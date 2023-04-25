The Weekly Pull: Green Arrow, Sins of Sinister: Dominion, Killadelphia, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Green Arrow joins the Dawn of DC, Sins of Sinister concludes, and a new issue of Killadelphia. Plus, Marvel relaunches its Alien series under the 20th Century Studios imprint, DC celebrates Carmine Infantino, a new Darth Vader miniseries begins, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Alien #1 (Photo: Dike Ruan, Matt Wilson) Written by Declan Shalvey

Art by Andrea Broccardo

Colors by Triona Farrell

Letters by Clayton Cowles

If I'm being honest, I haven't found much to love in Marvel's Alien comics thus far, but there's reason to hope that this latest volume, launching as part of the nascent 20th Century Studios imprint, will be different. For one thing, if there's a creator I trust to bring the dark sci-fi atmosphere that is the signature of the best Alien stories, it's Declan Shalvey, the writer of the new series. Based on preview pages, artist Andrea Broccardo and colorist Triona Farrell are doing something a little different with the visuals, contrasting the expected blackness of an alien book with more cartoonish and brightly-colored characters. It's an interesting and exciting new approach, and I can't wait to see how it turns out. -- Jamie Lovett

The Creature Commandos! (Photo: Joe Kubert, John Kalisz, DC) Written by J.M. DeMatteis

Art by Pat Broderick

A few months after that initial announcement, some of the new printings are beginning to hit shelves. While nearly all of them are worthy of checking out, I highly recommend starting with Creature Commandos — not only because its Max-exclusive animated series will realistically be the first project released on the slate, but because the stories within this trade are truly wonderful. A blend of classic war tales and monster fare, the Creature Commandos stories were something special upon their initial release, and they still remain something special all these years later. — Jenna Anderson

Deep Cuts #1 (Photo: Chris Brunner, Image Comics) Written by Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark

Art by Danilo Beyruth

Colors by Igor Monti

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Six double-sized issues detailing the tragedies and joys of jazz's history across the 20th century from some of the most acclaimed names working with Image Comics today is about all the pitching that's required for Deep Cuts. Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark's work on the "Massive-verse" have shown their style with the superhero genre, but Deep Cuts threatens to be a much more passion-driven project given its lack of emphasis on the direct market's best-selling fare. Image Comics has a long history of successful adaptations of music to comics, ranging from the likes of Phonogram to recent coups like Blue in Green; Deep Cuts threatens to follow in that tradition and focus on a style of music filled with a modern history tracing the veins of the United States. Artist Danilo Beyruth's work possesses an immediate power capable of translating both the indulgent settings and straining horns of jazz into pages that capture its power. However Deep Cuts may develop, there's little doubt that issue #1 will be worth checking out. -- Chase Magnett

Green Arrow #1 (Photo: Sean Izaakse,, Romulo Fajardo Jr., DC) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Sean Izaakse

Colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Letters by Troy Peteri

As a massive Green Arrow fan (yes, I love him even more than I love Batman and that says something), Green Arrow #1 is without a doubt the comic I've looked most forward to all year so there was no way this wasn't going to make my recommendation list this week — but that's not just because I'm a huge fan who has had this on my manifestation board for years. Green Arrow #1 promises to be a perfect jumping-on point for readers even if they aren't familiar with Oliver Queen and his story while also delivering to die-hard fans like me plenty to get excited about. It's a book with history, lore, and tons of epic characters all put together on what promises to be a complex and intriguing adventure. And it's written by Joshua Williamson who tends to do a fantastic job with really understanding the characters he's working with. Trust me: this is one you absolutely need to read this week. -- Nicole Drum

Killadelphia #30 (Photo: Jason Shawn Alexander, Image Comics) Written by Rodney Barnes

Art by Jason Shawn Alexander, German Erramouspe, and Robert Melendrez

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Marshall Dillon

I have been singing the praises of Killadelphia from the very first issue and once again I am here to put the book on your radar this week. Killadelphia #30 is the eagerly awaited "crossover" with Nita Hawes Nightmare Blog, but there's a lot more in this issue than just that. Killadelphia, at its best, uses its storytelling to not only tell this really interesting horror story about vampires, but it also tells the reader stories about themselves: about our history, our society, and our humanity — and frequently, our lack of it. This issue is no exception and it isn't just a should-read; it's a must-read. -- Nicole Drum

Legends of the DC Universe: Carmine Infantino (Photo: Carmine Infantino, DC) Written by Various

Illustrated by Carmine Infantino

For years, I have been evangelizing to people about how great Carmine Infantino is, and with this week's Legends of the DC Universe collection, I finally have an accessible way to show people how great he is. Infantino's work in the DCU — first as an illustrator, and later as the company's editor — is unbelievably extensive and impressive, and a handful of those highlights are collected here. Come for the first appearances of characters like Black Canary and Barry Allen, stay for forgotten gems like Danger Trail and The Adventures of Rex the Wonder Dog. — Jenna Anderson

Sins of Sinister: Dominion #1 (Photo: Leinil Francis Yu, Jesus Aburtov, Marvel Comics) Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Paco Medina and Lucas Werneck

Colors by Bryan Valenza

Letters by Clayton Cowles

When "Sins of Sinister" was announced to replace the three best ongoing X-Men series—X-Men Red, Immortal X-Men, and Legion of X, obviously—for three months in a crossover event detailing an alternate timeline in which Mister Sinister's machinations ran wild across the universe for a full millennia, I was nervous about the outcome. Now, across three months of stories readers have witnessed an impressive saga detailing grand sci-fi concepts and rooted in character culminating in Sins of Sinister: Dominion this week. Even in the face of a Moira clone wiping this timeline from existence, it has found relevance in its own struggles and promises to tie back into the core conflicts of the X-line. Those who appreciated Hickman's infographics and deconstruction of timelines in House of X/Powers of X will recognize the carefully constructed nature of this finale with the two surviving Sinisters squaring off to control history, but the passion of Storm in Red, the vitality of Nightcrawler in Legion, and complex relationships and motives of Immortal have all gone to shape the story and threaten to steal back the narrative from Sinister. Combine that with splendidly depicted action and Lucas Werneck's outstanding design work, and readers are in for a treat as the grandest mutant dystopia since "Age of Apocalypse" draws to a close. -- Chase Magnett