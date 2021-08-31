The Weekly Pull: Aquaman's 80th Anniversary, Marvel's Dark Ages, The Many Deaths fo Laila Starr, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, the final season of Kaijumax continues, Aquaman celebrates 80 years, Midnighter and Harley Quinn get DC Comics annuals, and Marvel's Dark Ages begins. Also, the Many Deaths of Laila Starr concludes, a new installment of Hellions and new collections of Marauders and Go Go Power Rangers. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 (Photo: Ivan Reis, Joe Prado, Alex Sinclair, DC Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics After the truly excellent Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular earlier this summer, I feel like every major DC Comics character deserves a similar treatment on their milestone anniversary — and I’m so glad that Aquaman is next. This oversized anthology approaches decades of canon in Arthur Curry’s story, from his roots in the Golden Age to his more modern flair, with the help of an all-star team of creators. Come for the celebration of the hero’s storied and eclectic history, stay for major teases towards the upcoming Aquaman: The Becoming and Black Manta books. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Dark Ages #1 (Photo: Iban Coello, Marvel Comics) Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Iban Coello

Colors by Brian Reber

Letters by Joe Sabino

Published by Marvel Comics Marvel Comics attempts to capture the success of DCeased as writer Tom Taylor returns to deliver a, well, dark tale of an alternate timeline in which no heroes are safe. DCeased has been a critical and commercial success—using the stakes of a zombie story to push DC heroes to their absolute limits—and the possibility of lightning striking twice is a thrilling notion. This particular take promises a future in which the world is plunged back into darkness without access to electricity and most modern technology. What happens and how will the heroes attempt to save the day? However these questions are set to be answered, Taylor consistently promises fans iconic takes on their favorite characters no matter how extreme the circumstances. Iban Coello’s detailed linework ensures that whatever directions the story may take, it ought to provide a memorable experience as darkness falls upon this alternate Marvel universe. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Harley Quinn 2021 Annual #1 (Photo: Darko Lafuente, Miquel Rodriguez Lopez, DC Comics) Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Marco Failla, Darko Lafuente, Jon Sommariva

Colors by Miguel Muerto

Published by DC Comics This is not your ordinary annual issue and while I'd probably recommend it this week just because it's Harley, the fact that Harley Quinn Annual 2021 ties directly into the latest arc in the main Harley Quinn title makes this one fans can't miss. This issue digs a bit more into Harley's sidekick, Kevin, but it also sheds a lot of light on the goings-on of Gotham at this particular point in the story. It's fun, it's different, but it's connected, and you absolutely can't miss it. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Hellions #15 (Photo: Stephen Segovia, Marvel Comics) Written by Zeb Wells

Art by Roge Antonio

Colors by Rain Beredo

Letters by Ariana Maher

Published by Marvel Comics Did you enjoy The Suicide Squad? Are you also fond of Marvel's mutants? Then may I introduce you to Hellions? It's the X-line's take on the Suicide Squad concept. The twist is that these questionable heroes are reusable thanks to Krakoan resurrection. There's a lot of debate around the future of the X-Men books with the announcement of Head of X Jonathan Hickman's departure. Still, Marvel is publishing plenty of quality books featuring mutants right now that, per Hickman's own admission, he probably gets too much credit for. Zeb Wells' Hellions, featuring art by Stephen Segovia and Roge Antonio, is a prime example. It's full of interesting, complex characters doing Krakoa's dirty work while supposedly trying to rehabilitate themselves. It's funny and action-packed and well worth your attention. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Infinite Frontier #5 (Photo: Mitch Gerads, DC Comics) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Tom Derenick, Jesús Merino, Paul Pelletier

Inks by Tom Derenick, Raul Fernandez, Jesús Merino, Norm Rapmund

Colored by Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Published by DC Comics The pieces of the puzzle are all starting to come together in Infinite Frontier #5, as Roy Harper comes to terms with not only being alive again but how he relates to those he called family and friends and why he hasn't told them he's alive yet. Thing is, while he's processing all that he runs into another wayward should that needs his help and all of its happening with the looming threat of Darkseid. Meanwhile, the Omega Planet is calling and no one is ready for what awaits. Joshua Williamson and a stellar art team of Tom Derenick, Jesus Merino, Paul Pelletier, and Romulo Fajardo Jr. have crafted one of DC's most intriguing series, and things are going to get even crazier as we near the finish line. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Kaijumax Season Six #3 (Photo: Zander Cannon, Oni Press) Created by Zander Cannon

Published by Oni Press Kaijumax's final season continues with its third issue this week. Earth continues to fight back against a massive alien invasion, and kaiju prisoners and the prison staff alike are sent to the frontlines. Zander Cannon is mixing war movie tropes into the kaiju and prison movie stuff the forms Kaijumax's core, which is an exciting way to approach this final outing. And, as usual, it's all done with humanity and wonderful art. This is the good stuff, and you don't want to miss it. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #5 (Photo: Felipe Andrade, BOOM! Studios) Written by Ram V

Art by Filipe Andrade

Color assists by Ines Amaro

Letters by AndWorld Design

Published by Boom! Studios As a series, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr is one that I cannot recommend enough, but this week's finale issue is one that I can't help but recommend on its own. While reading the previous issues is important, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #5 is a rare finale that works beautifully on its own and is both a moving and fascinating read at the same time. The art is equally as good, offering up a quiet, powerful story that simply must be read to appreciate. Again, the whole short series is fantastic, but this finale issue is truly special as Laila faces mortality for the final time. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Marauders by Gerry Duggan Vol 1 (Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics) Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Various

Published by Marvel Comics We’re officially two years into Marvel’s ambitious Dawn of X initiative, which has reimagined the X-Men line of characters for a bold and captivating new era. Nowhere has that been bold and captivating quite like Marauders, the title that unites the likes of Kate Pryde, Emma Frost, Storm, Bishop, and Iceman to deal with the global trade of Krakoa. What could have easily gotten into the boring minutia of Marvel canon instead becomes a high-energy, action-packed book, with some monumental new character work for Kate, Emma, and more. Gerry Duggan, Matteo Lolli, and company are truly at the top of their game in this title — and if you somehow haven’t experienced it yet, this is as good of a chance as any to start. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Midnighter 2021 Annual #1 (Photo: Michael Avon Oeming, Taki Soma, DC Comics) Written by Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad

Art by Michael Avon Oeming

Colors by Taki Soma

Letters by Dave Sharpe

Published by DC Comics It’s a fifth week (for DC Comics, at least) and that means lots of annuals and other special issues. While there’s an abundance of exciting titles related to current ongoing series, Midnighter is the unexpected gem in the crowd considering it has been more than five years since the character held their own title. Midnighter has been a consistently compelling character—Batman without the restraint or oddly-drawn ethics—since they debuted and regularly features in thrilling action sequences a step above most superhero comics. That promise seems all but assured given the creators working on this particular issue. Writer Michael W. Conrad is a breakout creator at DC with promising work recently featured in both Superman: Red and Blue and Infinite Frontier, while Becky Cloonan should already be a household name for fans of fast-paced and engaging stories across the genre spectrum as she capably combines her expert cartooning knowledge with collaborator’s skills. And when that artistic collaborator is Michael Avon Oeming, the sky seems to be the limit. Oeming’s return to mainstream superheroes is what makes Midnighter 2021 Annual a must-buy as his ability to distill action into perfectly minimalist designs has delivered many of the best romps from across the past 20 years. All of this is to say that the combination of artists and subjects makes this a brilliant pick-up for Midnighter fans everywhere, even if it’s only one issue. -- Chase Magnett prevnext