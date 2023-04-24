Scarlet Witch Gets a New Nemesis in Witch Hunter Hexfinder

A new villain is about to be introduced to plague Scarlet Witch this August. Scarlet Witch may be currently missing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after her villainous turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but that hasn't stopped her from starring in her own ongoing solo comic series by writer Steve Orlando and artist Sara Pichelli. Along with introducing the comics version of Darcy Lewis, Scarlet Witch has pitted the Avenger up against the likes of The Corrupter, Dreamqueen, Scythia, and more. The next threat to grace her shop will be Nicola Zosimos, aka Hexfinder.

August's Scarlet Witch #7 by Steve Orlando, Sara Pichelli, and Lorenzo Tammetta introduces Hexfinder, who comes from a long line of witch hunters. Marvel released the main cover of Scarlet Witch #7 by artist Russell Dauterman, a variant cover of Hexfinder standing triumphant over Wanda Maximoff by Meghan Hetrick, and Sara Pichelli's original design sheet of Hexfinder, which will also serve as a variant cover.

Scarlet Witch Writer Teases New Villain

"Piece by piece, we've been laying new track in Scarlet Witch. New faces, new places and challenges, and of course--new villains! HEXFINDER is about to hit Wanda Maximoff's life hard--and from every angle," Orlando teased. "Nicola Zosimos has a vendetta against witches and witchcraft that rivals Gorr the Godbutcher's hatred for gods. Now that Wanda's the most powerful and prominent she's been in years, Hexfinder's no longer content to let her destroy herself. She's taking the initiative to strike--and thanks to her alchemical Philosopher's Staff, no witch is safe. Not even the Scarlet Witch!"

You can find the covers and solicitation for Scarlet Witch #7 below. The issue goes on sale August 2nd.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)