from its sheer amount of exposition, but its cliffhanger might be enough to revive their interest in the series. -- Megan Peters Rating: 2 out of 5 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #1 There is a lot going on in Symbiote Spider-Man: King In Black #1 and while that normally means you've got a mess, story-wise, here it's actually weirdly delightful, intersting, and farily well put together. Seriously, the issue has basically everything: Kang the Conquerer. Rocket Raccoon. The Black Knight. Watchers. All of that plus Spider-Man. Yes, this is a tie-in to the whole Knull business, but honestly it's a great deal of fun. Greg Land's art is always a treat and it's really nice here, too. If you aren't super current on Marvel comics, this might be a little hard to fully follow and appreciate, but it's engaging enough that you catch up fast and the chaos level is just enough to make you want to come back for more. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 VENOM #30 "Venom Beyond" has crash-landed into an ending that makes the entire arc feel rushed. The conclusion of the arc works fairly well, but it really only serves to set up yet another Knull-themed event. There's certainly hope for King in Black, considering Absolute Carnage was solid, but this issue doesn't instill a ton of confidence for what's next. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 WIDOWMAKERS: RED GUARDIAN AND YELENA BELOVA #1 The first chapter of Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova talks a lot about spies and agents and the shady jobs they get involved in, but it also prescribes itself to a formula you'd expect to see governing those types of stories. Moments of espionage, big-money criminals, and twists supposed to be dramatic turns of events play out in expected ways. Even when the action picks up, it still feels flat with the bad guys always in the right spot to intercept, always missing shots, and our heroes always narrowly escaping. The experience does improve once we see more of Yelena's kit and her ingenuity, and the way Red Guardian is framed visually does a better job of selling his legendary hero-like status than words ever could. Perhaps future issues will be able to capitalize on Yelena's versatility and her new relationship with Red Guardian now that the foundation has been set. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 X-FORCE #14 X-Force #14 is a “must miss” if you’re only reading X-Force; return for issue #15 when “X of Swords” is over. However, this is a valuable contribution to “X of Swords” as a much-needed montage is added that quickly ups the score in this bizarre contest. X-FORCE #14 X-Force #14 is a "must miss" if you're only reading X-Force; return for issue #15 when "X of Swords" is over. However, this is a valuable contribution to "X of Swords" as a much-needed montage is added that quickly ups the score in this bizarre contest. Many challenges are summarized in single panels, each of them imparting a quick joke or amusing twist along with a clear sense of momentum for this contest. Each challenge that provides more than a page pays off one of the crossovers more notable subplots. The Pogg Ur-Pogg piece is perfect, while Storm's showdown may be better described as head scratching. What is undeniable throughout is the creativity and pacing that made last week's additions less noteworthy. As "X of Swords" enters its penultimate week of combat, X-Force #15 provides readers the sense that the stakes still count and that moments of great consequence—ones justifying this 22-part reading frenzy—loom on the horizon. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 AGGRETSUKO: MEET HER FRIENDS #1 Aggretsuko: Meet Her Friends pushes forward with a fun episode that parodies the best of fairy tales and superhero comics. Retsuko is able to escape the pressures of work for a relaxing karaoke session that turns into a grand competition. This sort of a fun side series is just what fans will love thanks to its silly stories, and all of its subtle memes are a definite bonus. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA: SONG OF GLORY #2 It’s easier to get a sense of authenticity after actually playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Song of Glory #2 does feel of the same world in many ways. Cavan Scott does a lovely job of jumping between Eivor and Sigurd, a big improvement over issue #1, and while artist Martin Tunica and colorist Michael Atiyeh’s visuals miss the mark occasionally, there are far more moments that deliver and some epically brutal ones at that. Sigurd’s side of the adventure is far more compelling than Eivor’s, mostly because Eivor just doesn’t quite feel right, though to be fair the character even takes a bit to gel when starting the game. One of the best parts of the game is the back and forth between Sigurd and Eivor, so hopefully, we’ll get a bit more of that next issue, but even without that there’s a solid adventure tale here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 ATLANTIS WASN'T BUILT FOR TOURISTS #3 Issue #2 focused on the origins of Atlantis (the small town, not the mythological continent) and issue #3 turns its focus to the series’ mysterious, scaly leading man. That involves a number of conversations which read like explanations for the readers—the most notable issue with this series as it unpacks its perspective on several familiar forms of monstrosity. However, beyond unpacking where Lucas is from and where he was heading, this issue does considerable work in vamping the climactic confrontation between a noble drifter and the dangerous police force preying on the people of Atlantis (under the guise of “law and order,” of course). It’s a familiar arrangement for any fan of samurai films or Westerns, but it’s also clear why this plot remains evergreen. The final few pages and introduction of a new ally makes it clear that the time for explanations has ended and the payoff readers have been waiting for since this series’ excellent debut is just around the corner. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 BARBALIEN: RED PLANET #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Barbalien: Red Planet #1 is an excellent read, and a perfect hopping-on point if you've ever thought of flirting with the Black Hammer universe. The story within is raw and powerful, something only amplified by an incredible art team. It's angry, sad, and hopeful all rolled into a single issue, and at the end of the day, the sheer existence of this story is a win for anyone in the world comic books. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 BIG GIRLS #4 For this month’s issue of Jason Howard’s Big Girls I want to focus on a specific aspect of his series that he’s been doing an impressive job with but which feels especially noteworthy in issue four, the splash pages and large panels. Typically denoted as a big reveal moment or an opportunity to show off a large canvas with a lot of characters, Howard uses the splash throughout this issue to specifically highlight scale but to also signify emotion. One image in particular gives the reader a better idea of how this world looks from Ember’s POV but also underlines her emotions in the moment. Masterful work continues to be on display here. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 BLACK MAGICK #16 Despite some short-lived joy, a figure from Rowan's past returns to turn her whole world upside down, forcing her to embrace a part of herself that she had long ignored. Each scene in this book is both visually and narratively engaging, making it easy for the reader to lose themselves in these brief moments. Unfortunately, as has been the case with most of this book, when those pieces start to come together in hopes of giving a more layered narrative, it's easy to lose track of all the important players and how they all relate to one another. Regardless of how engaged and entertained we might be on any given page, once we jump to a new set of characters, it's easy to lose track of who we're spending time with now, ultimately making for a jarring experience. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: WILLOW #5 Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow comes to a muddled end in its fifth issue. Writer Mariko Tamaki excelled early on, giving Willow room to grow into her new power and connect, cautiously, with her new community, but struggles to find the conflict in her making the inevitable return to Sunnydale. The conflict between Willow and Aelera, with Aelera insisting Willow stay in Abhainn, feels like it wouldn't exist if the two had a simple conversation. This fact is proven when the conflict is, ultimately, resolved with a simple conversation, making the magical combat the preceded the conversation feel superfluous. Natacha Bustos' artwork is as gorgeous as always, elevated by Eleanora Bruni's vivid colors. Bustos struggles with the magic battle, falling into common traps of likening it to a physical fight or reducing it to a staring contest, and the narrative flow is at points difficult to follow. Willow's solo outing is still a solid read, exploring her new sense of identity and what it means to be part of more than one community. It's maybe an issue too long and marred by forced, unsatisfying conflict, but it's still a worthwhile diversion from Boom Studios' Buffy the Vampire Slayer series. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #2 After an equally ambitious and frustrating first issue, Commanders in Crisis is establishing its status quo—and it is a pretty big mixed bag. Upon discovering the death of Empathy itself, the Crisis Command split up to figure out ways to solve his murder, leading them each on a wildly different array of adventures. We do get a handful of good character beats for some of the Crisis Command, and just overall worldbuilding for the inciting incident that brought the team together, but it’s mixed among awkward dialogue and an inconsistent tone. When coupled with the art—which both feels too nondescript and too upbeat for the series' energy—Commanders in Crisis is just intriguing enough to keep reading, but it leaves a lot to be desired. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2 out of 5 DEAD DAY #5 The conclusion of Dead Day is here and for a horror comic it actually has kind of a happy end. What works for this issue is what has worked for the entire series as a whole thus far. The story is deeply original, it's heartfelt, and it's well-written. A lot is packed into its pages, but even for all of the solid work that's come before this point, the end feels a little unsatisfying. Things get tied up rather neatly but some of the creepiness and mysteries don't really have the payoff you'd hope for. Still, it's an excellent read and, when taking this issue with the whole of the series, one of the better comics this year. I just wish there had been more. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 DIE #15 DIE #15 is the culmination of a brutal arc that mentally put the entire party through the ringer, to the point that I'm not sure that they can ever recover. There's little to talk about that doesn't involve heavy spoilers, but I believe that Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans did a magnificent job of capturing the hopelessness and dread someone feels when they know that they're in the wrong and terrible retribution is coming. The next arc sends DIE into one of the most classic fantasy tropes of all, and I can't wait to see what happens next. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 EDGAR ALLEN POE'S SNIFTER OF BLOOD #2 Edgar Allen Poe's Snifter of Blood #2 has a short story with one of the goofiest premieres I’ve heard in a while, but its execution is so well done that I honestly can’t wait for its next installment. The story, titled "The Monster Serials," sees various breakfast cereal mascots (yes, really) anthropomorphized as humans and horror characters. At first, you’ll think it’s an easy joke that will wear out its welcome, but then it winds up diving into a story with real character motivation. The joke is still there, but the story is told so well that you’ll wish this was its own series. At the very least, pick up this issue for that. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 FAITHLESS II #6 Faith finally confronts Louis in an unexpected way, which reveals some unexpected insight into their complex relationship, as those closest with Faith have to suffer the consequences. This storyline ends as confoundingly as it began, once again offering interesting panels piecemeal, but that fail to congeal into any decipherable storyline. Arguably the books most ambiguous issue, we're left with little answers about where the journey these figures have taken them, only to be given a tease that the book is sure to return next year. Readers who love creative expressions of tortured artists or with an interest in the supernatural might be satiated with this book, but anyone hoping for any actual narrative momentum or resolution will be left frustrated and disappointed. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 2 out of 5 THE FATHER OF ALL THINGS The Father of All Things might be a short story, but it leaves a large impression, and a rather disturbing one at that. Granted, leaving a lingering thought in you mind seems to be the point, and writer Sebastian Girner more than success in doing just that. Artist Baldemar Rivas deserves just as much credit for making the heavier moments (which there are quite a few mind you) land with the necessary impact, and in both the writing and visuals there’s a steady but noticeable movement from hopeful optimism to sorrowful acceptance, and that’s why those looking for a darker and quite different spin on your typical war story will definitely find what they’re looking for here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 FIREFLY #22 The opening pages of Firefly #22 have writer Greg Pak arguably more in his natural environment than he has been since launching the series. Anyone familiar with Pak's work on Action Comics will know that he has some thoughts about the police. Here, he uses Sheriff Malcolm Reynolds to exploring the idea of an authority redirecting its power away from punishing behaviors that are symptoms of systemic failure to strengthen a community and address those underlying issues. And then he has other authority figures—wearing the same face as Mal—coming in and kicking things over before because botting a boot in someone's face is more profitable for the private corporation that runs the galaxy. This moment of clarity is enough for Mal to finally give up on the idea that he fix things from the inside, but he still has one more job to do to set things right. The remainder of the issue is getting the gang back together to set up the big finale fare. Both Lalit Kumar Sharma and Danil Bayliss turn in solid line work, though the former's sudden switch to the latter is jarring. A stellar issue all around. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 FRANK AT HOME ON THE FARM #1 Frank at Home on the Farm feels like it does its best to be as disorienting as it can throughout its debut. Sometimes that works in its favor, and sometimes it doesn't. Parts of the story are so dense that they're hard to make sense of, but after a second or third look, things come more into focus. That itself does a lot to play into Frank's mental state through some disturbing, nightmarish imagery coupled with scenes from Frank's real world that mirror classic, creepy horror archetypes. The intentional withholding of Frank's past shown only through night time recollections and faded photos leaves plenty of room for more to be explored in the future. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 ICE CREAM MAN #21 Ice Cream Man #21 is a story about learning to take it easy in the face of an oncoming apocalypse, so it’s only fitting that it also delivers something of an ode to Watchmen. The references are clear, but the series also makes no attempt to offer a grand statement on it in only 22 pages (a wise move considering Pax Americana and Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt have already offered statements on the matter that leave little space for more). However, it does function as a strong framework for a detective’s investigation of missing ice cream men and the choice to focus on pleasure in the face of despair. This also syncs it nicely to our current moment in which it’s difficult to escape the many, many ways in which there appears to be no escape from a degrading environment or democracy. Given how dreary this all sounds and that it riffs on an oppressive piece of the comics’ canon, what’s really stunning is that Ice Cream Man #21 is a truly fun read. It’s absurd humor and ability to twist the knife with a grin remains contagious. Bring on the Christmas issue! -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 LUMBERJANES #75 Lumberjanes draws closer to an end this week with an issue that explores big questions of life, love, and home with gorgeous ease. The issue is packed with action that is perfectly offset by its pacing and conversational moments. Diana is given a homecoming while the Lumberjanes come to terms with the future of the forest. In its final moments, love is tested when Molly makes a decision she never would have when she arrived at camp. This chapter reminds fans of the Lumberjanes' true magic, and it will cast a spell over readers time and again. -- Megan Peters Rating: 5 out of 5 ONCE & FUTURE #13 Once & Future continues to charm and shock in equal measure, though it’s nice to see writer Kieron Gillen carving out a bigger role for Rose. It’s always delightful seeing Gran and Duncan interact, but Rose has been relegated to the sidelines most of the time, and all that seems to change starting here. It’s also welcome to see Duncan operating on his own more, growing into the hero he is destined to be in this slowly revealing story, and as each character comes into their own the book’s dialogue and wit grows organically right alongside them. There is an occasional element of confusion regarding the Lancelot and Percival of it all, but the book’s high points far outright those small nitpicks, and artist Dan Mora and colorist Tamra Bonvillain continue to show why they’re one of the most talented duos in comics. Excellence is the standard here, and that doesn’t show any signs of changing. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SEA OF SORROWS #1 Sea of Sorrows is just what is seems—a sea-faring book that is far from pretty. Though that may not sound like a compliment on the surface, that's not the intention by any stretch of the imagination. Alex Cormack's art on this story is dark, brutal, and imperfect—and it's exactly the kind of art this tale needs. A period piece set in the late-1920's, Rich Douek crafts a tale about sunken treasures and mermaids, a plot that skirts dangerously close to collapsing under its shroud of mystery. Luckily enough for Douek, Cormack, and company, the story moves along at a brisk pace and a comprehensible plot that keeps it afloat out there, somewhere in the Sea of Sorrows. Personally, I would have preferred more substance and body here but alas, it's still a very solid debut. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SEEDS OF EDEN Writers Lian Kangas & Joe Corallo team up with artist Paul Azaceta and letterer Jeff Powell on TKO Studios' first short story: Seeds of Eden. The tale follows a scientist returning to her life's work, a planetary colony intended to be a second chance for humanity. It doesn't take long after touching down to realize that something has gone fatally wrong for the crew. The story is a blend of sci-fi and horror that draws on the atmosphere of Alien and marries it to HAL 9000 and Isaac Asimov's love for robotic logic. But while readers may recognize some of the base genre elements used to construct, Kangas and Corallo's script imbue it with a wholly new and unsettling set of themes. Our protagonist is akin to a modern tech entrepreneur, espousing all the best intentions while relying on technology to do the work and save the world. Ultimately, the efficiency of those technological systems takes supremacy over the lives of those they affect. The issue is a litany of deaths by rogue algorithm, all while the colony's creator mutters the organization's code of ethics and laments her life's work. Azaceta masterfully frames the horror of the situation, relying on the maxim that the implied is more unsettling than the shown. Azaceta closely crops the panels the reveal the staffers' fates. He supplies enough detail to communicate the horror without luxuriating in the visceral gore. The framing helps express the small part they now play in the immense, uncaring machine that consumed them. At the same time, Azaceta's color work communicated the encroaching dread that consumes the protagonist, beginning with a lemony yellow—reflected in Powell's lettering for the AI—and turning into more violent reds as the truth about what's happened to the colony reveals itself. Perhaps the most telling page is the issue's last, as the protagonist escapes the fate of her subordinates—those she'd promised to return to help—with her attention already turning towards trying to experiment again. Seeds of Eden is a gorgeously moody, entirely successful experiment in imbuing a classic sci-fi/horror premise with frightening new relevance. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 5 out of 5 SEVEN TO ETERNITY #14 It’s been a long time coming, but Seven to Eternity #14 is finally here, and it’s a lovely reminder of how thought-provoking and wonderfully creative this series can be. Garils and Adam are reliant on each other for their very survival, though throughout there’s still an underlying tension regarding Garil’s motives. Writer Rick Remender keeps that guessing game going throughout the journey to the Springs, and it doesn’t go where you ultimately think it’s heading. As for the visuals, the delays are easier to accept when they look this stunning, and artist Jerome Opena and colorist Matt Hollingsworth have outdone themselves, with beautiful sequences full of warm purples, pinks, and oranges and locations that feel as unique as the character that are walking through them. Hopefully, it won’t be nearly as long before we get the next chapter of this story, though getting something this well done does make it less painful. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext