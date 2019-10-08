The Weekly Pull: Joker/Harley, Powers of X, Star Wars, and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Animosity #24

Written by Marguerite Bennett

Art by Elton Thomasi

Published by AfterShock Comics

The world of Animosity can be a ruthless place sometimes, even on birthdays. That’s what the crew of Jesse, Sandor, Ben, and the rest of the group learn on a day that is supposed to be about celebrating one of their own, but instead, they end up having to try and rescue a friend in need. All of the layered family dynamics you’ve come to love in the series are here in spades, bouncing back and forth between making you smile and hitting you with gut punches, and that’s part of the reason why this continues to be one of the best series in comics. — Matthew Aguilar

The Batman’s Grave #1

Written by Warren Ellis

Art by Bryan Hitch

Published by DC Comics

At the turn fo the century, Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch set to the pace for superhero comics with The Authority. Ellis went on to do more game-changing work in superheroes, sci-fi, and horror. Hitch continued to make “widescreen comics” the dominant trend of the decade with his work on titles like The Ultimates. Both creators returned to DC Comics in recent years, Hitch putting his touch on Justice League of America and Hawkman and Ellis reinventing the concepts he created in The Wild Storm. It’s clear that neither creator has missed a beat.

Now they’re reteaming to work their magic on Batman. The Batman’s Grave is a 12-issue series that sees Batman trying to solve a murder case by getting into the victim’s head, blending the detective genre and psychological aspects of Batman. Ellis and Hitch are one of the most celebrated creative teams in 21st-century superhero comics. How can you not want to see what they have in store for Batman? — Jamie Lovett

Doctor Doom #1

Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by Salvador Larroca

Published by Marvel

It wasn’t that long ago that Doctor Doom was headlining his Marvel Comics series as a superhero in Infamous Iron Man. Now, Doom has returned to his despotic ways and he’s getting the spotlight again. Halt and Catch Fire creator Chris Cantwell teams up with Marvel mainstay Salvador Larroca for a series that sees Doom becoming the world’s most wanted man at the same time that he’s trying to stop a catastrophic event. It sounds like a premise that should play into the most fascinating aspects of Doom’s characters, existing at the point where his arrogance happens to play into the great good. — Jamie Lovett

East of West #43

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Nick Dragotta

Published by Image Comics

East of West began more than 5 years ago, providing one of Image Comics’ biggest critical and commercial hits as the publisher shook up comic book stores everywhere. It’s one of the few remaining series from this era and prepares to sing its swan song this week as the apocalypse finally arrives in East of West #43. Every issue has expanded the mythology, history, and relationships that will define the fate of an alternate United States fractured into many nations. Yet the focus remains on Death and the story of his family, something that has allowed the series to remain personal in the face of such large scale conflicts. While the wait for this particular issue has been a long one, it has been well worth the wait. This may be the beginning of the end, but the best is likely still to come. — Chase Magnett

Event Leviathan #5

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Alex Maleev

Published by DC Comics

Every issue of Event Leviathan has been a solid one, but this week’s Event Leviathan #5, the penultimate issue of the series, takes a sharp turn and it’s one that takes a good series and makes it great. The issue makes it clear that this is Lois Lane’s story in a turn that readers may have seen coming with the identity of Leviathan, but still has a major element of surprise to it. That feeling of surprise and suspense is what has made the series to date such a fun read, but it’s heightened this week. It makes it a must-read — and will leave you eager to see how it all comes together in the final issue. – Nicole Drum

Hellmouth #1

Written by Jordie Bellaire and Jeremy Lambert

Illustrated by Eleonora Carlini

Published by BOOM! Studios

The Buffy/Angel crossover event is finally here, and it all kicks off with Hellmouth #1. The crossover will bring a powerful evil right to the heart of Sunnydale, and that’s why it’s nice to have some backup in the form of Angel. If you’ve been looking forward to seeing Buffy and Angel fighting alongside each other you will not be disappointed, but writers Jordie Bellaire and Jeremy Lambert deliver more than just big battles, and we can’t wait to see what they have planned next. Throw in some killer art from Eleonora Carlini and Cris Peter and you’ve got yourself one big-time debut. — Matthew Aguilar

Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity #1

Written by Kami Garcia

Art by Mico Suayan and Mike Mayhew

Published by DC Comics

Joker and Harley Quinn are both individually having a resurgence in popular culture, and DC’s latest Black Label book is set to put a unique twist on their toxic relationship. Criminal Sanity reimagines Harley as a young forensic psychiatrist, who sets out to find the notorious serial killer known as the Joker. That premise alone sounds like DC’s answer to Silence of the Lambs, which is intriguing enough to be worth a recommendation. But with Teen Titans: Raven author Kami Garcia and artists Mico Suayan and Mike Mayhew on board, this book is easily one of the most intriguing debuts of the week. — Jenna Anderson

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Allegiance #1

Written by Ethan Sacks

Art by Luke Ross

Published by Marvel Comics

The hype for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is continuing to build, and the film’s latest tie-in comic shows a heck of a lot of promise. This issue is expected to serve as a narrative link between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, as Leia Organa leads the Resistance to recruit the Mon Calamari to join their crusade. If you can’t wait to see the sequel trilogy’s ensemble working together on the big screen this December, this miniseries feels like the perfect thing to occupy your time. — Jenna Anderson

Loki #4

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith

Art by Oscar Bazaldua and Victor Olazaba

Published by Marvel Comics

Daniel Kibblesmith’s Loki is the best comic book. Seriously. Every issue is a treat, dare I say, a delight, but Loki #4, the end of the first arc in the series, is truly spectacular. It has everything: humor, heart, Loki being brilliant and shady at the same time, and some truly great storytelling to boot. Everything — and I do mean everything — about Loki #4 is a winner. You definitely can’t miss it and if you aren’t caught up, you’ll want to be. It’s the most joy you’ll get in comics right now. Period. — Nicole Drum

Powers of X #6

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by R.B. Silva

Published by Marvel Comics

It seemed impossible for the dual series of House of X and Powers of X to sustain the hype that preceded them—expectations were set absurdly high from the outset when Jonathan Hickman promised to change everything fans know about the X-Men—and yet here we are with only one issue left and expectations thoroughly satisfied. At this point, Hickman and his collaborators could simply take a victory lap, but the ominous red stripe over Powers of X #6 in the back of other issues suggests they’re going to end this story with a bang. The status quo for the X-Men franchise’s relaunch was firmly established in House of X #6 meaning Powers of X will most likely be delivering lots of foreshadowing about what is yet to come for Marvel’s many mutants. It’s hard to guess what else is in store after eleven issues of excellence, but one thing that is certain is nothing will be the same after Powers of X #6. — Chase Magnett