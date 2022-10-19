Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/19/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes GCPD: The Blue Wall #1, Crypt of Shadows #1, Deadly Class #56, and Hellboy in Love #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 AQUAMAN: ANDROMEDA #3 Aquaman: Andromeda saved its best issue for last, crafting an Aquaman story unlike anything else. Aquaman: Andromeda #3 runs the gamut of emotions, blending hope and perseverance with grief, regret, and heartbreak, while simultaneously bringing this adventure to an action-packed close. Writer Ram V delivers an inspired take on Aquaman and the mythos of Atlantis, but perhaps his most impressive work is the back story of Alexei, which is an absolute gut punch and part of what sends this ending home. Meanwhile, artist Christan Ward and letterer Aditya Bidikar's work is just sensational, and each page feels almost otherworldly. That final battle is something to behold, but it's the heart and soul of it all that makes it something more. If makes me wish there was more to come, but even if it's just this issue, I'm glad I was here to experience it. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #10 Despite its definite end point being one of the most ubiquitous stories in modern popular culture, Batman: The Knight manages to deliver a surprising and truly astonishing finale. As Bruce gets in close with Ra's and the al Ghul family, his allegiances—and his path forward as a do-gooder—are put to the test. Chip Zdarsky's script is absurdly good, articulating points of Bruce's way of life in ways that are so inspired, it's shocking they haven't already been written. And Carmine di Giandomenico's art is a revelation, fleshing out the chaotic landscape of Bruce's final fight with some moments of true beauty. Batman: The Knight is easily one of my favorite new releases from DC in recent years and it deserves to be read by as many people as possible. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: ONE BAD DAY – THE PENGUIN #1 Even all these years later, most might consider Penguin to be one of the most underutilized villains in all of Batman's rogue's gallery. That all changes here with Oswald getting his own triple-sized one-shot and it sure is a doozy. Like the other stories in this mini-event, if you want to call it that, One Bad Day – Penguin #1 deconstructs everything you know about the title character before building them back up in a new image. In this case, this issue quite literally follows Oz has he rebuilds his Gotham criminal empire, stopping at nothing to get what he wants. A fun take on the trading-a-paper-clip-for-a-car viral events of yesteryear, Ridley's script is a powerful look at how one of Gotham's villain came to be. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #8 Once again, Waid and Mora find unique ways at bringing out the best in the DC Universe, with characters old and new. Boy Thunder is an interesting new character whose premise might seem well explored over the years, but Waid is able to inject some new and interesting aspects to his character, while hinting at a dark backstory. On the villain's side, the Key is given a unique menacing ability that seems perfect for his powers and almost makes you wonder how no one had ever thought of it before. World's Finest remains the best superhero book coming out from DC today, and it doesn't seem as though it's hot streak will be ending any time soon. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 BLACK ADAM #5 The opening sequences of Black Adam #5, set primarily in or adjacent to the history of Khandaq, are some of the best the series has to offer thus far. Readers are first given a sense of what the Mesopotamian gods are doing with all of Priest's idiosyncratic humor and mundane charms set beside metaphysical forces. The following confrontation between Teth-Adam and a grieving father and husband is even more powerful – confronting readers with a truly impossible scenario and the strangest sense of mercy imaginable. It makes what follows as Malik and Adam are both set up for future trials and confrontations in the miniseries' back half more exciting, primarily because it instills a sense of faith that every set up will feature a pay off in future issues. Black Adam continues to build and it's forming quite the monument to this Arabic anti-hero. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CATWOMAN #48 After a well-executed, but exposition-heavy start, this issue of Catwoman finds some ways to genuinely thrive. Selina and Valmont's efforts to save Dario take them on the latest stop of their globe-trotting adventure, before high fashion and backstabbing turn into absurd action. Tini Howard's script knows when to put the proverbial foot on the proverbial pedal, with regards to Selina as a person and the task she's on. And the art from Nico Leon and color work from Veronica Gandini is genuinely gorgeous, especially in the second half of the issue. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #5 Dark Crisis: Young Justice #5 gives its big thesis statement for spin-off series. And while it makes some great points about fandom, nostalgia and the toxicity of both, it's still a bit clunky. The main villain's motivation boils down to "I don't like how these characters have been used in recent years and I blame the new generation of characters that now overshadow them." But while that does reflect how some toxic fans have reacted to more diversity being added into DC Comics, it also brushes away the legitimate, non-bigoted criticisms other fans have with how certain 90s/2000s characters have been portrayed in recent years. It's messy, but it's possible the next issues cleans things up. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #4 All-Out War has become a cause for cleverness in combining vampire lore with DC superheroes and, in this regard, it largely succeeds. In a non-stop array of matchups between various A-, B-, and C-listers, the story finds plenty of opportunities to deliver inventive twists that would be considered out-of-bounds in a series that must keep their casts alive alongside plenty of less-than-pithy one-liners. The showdown between Midnighter and Prometheus offers a particularly excellent sequence that's bound to make longtime readers chuckle. Yet there's very little to undergird these moments of clever action because all elements of character and history are assumed, as is readers' vested interest in these ragtag survivors. They speak broadly and pull from familiar elements of their own lore to create motivations that barely exist beyond the bounds of genre. Yes, there's some fun to be had here, but it's the thinnest sort made a bit less substantial by artwork that often cannot present the massive strokes of lightning or powerful, character-filled throwdowns. But the Midnighter bits are still damn funny. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC) DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #3 DCeased's latest issue unveils a new twist on the series, claiming that the force behind the zombification our heroes have been fighting since Day 1 are not of the Anti-Life equation, but of a much darker mythological force. It's quite a bold move for Tom Taylor to change things up now, but he has yet to lead this series astray. Also there's a great Lobo scene. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 FABLES #156 During Fables' first run, the comic always excelled in suddenly escalating things – the comic would be content to move at a leisurely pace before suddenly introducing something dramatic that changed the book's dynamic. Fables #156 is the escalation issue – the issue in which some very sudden and dangerous things happen that should have an immense impact on the rest of the tale. It's certainly brings to an end the rather slow pace of the past few issues and should make the remainder of the series a lot more exciting. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH #787 The West Family is really the most fun clan to be found in the DC Comics Universe at present, with the latest issue from Adams and Pasarin seeing the Scarlest Speedster taking on intergalactic professional wrestlers. Following the dark subject material that surrounded Dark Crisis, this latest foray does a fantastic job of keeping the Flash Family light and fun, while also giving a great single issue that has plenty to love, whether you are a wrestling fan or otherwise. The fun is simply infectious here and it's clear that Adams is having a ball when it comes to placing the Flash and his super-powered kin into hilarious, albeit dangerous scenarios. While The Flash might not be the very best series in DC's roster, it goes a long way toward preserving a sense of whimsy that might be missing from a lot of comics these days. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 FLASHPOINT BEYOND #6 There's a lot to process about Flashpoint Beyond #6. It's an issue with a lot of moving parts that requires a lot of attention on the part of the reader with some complicated and tense standoffs both in the Flashpoint timeline and in the "real" world. Flashpoint Batman and Joker stand off over what to do about "fixing" their world while Bruce stands off with the Time Masters about, well, the Flashpoint reality. In the end it all resolves, makes some connections to upcoming stories and—in a move that will surely draw some ire—kicks the tires of Watchmen again. But at its core, Flashpoint Beyond #6 is a very well-done examination of grief and the idea that the only way out is through and that you can't go backwards to heal, but only forward. Johns, Sheridan, and Adams to a solid job of. not only selling that message, but layering how it works both for father and for son, though they are technically from different worlds. The wrap up is a little too tidy, but it works, and the art here is absolutely fantastic, even with hand offs to different artists. It's not the cleanest series finale—the series largely serves to set up the upcoming JSA title in a lot of regards—but it sticks the landing and offers a lot to consider about the nature of moving forward from insurmountable loss. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 GCPD: THE BLUE WALL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] If you enjoy cop stories in the vein of Chicago PD or even more nuanced takes like Ridley's own American Crime Story, you'll likely enjoy this comic book. If you want to see a Gotham-focused comic about an entity that has long had its own (corrupt and irredeemable) character, give The Blue Wall a pass because Gotham has been all but scrubbed of any of its defining characteristics. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 NIGHTWING #97 Just when you think you've got this Nightwing story figured out, Tom Taylor comes along to bonk you upside the head. In what will likely be the biggest twist of this series, readers are left hanging with a rather large cliffhanger – one that firmly ties Taylor and Bruno Redondo's run to that immediately before it. Things are changing here and the new status quo is offer to a frenetic start. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 ROGUES #4 Unsurprisingly, Rogues' finale manages to be as brutal, beautiful, and bizarre as the issues that came before it. This installment takes Snart and the remaining Rogues' fight for survival in Gorilla City to its absolute apex, delivering on gorgeously-constructed action and one double cross after another. Joshua Williamson writes a script that is easily one of the most definitive stories told about The Flash's ragtag roster, and Leomacs' script is a beautifully-absurd compliment to it all. I'm so in awe of the weird and wonderful masterpiece that Rogues was able to be. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 TITANS UNITED: BLOODPACT #2 Now that the latest Titans United miniseries is centered firmly in its gimmick, it is able to shine in some predictable, but still entertaining ways. The saga of this issue shows Tim Drake traversing through this Trigon-impacted new normal, meeting familiar faces with a much darker twist. Cavan Scott's script handles some of the more obvious moments with a largely-snappy ease, and Lucas Meyer's art has some clever fun with new costume designs and pieces of world-building in this issue. After the bedrock of these first two issues, I'm definitely excited to see where things go from here. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 ALIEN #2 The synthetic squad embarks on the deadly mission that could secure their kind's future, only to discover just how big of a risk they're really taking on. As is the way things go in the world of Alien, the squad comes across much more than they bargained for, including something that could be their demise or something that could be their salvation. With this only being the second chapter in the series, the book is keeping in line with live-action Alien adventures by taking its time and drawing out the tension, so while there aren't many major narrative reveals of what will make this series exciting, any Alien fan can tell you that readers should be anticipating an extended introduction. This issue kept us entertained and engaged, at least, as we're curious about where this storyline could go, so while it wasn't necessarily wowing us, being intriguing enough to keep us flipping the pages is still a stronger start than some Alien adventures. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 THE AVENGERS #61 As the Avengers' time-traveling battle with Mephisto draws near its close, the focus shifts to Starbrand in an exploration of their immense power and ever-present mortality. It provides for some interesting notes on the often overlooked character's role, and makes a notable addition to the Starbrand mythos in the form of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. That the dinosaur shown in only a few handful of panels is the emotional highlight of the issue speaks to the lack of impact in much of the heavily narrated story. Every element of the newest Starbrand's dilemmas and decisions are explained at length, often across an array of well considered, but familiar battle sequences across time. This comic asks readers not to think for a moment while reading it and it's likely most will continue not thinking about The Avengers after the final page is turned. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #6 Captain America and Falcon are tasked with protecting the Prime Minister of Mohannda, which doesn't turn out too well in the end. One would think the duo have faced tougher challenges before, but so far they've been one step behind the White Wolf. It wouldn't surprise me if the Prime Minister were actually working with White Wolf, since Captain America: Symbol of Truth #6 spends time introducing her. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 CARNAGE #7 To be fair, I'm jumping into this one midstream, but even as a reader just now jumping on, this is a pretty impressive issue. Ram V is a fantastic storyteller that does a solid job of keeping the reader up to speed throughout even with a complicated story – and this one is certainly that. What works here is that there is a combination of a slight bit of humor as well as an increasing sense of escalation and while some of the action sequences here feel ridiculous at times, it's still an intriguing and fun read all around. I particularly enjoyed surprise in the final panel which just hints at how off the rails things are about to go. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Just in time for the Halloween season is Marvel's Crypt of Shadows, a lengthy one-shot of 6 stories that shine a light on a roster of fan favorites navigating the darker realms of the Marvel universe. Like all collections, some stories rise above others by utilizing their lead to maximum effect, as in Crypt of Shadow's first story, while others don't quite hit that same bar. Favorites like Moon Knight, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, and more make appearances, and while every story won't click for every fan, you are bound to discover a story or character to gravitate towards. Crypt of Shadows delivers more hits than misses and is a fitting way to ring in Halloween for Marvel fans. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 It might say Spider-Man on the cover page but very little about this new series feels like Spider-Man. Writers B Earl and Taboo (of the Black Eyed Peas) collaborated on the story that feels like part 12 of an ongoing and not the fresh start to an all-new narrative that should be welcoming. In the end it's all confusing. Luckily artist Juan Ferreyra is here to deliver some outlandish dream-world imagery, including a wild take on Spider-Man that does make it feel unique. Perhaps for the best to just absorb the visuals of this one, they're the best part. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DEFENDERS: BEYOND #4 After reading Defenders: Beyond #4, there's simply one word that leaps to mind: phew—and it's a big PHEW at that. This series is simply Al Ewing being allowed to tell whatever cosmic epic he wants and one glance at this issue confirms that. It's a title with one layer after the next and it should collapse under the weight of its storytelling. Yet Ewing is just cautious enough to pull back the second the support beams begin to buckle, taking readers on a new path around everything that ever was. Few artists have the ability to tell the story Ewing set out to tell and luckily for comic readers around the world, Marvel managed to land Javier Rodriguez for this. Rogriduez's work on this issue, in particular, shows just how perfect a match this whole team is. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 IRON MAN #24 As the last full issue of Christopher Cantwell and company's excellent run, my biggest gripe against Iron Man #24 is knowing that its journey is almost over. In one fell swoop, the issue takes Tony's fight for the Ten Rings against Cobalt Man into a unique and compelling direction, one that is sure to have ramifications in the Marvel universe going forward. Cantwell and writer Angel Unzueta work in perfectly harmony, making even a mundane sequence of three characters bickering back and forth into something electrifying. I'm so sad to see this run go, but I can't wait to see how it sticks the landing in the finale. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) MIDNIGHT SUNS #2

Midnight Suns #2 is pretty narrative heavy – save for the pages where we get a battle with Doctor Doom, but it is also pretty narrative heavy. That's not necessarily bad in that it gives readers a lot of reference to wrap around as they get further and further into the story and it is all enjoyable, but at the same time it doesn't feel like there's a ton of forward trajectory. I wouldn't call this filler—there is real story here—but it does feel like maybe it's pacing is a little off and there's also a little something weird about how uneven some of the fight with Doom seems. Still, the art here is pretty solid, there's a good bit of intrigue and even a bit of humor. It's a book that is still finding its footing but not losing ground in the process. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT #16 Dialogue is king in Moon Knight #16, which is saying something when a book looks this stunning. Some of the tensest and hardest hitting scenes in the issue are just two people talking, even if one of those conversations does have Moon Knight getting slammed into a wall. It's a testament to writer Jed MacKay, artist Alessandro Cappuccio, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer Cory Petit that everything comes together so seamlessly, and Moony's corner of the world feels so much larger and more lived in when he interacts with people outside of his normal bubble (despite them all occupying the same space). MacKay's Moon Knight is so confident and sure of what he can do, and that helps him feel like he belongs in these ever-expanding and more powerful circles. Oh, and if you want action in the traditional sense, Cappuccio and Rosenberg keep things moving with a simultaneous Hunter's Moon story without ever removing focus from what's happening in Moony's world. Moon Knight continues to make few missteps, and I don't see that trend ending anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 PREDATOR #3 There is an inherent risk in telling the story of a Predator hunting human in that it can serve to make the fearsome Predator figure of film far less frightening. Predator #3 manages to elide that problem by never providing its protagonist the upperhand in a fight that plays out with ferocity in Kev Walker's pencil work, but only delivers Theta a victory due to her ingenuity and quick thinking. It's also a turn that delivers the series best splash to date. Each step forward feels a bit more difficult given the oppressive elements displayed on this planet and the clear wear and tear across the setting and figures. It's a rough life and readers don't forget that, especially when there's yet another out of the frying pan and into the fire sort of cliffhanger. Predator remains a thrilling comics update to a familiar franchise. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #4 Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings kicks off a new arc with "Game of Rings," and those who have been looking for action will be quite pleased. Like most tournament-style stories, "Game of Rings" starts out with a quick reason for the tournament and then a bit of assembling the contestants, and while I love how Gene Luen Yang pulls from some smaller and more obscure corners of the Marvel universe, it still wasn't a lineup that captured my attention. The fights from artist Marcus To and colorist Erick Arciniega are thrilling when they get a chance to breathe, but some fights are just too brief and cut off any immersion. This was a fun issue and a solid start to a new arc, but hopefully, even better things lie ahead. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #28 Recuperating after their impromptu mission, Darth Vader and Sabé join the rest of the Galactic Empire and even confront Emperor Palpatine themselves, resulting in some unexpected revelations and ramifications. Their newfound partnership points them in a new direction, seemingly under orders from Palpatine, but Sabé might not be nearly as unique as she thought she was. With this installment seemingly getting its foot to start a new narrative arc, it feels a lot like we're treading water, as Vader grapples with his feelings for Sabé and that connection to the past as Sabé herself has an identity crisis. The events of the book are fine enough, even if the narrative momentum is currently at a plateau, but it's the final pages of the book that build excitement for where this narrative could go, igniting intrigue in the reader just before this installment concludes. However, given how many arenas we've covered in this iteration of Star Wars: Darth Vader, we have high expectations if the creatives hope to keep us invested in this cyclical storyline. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 THOR #28 The story under the surface is much more interesting than most of what's on the page. This is a fine action mash-up for Ewing and Cates, but instead of bringing out the best of both of their styles, this issue simply takes a shallow version of their ideas. The setup for the future is wildly intriguing, but you can't help but wonder if the journey there couldn't been a little more interesting. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2.5 out of 5 X-FORCE #33 Kraven's invasion of Krakoa concludes with a farcical air made only more silly by the strange addition of Judgment Day elements that read as being entirely extraneous to the plot. This particular holodeck episode provides some moderately well rendered dinosaurs and that still counts for something in superhero comics, but beyond those gaping maws there's not much of value between these pages. Shenanigans are interspersed with a forced conflict that cannot even retain its singular moment of impact for more than a few pages. It's disappointing and strange as it neither manages to entertain with violence and humor nor does it push any elements of X-Force forward as the series spirals like a one-footed duckling. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 X-MEN #16 X-Men #15 is a two-pronged story split between Forge infiltrating the Vault and the rest of the X-Men waiting outside for him to return. Unfortunately, the more interesting of these plots—the Vault—is the one least suited to writer Gerry Duggan's skills. He focuses instead on Forge's subterfuge and ulterior motives, the deals he made with shady characters, and his willingness to adapt mutant powers into technology in inventive but morally questionable ways. However, readers shouldn't expect a second Vault excursion on par with what Jonathan Hickman penned in the previous X-Men volume. Duggan shifts the narrative back outside, where the boredom is interrupted by a sibling squabble that makes both instigators look like children. Havok has always struggled to form an identity outside his brother's shadow has been his defining trait for decades. Still, he comes as particularly petulant here, especially when participation in the X-Men is non-compulsory. Visually, Joshua Cassara brings the goods with his fully-rendered style. GURU-eFX can't match the painterly flair that Dean White previously brought to Cassara's work in their frequent collaborations, but his colors are stellar nonetheless. An intriguing final reveal helps compensate for some of this issue's unfulfilled potential. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ABOVE SNAKES #4

Above Snakes has been such a delight—the apex of Sherman and Lewis' impressive collaborations thus far—that its penultimate chapter sneaks up on you; it's difficult to see this comic prepare to say goodbye. However, this chapter is every bit as engaging as what precedes it tying together threads from the first three issues into a portrait of Dirt's singular quest that's quite grim. His return to the start of this tragedy in Calvary at the church he and Dorothea were married at presents a surreal landscape filled with atrocities as if pulled from a Cormac McCarthy novel. What lies in that valley is harrowing and quickly alters the pacing and tone of this one-and-done Western adventure story into something much more immediate. No blows are held in a brutal reflection on the nature of revenge that also confronts the metaphors and mysticism surrounding Dirt's journey. Wherever Above Snakes ends, issue #4 promises a satisfying, if not pleasant, finale. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 ALL-NEW FIREFLY #9 For the most part, All-New Firefly #9 is a straightforward affair. Jayne is reeling after the apparent death of his son, but Kaylee needs to rally the troops to fight back against the taxman and rescue Simon. The sparse and loose linework brings energy to the visuals, but the characters suffer a bit. It's nice that they're not distractingly on-model, but at times they verge on being generic. The lack of textured lines affects Mal the most, making him appear much younger than he should. There's also the plot's reliance on high sci-fi tech. At this point, it's repetitive to note how out of place this tech feels in Firefly's established world, more like something out of Star Trek's space opera without Firefly's influence from Westerns. However, the plot returns to portals and Earth That Was after shutting that door with the conclusion of the previous Firefly series, which seems a desperate and tiresome turn. A simple plot paired with repeated ideas makes it feel like this All-New series may be running out of steam quickly. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TEN THOUSAND BLACK FEATHERS #2 Ten Thousand Black Feathers #2 delves deeper into the shared childhoods of its protagonists and the dark fantasy world they constructed together. Providing a closer focus on the transitions of adolescence brings both young women to life in a specific, but endlessly sympathetic fashion. The foreshadowing of high school demons and divergent paths is potent for anyone to survive that experience, and it serves to further invest readers in the personal elements of this journey. At times the fantastical pieces do well in reflecting this concerns, like when bar orders are placed in a fictional tavern. While some spreads offer a compelling look at teenage high fantasy, there's also a looseness to the lines in all of the fantasy sequences that undermines Sorrentino's clarity of layout as they're filtered through an amateurish lens. The effect is likely purposeful, but doesn't serve the story well in serialization as only a handful of pages carry the same dark resonance that made issue #1 so compelling. While it's useful to invest in characterization early and that work is done so well in these pages, it's enhanced with the clean and divergent styles that made the debut a thrill to read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CASTLE FULL OF BLACKBIRDS #2 Castle Full of Blackbirds #2 continues to build its ties to the Hellboy universe through various portents and visions. However, the rather disjointed pacing and flow of the comic makes the pages seem more like flashes of images rather than a discernible story. This isn't a bad comic, but it can be a struggle to separate reality from visions and parable at times… although that may be the point. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 CRASHING #2

Klein and Beem once again to weave a tale of addiction and super powers, with the former being treated here in one of the most interesting ways that I've seen in a comic to date. Rose's struggle with her particular drug of choice comes back at her in a big way in this issue, but not before she assures herself that her life may very well be better for letting her sobriety slip just a tad. It's some heavy subject matter but Crashing handles it adeptly, weaving in and out of Rose's character while also presenting some comparable beats via the inclusion of super powers hospital goers. Crashing remains a major new entry in 2022's comic book roster and if it keeps up this pace, it'll definitely be a strong contender for one of IDW's best of the year. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE DEADLIEST BOUQUET #3

The mystery of what happened to Vi, Poppy, and Rose's mother might be central to The Deadliest Bouquet, but it isn't what makes it so compelling. That honor belongs to the ever-evolving relationship between the three sisters, and that couldn't be clearer after issue #3's return to their family home. There's intrigue to be had regarding what their mother was up to before her death, but the cast shines that much brighter when writer Erica Schultz puts the focus squarely on them and their dynamics with each other, with several stellar sequences in the house after the book's midway point. Artist Carola Borelli and colorist Gab Contreras bring so much to these sequences and allow them to feel tense, awkward, thrilling, and rewarding, and that last page reveal has me hooked for the next issue. Things start a little slow, but by issue's end I was unquestionably hooked. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DEADLY CLASS #56 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Deadly Class ended today, and it delivered one more big surprise—and some additional meta-commentary—before it left. Writer Rick Remender and artist Wes Craig have a long history of crazy twists, elaborate battles, mind-bending page layouts, and challenging audience expectations. The finale has relatively few of those elements, but it's arguably better for it. It's virtually impossible to give a series like Deadly Class a perfect ending, so instead of trying, the team zeroes in on a couple of key ideas, making sure to craft a great issue of comics – even if it doesn't seem especially concerned with being all things to all people. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4.5 out of 5 EVE: CHILDREN OF THE MOON #1 Eve: Children of the Moon #1 is a solid successor to Eve. The story opens with Eve's efforts to save Earth successful and it's an excellent narrative choice by Lavalle to bring readers back into this world before complicating things as Eve and her sister discover a settlement that hasn't checked in – and has some major issues with Eve and her sister and, perhaps even more importantly, their father. Lavalle does an excellent job of creating an antagonist here in this first issue that doesn't feel like a true villain just yet, even though Mi-Gyeong's art and Peer's colors do an incredible job of bringing a creepy factor to them. The only real weakness to this issue is that if you aren't familiar with Eve, you aren't on the best footing to start this off and are left with a lot of questions that even a simple basic recap in the story could have fixed. Other than that, this is a strong start. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 FOREVER FORWARD #2

Scout Comics' unique time-traveling story continues as the main players under the "leadership" of Lewis continue to jump into the future to find a way home. Whereas the first issue had a strong enough start, this issue feels dragged down by choppy artwork along with worlds that seem not quite interesting enough to keep readers' attention. At some points, some of the worlds visited almost seem as though they are commentary for the issues of the day. This isn't to say it's all bad, as issue two does throw in an interesting hook when it comes to not everyone agreeing to time travel, but it's too little too late. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 GUNSLINGER SPAWN #13 Though much of this month's issue of Gunslinger Spawn is exactly what you expect, the out-of-his-element Hellspawn running around and killing someone because he can, artist Brett Booth gets the chance to do something new with the second half. A larger flashback to the days of Gunslinger's pre-Spawn days, these pages offer a glimpse of a unique perspective in the world of this franchise and by extension feel fresh and interesting. Todd McFarlane shows a surprising amount of subtlety in this part of the story, which feels like a real moment of growth for him as a writer, whether it was intentional or not. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HELLBOY IN LOVE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Long-time Hellboy readers know that the "Beast of the Apocalypse" has dabbled in romance a handful of times but his flings were brief, albeit powerful. With their new series, Hellboy in Love, the powers that be in the franchise have decided to explore the idea with a little more nuance, plus it finally gives those with the hots for monsters some representation in another mainstream comic book series. Though just a five-issue mini-series, the beginnings of this meet cute are already delivering on what the cover promises, the tragedy naturally being that we already know how Hellboy's story ends. That said, what would life be without a whirlwind summer fling that could define you, especially when your entire life has been people telling you what you are like Hellboy's has been. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 IMMORTAL RED SONJA #7 Just when I think I know what to expect with Immortal Red Sonja, this miniseries turns into something so much wilder. Only Dan Abnett could make a script involving a sentient castle, half a dozen different characters from Arthurian legends, and so much sass come together with ease. And Luca Colandrea's art is scrappy exactly where it needs to be, even if it is a little cluttered at parts. From this point on, I'm definitely excited to see where Immortal Red Sonja goes next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 MINDSET #4 Mindset is back with its latest issue, one that lands as a super-meta take on the issues surrounding the use of social media we face every day. As this cautionary tale warns, should heroes live long enough, they'll likely become a villain – and it's here the commentary within this issue starts to spread too thick. 20-some pages later and the same idea is regurgitated over and over, causing the overall plot to stall and hover in place. After three dynamite issues, Mindset #4 seems like filler. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG #9 Barnes is a master storyteller and you need no further proof of that than Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #9. There are three narratives in this issue: Anansi, the detective, and Nita, and they all work their way to convergence with a surprising development in the final pages whilst also managing to tie into Barnes' Killadelphia series and throwing a bit of dark humor in as well. Discussing the plot in any detail ruins this fine balance, but Anansi reveals to Belial what's really going on in Annapolis and why quite literally everything from humanity to heaven to hell are at risk even as we see the threat start to play out. On top of that the art here is some of the series' best to date, both fascinating and creepy in equal turns. This is easily one of the best series in comics and this issue is top notch. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 PARASOMNIA: THE DREAMING GOD #3 On paper, Parasomnia isn't a story that shouldn't work. Combining moist genres into a single title with one artist is a bold choice, but Bunn and Mutti managed to make it work—sometimes. When The Dreaming God works, it works well such as in this issue right here. High concept sci-fi mixed with horror, period pieces, and fantasy, The Dreaming God #3 is an immersive experience from cover to cover. Mutti's watercolors still reign supreme as a standout, quickly pulling you into this otherworldly tale. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN #5 The founding of Dallas Comics proves to be the most heart-filled and humorous installment of Public Domain thus far. With all of the characters well established, it's a delight to watch their eccentric personalities bounce off one another when under the same roof. Zdarsky grasps how to display strengths and flaws simultaneously which creates a natural rhythm in the dialogue as challenges are encountered and addressed. Problems persist, but there's enough creativity and passion present that it's hard not to feel hopeful for these individuals. That even extends to the often-cruel Jerry Jasper whose return to the offices he founded is not without incident. The jokes often come with a biting edge as a "Stan Lee Funko Pop" is shown to be an absurd reflection of reality and, on some level, an appalling idol. Yet there's also a kindness beneath all of these gags as it becomes increasingly clear the individuals attempting to chase their dreams are never villains. Rather, it's the nature of their work and the systems around them that drain inspiration and abuse their talents. The subtle critique of capitalism in the comics industry is far more effective than hyperbolic invective, and it suggests that the best pages of Public Domain still lie ahead. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext