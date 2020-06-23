The Weekly Pull: Captain America, Green Lantern, Power Rangers, and More

New comic book day is here again. New releases will be hitting comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team spotlights some of those releases we're most excited about that will be hitting stores. It might be a release from the big two or from a smaller publisher, a new monthly issue, original graphic novels, or trade paperback collection. It can be superhero fare or any other genre. Whatever it is, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, then it's fair game, and we're going to let you know about it. This week: DC Comics celebrates 80 years of Green Lantern; Marvel returns to Marvels with a focus on Captain America; the continuing adventures of Peter Porker; how to vote in America; the latest genre blend from Vault Comics; Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reaches a climax; lots of Image Comics goodness with Ascender, Mercy, That Texas Blood. What new comics are you most looking forward to this week? Let us know which books have you the most excited that you're looking forward to reading in the comments section, and leave some of your own suggestions, and be sure to check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup.

Ascender Vol. 2: The Dead Sea (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Dustin Nguyen

Ascender Vol. 2: The Dead Sea (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire
Art by Dustin Nguyen
Published by Image Comics Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen's fantasy series is one of the most beautiful and intriguing stories currently in comics and that's something that's clear in the series' second volume. This collection brings together issues 6-10 of the exquisite series, seeing young Mila leaving the planet Sampson with Captain Telsa while her father, Andy, ends up in the clutches of the Militia, something that comes with its own horrific and heartbreaking revelation. It's haunting, beautiful, and a must-have. -- Nicole Drum

Batman #93 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Guillem March and Javier Fernandez

Batman #93 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by James Tynion IV
Art by Guillem March and Javier Fernandez
Published by DC Comics We're getting ever closer to Joker War as Batman's most infamous villain makes his big play to take down the Dark Knight once and for all, but before the battle begins, there are just a few more things that need to fall into place. This week's Batman #93 is set to make a major push in that direction with Batman confronting The Designer, Harley fighting Punchline, and Catwoman trying to head catastrophe off at the pass. It makes for an issue that promises to be full of revelations and actions and more than a little bloodshed. It's going to be one wild ride. -- Nicole Drum

Bleed Them Dry #1 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Eliot Rahal

Art by Dike Ruan

Bleed Them Dry #1 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Eliot Rahal
Art by Dike Ruan
Published by Vault Comics Bleed Them Dry is a comic that promises a dystopian future Japanese mega-city, neo-noir, and vampires. There's a lot of genre trips there that taken on their own might be passe, but put into a blender sound like a recipe for a good time. It helps that Vault Comics has a pretty solid reputation for genre comics, which always makes us eager to see what they're cooking up next. -- Jamie Lovett

Drawing the Vote: An Illustrated Guide to Voting in America (Photo: Abrams) Written by Tommy Jenkins

Art by Kati Lacker

Drawing the Vote: An Illustrated Guide to Voting in America (Photo: Abrams) Written by Tommy Jenkins
Art by Kati Lacker
Published by Abrams ComicArts The November elections are less than five months away and this new graphic novel provides a fascinating historical analysis of voting in the United States. It's a well-timed launch and a worthwhile order for any local comic book store, especially given the stakes and concerns about what will happen this fall. More than anything else, Drawing the Vote frames the importance of voting with lots of essential context. It offers a perspective on how voting actually functions in the United States and what people have endured in the past in order to earn their access to the ballot box today. While this may be an enjoyable read for political junkies, it's best seen as an educative tool—a well-researched document that offers an enjoyable read to help everyone better understand the rights and responsibilities of living in a democratic society, and why voting is essential to the maintenance of that society. -- Chase Magnett

Isola Vol. 2 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Brenden Fletcher and Karl Kerschl

Art by Karl Kerschl

Isola Vol. 2 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Brenden Fletcher and Karl Kerschl
Art by Karl Kerschl
Published by Image Comics Isola is one of the most consistently-underrated comics being released today, something that is overwhelmingly apparent with the series' second volume. This collection of issues continues the fantasy adventures of Queen Olwyn and Captain Rook, with mesmerizing and incredibly emotional results. Both narratively and aesthetically, Brenden Fletcher and Karl Kerschl are putting out some of their best work yet in this series, and it definitely deserves your time — and a little bit of your shelf space. — Jenna Anderson

Captain America: Marvels Snapshots (Photo: Marvel) Written by Kurt Busiek, Mark Russell

Art by Ramon Perez

Captain America: Marvels Snapshots (Photo: Marvel) Written by Kurt Busiek, Mark Russell
Art by Ramon Perez
Published by Marvel Comics Marvel continues its celebration of Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross's seminal Marvels miniseries with a new series of one-shot stories spotlighting Marvel characters. Busiek returns and is joined by Mark Russell and artist Ramon Perez for this issue, focusing on Captain America. It should be surprising to see Russell's sharp, often satirical writing style applied to the iconic star-spangled Avenger, and anything Perez draws is worth a look. -- Jamie Lovett

Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Cullen Bunn, Sina Grace, Geoff Johns, Ron Marz, Charlotte Fullerton McDuffie, Dennis O'Neil, Mariko Tamaki, Peter J. Tomasi, James Tynion IV, Robert Venditti

Art by ChrisCross, Mirka Andolfo, Darryl Banks, Jamal Campbell, Gary Frank, Rafael Grampa, Mike Grell, Joelle Jones, Darko Lafuente, Doug Mahnke, Fernando Pasarin, Ivan Reis, Rafa Sandoval, Joe Staton, Sarah Stone, Bruce Timm, Andie Tong, Ramon Villalobos

Published by DC Comics Green Lantern is easily one of DC's most iconic characters, and they went all out for the 80th anniversary celebration. Green Lantern's 80th Anniversary Super Spectacular brings in a host of renowned Lantern writers and artists for a one of a kind journey, and whether you're a fan of Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, Jessica Cruz, Kilowog, Sinestro, or the Corps as a whole, you're going to find something to love before the issue comes to an end. We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the ring slinger, so get ready to take the Oath and experience why there just isn't a hero or a team quite like the Green Lanterns anywhere else. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Daniele Di Nicuolo

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Ryan Parrott
Art by Daniele Di Nicuolo
Published by BOOM! Studios It's all been leading to this, as "Necessary Evil" reaches its thrilling conclusion in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50, and it was definitely worth the wait. Writer Ryan Parrott delivers several welcome payoffs throughout the anticipated issue, pulling from several fan-favorite stories while artist Daniele Di Nicuolo, colorist Walter Baiamonte, and letterer Ed Dukeshire go all out in bringing this epic battle to life with some jaw-dropping sequences that only Power Rangers can create. In short, it's an issue you don't want to miss, trust us on that. -- Matthew Aguilar

Mirka Andolfo's Mercy #3 (Photo: Image Comics) Writing and Art by Mirka Andolfo

Mirka Andolfo's Mercy #3 (Photo: Image Comics) Writing and Art by Mirka Andolfo
Published by Image Comics Mercy #3 sees the first arc of this exquisite Gothic tale conclude, but don't let that point in the story stop you from jumping into this dark, eloquent tale. Lady Hellaine has been revealed, but when young Rory believes it all to be a test of faith, it throws a complication into the mysterious woman's plans -- which is where we find things in #3. Richly illustrated and equal parts dark and beautiful, Mercy is simply an exciting title that feels like it's just getting started making it an excellent selection this week. -- Nicole Drum

Spider-Ham #5 (Photo: Marvel) Written by Zeb Wells

Art by Will Robson

Spider-Ham #5 (Photo: Marvel) Written by Zeb Wells
Art by Will Robson
Published by Marvel Comics This week brings Spider-Ham - one of Marvel's weirdest and most delightful miniseries in recent memory - to a close. The journey of Peter Porker has been truly zany, surprisingly-heartfelt, and filled with more animal puns than you'll know what to do with. Zeb Wells and Will Robson are clearly having fun bringing this series to life, and it will be fun to see how the finale sticks the landing. — Jenna Anderson