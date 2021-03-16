The Weekly Pull: Justice League, Captain America, Ultramega, and More

It's almost new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week DC Comics introduces its new Justice League roster while Marvel Comics celebrates Captain America's 80th Anniversary. Also, the tokusatsu trend continues with James Harren's Ultramega from Skybound, Superman gets a special anthology series, and the first arc of Christopher Cantwell and Cafu's Iron Man run gets collected. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Sergio Fernandez Davila

After putting out the best backs of in DC Comics' Sandman Universe line -- The Dreaming and John Constantine: Hellblazer -- Si Spurrier is making his return to Marvel Comics, where he previously produced some of the most underappreciated X-Men titles of the century so far in his runs on X-Men: Legacy, X-Club, and X-Force. Spurrier already introduced himself via the King in Black: Black Knight tie-in. There, he reinvented the entire Black Knight/Ebony Blade mythology and arguably made Dane Whitman more interesting, and injected the character with more personality than ever before. This five-issue follow-up series, where Spurrier teams with artist Sergio Fernandez Davila, promises to be a blast. -- Jamie Lovett

Captain America Anniversary Special #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, Joe Simon

Art by Various

Captain America celebrates his 80th anniversary this year and between that milestone and the debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this week on Disney+, Marvel fans just can't miss Captain America Anniversary Tribute #1 in their pull this week. The special issue revisits some of Captain America's earliest and most iconic moments as reimagined by some of Marvel's most popular creators. The result is a fascinating issue with broad appeal that both respects and honors the past as well as celebrate how meaningful the character is to fans now. It's a fun read and a fantastic celebration. -- Nicole Drum

Captain Marvel #27 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by David Lopez

Carol's had a rather surreal time of it lately, ending up in the far future and in a dystopian world where she met the daughter of her boyfriend James Rhodes, though she wasn't the mother. It understandably threw her for a loop, and now she's trying to process it all in the pages of Captain Marvel #27 by Kelly Thompson and David Lopez. To say Carol's having a rough go of it would be an understatement (especially after that unexpected breakup) but never fear, because this is what friends are for! The Carol crew gets together to help break Carol out of her doldrums, but as you might imagine, speed dating miggghhhttt not be what the doctor ordered. What it will be though is entertaining, and definitely worth your time. — Matthew Aguilar

Iron Man Vol. 1: Big Iron (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by Cafu

Tony Stark's solo comics walk a very fine line for me — in the right hands, they can be entertaining and illuminating, and in the wrong hands, they can be downright obnoxious or dull. Luckily, Marvel's latest relaunch of Iron Man falls into the former category, and the end result is absolutely breathtaking to read. Christopher Cantwell brings his compelling writing style from TV and other comics and uses it to tell an incredible story — one that not only covers Tony's new status quo and his emotional baggage but that of Patsy Walker/Hellcat as well. It's the kind of comic that revels in its unexpectedness without resting on the laurels of cheap plot twists or hokey reveals, instead choosing to focus on the inherent humanity and weirdness of Tony and those in his orbit, and Cafu's art ties it all together with a moody, illuminating aesthetic. This creative team has gotten me excited about Iron Man in a way that I haven't been in a long, long time — and hopefully, they'll have the same effect on you as well. — Jenna Anderson

Justice League #59 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by David Marquez

From the second its roster was first announced, I knew that DC's new take on the Justice League in their Infinite Frontier relaunch would be a must-read for me. Not only does this new incarnation bring Black Canary and Green Arrow (who have some of the most prolific tenures with the League, but aren't always considered to be definitive members) back to the team, but some real wild cards in the form of Black Adam, Naomi, and Hippolyta. It feels like Brian Michael Bendis could be capturing a lot of potential with this roster — both with the group itself and with his overall tenure at DC. With David Marquez contributing stunning art and new costume designs to the proceedings, this is the issue I'm definitely most excited about this week. — Jenna Anderson

King in Black: Spider-Man #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Michele Bandini

You may be asking yourself if you really need another King in Black title and I'm not going to lie, the first few pages of King In Black: Spider-Man feel extraneous, but once things get going, it's a solid and surprisingly fun adventure that not only enhances the main King in Black storyline but is fun to read even if you haven't read that. This one is fun and should definitely find a place in your must-read pile. -- Nicole Drum

Nightwing #78 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Bruno Redondo

Expectations were high when it was announced that Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo would be picking up the baton on Nightwing and running with it, and so far the team is surpassing those expectations in spades. Nightwing feels like the perfect launching point for those new to the series and a rewarding next step in this life and career for those who have followed the character's rollercoaster ride over the past two years. It gets down the essence of the character in a way few books have in recent years, and it's easily one of the books I'm most looking forward to moving forward. Whether you're a new fan or have been riding with Nightwing since Day one, do yourself a favor and give it your time. You won't regret it. — Matthew Aguilar

Orphan and the Five Beasts #1 (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Writing and art by James Stokoe

Seeing James Stokoe's name on the cover of Orphan and the Five Beasts should be enough to trigger the "must buy" impulse in any comics fan. Through works like Sobek, Wonton Soup, Orc Stain, and Godzilla: The Half-Century War, Stokoe has established himself as one of this generation's greatest cartoonists. Having already left his mark on kaiju and fantasy comics, Orphan and the Five Beasts sees Stokoe taking on the grindhouse-style martial arts genre in a revenge story that promises to be heavy on stylish violence. I can't wait. -- Jamie Lovett

Power Rangers: Drakkon new Dawn (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Anthony Burch

Art by Simone Ragazzoni

Drakkon New Dawn takes one of the most popular new additions to the Power Rangers mythos and confronts her with new challenges set in a world that Ranger fans have been fascinated with ever since Lord Drakkon's first appearance. If that sounds like an entertaining mix, well, it is, as the series puts new twists on classic characters and provides new room for growth for Ranger Slayer, Trini, Jason, and surprisingly even for characters like Scorpina, who is pretty much one of the best things about the series, and I did not expect to be saying that when all this started. Anthony Burch and Simone Ragazzoni make a familiar world feel fresh and introduce some complex dynamics within the team and Slayer's allies, though when the action demands it the visuals and battles are fittingly larger than life. If you're even remotely intrigued by the world of the Coinless and Ranger Slayer's journey, this is a must-buy. — Matthew Aguilar

Superman Red & Blue #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by John Ridley, Brandon Easton, Wes Craig, Dan Watters, and Marguerite Bennett

Art by Clayton Henry, Steve Lieber, Wes Craig, Dani, and Jill Thompson

I am an absolute sucker for Superman. That's not to suggest I'm a completionist; the Bendis run lost me before it was halfway done. However, I'm always returning to favorite stories and trying new ones about the Man of Steel—the most iconic character in a genre designed to inspire us. So the premise of Superman Red & Blue, an all-star lineup of creators delivering short stories beyond the confines of continuity (in the mode of Batman Black & White) immediately caught my eye. What has me really excited about this first issue and everything else coming are the names attached? There's not one name to scoff at in the credits, although Wes Craig and Steve Lieber's inclusion has me most invested in this first issue. All of these talents promise more from a Superman short story than the uninspired pablum of "saluting the real heroes" or fulfilling a Make-a-Wish request. With any luck, even the most cynical Superman fans will find something inspiring in the pages of Superman Red & Blue. -- Chase Magnett