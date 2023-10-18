The Sensational She-Hulk #1 Review: A New Gold Standard for Jen Walters

Ever since her debut in 1979, there has been nothing in the superhero space quite like She-Hulk. Sure, there have been plenty of imitators and pastiches – other characters who have similar powers, or a similar ability to break the fourth-wall and talk to the audience, or an unabashed approach to life, love, and superheroism. But She-Hulk has remained a tenacious and entertaining superheroine, even as she's been challenged by the occasional unremarkable storyline or unwarranted status quo change. Rainbow Rowell's She-Hulk run understood that pressure in spades, crafting a dynamic and lively new space for her to occupy, and with the book's relaunch as Sensational She-Hulk, that space is only getting bigger. Sensational She-Hulk #1 is a gorgeous, thoughtful jumping-on point and further proof that Jennifer Walters is still something special among her superpowered peers.

Sensational She-Hulk #1 picks up with Jen in what should be a comfortable status quo. Her work as a superhero lawyer is picking up, her "Punch Club" of friends and former adversaries is growing, and her unconventional romance with Jack of Hearts is getting stronger. Still, an array of challenges—as well as Jen's own self doubt—begin to complicate things. Meanwhile, in the issue's backup story, Jen offers to train a sidekick of sorts, only for things to not be what they seem.

In a way, the jump from She-Hulk to Sensational She-Hulk is a formality (something that the issue's letter pages confirm), allowing for new or lapsed readers to jump on to the already-successful comic book. But it can not be overstated how seamless that metamorphosis proves to be, as the pages of Sensational She-Hulk #1 catch readers up to speed without ever alienating them. A lot of that accessibility might be thanks to the issue's approach to characterization, effortlessly balancing a cast of characters with some undoubtedly bizarre, but still intriguing, gimmicks. Every hero, villain, or civilian around Jen—even the ones who only appear in a single panel—feels like a three-dimensional person you could feasibly meet on the street (albeit, probably without super-strength or volcano powers). Jen, too, is treated with a sense of complexity, which quietly expresses itself throughout the issue without getting swallowed up by everything around her. While every past She-Hulk run—as well as the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney+ series—has balanced Jen's boisterousness with a sense of pathos, it's refreshing to have that dichotomy be the foundation for this new jumping-on point.

Speaking of the previous She-Hulk stories, both stories of Sensational She-Hulk #1 capture the spirit of the eras preceding them, without ever coming close to feeling derivative. Sure, much of the main story's blend is similar to what Rowell already crafted in her She-Hulk run, but the "Sensational" moniker does allow things to get a bit more akin to the original Sensational era of the late '80s and early '90s. Sure, we might not be seeing Jen break the fourth wall and get into implausible hijinks just yet, but this first issue is definitely a little bit weirder, livelier, and more romantic, for the better. The back-up story, penned by She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showrunner Jessica Gao, also functions within that mentality. The story itself is straightforward, but delivers a delightful punchline in a short amount of time, and showcases Jen's unique approach to being a lawyer and a superhero. While every prior She-Hulk run has conveyed the essence of who Jen Walters is, it's incredibly satisfying to see the proverbial torch carried this well, and in two different contexts.

Andres Genolet's art works flawlessly with Rowell's script, something that was already evident by their work on Runaways and the last five issues of She-Hulk, but is still proven wholeheartedly in Sensational She-Hulk #1. A single facial expression from Genolet is able to speak volumes – an approach that is necessary, given the wide swath of emotions showcased by characters in this issue. In the same way that the issue's script is beneficial to every character, it's a joy seeing Genolet's take on everything from The Thing's proportions to the messiness of Jen's hair. Gavin Guidry's work on the backup story is not as flawlessly defined, but still allows for moments of charming expression and dynamic action. Dee Cunniffe and Ruth Redmond's color work on both stories is seamless, especially when utilizing She-Hulk's signature purple. The lettering from Joe Caramagna is unfussy, but provides space to get whimsical.

Regardless of whether you loved or hated Marvel Studios' She-Hulk show, or whether or not you've even read prior stints of She-Hulk comics, I guarantee that there is something for you to love in Sensational She-Hulk #1. If the Marvel universe is "the world outside your window," this issue's two stories are an approachable glance outside that window – one that celebrates just how bizarre and boisterous Jen's life is. With a dynamic approach to storytelling and aesthetics, and an unabashed love for Shulkie herself, Sensational She-Hulk #1 might be the character's best debut issue yet.

Published by Marvel Comics

On October 18, 2023

Written by Rainbow Rowell and Jessica Gao

Art by Andres Genolet and Gavin Guidry

Colors by Dee Cunniffe and Ruth Redmond

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Cover by Jen Bartel