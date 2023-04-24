The third and final season of Final Space is not the end of astronaut Gary Goodspeed's galactic adventures. On Monday, series creator Olan Rogers revealed that he will finish the Conan O'Brien-produced adult animated series — as the original graphic novel titled Final Space: The Final Chapter. The fan-favorite sci-fi series, which aired 36 episodes across three seasons that aired on TBS and Adult Swim, was canceled ahead of WarnerMedia and Discovery merging to form Warner Bros. Discovery. Explaining Final Space's removal from streaming services, Rogers wrote in 2022: "Five years of my life. Three seasons of TV. Blood, sweat, and tears...became a tax write-off for the network who owns Final Space."

For Final Space, the final frontier is now the Final Space: The Final Chapter graphic novel. 10,000 hard copies of the graphic novel, set to release in 2024, are priced at $125 and are available for pre-order on the official website FinalSpaceEnds.com.

Daz Tibbles @daztibbles did this amazing piece for the graphic novel and I’m hoping he’ll do the whole thing! Love his art! https://t.co/H6gRlZlRw2 pic.twitter.com/NzwPWdZh5w — Olan Rogers (@OlanRogers) April 24, 2023

"I was ready to fight this as long as it took. That fight ended last week," Rogers said in a video published on his YouTube channel. "Warner Bros. Discovery gave me a license to make one graphic novel. Just one. One Final Space graphic novel to finish the story."

According to Rogers, the "take-it-or-leave-it" deal includes a few caveats: Rogers is not permitted to launch a Kickstarter for the graphic novel; the graphic novel can only be sold on a website owned and operated by Rogers, meaning it won't be available for purchase on online retailers like Amazon; Rogers must self-publish the book as a hard copy edition, so it can't be owned digitally; and Rogers, who voices Gary Goodspeed and his alien friend Mooncake among other characters, cannot incorporate animation or voices in Final Space: The Final Chapter.

The Final Chapter "is a one-and-done," Rogers said in the video. "That is it, that is all. ... I know for some of you, this might not be the ending that you wanted, but it's the one that's possible. It's the one that's real. And it's the one that's legal." Between writing, drawing, designing, and editing the full-color graphic novel, which Rogers estimates could run 500-plus pages, Rogers said The Final Chapter is expected to release in mid-to-late 2024.

"There's a lot to wrap up in this story, so I have to imagine the page count is going to be pretty chunky," Rogers added. "I want to wrap everything up in this thing. I have to. If I'm going to have one graphic novel, I'm going to make it a big one."

Each of the 10,000 copies will be hand-signed by Rogers, who signed off the video thanking fans for supporting Final Space. "This might be The Final Chapter — but who's to say if we make enough noise that this only lives in a graphic novel?"