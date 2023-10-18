Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/18/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1, The Sensational She-Hulk #1, and Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #20 Following the storyline that re-told the tale of the Man of Steel and Dark Knight's first meeting, Dan Mora returns to artistic duties for World's Finest as Mark Waid pens a story that merges the Silver Age with the universe of Kingdom Come. Considering Waid was the architect behind Kingdom Come, there's no one better to return to this universe, albeit through new eyes as a younger Bruce and Clark attempt to come to grips with "Earth 22." Everything about this new storyline is oozing with love of the DC Universe and presenting some big and bold storytelling that fires on all engines. I've said a number of times in my past reviews that World's Finest is creating DC's best comics and World's Finest continues to live up to that statement. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS – GENERATION JOKER #6 Generation Joker draws to a close with a series of convenient coincidences that allow all of the characters from Murphy's "White Knight" stories to be set aside until the next miniseries is launched. It's too neat by half and undermines the broad emotions this finale seeks to deliver in a mode best characterized as a cornball 80s flick. Rather than showing readers growth through action or consequences, most of the cast states what they have learned and offer simple catharsis capable of being applied to a classroom poster. The action itself surrounding a hulking, but indistinct mech is clearly told but lacking many dynamic elements. Harvey 2.0 hardly codes as a threat when surrounded by so many more distinctive characters all of whom absorb the page with dialogue. There's the promise of much more Batman: White Knight Presents to come made in the final few pages, but after finishing Generation Joker it's difficult to see what the continuing appeal is. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 CATWOMAN #58 The "Gotham War" event barrels on and if you're someone who is just keeping up with the Catwoman portions of the story, the ride might not be entirely worth it. Tini Howard's script does offer some satisfying moments regarding Selina's relationship with Bruce, Scandal, and company, but there's still much more concern with the larger event than with Selina's own place in it. Nico Leon's art also has fleeting brilliance, especially as the cast of the issue grows, but this still feels far from the series' full potential. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 CYBORG #4 The Booyah Kid tries to have himself a simple lunch date that's interrupted by rampaging synths. There's some good character work here, between Cyborg, his A.I. father, and Estelle. Estelle even brings up how Victor isn't really creative when it comes to changing his body parts into weapons. Cyborg mentions calling for backup near the end of the issue, so I'm curious if it'll just be the Metal Men or if the Titans come by Detroit to lend a helping hand. -- Tim Adams Rating: 2 out of 5 FABLES #160 Fables #160 storms out of the gate with the long-awaited fight between Peter Pan and Bigby, while Snow and the cubs are left to deal with Tinkerbell. This was the epitome of Fables "going big" with the too long build-up being worth the very epic feel and danger of all the fights. While the Fables epilogue does take a bit of the suspense out of this story (since we know who lives and who dies), this was perhaps the closest we've gotten to "classic" Fables since the series came back. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #2 The first issue of Jon Stewart's new series was able to not only highlight what makes Stewart a different kind of Lantern than the likes of Hal Jordan, Kyle Rayner, and Guy Gardner, it was able to convey an interesting new status quo for the ring slinger. We get a good combination of Stewart's daily life alongside his superhero antics here, which works well to solidify both for readers. Aside from Jon's opponents living up to their undead statuses, placing his mother by his side helps to elevate the danger here. HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER #4 Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder # 4 is just so good. This whole little series has been with each issue containing stories that take on different aspects and approaches to Harley and this time we get a Harley that we've never really seen before, one dealing with anxiety and self in Zoe Thorogood's "Harley Quinn and the Seven Sidekicks" then we get a vengeful and fun version in the second story, "A Voice Traveling" that feels a lot like the live action Harley we've seen most recently in The Suicide Squad. But it's the last story, "Golden Years" that actually gives us a great Old Lady Harley story, rounding out what might be the best issue of this little series to date. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) HAWKGIRL #4

DC #2 (Photo: DC) HAWKGIRL #4

The way this issue started out, I was concerned Hawkgirl was going to be a bystander in her own comic. Much of the early focus was given to the new character Galaxy and guest-stars Supergirl and Steel, but Hawkgirl got to step up at the end to slay a fire-breathing dragon. Unfortunately, that came with some hard-hitting self-reflection that leaves Hawkgirl contemplating her future. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 JAY GARRICK: THE FLASH #1 Jeremy Adams returns to the world of DC's speedsters by focusing on Jay Garrick, the Flash that started it all. Hot off the heels of Geoff Johns' JSA relaunch, Jay and his partner Joan find themselves meeting a daughter they had forgotten about thanks to some time traveling shenanigans. Adams and artist Diego Olortegui are able to give us a big and bold superhero story that plays on Garrick's strengths, spinning a good superhero yarn that doesn't break the wheel, but plays on the strengths of the genre. While the premiere issue doesn't necessarily have a major hook to reel fans in, Jay Garrick and Flash fans will find a worthy spin-off series to run alongside one of the Justice Society's biggest members here. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. KING KONG VS. GODZILLA #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] While the monsters themselves aren't actually in the issue much, the moments when they do show up are hard to forget, and the other elements at play keep the reader invested beyond just the promise of larger-than-life monster fights. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong is off to a strong start, and if it can strike a balance in "screen time" between the heroes, villains, and monsters, we could be in for a great time. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY – THE GLASS HOUSE #5 In well-executed suspenseful stories there is almost always a moment where the climax clicks into place as multiple strands of plot are quickly drawn together. That incredibly satisfying moment arrives at the end of Nightmare Country – The Glass House #5 and sets expectations exceedingly high for next month's finale. What comes before those final few pages is of a similar quality as the entire series, if a bit heavy on expository elements laying out the stakes and mysteries before that consequential cliffhanger. References to The Sandman pay off in a foreboding splash and King of Pain's interrogation – imagery suggesting surreal nightmares for what's still to come. It's an excellent set up, but it ultimately exists to serve up The Glass House #6. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN #7 For its 850th issue anniversary, DC's Superman didn't skimp on the content, and those who have enjoyed this new era of the series will find much to love. Writer Joshua Williamson pulls at the various threads he's been setting up throughout the expanded issue, touching on all the elements that have made the series so intriguing since it launched earlier this year. Perry, Lex Luthor, the Superman family, The Chained, Dr. Pharm, Mister Graft, and more all receive some attention throughout the issue, and Williamson brings more characters into the fray as well, though none of the leads feel overshadowed. Superman is right in the midst of it all of course, and we see several interpretations of the Man of Steel from Gleb Melnikov, Dan Jurgen's, Norm Raymond, Edwin Salmon, and Alejandro Sanchez. Melnikov's Superman captures the character brilliantly, and the lettering from Ariana Maher continues to be exceptional, bringing scenes small and grand to life moment to moment. The artwork shifts can be a bit jarring at times, but that's a fairly small nitpick on an otherwise fantastic issue. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 TITANS #4 Tom Taylor's ability to take make superheroes as human as possible shines through exceptionally bright in Titans #4, as the team opts to do a mission with "real-life" consequences rather than punching another supervillain in the face. The script here weaves a web of mystery with the Church subplot, one that will apparently come to a head in next month's issue. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1 ASTONISHING ICEMAN #3 When Astonishing Iceman #3 shines, it shines brightly, but several elements hold it back from reaching that next level. Writer Steve Orlando delivers an unexpected team-up between Iceman and Captain America of the rails Aaron Fischer, and it's an opportunity to remind fans of how compelling the character can be. The team-up feels fresh, and Fischer also works well with Iceman's newest threat. Speaking of The Cleaner, he comes across as a genuine threat, and that pushes Bobby and Romeo closer to their limits. Artist Vincenzo Carat, colorist Java Tartaglia, and letterer Travis Lanham drive that point home throughout the issue, especially in the action sequences, where they utilize both heroes' strengths. Unfortunately, while the team-up is fun, everything that surrounds it just feels so forced, and that feeling never goes away, even after the letter that seeks to explain it. The dialogue takes a hit as well at several points, including one line that seeks to quickly establish Cap for those unfamiliar with the character but can't help but feel forced and awkward, and that's not the only dialogue or joke that falls flat during the issue. That pulls down what is otherwise an entertaining adventure and step forward in the battle between Orchis and Iceman, so hopefully issue #4 keeps things moving forward without suffering from those pitfalls. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 AVENGERS INC. #2 Ewing and Kirk continue their take on "Avengers Detectives" with a fun one off that follows Janet Van Dyne and the strange new iteration of Victor Shade as they come into the contact with the being who first held the name. Ewing especially really shines here, not only giving some great characterization to the trio of Avengers helming the series, but mining the deep ore of Marvel continuity to spin an interesting yarn in Avengers Mansion. The second issue of the series is a light, breezy, and most importantly fun endeavor to add a new layer to the Avengers that we haven't seen before. I would like to see the roster expanded a bit more from the current "team" of two, though we might get that as the comic progresses and more mysteries unfold. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #3 The quickly escalating violence of Cable and Bishop's guerilla warfare between two dominant forces, the Children and Orchis, produces some interesting results in Children of the Vault #3. It's apparent that the scale of these world-breaking armies is beyond any individual superhero, but that carves out space for the duo of time-traveling soldiers to line up weapons and strategies bound to engage fans of Marvel-style science-fiction. The lack of definition about the Children's exact goals and relationship with humanity is refined as the series' also serves to introduce a long-awaited threat from the Krakoa era of X-Men comics. Yet much of the potential found in issue #1 is reduced to a necessary battle between heroes (i.e. Cable and Bishop) and villains (i.e. the Children) without engaging in the apparent complexities of that battle, especially given the grand mission statements laid out at the miniseries' start. In quickly rushing to the conflict itself the story maintains its focus on the adventuresome elements that are its core strength but may leave readers wondering whether this is necessary reading. Luca Maresca's depictions of over-sized guns and impossibly destructive ammunition makes the case that it's worth flipping through, even if not necessary. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1 Another installment of Crypt of Shadows provides Marvel readers with a roundup of seasonal horror stories featuring some of the publisher's most popular characters. The anthology is again framed by the antagonistic Victor Strange (Doctor Strange's villainous, but deceased brother) whose pun-laden sequences and vague suggestions about his own future provide little. However, the four very brief entries in this issue possess a higher ratio of hits to misses. There's no doubt that "Brick by Brick," based in Steve Orlando's currently outstanding Scarlet Witch series and drawn by the impeccable Paul Azaceta, is this year's stand out entry. It offers readers a new villain bound to return in Orlando's series and provides Azaceta with abundant opportunities to showcase flames, skeletons, and shadows. Declan Shalvey partners with artist Alex Lins in "Without Fear" featuring a team-up between Daredevil and Man-Thing that showcases Lins' style well while playing on the obvious thematic overlap between the two unfortunate heroes. The other entries featuring the likes of Deadpool, Hulk, and Werewolf-By-Night are by no means failures, but struggle to make effective use of such limited space and are ultimately forgettable. It's difficult to justify this cover price on two quality installments, but dedicated fans of both Marvel Comics and Halloween ought to find sufficient fun in this holiday one-shot. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #2 After a bonkers start to brand new run, Daredevil #2 feels like a surprisingly standard issue. It seems like all of the questions regarding how Matt escaped Hell and became a priest have been pushed even further to the side (at least for now) as he's got all of his memories back and doesn't seem bothered by putting the suit back on. It makes this status quo change feel less like a paradigm shift and more of a passing phase. Perhaps more demonic appearances, something that is absent from the issue, could change that down the line. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #5 Deadpool: Badder Blood ends in the best way possible – an all-out fight with Deadpool, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Cable and Venompool wiping out the most Liefeld-esque team since the Youngblood days. It may lack the emotional gut punch the original series had with Thumper's origin, but its worlds better than the Millville subplot that took up most of the miniseries. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOST RIDER #19 Ghost Rider continues to focus on the upbringing of Talia Warroad, continuing to give the new occultist a much-needed origin story. In this issue, readers are treated to a mix of Children of the Corn and The Exorcist, complete with surprisingly tense and gory scenes. There's a sense of mystery coursing through this issue, though it feels unneeded and unnecessary given we already know much of what the story is forcing itself to hide from us. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #5 The difficult part of covering every issue of the same comic is when you find a truly great one and run out of ways to tell other people to read it. Johnson's new take on the Hulk is one of the few Marvel books right now that truly has it all. It's as thrilling as it is horrific and each page seems to bring something new and exciting to the table. I'm in a consistent state of wonder about The Incredible Hulk, always curious about where it could possibly go next. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #11 We've talked about how Tony Stark is best when he's trying to climb an insurmountable hill. That's been the case in the latest run featuring Iron Man, and Gerry Duggan has brought readers along every step of the way. Invincible Iron Man #11 moves forward ever so slowly, with a sense of finesse as Duggan expertly moves the pieces of this particular chess match with the utmost grace. The pieces are falling into place exactly where they need to be and the excitement in this story is palpable. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #11 I appreciate that this book is adopting the "mentor/guest-star of the week" formula. When the series launched it was Misty Knight taking the young Spider-Man under her metal arm, now it's Blade and his daughter Brielle teaming up with Miles for some vampire-hunting action. Hightail's profile continues to rise, especially with what happens to her by the end of the issue. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT #28 The final days of Moon Knight are coming into focus in Moon Knight #28, and the last few pieces seem to have fallen into place. Writer Jed MacKay raises the sense of intrigue and desperation with each and every page, while the team of artist Federico Sabbatini, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer Cory Petit convey both in stellar fashion throughout. Every fight crackles with force and energy, and if this is anything to go by, the fight with Black Spectre is shaping up to be something truly special. It's unfortunate that we don't get to see more of this delightful makeshift team together, especially in regards to 8-Ball, who has become one of the unexpected stars of the series. The issue's frenzied pace allowed the ending to sneak up a bit unexpectedly, but that's credit to the story and the final collision that the arc has been building towards. All I know is Moon Knight #29 can't get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SCARLET WITCH #9 Yes, I know that there is another Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver miniseries on the way, but that doesn't make the fact that this is the penultimate issue of Scarlet Witch any less heartbreaking. The main story of the issue is a captivating, entertaining journey, which equally showcases Wanda's fascinating capabilities as a character, and tees up some loves and losses for her in the future. The backup, a romp tying into Strange Academy, is equally accessible and reflective of Wanda's impact. Every creator involved in both stories does an excellent job, and I'm curious to see what they have in store in future tales. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Regardless of whether you loved or hated Marvel Studios' She-Hulk show, or whether or not you've even read prior stints of She-Hulk comics, I guarantee that there is something for you to love in Sensational She-Hulk #1. If the Marvel universe is "the world outside your window," this issue's two stories are an approachable glance outside that window – one that celebrates just how bizarre and boisterous Jen's life is. With a dynamic approach to storytelling and aesthetics, and an unabashed love for Shulkie herself, Sensational She-Hulk #1 might be the character's best debut issue yet. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #1 Spine-Tingling Spider-Man hits the ground running with flair and delivers a spectacular version of Marvel's marquee hero. The first few pages are simply a showcase for artist Juan Ferreyra and letterer Joe Caramagna, with an amazing splash page action sequences that feels classic and modern all at the same time. When the spotlight is on Spider-Man, he steals the show every time, and that's what makes the switch-up all the more impressive. After those opening pages, writer Saladin Ahmed shifts into a horror-themed tale that flips Peter's world on its head, and yet the book remains just as captivating. The grim realities of Peter's world keeps you guessing, and while Ferreyra's work on Spider is delightful, he's equally as gifted in crafting more disturbing fare, and that's on full display in the book's second half. I didn't expect to be so taken with Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #1, but after just one issue, you can absolutely count me in on what comes next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS #39 After infiltrating Jabba's Palace and coming face to face with a cranky Rancor and a horde of Scourge-infected droids, Lando Calrissian finds assistance from a lowly protocol droid, though Lobot's abilities make him a prime target for the Scourge. This installment largely focuses on the tension and action of an escape from a heavily fortified location, and doesn't offer much else. There are elements of excitement and even some relatively creepy concepts, though anyone hoping for any substantial development in the overall Dark Droids storyline will be left wanting more. While the whole Dark Droids event has embraced intensity and pulpy storytelling over mythology-changing reveals about beloved characters, this issue does fall in line with the overall goal for the crossover event, yet by being all style and no substance, this issue helps showcase what has been so underwhelming about the Dark Droids event in the first place. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 2 out of 5 STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #2 Obi-Wan's search for Leia takes him to a bustling city planet, where he gets a promising lead on the young girl from a hustler posing as a Jedi. While the hustler might help Obi-Wan discover Leia, they don't do much to slow down the Inquisitor's in hot pursuit. The setting of this issue and its neon-lit streets highlight the neo-noir elements of this story, which felt a bit lacking when watching the actual episode unfold, as the moodier lighting was counteracted by some of the episode's sillier moments. While the illustrations are evocative of something like Blade Runner or even fellow series Star Wars: Andor, it also results in multiple sequences where the only focus in a panel is a character in the foreground, with blurred or even nonexistent backgrounds. This highlighted how, while some of the illustrations accurately represent the series, without the distractions of a background and the embrace of moodier lighting, the characters themselves don't look quite right. The look of this issue makes for an interesting change of pace from last issue's deserts, though we're glad the next issue will leave the moodier lighting behind, which could also see another tonal shift in the narrative. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ANTARCTICA #4 There's a simpler version of Antarctica out there that tells the same tale but in a way that connects to the reader much more easily. The reveals of what's been boiling beneath the surface are as interesting as you would've hoped from the get-go, but unearthing them has been a more laborious journey than one would hope. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The most regrettable aspect of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #1 is that the solicit pitches the entire miniseries and so acts as a synopsis for the entire first issue. It's unfortunate because this debut establishes its tone and identity so well that the lack of discovery undermines this excellent aspect. It's enough to know that this issue of comics presents refined and pleasant cartooning combined with an R-rating targeted at fans of productions like Silence of the Lambs and Dexter. If you have not read the solicit and like that concept, I encourage you to pick up this issue and will endeavor to avoid any unnecessary revelations throughout the rest of this review. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TENEMENT #5 The Bone Orchard Mythos: Tenement continues to build on its foundation with perhaps its most satisfying issue yet. Though series creatives Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino have found their footing in a major way, the fact that it is finally becoming nascent at the end of its story isn't a great sign for the larger narrative. That said the art does look tremendous and features some of Sorrentino's trademark unique panels and layouts, which are hard to resist. The ending is nearly here though and what can I say except I'm still interested to see where it goes, even with the warts. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 CODA #2 Coda #2 is a little hard to follow; something with the narration and the individual stories between Hum and Serka don't really differentiate enough on the page in places to keep it all straight at times, but if you go slow and are careful, it still ends up being a solid issue. On Hum's side of the story, there's a surprising death that sets up for a genuinely wild turn of events that ends up leading directly into Serka's own piece of things, bringing the two characters back together in a reunion that isn't necessarily as joyful as one might hope. There's a lot of interesting developments – a threat seems to be coming into clearer focus, which is really nice and while the narrative frame is a bit more distracting this issue than it was in the first one, the story is still intriguing with a good pace. The art is also pretty good with just the right balance of fantastic and cartoon-like in just the right places. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 CON & ON #4 Con & On continues to build on its satirical take on the larger entertainment landscape, finally arriving near our current point in time and thus making wisecracks about more obvious scenarios and people. Writer Paul Cornell even finds time to make himself a character, though his best barbs are saved for others (rightfully so). Artist Marika Cresta has high points and low ones throughout the issues, getting the chance to flex into the fantastical a little more with some moments but sometimes with proportions that feel completely out of place and inhuman. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 CYBERPUNK 2077: XOXO #1 Cyberpunk 2077: XOXO starts by introducing the terrifying loss of humanity induced by overloading on cyberware. The series' protagonist—stripped of their eyes, ears, stomach, and a whole lot more—is compelled to remember the love they lost when looking a whole lot more human. This is offered to readers from an array of perspectives, including an homage to classic Tex Avery cartoons and flashbacks, all of which artist Jakub Rebelka's hard-edged style very well. The ugliness is obvious, but also carves out space in which to sympathize with a seemingly less-than-human leading man. Although the first issue primarily introduces readers to the style and format for this story, it promises an examination of Cyberpunk 2077's humanity that is more than skin deep in future issues. XOXO #1 delivers on an outstanding aesthetic and has just enough of a story hook to keep readers returning for more. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DARK SPACES: GOOD DEEDS #5 Dark Places: Good Deeds may be falling into a common trap, which is including one twist too many. Having wrapped up the journalist protagonist's story arc in the previous issue, Good Deeds #5 turns its attention more fully to the town founders and the recent arrivals who seemed to trigger all of these recent events. However, the relationship and characters presented here feel unfamiliar compared to how they've been presented previously. The execution of this turn is done in such a muted way that it's hard to know whether this is a big reveal or mischaracterization until the issue's end when we're given the answer to a question no one had asked. It's a muddy narrative, with thematically uncertain visuals, which creates an issue that feels as if it's trying to tell too many stories at the same time. Perhaps the series' final issue will find a way to bring this all together into a satisfying and cohesive whole, but at this point, it's hard to say what that would even look like and how the story would get there. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN #10 As House Harkonnen draws to a close, so does the story of House Vernius. In the wake of Dominic Vernius' death by atomics at the end of issue #9, a number of characters are introduced for the first time and a plan is set in place with inevitable, but obvious consequences. It's the sort of twist that even readers unfamiliar with much beyond the central text of Dune will foresee and while the tragedy is presented in a grand manner, it offers little beyond its own appalling shock. House Harkonnen #10 is at its best when tracing a central theme through its various plot threads, that of children defined by their forebearers. Whether it's the Harkonnens or Atreides, there are heirs apparent in nearly every sequence and their innocence contrasts the plans and actions of the adults who claim to hope for their success and growth. These images of young faces focused on simple joys provide a sense of irony that the writing never addresses. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DWELLINGS #2 Good golly gracious, Dwellings is just the cat's pajamas. Seriously, this is such a dark and demented series of horror stories wrapped up in the most Charlie Brown meets Calvin and Hobbes package imaginable. It presents the evils of both our world and the supernatural in ways that take us back to odd places of comfort and nostalgia. The complete and total package, especially this time of year. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 FEAR THE FUNHOUSE PRESENTS... TOYBOX OF TERROR #1 Fear of the Funhouse Presents… presents a very wild adventure this week courtesy of Toybox of Terror. The anthology horror brings a number of terrifying tropes to Riverdale. From M3GAN to Chucky, a number of horror favorites can be found within the pages of this tribute. So if you like classic horror twists, this anthology is for you. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FORGED #5 The Forged #5 is the series' quietest issue to date, but that's no problem as the various members of Victory's team enjoy their shore leave and offer readers a better sense of the women behind the warriors. All of the series' characteristic worldbuilding and humor are present offering a better sense of the empire's inner-workings without ever making the bureaucracy or down time seem dull. It doesn't hurt that there are still a few opportunities for action sequences, including a particularly effective battle with Victory at its center. But the most engaging aspects of the issue are those that reveal the bonds between these soldiers and their distinctive perspectives, even if Hap simply transforms existing subtext into text. Depictions of the throneworld's high and low locales alike are outstanding, especially given the series' physical format that allows for individual panels to sprawl with detail. Even if The Forged #5's cliffhanger arrives rather abruptly, it promises readers an exciting conclusion to this second arc after a much-needed lull in the action. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GRIM #14 Jess and Eddie get to experience their own personal hells, which are uniquely crafted to poke at their insecurities. At some point we'll assume that Jess will catch up with Marcel, but first there are some tests that Jess has to pass. I like how the epilogue and prologues are connected, and its a great way to leave each issue on a riveting cliffhanger. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL #1 Comics wunderkind Zoe Thorogood has returned quickly after the critical acclaim of It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth, this time putting her trademark humor and art style on a well established world. By letting Thorogood take the ball and run with Hack/Slash, series co-creator Tim Seeley has put the franchise in its most exciting place in years. Fans of Zoe's artistic sensibilities, including extreme detail and hilarious one-off panels, can sleep well knowing that she fits well into the aesthetics of this franchise. The combination of gore and cheeky innuendo meshes together tonally in a way that doesn't feel exploitative or gross, simply enhanced by the story she's telling. Thorogood proves that she can play in someone else's sandbox while still maintaining her own storytelling sensibilities, and frankly she brings an energy that a stale franchise like this needed. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 HEADLESS HORSEMAN: HALLOWEEN ANNUAL #1 Horror just seems to work so well in an anthology structure and while there have been a few anthology stories to arrive this spooky season, Dark Horse has released the best of the bunch with Headless Horseman. Of the stories presented here, there isn't a "stinker" in the bunch, but my favorite my be "Muse" simply thanks to the staggering artwork that is able to create one of the scariest monsters I've seen in some time. If you must pick up one Halloween anthology comic this year, this is without a doubt your best bet and here's hoping that Dark Horse will continue the tradition for many years to come. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3 HEXAGON BRIDGE #2 Hexagon Bridge introduces the second member of the duo attempting to rescue Adley's parents – the sentient AI known as Stader, who will physically enter the Bridge, the pathway to alternate realities. Stader and Adley need time to fully sync, which leads to a significant time jump and a showcase of how Adley and Stader actually interact. While the artwork of Hexagon Bridge remain as gorgeous as ever, the pacing issues from the first issue remains a problem. I like that the comic tends to use atmosphere to really capture the mood of the comic, but the time jump is poorly explained . When dealing with high concept sci-fi, at least a little explanation is needed at times. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 IN HELL WE FIGHT #2 The first arc of In Hell We Fight draws to a close in issue #5 with a series of convenient coincidences and reveals that were hardly even foreshadowed. There's a notable disconnect between the triumphant panels on the page and any investment in those moments based in the story thus far. Instead, they seem to be assumed to be dramatic as many of the jokes present throughout the issue are assumed to be funny; it's a poor assumption. The fast pacing of this climactic wrap-up against Midori's father makes his sudden retreat and the depiction of the largest action sequence thus far all appear rushed with the artwork's typically appealing sketchiness sometimes veering into an unfinished quality. An epilogue and other elements that hurry to make these first five issues function as a satisfying whole offers the appearance of a poorly mapped course, much like this ice cream truck's entire journey through Hell. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 JUNIOR BAKER THE RIGHTEOUS FAKER #2 There's just... so much going on in this comic book, and all of it seems to have the goal of being the densest and most-thought provoking thing you'll read all year. So much effort is put into being big and bold and edgy that Junior Baker often forgets to actually tell a story. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 KILL YOUR DARLINGS #2 Coming off its jaw-dropping opener, Kill Your Darlings #2 executes a solid timeskip as Rose as grown up in a mental institution following the death of her mother. It only takes a few pages of mostly wordless dialogue to see how the initial tragedy affected her. But it wasn't until one of her imaginary friends (a pink elephant crossed with Crocodile Dundee) arrives that I knew this book was working. Because this adventurous little scamp's arrival didn't fill me with excitement. It filled me with dread. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 KLIK KLIK BOOM #5 Klik Klik Boom ends as explosively as it started, with Sprout kicking as much ass as humanly possible. The speechless protagonist has grown tremendously throughout this series without uttering a single word, and it's a journey that grows tenfold in the finale as well. A few scenes in this issue let Dabbs push his lineart to the limit, with kinetic fight sequences being some of this year's best. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 LOCAL MAN #6 Local Man's next arc continues at an engrossing new pace, snowballing into a new set of stakes for Jack and those in his orbit. To say anything more would potentially spoil the character-driven and unpredictable shape that this issue takes without even remotely jumping the shark. From the captivating main story to the impossibly-stylish backup, Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs continue to knock it out of the park on practically every level. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #4 RED SONJA #4 Red Sonja's fascinating threads begin to crystalize into something genuinely compelling in this issue. Torunn Gronbekk's script does get a bit jumbled at parts, but culminates in a fascinating through-line that propels Sonja forward. Walter Geovani's art does a pretty solid job at conveying the carnage, especially once it gets even more fantastical. This issue has me even more invested in whatever twisty narrative the book has next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 ROGUE SUN #16 Rogue Sun #16 includes a little sample of everything that makes this title great. It skirts around horror, using demonic and monstrous characters in its ensemble, including multiple cameos and Easter eggs. Parrott's story continues to churn forward, advancing little amid all the flip-flopping between the characters. Still, it's expertly paced and demands your attention from cover to cover, making Rogue Sun #16 a true return to form for the title. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SCRAPPER #4 Scrapper #4 gets a bit back on track and while the pace is slower, things make more sense and we get introduced to a whole new set of animal characters: the cats. Yes, there are indeed cats in New Verona and we finally meet them. The issue expands a bit on the situation with SMITE and what their ultimate plan is and it's a good read. The only real issue here is it feels a bit like we're filling space rather than completely moving forward. That said, the cats add a lot to the story – there's one in particular, Snowball, that's just great. It's a good installment. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SIRENS OF THE CITY #4 Sirens of the City #4 delves into Layla's lineage as we learn just how formidable her mom is. While her baby daddy recovers from his attack, his family is on the hunt for vengeance. But with Layla's mom in the picture, well – the men have another thing coming. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR TREK: HOLO-WEEN #3 On one hand, there's a delight in knowing that Star Trek: Holo-Ween exists. The Star Trek meets horror movie monsters story brings the camp sensibilities that have always existed within Star Trek to the fore in a medium that often eschews such fringe storytelling style in favor of bringing a more straightforward, authentic, and generalized Star Trek experience to comic book readers. On the other, Star Trek: Holo-Ween doesn't seem fully aware of that camp sensibility. While the characters are dressing up in what look like Halloween costumes licensed from Universal Studios, and the visual style suggests a self-aware, light, and humorous tone, the characters within the story are deathly serious in their dialogue and behaviors, aside from those brainwashed into believing they're monsters, who don't get much time on the page. The appearance of a classic Star Trek character fully ties the series into the Star Trek: The Original Series episode in which Redjac first appeared, offering possible vindication, but it's another incongruous suggestion that we should be taking this story more seriously than a surface glance suggests. Even with the tonal dissonance, it's an enjoyable enough read, but imagine what it could have been if the book had committed to one direction or the other. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 SUBGENRE #1 Subgenre clearly has some big ideas on its mind. It dives headfirst into the same argument surrounding A.I. creations that are actively being debated in both different strands of media and the real world, all the while taking its own stab a tropes from pulp detective noirs, Blade Runner-esque sci-fi dramas and, eventually, medieval fantasy. The unique artwork and the main character's flat affectation and appearance (think Bruce Willis in Surrogates) give the book an almost dream-like quality, making the sudden shift from one genre to another surprising yet easy to digest. Its opening issue doesn't hit the level of "must read," but it's memorable. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5